Richie Porte (BMC Racing) grabbed overall victory at the Tour de Romandie on Sunday with a strong performance on the final-day time trial to depose overnight race leader Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) tore through the largely downhill second half of the 17.8km Lausanne course to win the stage and haul himself from sixth up onto the podium.

After Porte and Yates skipped away on Saturday's queen stage, the final-day tussle for the title looked like a two-way battle, and Porte needed to make up 19 seconds on the young Brit. The former Australian national time trial champion found all that and more by the intermediate checkpoint at 6.5km, towards the top of the uphill opening section of the course, and it became clear which way the result would be going.

Yates still produced a strong ride - and he needed to, given the charge of Roglic. The Slovenian, who is going from strength to strength as a week-long racer, was strong on the uphill section but he covered the second half of the course in blistering fashion, taking every risk he could to hit the highest possible speeds on the downhill. He stopped the clock on 24:58, which, at the time, was an amazing 32 seconds better than the leader in the clubhouse, Tejay van Garderen.

If Porte was never really in trouble, himself setting 25:06, then Yates would have to start worrying about second place rather than the yellow jersey. In the end he set 25:46, leaving him 21 seconds down on Porte in the overall standings, but five seconds clear of Roglic on the podium.

"It's a massive shock to be honest," said Porte. "I didn't think I'd be able to claw that much time back. I tip my hat to my teammates for all the work they've done this week. Also Yates, he's a super talent, he rolled my yesterday in the stage so it was sweet to get the victory today. He won the battle but I won the war a little bit there. It's just nice to keep the momentum rolling before July."

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), winner of the opening prologue, put in another strong ride, finishing on the same time as van Garderen to hold on to his fourth place. Ion Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), always a threat in week-long races with a decent time trial, set the same time to jump up into the top five.

Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) had another relatively quiet day. After losing time on Saturday, he finished the time trial, which he'd surely stand a chance of winning in top form, in ninth place to finish the race 33rd overall.

How it unfolded

The 17.8km course in Lausanne was anything but straight forward, with the first eight kilometres pitching uphill, with some stiff gradients on narrow cobbled streets that would force the riders out of the saddle. From there it was a fast ride downhill back towards the city centre.

The climbing would put paid to some traditional time trial sepcialists' chances of success, with Alex Dowsett and Victor Campenaerts among those who would have been right up there on a flatter course.

FDJ's Johan Le Bon set a strong early benchmark until Lennard Kamna (Sunweb), a former world champion at junior and U23 level, came along to set 24:40, with his teammate Chad Haga joining him on the provisional podium.

Movistar were also riding strong and soon Andrey Amador was in the hotseat, going seven seconds quicker than Kamna, while European champion Castroviejo produced a strong ride that would also leave him in the top 10, and Movistar with the teams classification title.

As the favourites rolled down the start ramp to get the GC battle underway, Tejay van Garderen stopped the clock on 25:32 to put himself in the hotseat. And that was after having to change his line through the final bend as a commissaire's car inexplicably blocked his line.

Attentions turned to the battle between Porte and Yates, and the Australian, who was so impressive on the uphill section of the second of last year's Tour de France time trials, took on the opening part of the course in style, rising his diminutive frame out of the saddle on the steeper pitches.

A key indicator would come at the intermediate checkpoint after 6.5km and when Yates hit it he was already 34 seconds down on Porte. The writing was on the wall.

It soon became clear that his biggest concern might be Roglic as cameras cut to the Slovenian tearing downhill, taking aggressive lines through all corners. He sent van Garderen out of the hotseat by a whopping 34 seconds.

Porte just needed to match his teammate's time, and he made no mistake on the second part of the course, a huge smile appearing across his face in the BMC team bus as he watched Yates cross the line, the victory signed and sealed.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24:58:00 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:35 7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 8 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:42 9 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:46 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:48 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:53 14 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 15 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:56 16 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 17 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:59 18 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:01:00 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:02 21 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09 23 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 24 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:13 25 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:18 26 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:19 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 28 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:26 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:30 31 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:31 32 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:32 34 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:33 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:34 37 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:35 38 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 39 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:39 41 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 45 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:43 46 Winner Andrew Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:45 47 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:47 48 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:50 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:51 50 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 51 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 52 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:52 53 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:54 54 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:00 55 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:07 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 57 Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:09 58 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:10 59 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:11 60 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 61 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 62 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:15 63 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:16 64 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:02:17 65 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:18 67 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:19 68 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:21 69 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:22 70 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:25 71 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 72 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:02:29 73 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:30 74 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:32 75 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 76 Nicholas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 77 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:35 79 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:39 80 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:02:43 81 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:44 82 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 83 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:47 85 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:48 86 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:49 87 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:50 88 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:51 89 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:56 90 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:00 91 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:01 93 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 94 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:03:07 95 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:08 96 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:03:09 97 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:10 98 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:13 100 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 101 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:17 102 Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:18 103 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:03:19 104 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:03:20 105 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 106 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:23 107 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:27 108 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:30 109 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:32 110 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 111 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:33 112 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:35 113 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 114 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 115 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:45 116 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:48 117 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:50 118 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:53 119 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:03:56 120 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:03:59 121 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:05 122 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:11 123 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:14 124 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:16 125 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:19 126 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 127 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:23 128 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:04:51 129 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:56 130 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:05 131 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:20 DNS Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky DNS Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb DNS Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17:16:00 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:21 3 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:26 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:51 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:03 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:21 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:22 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:24 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:28 12 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:30 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:40 14 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:45 16 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:46 17 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:54 18 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:55 19 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:58 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:09 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:20 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:23 24 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:27 25 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:29 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:30 27 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:34 28 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:36 29 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 30 Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:37 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:41 32 Winner Andrew Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:45 33 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:58 34 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:05 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:03:08 36 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:10 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:16 38 Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro (Ecu) Movistar Team 39 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:03:18 40 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:19 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:20 42 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:58 43 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:04 44 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:26 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:39 46 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:56 47 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:04 48 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:05:11 49 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:29 50 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:20 51 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:59 52 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:15 53 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:18 54 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:43 55 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:49 56 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:57 57 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:13 58 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:14 59 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:09:19 60 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:23 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:30 62 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:09:57 63 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:10:50 64 Nicholas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:11:02 65 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:19 66 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:39 67 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:14:57 68 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:15:10 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:16:10 70 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:48 71 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:16:54 72 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:55 73 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:13 74 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 75 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:19:08 76 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:14 77 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:20 78 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:32 79 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:20:08 80 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:29 81 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:21:16 82 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:42 83 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:11 84 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:02 85 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:27 86 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:15 87 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:19 88 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:33 89 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:25:45 90 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:26:09 91 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:33 92 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:44 93 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:28:10 94 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:19 95 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:30:23 96 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:32:49 97 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:30 98 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:59 99 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:34:05 100 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:34:26 101 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:34:31 102 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:35:31 103 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:33 104 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:37 105 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:53 106 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:58 107 Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:38:02 108 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:42 109 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:54 110 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:34 111 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:39:45 112 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:47 113 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:59 114 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:24 115 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:41:38 116 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:41:48 117 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:43:39 118 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:43:51 119 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:36 120 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:46:32 121 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:47:11 122 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:47:51 123 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:48:32 124 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:54:18 125 Meiyin Wang China Bahrain-Merida 0:54:53 126 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:33 127 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:52 128 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:58:07 129 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1:01:31 130 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 1:02:57 131 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 1:03:07

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 65 3 Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott 58 4 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 51 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 50 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 50 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 48 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 9 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 40 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 35 11 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 31 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 30 13 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 14 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 29 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 16 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 17 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 26 18 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 19 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 20 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 25 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 22 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 23 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 20 24 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 25 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 19 26 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 17 27 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 17 28 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 29 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 30 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 15 31 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 15 32 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 33 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 14 34 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 13 35 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 13 36 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 12 37 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 38 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 39 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 11 40 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 41 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 11 42 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 11 43 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 10 44 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 10 45 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 46 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 47 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 48 Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro (Ecu) Movistar Team 9 49 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 9 50 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 51 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 52 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 53 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 54 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 55 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 6 56 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 57 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 58 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 5 59 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3 60 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 3 61 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 2

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 50 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 19 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 8 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 13 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 10 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 12 11 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 12 12 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 13 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 16 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 8 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 18 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 4 20 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4 21 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 4 22 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 24 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 25 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17:17:44 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:14 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:36 4 Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:32 5 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:01:34 6 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:35 7 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:14 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:42 9 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:07:35 10 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:55 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:26 12 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:15:10 13 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:19:32 14 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:27 15 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:49 16 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:24:25 17 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:49 18 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:00 19 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:46 20 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:15 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:32:21 22 Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:36:18 23 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:38:01 24 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:03 25 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:40 26 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:39:54 27 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:40:04 28 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:45:27 29 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:34 30 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:49