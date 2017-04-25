Image 1 of 56 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) set the fastest time early on in the Tour de Romandie prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 56 Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) riding to fourth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 56 Remy Mertz (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 56 Odd Christian Eiking (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 56 Winner Anacona (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 56 Tejay van Garderen took a tumble in the prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 56 Peter Kennaugh took a relaxed approach to the prlogue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 56 Owain Doull (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 56 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 56 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 56 Martin Velits (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 56 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 56 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 56 Brendan Canty (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 56 Lennard Kämna (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 56 Rob Power (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 56 Ian Boswell still showing the effects of a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 56 Spanish champion Ion Izagirre rode to tenth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 56 Irish champion Nico Roche (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 56 Colombian champion Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 56 Toms Skujiņš (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 56 Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 56 Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 56 Janez Brajkovic (Bahrain-Merida) was 99th (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 56 Leo Vincent (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 56 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 56 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 56 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 56 Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott) is best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 56 Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott) is best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 56 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) in the lead at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 56 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 56 Adrian Niyonshuti (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 56 Oscar Gatto (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 56 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 56 Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 56 Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 56 Carlos Betancur (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 56 Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 56 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 56 David Gaudu (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 56 Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 56 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 56 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 56 Roman Krueziger (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 56 Belgian champion Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 56 Russian champion Sergei Chernetsky (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 56 European champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 56 Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 56 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 56 Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 56 Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 56 Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 56 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 56 Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) took a surprise victory in the prologue of the Tour de Romandie in Aigle. The Italian mastered the wet conditions that affected much of the day, racing around the 4.8km course in a time of 5:57.

Felline went off a third of the way through the pack and had a lengthy wait in the hot seat before his victory was confirmed. Alex Dowsett (Movistar) was the last rider down the ramp and came closest to unseating Felline, but missed the mark by just two seconds. Orica-Scott's Alex Edmondson rounded out the stage podium at seven seconds behind Felline.

On and off rain throughout the afternoon meant that none of the riders got a proper run at the course, but some had better conditions than others. Many hoped that the rain would hold off until later in the afternoon and that was evident by the bulk of general classification contenders heading down the ramp earlier in the day.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was the first of the GC hopefuls to put in his effort. Short efforts like this are not a favourite for Froome but he has won the opening time trial at Romandie before, although that was a much hillier course. It wasn't meant to be for Froome, who went 20 seconds slower than the fastest rider at the time, Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Roglic would be superseded by the rider following Froome, Edmondson. The Australian has been enjoying a superb spring campaign and he went two seconds quicker than Roglic with his time of 6:04.

Edmondson would have plenty of time to cool off and relax as the next batch of riders went through. Several other GC favourites such as Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) completed the course around 20 to 30 seconds slower than the young Edmondson.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), who is targeting the Giro d'Italia next month, lost a second to Porte in his time trial. He was left to wonder what might have been after an early crash, and his frustration at the end was visible as he threw his helmet down in disgust when he arrived back at the team bus. It's not the first time van Garderen has fallen afoul of the opening stage in Romandie. The American hit the deck during the 2014, which resulted in a fractured hip. He will be hoping the injuries are purely superficial on this occasion.

Felline, meanwhile, was showing everybody how it was done. The Trek-Segafredo rider was the first to drop under the six-minute mark with his effort. That would effectively be it for the contest for the stage win as riders tried and failed to get under that magic six-minute time. Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) were among the best-placed GC hopefuls. The pair lost 12 seconds to Felline and put themselves into prime position for the mountains to come. Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) also had a good run as one of the last to go off, stopping the clock 15 seconds slower than his teammate.

Dowsett was the last rider off the ramp, wearing the number one in place of his absent teammate, and defending champion, Nairo Quintana. The Movistar rider was seven hundredths slower than Felline at the first split, but a mistake on the final corner made sure that he wasn't going to make up that lost time.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:57 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:02 3 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:07 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:08 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:08 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:09 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:10 8 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 9 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:11 10 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:11 11 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:11 12 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:12 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:12 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 15 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:13 16 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:13 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13 18 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 19 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 20 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:15 21 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 23 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:16 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:18 26 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:18 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:19 28 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:20 29 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 30 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 31 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 32 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 33 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:20 34 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 35 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:20 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:20 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20 38 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:21 39 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:21 40 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:00:21 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 42 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 43 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:22 44 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:22 45 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:22 46 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:22 47 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:23 48 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:23 49 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:23 50 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:24 51 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:24 51 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 53 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 54 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:24 55 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:00:24 56 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:24 57 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:25 58 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:00:25 59 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 60 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:25 61 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:25 62 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:00:25 63 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:25 64 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:26 65 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:26 66 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 67 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:00:26 68 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 69 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 70 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:28 71 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:28 72 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:00:28 73 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 74 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 75 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 76 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 77 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:28 78 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 79 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29 80 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:29 81 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 82 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29 83 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:29 84 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:00:29 85 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 86 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:29 87 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 88 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:30 89 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:30 90 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:30 91 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:30 92 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 93 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 94 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:31 95 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:31 96 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:00:31 97 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 98 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:32 99 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:32 100 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:32 101 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32 102 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:33 103 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:33 104 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:33 105 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:33 106 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:33 107 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33 108 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 109 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34 110 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 111 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:34 112 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:34 113 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 114 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 115 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 116 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:35 117 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:35 118 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:35 119 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 120 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:36 121 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 122 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:00:37 123 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:00:37 124 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:37 125 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:37 126 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 127 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 128 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 129 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:38 130 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 131 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:40 132 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:00:41 133 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:42 134 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 135 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 136 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44 137 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:45 138 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:45 139 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:00:47 140 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:48 141 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:49 142 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:50 143 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 144 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:53 145 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:54 146 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 147 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 148 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:57 149 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:02 150 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:03 151 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:07 152 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:15

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 25 3 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 22 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 19 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 13 8 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 9 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 9 10 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 11 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 12 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 15 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 0:18:18 2 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:01 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:07 4 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:09 5 Orica-Scott 0:00:13 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:17 7 BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 8 Team Sky 0:00:23 9 Team Sunweb 0:00:30 10 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:34 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 12 FDJ 0:00:37 13 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:41 14 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44 15 Dimension Data 16 Lotto Soudal 0:00:51 17 Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:52 18 Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 19 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:00

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:57 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:02 3 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:07 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:08 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:08 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:09 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:10 8 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 9 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:11 10 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:11 11 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:11 12 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:12 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:12 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 15 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:13 16 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:13 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13 18 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 19 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 20 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:15 21 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 23 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:16 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:18 26 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:18 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:19 28 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:20 29 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 30 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 31 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 32 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 33 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:20 34 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 35 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:20 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:20 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20 38 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:21 39 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:21 40 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:00:21 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 42 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 43 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:22 44 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:22 45 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:22 46 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:22 47 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:23 48 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:23 49 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:23 50 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:24 51 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:24 51 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 53 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 54 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:24 55 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:00:24 56 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:24 57 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:25 58 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:00:25 59 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 60 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:25 61 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:25 62 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:00:25 63 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:25 64 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:26 65 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:26 66 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 67 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:00:26 68 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 69 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 70 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:28 71 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:28 72 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:00:28 73 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 74 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 75 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 76 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 77 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:28 78 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 79 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29 80 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:29 81 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 82 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29 83 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:29 84 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:00:29 85 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 86 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:29 87 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 88 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:30 89 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:30 90 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:30 91 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:30 92 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 93 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 94 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:31 95 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:31 96 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:00:31 97 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 98 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:32 99 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:32 100 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:32 101 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32 102 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:33 103 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:33 104 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:33 105 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:33 106 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:33 107 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33 108 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 109 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34 110 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 111 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:34 112 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:34 113 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 114 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 115 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 116 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:35 117 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:35 118 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:35 119 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 120 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:36 121 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 122 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:00:37 123 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:00:37 124 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:37 125 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:37 126 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 127 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 128 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 129 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:38 130 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 131 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:40 132 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:00:41 133 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:42 134 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 135 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 136 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44 137 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:45 138 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:45 139 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:00:47 140 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:48 141 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:49 142 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:50 143 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 144 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:53 145 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:54 146 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 147 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 148 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:57 149 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:02 150 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:03 151 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:07 152 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 25 3 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 22 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 19 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 13 8 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 9 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 9 10 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 11 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 12 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 15 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:04 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:01 3 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 4 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:04 5 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:09 6 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 7 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:12 8 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 9 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:13 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:14 12 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:15 13 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:00:18 14 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 16 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:19 17 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20 18 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:21 19 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:22 22 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 24 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 25 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:23 26 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:25 28 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:26 29 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 30 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31 32 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:00:32 33 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 34 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:00