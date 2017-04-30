Richie Porte wins the Tour de Romandie
Australian deposes Yates as Roglic wins final-day time trial
Stage 5: Lausanne - Lausanne (ITT)
Richie Porte (BMC Racing) grabbed overall victory at the Tour de Romandie on Sunday with a strong performance on the final-day time trial to depose overnight race leader Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)
Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) tore through the largely downhill second half of the 17.8km Lausanne course to win the stage and haul himself from sixth up onto the podium.
After Porte and Yates skipped away on Saturday's queen stage, the final-day tussle for the title looked like a two-way battle, and Porte needed to make up 19 seconds on the young Brit. The former Australian national time trial champion found all that and more by the intermediate checkpoint at 6.5km, towards the top of the uphill opening section of the course, and it became clear which way the result would be going.
Yates still produced a strong ride - and he needed to, given the charge of Roglic. The Slovenian, who is going from strength to strength as a week-long racer, was strong on the uphill section but he covered the second half of the course in blistering fashion, taking every risk he could to hit the highest possible speeds on the downhill. He stopped the clock on 24:58, which, at the time, was an amazing 32 seconds better than the leader in the clubhouse, Tejay van Garderen.
If Porte was never really in trouble, himself setting 25:06, then Yates would have to start worrying about second place rather than the yellow jersey. In the end he set 25:46, leaving him 21 seconds down on Porte in the overall standings, but five seconds clear of Roglic on the podium.
"It's a massive shock to be honest," said Porte. "I didn't think I'd be able to claw that much time back. I tip my hat to my teammates for all the work they've done this week. Also Yates, he's a super talent, he rolled my yesterday in the stage so it was sweet to get the victory today. He won the battle but I won the war a little bit there. It's just nice to keep the momentum rolling before July."
Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), winner of the opening prologue, put in another strong ride, finishing on the same time as van Garderen to hold on to his fourth place. Ion Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), always a threat in week-long races with a decent time trial, set the same time to jump up into the top five.
Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) had another relatively quiet day. After losing time on Saturday, he finished the time trial, which he'd surely stand a chance of winning in top form, in ninth place to finish the race 33rd overall.
How it unfolded
The 17.8km course in Lausanne was anything but straight forward, with the first eight kilometres pitching uphill, with some stiff gradients on narrow cobbled streets that would force the riders out of the saddle. From there it was a fast ride downhill back towards the city centre.
The climbing would put paid to some traditional time trial sepcialists' chances of success, with Alex Dowsett and Victor Campenaerts among those who would have been right up there on a flatter course.
FDJ's Johan Le Bon set a strong early benchmark until Lennard Kamna (Sunweb), a former world champion at junior and U23 level, came along to set 24:40, with his teammate Chad Haga joining him on the provisional podium.
Movistar were also riding strong and soon Andrey Amador was in the hotseat, going seven seconds quicker than Kamna, while European champion Castroviejo produced a strong ride that would also leave him in the top 10, and Movistar with the teams classification title.
As the favourites rolled down the start ramp to get the GC battle underway, Tejay van Garderen stopped the clock on 25:32 to put himself in the hotseat. And that was after having to change his line through the final bend as a commissaire's car inexplicably blocked his line.
Attentions turned to the battle between Porte and Yates, and the Australian, who was so impressive on the uphill section of the second of last year's Tour de France time trials, took on the opening part of the course in style, rising his diminutive frame out of the saddle on the steeper pitches.
A key indicator would come at the intermediate checkpoint after 6.5km and when Yates hit it he was already 34 seconds down on Porte. The writing was on the wall.
It soon became clear that his biggest concern might be Roglic as cameras cut to the Slovenian tearing downhill, taking aggressive lines through all corners. He sent van Garderen out of the hotseat by a whopping 34 seconds.
Porte just needed to match his teammate's time, and he made no mistake on the second part of the course, a huge smile appearing across his face in the BMC team bus as he watched Yates cross the line, the victory signed and sealed.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24:58:00
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|8
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:42
|9
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:48
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:53
|14
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:56
|16
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|17
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|18
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:00
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:02
|21
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|23
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:13
|25
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:18
|26
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|28
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:26
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:30
|31
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:31
|32
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|34
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:33
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|37
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:35
|38
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|39
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:39
|41
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|45
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:43
|46
|Winner Andrew Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|47
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:47
|48
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:50
|49
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:51
|50
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:52
|53
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:54
|54
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|55
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:07
|56
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|57
|Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|58
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:10
|59
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:11
|60
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|61
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|62
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:15
|63
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:16
|64
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:02:17
|65
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:18
|67
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:19
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:21
|69
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:22
|70
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:25
|71
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|72
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|73
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:30
|74
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:32
|75
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|77
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:35
|79
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:39
|80
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:43
|81
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:44
|82
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:47
|85
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:48
|86
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:49
|87
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:50
|88
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:51
|89
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:56
|90
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:00
|91
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:01
|93
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|94
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:07
|95
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:08
|96
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:09
|97
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:10
|98
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:13
|100
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|101
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:17
|102
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:18
|103
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:03:19
|104
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:20
|105
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|106
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:23
|107
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:27
|108
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:30
|109
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:32
|110
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:33
|112
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:35
|113
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|115
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:45
|116
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:48
|117
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:50
|118
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:53
|119
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:03:56
|120
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:59
|121
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:05
|122
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:11
|123
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:14
|124
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:16
|125
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:19
|126
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|127
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:23
|128
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:04:51
|129
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:56
|130
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:05:05
|131
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:20
|DNS
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17:16:00
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:21
|3
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:26
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:51
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:03
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:21
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:22
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:24
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:28
|12
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:40
|14
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|16
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:46
|17
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|18
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:55
|19
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:58
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:09
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:20
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:23
|24
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|25
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:30
|27
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|28
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:36
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:37
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:41
|32
|Winner Andrew Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:58
|34
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:05
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:03:08
|36
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:10
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:16
|38
|Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro (Ecu) Movistar Team
|39
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:18
|40
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:19
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:20
|42
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:58
|43
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:04
|44
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:26
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:39
|46
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:56
|47
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:04
|48
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:11
|49
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:29
|50
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:20
|51
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:59
|52
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:15
|53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:18
|54
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:43
|55
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:49
|56
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:57
|57
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:13
|58
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:14
|59
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:19
|60
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:23
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:30
|62
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:09:57
|63
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:50
|64
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:02
|65
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:19
|66
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:39
|67
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:14:57
|68
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:15:10
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:16:10
|70
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:48
|71
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:16:54
|72
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:55
|73
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:13
|74
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|75
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:19:08
|76
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:14
|77
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:20
|78
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:32
|79
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:08
|80
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:29
|81
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:21:16
|82
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:42
|83
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:11
|84
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:02
|85
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:27
|86
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:15
|87
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:19
|88
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:33
|89
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:25:45
|90
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:26:09
|91
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:33
|92
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:44
|93
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:28:10
|94
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:19
|95
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:30:23
|96
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:32:49
|97
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:30
|98
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:59
|99
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:34:05
|100
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:26
|101
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:31
|102
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:31
|103
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:33
|104
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:37
|105
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:53
|106
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:58
|107
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:38:02
|108
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:42
|109
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:54
|110
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:34
|111
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:45
|112
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:47
|113
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:59
|114
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:24
|115
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:41:38
|116
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:41:48
|117
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:43:39
|118
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:43:51
|119
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:36
|120
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:46:32
|121
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:47:11
|122
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:47:51
|123
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:48:32
|124
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:54:18
|125
|Meiyin Wang China Bahrain-Merida
|0:54:53
|126
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:33
|127
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:52
|128
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:58:07
|129
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:01:31
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|1:02:57
|131
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1:03:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|pts
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|3
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|58
|4
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|50
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|40
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|35
|11
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|30
|13
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|14
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|16
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|17
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|19
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|20
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|22
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|23
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|24
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|25
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|19
|26
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|27
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|17
|28
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|30
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|31
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|15
|32
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|33
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|14
|34
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|35
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|13
|36
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|12
|37
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|38
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|39
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|40
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|41
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|42
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|43
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|44
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|45
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|46
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|47
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|48
|Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro (Ecu) Movistar Team
|9
|49
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|9
|50
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|51
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|52
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|54
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|55
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|56
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|57
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|58
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|5
|59
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|60
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|61
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|50
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|8
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|13
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|12
|11
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|12
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|13
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|16
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|18
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|20
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|21
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|22
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|24
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|25
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:17:44
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:14
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:36
|4
|Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:34
|6
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:35
|7
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:14
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:42
|9
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:35
|10
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:55
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:26
|12
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:15:10
|13
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:19:32
|14
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:27
|15
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:49
|16
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:24:25
|17
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:49
|18
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:00
|19
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:46
|20
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:15
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:32:21
|22
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:36:18
|23
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:38:01
|24
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:03
|25
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:40
|26
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:39:54
|27
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:40:04
|28
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:27
|29
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:34
|30
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|51:51:49
|2
|Orica - Scott
|0:00:05
|3
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:01:13
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|5
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:02:59
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:08
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:48
|9
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:04:57
|10
|Team LottoNl - Jumbo
|0:05:42
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:49
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:30
|13
|Team Dimension Data
|0:08:40
|14
|FDJ
|0:08:53
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:09:28
|16
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:10:05
|17
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:05
|18
|Team Sky
|0:12:25
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:00
