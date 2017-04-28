Image 1 of 21 Elia Viviani celebrates his first win of 2017 on the third stage of the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 21 Stefan Küng held onto the green points jersey after stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 21 Elia Viviani celebrates a Tour de Romandie stage victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 21 Elia Viviani after his stage 3 win at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 21 Fabio Felline retained his Tour de Romandie GC lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 21 Maximilian Schachmann leads the youth classification after stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 21 Stefan Küng atop the Tour de Romandie podium in his points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 21 Elia Viviani at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 21 The peloton gearing up for a fast finale in the Tour de Romandie's third stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 21 Elia Viviani sprints to victory in stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 21 Stage 2 winner Stefan Küng on the day after his victory at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 21 Jack Haig at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 21 A lined out peloton on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 21 The weather finally cleared for the third stage of the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 21 Upping the tempo at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 21 Thomas De Gendt leads the breakers in stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 21 Escapees up the road at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 21 Christophe Riblon on stage 3 at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 21 José Gonçalves and André Cardoso at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 21 Fumiyuki Beppu at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 21 Fumiyuki Beppu sets the pace on the Tour de Romandie's second stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) turned disappointment into success by winning the third stage of the Tour de Romandie.

The Italian sprinter was not selected for Tem Sky’s squad for the Giro d’Italia on Friday morning but bounced back to win the sprint in Payerne after an excellent lead out from his Team Sky teammates, including Chris Froome, who pulled Viviani up into perfect position with help from Owain Doull.

After Bora-Hansgrohe wound up the pace, Viviani dived onto the wheel of late attacker Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott) and then made his move at the right moment, holding off Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) to win his first sprint of 2017. Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third, while Edmondson hung on to finish fourth.

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the overall race lead before Saturday’s queen stage in the mountains.

How it happened

After two days of cold and wet racing, many riders and teams awoke in Bulle to see a thick covering of snow. Some riders were perhaps hoping for a day off as the posted photos on social media but the conditions were much better down the valley near Lake Neufchatel for the twisting circuits and 187km of racing around Payerne.

By the time the riders lined up for the start at lunchtime, the sun was breaking through and the peloton enjoyed a day on dry roads. Of course, with temperatures still in single figures, the riders made sure they were wrapped up for the cold.

Several attacks came when the flag was dropped but the early break of the day formed after 12 kilometres of racing. Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Nikita Stalnov (Astana) were in the move and worked smoothly together to open a three-minute gap.

De Gendt carefully took maximum points on the first categorised climbs to protect the climber’s jersey of teammate Sander Armee and did it again on the Grandsivaz climb with 62km remaining. Stalnov was distanced at this point, leaving six men up front.

The pack seemed happy to let them hang out front as the race covered loops around Payerne. Trek-Segafredo and Bahrain-Merida did the bulk of the work on the front of the peloton. Trek-Segafredo took responsibility for the leader's jersey on the shoulders of Felline, while Bahrain were confident in Colbrelli’s chances in a sprint finish.

Bahrain-Merida worked hard all day and so the break never extended its lead, with the gap falling quickly in the second half of the stage. Surprisingly, the race came back together with 36km to go.

It was too early for Bahrain-Merida to control the peloton all the way to the finish and attacks came on the rolling roads in the final hour. Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) kicked things off with 30 kilometres to go. He was soon joined by Sebastien Reichenbach (FDJ), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal).

Jungels attacked over the top of the climb with 25 kilometres to go but that disrupted the move and caused the end of the attack. Soon after Dowsett tried his hand with a solo attack. He opened 30-second lead with a huge effort. He looked strong and committed but the peloton refused to give up again, even after Bahrain-Merida eased up. Dowsett hung out front for a while but was eventually swept him up with three kilometres to go.

Bora-Hansgrohe thought it was their day and lead out the sprint but then Team Sky and Viviani came past in the final kilometre to turn disappointment for the Italian sprinter into success.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4:27:42 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 7 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 9 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 15 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 17 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 20 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 23 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 24 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 31 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 32 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 37 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 38 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 39 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 44 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 46 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 50 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 51 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 52 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 53 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 58 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 60 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 61 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 63 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 64 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 69 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 70 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 71 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 72 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 73 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 74 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 76 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 77 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 78 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 79 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 81 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 82 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 83 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 84 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 85 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 87 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 90 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 92 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 93 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 94 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 95 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 96 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 98 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 99 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 101 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 103 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 104 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 105 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 106 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 107 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 108 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 109 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 111 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 114 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 115 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:12 116 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:14 117 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 118 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:33 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 120 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 121 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:42 122 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:55 123 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:34 124 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:06 125 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:03:33 126 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:05:47 127 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:07:42 128 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:43 129 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 130 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 131 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 132 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 133 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 134 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 135 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 136 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 138 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 139 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 140 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 141 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 142 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 143 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:43 144 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 145 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 146 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 148 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 149 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 50 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 3 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 4 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 18 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 6 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 14 7 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 12 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 9 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 10 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 11 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 12 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 5 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 14 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 3 15 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 2

Sprint 1 - St-Aubin - km 95.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6

Sprint 2 - Estavayer-le-Lac - km 175.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 3 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Mont-Vully - km 81.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Grandsivaz - km 124.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 3 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 4 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Lovens - km 130.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 3 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 4 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Sasse - km 158.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 3 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13:23:06 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Team Sunweb 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Quick-Step Floors 8 Trek-Segafredo 9 FDJ 10 Katusha-Alpecin 11 Dimension Data 12 Cannondale-Drapac 13 Astana Pro Team 14 UAE Team Emirates 15 Orica-Scott 16 Team Sky 17 Bahrain-Merida 18 Lotto Soudal 19 Movistar Team

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12:40:24 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:08 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:09 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:12 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:13 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:00:14 10 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 13 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:18 17 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:19 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 19 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:21 25 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 26 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:23 27 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:00:26 32 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 33 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:28 34 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 35 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 37 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 38 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 40 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:30 41 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 42 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 44 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 45 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:33 46 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 47 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 48 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 49 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:36 51 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:37 52 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 54 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:42 55 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44 56 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:53 57 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 58 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 59 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:02 60 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 61 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:04 62 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:09 63 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:25 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:01:37 65 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:42 66 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:53 67 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:03 68 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 69 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:02:04 71 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:07 72 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:14 73 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:21 74 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:03:03 75 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:35 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:36 77 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:04:34 78 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:47 79 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:04:50 80 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:24 81 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:42 82 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:09 83 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:42 84 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:48 86 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:56 87 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:06 88 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:08 89 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:08:32 90 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:34 91 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:59 92 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:17 93 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:19 94 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:09:23 95 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:26 96 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:28 97 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:09:29 98 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:33 99 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:34 100 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:35 101 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:38 102 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:09:44 103 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:54 104 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:10 105 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:13 106 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:10:18 107 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:31 108 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:12:43 109 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:46 110 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:01 111 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:04 112 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:13 113 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:14 114 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:13:15 115 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:34 116 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:49 117 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:06 118 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:14 119 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:16 120 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:59 121 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:02 122 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:21 123 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:56 124 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:03 125 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:19:28 126 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:20:27 127 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:01 128 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:24 129 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:27 130 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:35 131 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:21:40 132 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:28 133 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:01 134 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:15 135 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:24:29 136 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:51 137 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:27:13 138 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:27:14 139 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:54 140 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:07 141 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:19 142 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:37 143 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:30:44 144 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:45 145 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:32:23 146 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:10 147 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:23 148 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:36:30 149 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:36:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 pts 2 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 58 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 55 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 50 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 50 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 48 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 40 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 30 10 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 11 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 28 12 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 13 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 25 14 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 20 15 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 16 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 19 17 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 19 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 20 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 21 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 16 22 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 23 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 15 24 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 25 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 26 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 14 27 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 13 28 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 29 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 30 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 11 31 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 32 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 10 33 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 34 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 35 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 9 36 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 9 37 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 38 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 39 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 40 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 41 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 43 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 44 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 6 45 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 46 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 47 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 48 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 49 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 50 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 5 51 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 5 52 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 53 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3 54 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 3 55 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 24 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 5 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 13 6 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 12 7 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 8 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 11 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 12 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 13 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 15 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 16 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4 17 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 4 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 19 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2 20 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 21 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1 23 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 12:40:32 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:08 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:11 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:12 5 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:13 6 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 7 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:22 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 11 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:54 12 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:45 13 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:55 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:01:56 15 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:04:42 16 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:48 17 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:00 18 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:09 19 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:11 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:20 21 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:46 22 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:12:35 23 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:38 24 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:53 25 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:06 26 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:13:07 27 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:08 28 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:54 29 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:27 30 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:43 31 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:59 32 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:11 33 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:29