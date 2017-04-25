Tour de Romandie: Felline wins prologue
Trek-Segafredo rider takes first race lead over Dowsett, Edmondson
Prologue: Aigle - Aigle
Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) took a surprise victory in the prologue of the Tour de Romandie in Aigle. The Italian mastered the wet conditions that affected much of the day, racing around the 4.8km course in a time of 5:57.
Felline went off a third of the way through the pack and had a lengthy wait in the hot seat before his victory was confirmed. Alex Dowsett (Movistar) was the last rider down the ramp and came closest to unseating Felline, but missed the mark by just two seconds. Orica-Scott's Alex Edmondson rounded out the stage podium at seven seconds behind Felline.
On and off rain throughout the afternoon meant that none of the riders got a proper run at the course, but some had better conditions than others. Many hoped that the rain would hold off until later in the afternoon and that was evident by the bulk of general classification contenders heading down the ramp earlier in the day.
Chris Froome (Team Sky) was the first of the GC hopefuls to put in his effort. Short efforts like this are not a favourite for Froome but he has won the opening time trial at Romandie before, although that was a much hillier course. It wasn't meant to be for Froome, who went 20 seconds slower than the fastest rider at the time, Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo).
Roglic would be superseded by the rider following Froome, Edmondson. The Australian has been enjoying a superb spring campaign and he went two seconds quicker than Roglic with his time of 6:04.
Edmondson would have plenty of time to cool off and relax as the next batch of riders went through. Several other GC favourites such as Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) completed the course around 20 to 30 seconds slower than the young Edmondson.
Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), who is targeting the Giro d'Italia next month, lost a second to Porte in his time trial. He was left to wonder what might have been after an early crash, and his frustration at the end was visible as he threw his helmet down in disgust when he arrived back at the team bus. It's not the first time van Garderen has fallen afoul of the opening stage in Romandie. The American hit the deck during the 2014, which resulted in a fractured hip. He will be hoping the injuries are purely superficial on this occasion.
Felline, meanwhile, was showing everybody how it was done. The Trek-Segafredo rider was the first to drop under the six-minute mark with his effort. That would effectively be it for the contest for the stage win as riders tried and failed to get under that magic six-minute time. Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) were among the best-placed GC hopefuls. The pair lost 12 seconds to Felline and put themselves into prime position for the mountains to come. Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) also had a good run as one of the last to go off, stopping the clock 15 seconds slower than his teammate.
Dowsett was the last rider off the ramp, wearing the number one in place of his absent teammate, and defending champion, Nairo Quintana. The Movistar rider was seven hundredths slower than Felline at the first split, but a mistake on the final corner made sure that he wasn't going to make up that lost time.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:57
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:07
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:08
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:08
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:09
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|8
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|9
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:11
|10
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:11
|11
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|12
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:12
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:12
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|15
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|16
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|18
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|19
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:15
|20
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:15
|21
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:16
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|23
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:18
|26
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|27
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:19
|28
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:20
|29
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|30
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|31
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|32
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|33
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|34
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|35
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:20
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:20
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:20
|38
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|39
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|40
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:00:21
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|42
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|43
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:22
|44
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:22
|45
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:22
|46
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:22
|47
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|48
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:23
|49
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|50
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:24
|51
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:24
|51
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|53
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|54
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|55
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:00:24
|56
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:24
|57
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:25
|58
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:25
|59
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|60
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:25
|61
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:25
|62
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|63
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:25
|64
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:26
|65
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:26
|66
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|67
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:00:26
|68
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|69
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:27
|70
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:28
|71
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:28
|72
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:28
|73
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|74
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|75
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|76
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|77
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:28
|78
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|79
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:29
|80
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|81
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|82
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|83
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:29
|84
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:29
|85
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|86
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:29
|87
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|88
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:30
|89
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:30
|90
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:30
|91
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|92
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:31
|93
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:31
|94
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:31
|95
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|96
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:00:31
|97
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|98
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:32
|99
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:32
|100
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|101
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:32
|102
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:33
|103
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:33
|104
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:33
|105
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:33
|106
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:33
|107
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:33
|108
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|109
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:34
|110
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|111
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:34
|112
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:34
|113
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|114
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|115
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|116
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:35
|117
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:35
|118
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:35
|119
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|120
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:36
|121
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|122
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:37
|123
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:37
|124
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:37
|125
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|126
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|127
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|128
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|129
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:38
|130
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|131
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:40
|132
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:00:41
|133
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|134
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|135
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|136
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|137
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:45
|138
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:45
|139
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:00:47
|140
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:48
|141
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:49
|142
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:50
|143
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|144
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|145
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:54
|146
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|147
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|148
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:57
|149
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:02
|150
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:03
|151
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:07
|152
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:04
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:01
|3
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:04
|5
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:09
|6
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:12
|8
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:13
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:14
|12
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:15
|13
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:18
|14
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|17
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:20
|18
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:21
|19
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:22
|22
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|25
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:25
|28
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:26
|29
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|30
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:31
|32
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:32
|33
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|34
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|0:18:18
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:01
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:07
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:09
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:00:13
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:17
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:23
|9
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:30
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:34
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|12
|FDJ
|0:00:37
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|15
|Dimension Data
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:51
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:52
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:00
