Tour de Romandie: Viviani sprints to stage 3 victory
Felline retains overall race lead
Stage 3: Payerne - Payerne
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) turned disappointment into success by winning the third stage of the Tour de Romandie.
The Italian sprinter was not selected for Tem Sky’s squad for the Giro d’Italia on Friday morning but bounced back to win the sprint in Payerne after an excellent lead out from his Team Sky teammates, including Chris Froome, who pulled Viviani up into perfect position with help from Owain Doull.
After Bora-Hansgrohe wound up the pace, Viviani dived onto the wheel of late attacker Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott) and then made his move at the right moment, holding off Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) to win his first sprint of 2017. Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third, while Edmondson hung on to finish fourth.
Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the overall race lead before Saturday’s queen stage in the mountains.
How it happened
After two days of cold and wet racing, many riders and teams awoke in Bulle to see a thick covering of snow. Some riders were perhaps hoping for a day off as the posted photos on social media but the conditions were much better down the valley near Lake Neufchatel for the twisting circuits and 187km of racing around Payerne.
By the time the riders lined up for the start at lunchtime, the sun was breaking through and the peloton enjoyed a day on dry roads. Of course, with temperatures still in single figures, the riders made sure they were wrapped up for the cold.
Several attacks came when the flag was dropped but the early break of the day formed after 12 kilometres of racing. Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Nikita Stalnov (Astana) were in the move and worked smoothly together to open a three-minute gap.
De Gendt carefully took maximum points on the first categorised climbs to protect the climber’s jersey of teammate Sander Armee and did it again on the Grandsivaz climb with 62km remaining. Stalnov was distanced at this point, leaving six men up front.
The pack seemed happy to let them hang out front as the race covered loops around Payerne. Trek-Segafredo and Bahrain-Merida did the bulk of the work on the front of the peloton. Trek-Segafredo took responsibility for the leader's jersey on the shoulders of Felline, while Bahrain were confident in Colbrelli’s chances in a sprint finish.
Bahrain-Merida worked hard all day and so the break never extended its lead, with the gap falling quickly in the second half of the stage. Surprisingly, the race came back together with 36km to go.
It was too early for Bahrain-Merida to control the peloton all the way to the finish and attacks came on the rolling roads in the final hour. Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) kicked things off with 30 kilometres to go. He was soon joined by Sebastien Reichenbach (FDJ), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal).
Jungels attacked over the top of the climb with 25 kilometres to go but that disrupted the move and caused the end of the attack. Soon after Dowsett tried his hand with a solo attack. He opened 30-second lead with a huge effort. He looked strong and committed but the peloton refused to give up again, even after Bahrain-Merida eased up. Dowsett hung out front for a while but was eventually swept him up with three kilometres to go.
Bora-Hansgrohe thought it was their day and lead out the sprint but then Team Sky and Viviani came past in the final kilometre to turn disappointment for the Italian sprinter into success.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4:27:42
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|7
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|17
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|38
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|43
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|44
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|50
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|51
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|58
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|60
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|61
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|64
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|69
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|70
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|71
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|73
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|77
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|78
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|79
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|87
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|90
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|92
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|93
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|95
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|96
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|103
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|104
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|105
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|106
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|108
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|109
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|111
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|114
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|115
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:12
|116
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:14
|117
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|118
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|120
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:42
|122
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:55
|123
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:34
|124
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:06
|125
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:03:33
|126
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:05:47
|127
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:42
|128
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:43
|129
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|131
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|134
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|135
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|136
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|138
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|139
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|140
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|141
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|142
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|143
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:43
|144
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|145
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|146
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|147
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|148
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|149
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|50
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|3
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|4
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|18
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|6
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|14
|7
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|9
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|12
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|5
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|15
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|3
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|4
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|3
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|4
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|4
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|3
|3
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:23:06
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Team Sunweb
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|9
|FDJ
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Dimension Data
|12
|Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Orica-Scott
|16
|Team Sky
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12:40:24
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:08
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:09
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:12
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:00:14
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:15
|13
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:18
|17
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:19
|18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|19
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|25
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|26
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|27
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:00:26
|32
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|33
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:28
|34
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|35
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|37
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|38
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:30
|41
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|42
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:31
|44
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|45
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:33
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|48
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:36
|51
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:37
|52
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|55
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|56
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|57
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|58
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|59
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|60
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|61
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:04
|62
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:09
|63
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:25
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:01:37
|65
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:42
|66
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:53
|67
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:03
|68
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|69
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:02:04
|71
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:07
|72
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:14
|73
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:21
|74
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:03:03
|75
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:35
|76
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:36
|77
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:34
|78
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:47
|79
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:50
|80
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:24
|81
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:42
|82
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:09
|83
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:42
|84
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:48
|86
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:56
|87
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:06
|88
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:08
|89
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:08:32
|90
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:34
|91
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:59
|92
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:17
|93
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:19
|94
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:23
|95
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:26
|96
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:28
|97
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:29
|98
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:33
|99
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:34
|100
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:35
|101
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:38
|102
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:44
|103
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:54
|104
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:10
|105
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:10:13
|106
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:18
|107
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:31
|108
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:12:43
|109
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:46
|110
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:01
|111
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:04
|112
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:13
|113
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:14
|114
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:15
|115
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:34
|116
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:49
|117
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:06
|118
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:14
|119
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:16
|120
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:59
|121
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:02
|122
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:21
|123
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:56
|124
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:03
|125
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:19:28
|126
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:27
|127
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:01
|128
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:24
|129
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:27
|130
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:35
|131
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:21:40
|132
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:28
|133
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:01
|134
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:15
|135
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:24:29
|136
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:51
|137
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:27:13
|138
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:27:14
|139
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:28:54
|140
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:07
|141
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:19
|142
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:37
|143
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:30:44
|144
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:45
|145
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:32:23
|146
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:10
|147
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:23
|148
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:36:30
|149
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:36:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|pts
|2
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|58
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|55
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|50
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|40
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|30
|10
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|11
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|12
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|13
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|14
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|15
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|16
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|19
|17
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|20
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|22
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|23
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|24
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|25
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|26
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|14
|27
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|13
|28
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|29
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|30
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|31
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|32
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|33
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|34
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|35
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|9
|36
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|9
|37
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|38
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|39
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|40
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|41
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|43
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|44
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|45
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|46
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|47
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|48
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|49
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|50
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|5
|51
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|5
|52
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|53
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|54
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|55
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|24
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|5
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|13
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|12
|7
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|8
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|11
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|12
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|13
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|15
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|16
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|17
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|3
|19
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2
|20
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|21
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|23
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|12:40:32
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:11
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:12
|5
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:13
|6
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:21
|8
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|11
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:54
|12
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:45
|13
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:55
|14
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:56
|15
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:42
|16
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:48
|17
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:00
|18
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:09
|19
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:11
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:20
|21
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:46
|22
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:12:35
|23
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:38
|24
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:53
|25
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:06
|26
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:07
|27
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:08
|28
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:54
|29
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:27
|30
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:43
|31
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:59
|32
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:11
|33
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|38:01:39
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:01
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:07
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:09
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:00:13
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Team Sky
|0:00:23
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:30
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:47
|14
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:52
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|16
|FDJ
|0:02:08
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:20
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:31
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:02:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy