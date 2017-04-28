Trending

Tour de Romandie: Viviani sprints to stage 3 victory

Felline retains overall race lead

Image 1 of 21

Elia Viviani celebrates his first win of 2017 on the third stage of the Tour de Romandie.

Elia Viviani celebrates his first win of 2017 on the third stage of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 21

Stefan Küng held onto the green points jersey after stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie.

Stefan Küng held onto the green points jersey after stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 21

Elia Viviani celebrates a Tour de Romandie stage victory.

Elia Viviani celebrates a Tour de Romandie stage victory.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 21

Elia Viviani after his stage 3 win at the Tour de Romandie

Elia Viviani after his stage 3 win at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 21

Fabio Felline retained his Tour de Romandie GC lead

Fabio Felline retained his Tour de Romandie GC lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 21

Maximilian Schachmann leads the youth classification after stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie

Maximilian Schachmann leads the youth classification after stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 21

Stefan Küng atop the Tour de Romandie podium in his points jersey

Stefan Küng atop the Tour de Romandie podium in his points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 21

Elia Viviani at the Tour de Romandie

Elia Viviani at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 21

The peloton gearing up for a fast finale in the Tour de Romandie's third stage

The peloton gearing up for a fast finale in the Tour de Romandie's third stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 21

Elia Viviani sprints to victory in stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie.

Elia Viviani sprints to victory in stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 21

Stage 2 winner Stefan Küng on the day after his victory at the Tour de Romandie

Stage 2 winner Stefan Küng on the day after his victory at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 21

Jack Haig at the Tour de Romandie

Jack Haig at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 21

A lined out peloton on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie

A lined out peloton on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 21

The weather finally cleared for the third stage of the Tour de Romandie.

The weather finally cleared for the third stage of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 21

Upping the tempo at the Tour de Romandie

Upping the tempo at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 21

Thomas De Gendt leads the breakers in stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie

Thomas De Gendt leads the breakers in stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 21

Escapees up the road at the Tour de Romandie

Escapees up the road at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 21

Christophe Riblon on stage 3 at the Tour de Romandie

Christophe Riblon on stage 3 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 21

José Gonçalves and André Cardoso at the Tour de Romandie

José Gonçalves and André Cardoso at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 21

Fumiyuki Beppu at the Tour de Romandie

Fumiyuki Beppu at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

Fumiyuki Beppu sets the pace on the Tour de Romandie's second stage.

Fumiyuki Beppu sets the pace on the Tour de Romandie's second stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) turned disappointment into success by winning the third stage of the Tour de Romandie.

The Italian sprinter was not selected for Tem Sky’s squad for the Giro d’Italia on Friday morning but bounced back to win the sprint in Payerne after an excellent lead out from his Team Sky teammates, including Chris Froome, who pulled Viviani up into perfect position with help from Owain Doull.

After Bora-Hansgrohe wound up the pace, Viviani dived onto the wheel of late attacker Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott) and then made his move at the right moment, holding off Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) to win his first sprint of 2017. Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third, while Edmondson hung on to finish fourth.

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the overall race lead before Saturday’s queen stage in the mountains.

How it happened

After two days of cold and wet racing, many riders and teams awoke in Bulle to see a thick covering of snow. Some riders were perhaps hoping for a day off as the posted photos on social media but the conditions were much better down the valley near Lake Neufchatel for the twisting circuits and 187km of racing around Payerne.

By the time the riders lined up for the start at lunchtime, the sun was breaking through and the peloton enjoyed a day on dry roads. Of course, with temperatures still in single figures, the riders made sure they were wrapped up for the cold.

Several attacks came when the flag was dropped but the early break of the day formed after 12 kilometres of racing. Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Nikita Stalnov (Astana) were in the move and worked smoothly together to open a three-minute gap.

De Gendt carefully took maximum points on the first categorised climbs to protect the climber’s jersey of teammate Sander Armee and did it again on the Grandsivaz climb with 62km remaining. Stalnov was distanced at this point, leaving six men up front.

The pack seemed happy to let them hang out front as the race covered loops around Payerne. Trek-Segafredo and Bahrain-Merida did the bulk of the work on the front of the peloton. Trek-Segafredo took responsibility for the leader's jersey on the shoulders of Felline, while Bahrain were confident in Colbrelli’s chances in a sprint finish.

Bahrain-Merida worked hard all day and so the break never extended its lead, with the gap falling quickly in the second half of the stage. Surprisingly, the race came back together with 36km to go.

It was too early for Bahrain-Merida to control the peloton all the way to the finish and attacks came on the rolling roads in the final hour. Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) kicked things off with 30 kilometres to go. He was soon joined by Sebastien Reichenbach (FDJ), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal).

Jungels attacked over the top of the climb with 25 kilometres to go but that disrupted the move and caused the end of the attack. Soon after Dowsett tried his hand with a solo attack. He opened 30-second lead with a huge effort. He looked strong and committed but the peloton refused to give up again, even after Bahrain-Merida eased up. Dowsett hung out front for a while but was eventually swept him up with three kilometres to go.

Bora-Hansgrohe thought it was their day and lead out the sprint but then Team Sky and Viviani came past in the final kilometre to turn disappointment for the Italian sprinter into success.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4:27:42
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
3Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
7Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
9Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
10Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
15Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
17Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
20Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
23Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
24Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
26Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
27Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
29Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
31Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
32Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
37Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
38Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
39José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
40Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
42Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
43Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
44Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
46Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
47Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
50Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
51André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
52Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
53Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
56Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
57Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
58Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
60Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
61Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
62Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
63Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
64Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
65Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
66Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
68Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
69Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
70Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
71Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
72Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
73Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
74Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
76Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
77Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
78Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
79Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
81James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
82Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
83Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
87Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
88Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
90Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
92Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
93Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
94Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
95Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
96Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
98Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
99Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
101Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
102Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
103David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
104Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
105Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
106Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
107Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
108Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
109Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
110Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
111Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
112Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
114Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
115Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:12
116Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:14
117Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
118David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:00:33
119Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:37
120Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
121Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:42
122Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:55
123Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:34
124Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:06
125Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:03:33
126Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:05:47
127Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:07:42
128Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:43
129Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
130Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
131Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
132Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
133Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
134Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
135Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
136Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
138Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
139Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
140William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
141Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
142Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
143Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:43
144Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
145Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
146Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
148Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
149Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky50pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida30
3Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20
4Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott18
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
6Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data14
7Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors12
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
9Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
10Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
11Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
12Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ5
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
14Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac3
15Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb2

Sprint 1 - St-Aubin - km 95.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
3Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6

Sprint 2 - Estavayer-le-Lac - km 175.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team15pts
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
3Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Mont-Vully - km 81.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Grandsivaz - km 124.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
3Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
4Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Lovens - km 130.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac3
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
4Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Sasse - km 158.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
3Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:23:06
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Team Sunweb
5BMC Racing Team
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Quick-Step Floors
8Trek-Segafredo
9FDJ
10Katusha-Alpecin
11Dimension Data
12Cannondale-Drapac
13Astana Pro Team
14UAE Team Emirates
15Orica-Scott
16Team Sky
17Bahrain-Merida
18Lotto Soudal
19Movistar Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12:40:24
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:08
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:09
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:12
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
7José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:13
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:00:14
10Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:00:15
13Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:16
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:18
17Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:19
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
19Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
20Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
21Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
22David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:21
25Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
26Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:23
27Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:00:26
32Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
33Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:00:28
34Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
35Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
37Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
38David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
40Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:30
41Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
42Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:31
44Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
45Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:33
46Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
47Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
48Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
49Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:36
51Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:00:37
52Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
54Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
55Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
56Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:53
57Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
58Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
59Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:02
60Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
61Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:04
62Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:09
63Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:25
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:01:37
65Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:42
66Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:53
67Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:03
68Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
69Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
70Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:02:04
71Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:07
72Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:14
73André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:02:21
74Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:03:03
75Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:35
76Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:36
77Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:04:34
78Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:47
79James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:04:50
80Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:24
81Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:42
82Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:09
83Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:42
84Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:48
86Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:56
87David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:08:06
88Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:08
89Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:08:32
90Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:34
91Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:59
92Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:17
93Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:09:19
94Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:09:23
95Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:26
96Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:28
97Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:09:29
98Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:33
99Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:09:34
100Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:35
101Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:38
102Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:09:44
103Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:54
104Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:10
105Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:10:13
106Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:10:18
107Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:11:31
108Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:12:43
109Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:46
110Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:13:01
111Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:04
112Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:13
113Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:14
114Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:13:15
115Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:34
116Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:13:49
117Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:06
118Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:14
119Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:16
120Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:59
121Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:02
122Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:21
123Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:56
124Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:03
125Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:19:28
126Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:20:27
127Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:01
128Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:21:24
129Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:27
130Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:21:35
131Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:21:40
132Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:22:28
133Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:01
134Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:15
135Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:24:29
136Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:51
137Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:27:13
138Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:27:14
139Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:28:54
140Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:29:07
141Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:19
142Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:30:37
143Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:30:44
144Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:45
145Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:32:23
146Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:10
147Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:36:23
148William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:36:30
149Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:36:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team66pts
2Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott58
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team55
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky50
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida50
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo48
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team40
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott30
10Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert30
11Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors28
12Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert25
13Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team25
14Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data20
15Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20
16Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data19
17Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors19
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb18
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17
20Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17
21Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates16
22Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
23Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors15
24Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
25Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
26Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data14
27Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky13
28Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
29Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
30David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors11
31Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
32Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo10
33Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
34Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
35Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team9
36Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ9
37Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
38Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
39Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
40Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
41Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
42Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
43Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb6
44Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida6
45Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
46Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
47Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
48Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
49Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida5
50David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ5
51Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ5
52Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
53Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale3
54Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac3
55Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal39pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott24
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
5Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data13
6David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ12
7Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
8Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb8
10Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
11Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
12Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
13Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
15Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
16Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale4
17Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac4
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
19Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2
20Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
21Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
22Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac1
23Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors12:40:32
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:08
3Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:11
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:12
5Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:13
6Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
7David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:22
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
11Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:54
12Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:45
13Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:55
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:01:56
15James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:04:42
16Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:48
17Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:00
18Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:09
19Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:09:11
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:20
21Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:46
22Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:12:35
23Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:38
24Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:12:53
25Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:06
26Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:13:07
27Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:08
28Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:54
29Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:21:27
30Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:43
31Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:28:59
32Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:11
33Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:30:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team38:01:39
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:01
3Trek-Segafredo0:00:07
4Quick-Step Floors0:00:09
5Orica-Scott0:00:13
6BMC Racing Team0:00:20
7Team Sky0:00:23
8Team Sunweb0:00:30
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
10Astana Pro Team0:00:36
11Katusha-Alpecin0:00:41
12UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
13Bahrain-Merida0:00:47
14Cannondale-Drapac0:00:52
15Lotto Soudal0:02:06
16FDJ0:02:08
17Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:20
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:31
19Dimension Data0:02:46

