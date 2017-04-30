Trending

Richie Porte wins the Tour de Romandie

Australian deposes Yates as Roglic wins final-day time trial

Image 1 of 59

Richie Porte on the final Tour de Romandie podium

Richie Porte on the final Tour de Romandie podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 59

Sander Armee in the colourful KOM jersey

Sander Armee in the colourful KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 59

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 59

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 59

FDJ's Johan Le Bon set an early fast time

FDJ's Johan Le Bon set an early fast time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 59

Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 59

Stefan Kung won the green points jersey

Stefan Kung won the green points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 59

British champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

British champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 59

Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac)

Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 59

Belgian champion Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Belgian champion Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 59

Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo)

Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 59

Chris Froome at the team car during his warm up ride

Chris Froome at the team car during his warm up ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 59

Irish champion Nico Roche (BMC)

Irish champion Nico Roche (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 59

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (LottoNl-Jumbo) was good enough for 20th

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (LottoNl-Jumbo) was good enough for 20th
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 59

Brendan Canty (Cannondale-Drapac)

Brendan Canty (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 59

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the podium having taken out the time trial

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the podium having taken out the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 59

Simon Yates trying to keep the yellow jersey

Simon Yates trying to keep the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 59

Richie Porte waves from the podium on route to collecting yellow

Richie Porte waves from the podium on route to collecting yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 59

Stefan Kung waves from the podium

Stefan Kung waves from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 59

Hugo Houle is the Canadian national champion

Hugo Houle is the Canadian national champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 59

Simon Spilak takes a sip during a warm up ride

Simon Spilak takes a sip during a warm up ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 59

European time trial champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

European time trial champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 59

Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Dimension Data)

Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 59

Russian champion Sergei Chernetski (Astana)

Russian champion Sergei Chernetski (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 59

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 59

Pierre Latour was the best young rider

Pierre Latour was the best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 59

Primoz Roglic on his way to the stage win

Primoz Roglic on his way to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 59

Richie Porte gets out of the saddle on the uphill section of the course

Richie Porte gets out of the saddle on the uphill section of the course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 59

Simon Yates fights to hold on to his lead

Simon Yates fights to hold on to his lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 59

Sander Armee won the mountains classification for a second straight year

Sander Armee won the mountains classification for a second straight year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 59

Stefan Kung topped the points classification

Stefan Kung topped the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 59

Pierre Latour was the best young rider of the race

Pierre Latour was the best young rider of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 59

Movistar won best team

Movistar won best team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 59

The final Romandie podium of Porte, Yates, and Roglic

The final Romandie podium of Porte, Yates, and Roglic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 59

Sander Armee is awarded with the prize for most aggressive rider

Sander Armee is awarded with the prize for most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 59

Diego Ulissi (UAE)

Diego Ulissi (UAE)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 59

Orica's Damien Howson dropped out of the top 10

Orica's Damien Howson dropped out of the top 10
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 59

Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb)

Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 59

David de la Cruz (Quick-Step)

David de la Cruz (Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 59

Tejay Van Garderen on a strong ride

Tejay Van Garderen on a strong ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 59

Tejay Van Garderen was third on the stage

Tejay Van Garderen was third on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 59

Roman Kreuziger (Orica-Scott)

Roman Kreuziger (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 59

Bob Jungels grimaces as he feels the pain of the uphill section

Bob Jungels grimaces as he feels the pain of the uphill section
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 59

Richie Porte cutting a focused figure

Richie Porte cutting a focused figure
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 59

Emanuel Buchmann did enough to finish in the top 10 overall

Emanuel Buchmann did enough to finish in the top 10 overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 59

Another strong showing from Fabio Felline at Romandie

Another strong showing from Fabio Felline at Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 59

Jesus Herrada (Movistar)

Jesus Herrada (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 59

Spanish champion Ion Izaguirre on his way to fifth overall

Spanish champion Ion Izaguirre on his way to fifth overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 59

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 59

Ilnur Zakarin out on the course

Ilnur Zakarin out on the course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 59

Robert Gesink (LottNL-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 59

Winner Anacona (Movistar Team)

Winner Anacona (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 59

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) riding to 14th place

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) riding to 14th place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 59

Chris Froome out on the Romandie time trial course

Chris Froome out on the Romandie time trial course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 59

Ilnur Zakarin drives out of the saddle

Ilnur Zakarin drives out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 59

Canadian champion Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Canadian champion Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 59

David Gaudu used a road bike for the time trial

David Gaudu used a road bike for the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 59

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 59

European champion Jonathan Castroviejo on his way to a top 10

European champion Jonathan Castroviejo on his way to a top 10
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) grabbed overall victory at the Tour de Romandie on Sunday with a strong performance on the final-day time trial to depose overnight race leader Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) tore through the largely downhill second half of the 17.8km Lausanne course to win the stage and haul himself from sixth up onto the podium. 

After Porte and Yates skipped away on Saturday's queen stage, the final-day tussle for the title looked like a two-way battle, and Porte needed to make up 19 seconds on the young Brit. The former Australian national time trial champion found all that and more by the intermediate checkpoint at 6.5km, towards the top of the uphill opening section of the course, and it became clear which way the result would be going. 

Yates still produced a strong ride - and he needed to, given the charge of Roglic. The Slovenian, who is going from strength to strength as a week-long racer, was strong on the uphill section but he covered the second half of the course in blistering fashion, taking every risk he could to hit the highest possible speeds on the downhill. He stopped the clock on 24:58, which, at the time, was an amazing 32 seconds better than the leader in the clubhouse, Tejay van Garderen. 

If Porte was never really in trouble, himself setting 25:06, then Yates would have to start worrying about second place rather than the yellow jersey. In the end he set 25:46, leaving him 21 seconds down on Porte in the overall standings, but five seconds clear of Roglic on the podium. 

"It's a massive shock to be honest," said Porte. "I didn't think I'd be able to claw that much time back. I tip my hat to my teammates for all the work they've done this week. Also Yates, he's a super talent, he rolled my yesterday in the stage so it was sweet to get the victory today. He won the battle but I won the war a little bit there. It's just nice to keep the momentum rolling before July."

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), winner of the opening prologue, put in another strong ride, finishing on the same time as van Garderen to hold on to his fourth place. Ion Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), always a threat in week-long races with a decent time trial, set the same time to jump up into the top five. 

Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) had another relatively quiet day. After losing time on Saturday, he finished the time trial, which he'd surely stand a chance of winning in top form, in ninth place to finish the race 33rd overall. 

How it unfolded

The 17.8km course in Lausanne was anything but straight forward, with the first eight kilometres pitching uphill, with some stiff gradients on narrow cobbled streets that would force the riders out of the saddle. From there it was a fast ride downhill back towards the city centre.

The climbing would put paid to some traditional time trial sepcialists' chances of success, with Alex Dowsett and Victor Campenaerts among those who would have been right up there on a flatter course.

FDJ's Johan Le Bon set a strong early benchmark until Lennard Kamna (Sunweb), a former world champion at junior and U23 level, came along to set 24:40, with his teammate Chad Haga joining him on the provisional podium.

Movistar were also riding strong and soon Andrey Amador was in the hotseat, going seven seconds quicker than Kamna, while European champion Castroviejo produced a strong ride that would also leave him in the top 10, and Movistar with the teams classification title.

As the favourites rolled down the start ramp to get the GC battle underway, Tejay van Garderen stopped the clock on 25:32 to put himself in the hotseat. And that was after having to change his line through the final bend as a commissaire's car inexplicably blocked his line.

Attentions turned to the battle between Porte and Yates, and the Australian, who was so impressive on the uphill section of the second of last year's Tour de France time trials, took on the opening part of the course in style, rising his diminutive frame out of the saddle on the steeper pitches.

A key indicator would come at the intermediate checkpoint after 6.5km and when Yates hit it he was already 34 seconds down on Porte. The writing was on the wall.

It soon became clear that his biggest concern might be Roglic as cameras cut to the Slovenian tearing downhill, taking aggressive lines through all corners. He sent van Garderen out of the hotseat by a whopping 34 seconds.

Porte just needed to match his teammate's time, and he made no mistake on the second part of the course, a huge smile appearing across his face in the BMC team bus as he watched Yates cross the line, the victory signed and sealed.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo24:58:00
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:35
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
8Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:42
9Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:46
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:48
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:53
14Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
15Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:56
16Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
17Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:59
18Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:01:00
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:02
21Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
23David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
24Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:13
25Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:18
26Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:19
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:20
28José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:26
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:28
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:30
31Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:31
32Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
33Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:01:32
34Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:33
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:34
37Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:35
38Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
39Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:39
41Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
44Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:41
45Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:43
46Winner Andrew Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:01:45
47Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:47
48Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:01:50
49Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:51
50Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
51Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
52Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:52
53Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:54
54Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:00
55Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:07
56Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
57Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro (Ecu) Movistar Team0:02:09
58Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:02:10
59David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:02:11
60Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
61Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
62Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:15
63James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:02:16
64Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:02:17
65Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:02:18
67Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:19
68Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:21
69Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:22
70Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:25
71Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
72Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:02:29
73Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:02:30
74Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:32
75David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
76Nicholas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
77Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
78Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:35
79Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:39
80Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:02:43
81Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:44
82Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
83Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:47
85Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:48
86Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:49
87Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:50
88Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:51
89Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:56
90Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:00
91Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:01
93Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
94Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:03:07
95Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:08
96Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:03:09
97Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:10
98Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:13
100William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
101Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:03:17
102Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:18
103Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:03:19
104Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:03:20
105Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
106Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:23
107Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:27
108Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:30
109Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:32
110André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
111Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:33
112Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:35
113Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
114Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
115Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:45
116Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:48
117Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:50
118Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:53
119Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:03:56
120Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:03:59
121Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:05
122Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:04:11
123Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:14
124Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:16
125Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:19
126Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
127Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:04:23
128Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:04:51
129Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:04:56
130Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:05:05
131Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:20
DNSPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
DNSJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNSSébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team17:16:00
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:21
3Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:26
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:51
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:03
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:21
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:01:22
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:24
11Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:28
12Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:30
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:40
14Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:45
16David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:46
17Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:54
18Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:55
19Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:01:58
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:02:09
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:20
22Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:23
24Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:27
25Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:29
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:30
27Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
28José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:36
29Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
30Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:37
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:41
32Winner Andrew Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:02:45
33Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:58
34Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:05
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:03:08
36Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:03:10
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:16
38Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro (Ecu) Movistar Team
39David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:03:18
40Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:03:19
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
42Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:58
43Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:04:04
44Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:26
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:39
46Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:56
47Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:04
48Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:05:11
49Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:29
50Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:20
51Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:59
52Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:15
53Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:18
54Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:43
55Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:49
56André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:07:57
57Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:13
58Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:14
59James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:09:19
60Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:23
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:30
62Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:09:57
63Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:10:50
64Nicholas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:11:02
65Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:19
66Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:39
67Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:14:57
68Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:15:10
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:16:10
70Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:48
71Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:16:54
72Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:16:55
73Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:13
74Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
75Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:19:08
76Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:14
77Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:19:20
78Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:32
79Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:20:08
80Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:29
81Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:21:16
82Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:42
83Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:11
84Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:02
85Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:27
86Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:15
87Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:25:19
88Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:25:33
89Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:25:45
90Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:26:09
91Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:33
92Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:26:44
93Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:28:10
94Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:30:19
95Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:30:23
96Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:32:49
97Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:30
98Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:59
99Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:34:05
100Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:34:26
101Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:34:31
102Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:35:31
103Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:33
104Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:37
105Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:53
106Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:58
107Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:38:02
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:42
109Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:54
110Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:34
111Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:39:45
112Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:39:47
113Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:59
114Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:24
115Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:41:38
116Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:41:48
117Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:43:39
118Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:43:51
119Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:36
120Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:46:32
121Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:47:11
122Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:47:51
123Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:48:32
124Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:54:18
125Meiyin Wang China Bahrain-Merida0:54:53
126Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:55:33
127Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:57:52
128Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:58:07
129William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac1:01:31
130Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors1:02:57
131Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1:03:07

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team66pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo65
3Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott58
4Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo51
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team50
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida50
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates48
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team41
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team40
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott35
11Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors31
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott30
13Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert30
14Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida29
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb28
16Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal27
17Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky26
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
19Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert25
20Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team25
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe22
22Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
23Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data20
24Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20
25Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data19
26Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac17
27Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb17
28Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
30Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors15
31Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team15
32Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
33Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data14
34Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team13
35Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky13
36David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ12
37Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
38Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
39Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors11
40Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott11
41David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Quick-Step Floors11
42Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates11
43Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo10
44Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac10
45Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
46Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
47Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin9
48Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro (Ecu) Movistar Team9
49Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ9
50Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
51Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
52Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
53Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
54Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
55Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida6
56Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
57Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
58Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ5
59Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale3
60Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac3
61Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal67pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott50
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac19
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
8Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data13
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
10David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ12
11Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin12
12Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
13Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb8
16Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates8
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
18Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates4
20Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale4
21Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac4
22Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
24Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
25Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17:17:44
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:14
3Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:36
4Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:32
5David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:01:34
6Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:01:35
7Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:14
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:42
9James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:07:35
10Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:55
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:26
12Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:15:10
13Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:19:32
14Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:27
15Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:23:49
16Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:24:25
17Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:49
18Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:25:00
19Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:46
20Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:15
21Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:32:21
22Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:36:18
23Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:38:01
24Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:38:03
25Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:40
26Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:39:54
27Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:40:04
28Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:45:27
29Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:52:34
30Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:53:49

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team51:51:49
2Orica - Scott0:00:05
3Quick - Step Floors0:01:13
4BMC Racing Team0:01:53
5Team Katusha Alpecin0:02:59
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:04
7UAE Team Emirates0:03:08
8Trek - Segafredo0:04:48
9Bahrain - Merida0:04:57
10Team LottoNl - Jumbo0:05:42
11Astana Pro Team0:06:49
12Lotto Soudal0:08:30
13Team Dimension Data0:08:40
14FDJ0:08:53
15Team Sunweb0:09:28
16Bora - Hansgrohe0:10:05
17Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:11:05
18Team Sky0:12:25
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:00

