Tour de Romandie: Felline wins prologue

Trek-Segafredo rider takes first race lead over Dowsett, Edmondson

Image 1 of 56

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) set the fastest time early on in the Tour de Romandie prologue

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) set the fastest time early on in the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 56

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) riding to fourth place

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) riding to fourth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 56

Remy Mertz (Lotto Soudal)

Remy Mertz (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 56

Odd Christian Eiking (FDJ)

Odd Christian Eiking (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 56

Winner Anacona (Movistar)

Winner Anacona (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 56

Tejay van Garderen took a tumble in the prologue

Tejay van Garderen took a tumble in the prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 56

Peter Kennaugh took a relaxed approach to the prlogue

Peter Kennaugh took a relaxed approach to the prlogue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 56

Owain Doull (Team Sky)

Owain Doull (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 56

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 56

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 56

Martin Velits (Quick-Step Floors)

Martin Velits (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 56

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 56

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 56

Brendan Canty (Cannondale-Drapac)

Brendan Canty (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 56

Lennard Kämna (Team Sunweb)

Lennard Kämna (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 56

Rob Power (Orica-Scott)

Rob Power (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 56

Ian Boswell still showing the effects of a crash

Ian Boswell still showing the effects of a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 56

Spanish champion Ion Izagirre rode to tenth place

Spanish champion Ion Izagirre rode to tenth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 56

Irish champion Nico Roche (BMC)

Irish champion Nico Roche (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 56

Colombian champion Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)

Colombian champion Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 56

Toms Skujiņš (Cannondale-Drapac)

Toms Skujiņš (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 56

Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 56

Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data)

Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 56

Janez Brajkovic (Bahrain-Merida) was 99th

Janez Brajkovic (Bahrain-Merida) was 99th
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 56

Leo Vincent (FDJ)

Leo Vincent (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 56

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 56

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 56

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 56

Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott) is best young rider

Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott) is best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 56

Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott) is best young rider

Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott) is best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 56

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) in the lead at Tour de Romandie

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) in the lead at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 56

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 56

Adrian Niyonshuti (Dimension Data)

Adrian Niyonshuti (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 56

Oscar Gatto (Astana)

Oscar Gatto (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 56

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 56

Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac)

Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 56

Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb)

Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 56

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 56

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 56

Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates)

Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 56

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 56

David Gaudu (FDJ)

David Gaudu (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 56

Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida)

Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 56

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 56

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 56

Roman Krueziger (Orica-Scott)

Roman Krueziger (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 56

Belgian champion Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Belgian champion Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 56

Russian champion Sergei Chernetsky (Astana)

Russian champion Sergei Chernetsky (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 56

European champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

European champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 56

Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott)

Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 56

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 56

Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb)

Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 56

Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Drapac)

Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 56

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 56

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 56

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) took a surprise victory in the prologue of the Tour de Romandie in Aigle. The Italian mastered the wet conditions that affected much of the day, racing around the 4.8km course in a time of 5:57.

Felline went off a third of the way through the pack and had a lengthy wait in the hot seat before his victory was confirmed. Alex Dowsett (Movistar) was the last rider down the ramp and came closest to unseating Felline, but missed the mark by just two seconds. Orica-Scott's Alex Edmondson rounded out the stage podium at seven seconds behind Felline.

On and off rain throughout the afternoon meant that none of the riders got a proper run at the course, but some had better conditions than others. Many hoped that the rain would hold off until later in the afternoon and that was evident by the bulk of general classification contenders heading down the ramp earlier in the day.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was the first of the GC hopefuls to put in his effort. Short efforts like this are not a favourite for Froome but he has won the opening time trial at Romandie before, although that was a much hillier course. It wasn't meant to be for Froome, who went 20 seconds slower than the fastest rider at the time, Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Roglic would be superseded by the rider following Froome, Edmondson. The Australian has been enjoying a superb spring campaign and he went two seconds quicker than Roglic with his time of 6:04.

Edmondson would have plenty of time to cool off and relax as the next batch of riders went through. Several other GC favourites such as Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) completed the course around 20 to 30 seconds slower than the young Edmondson.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), who is targeting the Giro d'Italia next month, lost a second to Porte in his time trial. He was left to wonder what might have been after an early crash, and his frustration at the end was visible as he threw his helmet down in disgust when he arrived back at the team bus. It's not the first time van Garderen has fallen afoul of the opening stage in Romandie. The American hit the deck during the 2014, which resulted in a fractured hip. He will be hoping the injuries are purely superficial on this occasion.

Felline, meanwhile, was showing everybody how it was done. The Trek-Segafredo rider was the first to drop under the six-minute mark with his effort. That would effectively be it for the contest for the stage win as riders tried and failed to get under that magic six-minute time. Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) were among the best-placed GC hopefuls. The pair lost 12 seconds to Felline and put themselves into prime position for the mountains to come. Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) also had a good run as one of the last to go off, stopping the clock 15 seconds slower than his teammate.

Dowsett was the last rider off the ramp, wearing the number one in place of his absent teammate, and defending champion, Nairo Quintana. The Movistar rider was seven hundredths slower than Felline at the first split, but a mistake on the final corner made sure that he wasn't going to make up that lost time.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:57
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:02
3Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:07
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:08
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:08
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:09
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:10
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:11
10Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:11
11Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:11
12Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:12
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:12
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
15Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:13
16José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:13
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:13
18Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
19Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:00:15
20Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:15
21Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:16
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:16
23Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:16
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
25Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:18
26Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:18
27Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:19
28Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:20
29Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
30Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
31Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
32Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
33Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:20
34Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
35David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:20
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:20
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:20
38Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:21
39Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:21
40Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:00:21
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
42Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
43Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:22
44Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:00:22
45Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:22
46Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:22
47Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:23
48Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:23
49Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:23
50Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:00:24
51Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:24
51David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
53Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
54Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:00:24
56Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:24
57William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:25
58Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:00:25
59Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
60Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:25
61Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:25
62Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:00:25
63Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:25
64Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:26
65Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:26
66James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
67Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:00:26
68Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
69Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:27
70Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:00:28
71Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:28
72Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:28
73Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
74Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
75Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
76Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
77Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:28
78Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
79Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
80Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:29
81Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
82Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:29
83Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:29
84David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:00:29
85Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
86Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:29
87Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
88Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:30
89Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:30
90Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:30
91Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:30
92Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:31
93Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:31
94Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:31
95Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:31
96Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:00:31
97Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
98Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:32
99Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:32
100Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:32
101Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:32
102Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:33
103Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:00:33
104Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:33
105Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:33
106Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:33
107Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:33
108Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
109Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34
110Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
111Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:34
112Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:34
113Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
114Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
115Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
116Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:35
117Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:35
118Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:35
119Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
120Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:36
121Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
122Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:00:37
123Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:00:37
124Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:37
125Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:37
126Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:38
128Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
129Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:38
130Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
131Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:00:40
132Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:00:41
133Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
134Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
135Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
136Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
137Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:45
138Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:45
139Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:00:47
140Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:48
141Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:49
142André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:50
143Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
144Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:53
145Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:00:54
146Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
147Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:56
148Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:57
149Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:02
150Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:01:03
151Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:07
152Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:15

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team25
3Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott22
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors19
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky13
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ9
10Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
11Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
12Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida5
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3
15Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team0:18:18
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:01
3Trek-Segafredo0:00:07
4Quick-Step Floors0:00:09
5Orica-Scott0:00:13
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:17
7BMC Racing Team0:00:20
8Team Sky0:00:23
9Team Sunweb0:00:30
10Bahrain-Merida0:00:34
11AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
12FDJ0:00:37
13Katusha-Alpecin0:00:41
14UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
15Dimension Data
16Lotto Soudal0:00:51
17Cannondale-Drapac0:00:52
18Astana Pro Team0:00:56
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:00

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:57
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:02
3Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:07
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:08
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:08
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:09
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:10
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:11
10Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:11
11Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:11
12Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:12
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:12
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
15Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:13
16José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:13
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:13
18Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
19Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:00:15
20Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:15
21Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:16
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:16
23Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:16
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
25Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:18
26Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:18
27Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:19
28Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:20
29Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
30Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
31Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
32Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
33Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:20
34Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
35David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:20
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:20
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:20
38Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:21
39Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:21
40Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:00:21
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
42Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
43Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:22
44Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:00:22
45Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:22
46Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:22
47Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:23
48Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:23
49Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:23
50Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:00:24
51Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:24
51David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
53Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
54Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:00:24
56Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:24
57William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:25
58Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:00:25
59Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
60Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:25
61Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:25
62Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:00:25
63Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:25
64Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:26
65Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:26
66James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
67Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:00:26
68Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
69Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:27
70Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:00:28
71Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:28
72Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:28
73Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
74Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
75Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
76Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
77Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:28
78Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
79Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
80Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:29
81Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
82Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:29
83Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:29
84David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:00:29
85Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
86Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:29
87Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
88Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:30
89Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:30
90Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:30
91Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:30
92Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:31
93Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:31
94Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:31
95Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:31
96Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:00:31
97Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
98Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:32
99Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:32
100Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:32
101Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:32
102Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:33
103Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:00:33
104Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:33
105Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:33
106Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:33
107Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:33
108Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
109Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34
110Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
111Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:34
112Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:34
113Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
114Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
115Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
116Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:35
117Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:35
118Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:35
119Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
120Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:36
121Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
122Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:00:37
123Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:00:37
124Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:37
125Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:37
126Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:38
128Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
129Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:38
130Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
131Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:00:40
132Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:00:41
133Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
134Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
135Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
136Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
137Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:45
138Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:45
139Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:00:47
140Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:48
141Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:49
142André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:50
143Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
144Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:53
145Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:00:54
146Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
147Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:56
148Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:57
149Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:02
150Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:01:03
151Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:07
152Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team25
3Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott22
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors19
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky13
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ9
10Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
11Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
12Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida5
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3
15Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:04
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:01
3Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
4Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:04
5Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:09
6Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
7Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:12
8Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
9Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:13
10Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:14
12Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
13Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:00:18
14Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
16James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
17Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:20
18Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:21
19Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:22
22Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
24Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
25Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:23
26Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:25
28Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:26
29Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
30Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:31
32Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:00:32
33Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:37
34Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team0:18:18
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:01
3Trek-Segafredo0:00:07
4Quick-Step Floors0:00:09
5Orica-Scott0:00:13
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:17
7BMC Racing Team0:00:20
8Team Sky0:00:23
9Team Sunweb0:00:30
10Bahrain-Merida0:00:34
11AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
12FDJ0:00:37
13Katusha-Alpecin0:00:41
14UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
15Dimension Data
16Lotto Soudal0:00:51
17Cannondale-Drapac0:00:52
18Astana Pro Team0:00:56
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:00

