Image 1 of 32 Stefan Kung and Andrey Grivko approach the finish of stage 2 at Tour de Romandie Image 2 of 32 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins the bunch sprint for third during stage 2 at the tour de Romandie Image 3 of 32 Pierre Latour finishes stage 2 at Romandie Image 4 of 32 Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) during the podium ceremony after the second stage of Tour de Romandie Image 5 of 32 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) puts on the yellow jersey after stage 2 at Tour de Romandie Image 6 of 32 Stefan Kung on the Tour de Romandie podium after winning stage 2 Image 7 of 32 Stefan Kung holds of Andrey Grivko to win stage 2 at Tour de Romandie Image 8 of 32 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie ahead of Astana's Andrey Grivko Image 9 of 32 Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 32 Tom Bohli (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 32 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 32 Fabio Felline's yellow jersey covered up in winter gear (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 32 Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 32 Juan Jose Lobato (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 32 Snow on stage 2 of Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 32 Snow on stage 2 of Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 32 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie ahead of Astana's Andrey Grivko Image 18 of 32 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie ahead of Astana's Andrey Grivko Image 19 of 32 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 32 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie ahead of Astana's Andrey Grivko Image 21 of 32 Riders sign in at the modified start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 32 Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 32 Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 32 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 32 Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 32 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 32 Snow shortened stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 32 A Movistar rider bundled up against the cold in Switzerland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 32 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 32 Ian Boswell (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 32 Team Sky's Gianni Moscon at the back (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 32 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stefan Küng (BMC) gave the Tour de Romandie its second home stage winner in the space of two days as the Swiss rider got the better of Andriy Grivko (Astana) in a two-up sprint at the end of Thursday's stage 2, which was shortened due to snowy conditions.

Küng and Grivko were the last survivors of the day's four-man breakaway, and their almost slow-motion final sprint – along with the fact they had escaped the clutches of the peloton in the first place – gave an indication of the exertions of what must have been a miserable day in the saddle.

Grivko led under the flamme rouge but soon Küng was ushered through to the front. He didn't panic and calmly led the way on the drag to the line before upping his effort in the final few hundred metres. Grivko was in the wheel but simply didn't have the strength to come round and mount a serious challenge.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida) finished third as the peloton, which had already swallowed up the other two members of the break – Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal) – crossed the line 20 seconds down. Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) was safely in there to retain his overall lead in the race, with no change to the top of the general classification.

"I think the other guys suffered more than me. I think a 50kg climber suffers more than me in conditions like that. I know the roads here and I knew the last climb, so I told myself to go for it,” said Küng, who took a stage win at Romandie in his neo-pro season two years ago.

"I knew that I had to be first in the last corner. The finish rose slightly and so that helped me at the front. I've been practicing my sprint with Greg Van Avermaet for the Classics and that boosted my confidence for winning a sprint like that.”

How it happened

The riders arrived in Champéry for sign-on, but they would be setting off instead from Aigle in the valley below, as the risk of snow caused organisers to cut the opening descent from the race route.

The total distance was shortened by 22.3km to give a total of 136.5km, with the rest of the route remaining unchanged, containing three categorised climbs en route to the finish in Bulle.

Almost as soon as the flag had dropped, Sander Armée, who collected a wealth of KOM points from the breakaway Wednesday, went on the attack in a bid to take a grip on the jersey he won 12 months ago.

He was joined by Küng, Grivko and Veuchelen. Two others – Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) and Meiyin Wang (Bahrain Merida) – attempted to bridge across but were too late and never made it up.

Armée duly mopped up maximum points at the first climb of the day, the third-category ascent at Attalens after 30km, to regain the virtual lead in the mountains classification. As the break opened up a lead of more than five minutes, Armée once again bagged the points atop the third-category Esmonts climb some 35km later.

The second-category Chatelard climb would provide a sterner test at just under 10km. Armée, obviously, bagged the points from the break, while the peloton made its way up in steady fashion, most looking like they simply wanted to make it through the day.

Warren Barguil (Sunweb), crashed and had to abandon the race, while some others had had enough themselves, and climbed off on the first passage of the finish line in Bulle. Those who soldiered on were faced with a 20km circuit, and the main question was who was sufficiently interested in the stage win – or, perhaps, who was warm enough to even put in the effort.

Those in the break were certainly up for it – a day out front in such conditions should not go without reward. And, sensing a lack of impetus in the peloton, they shed Armée, two minutes down overall and therefore a moderate threat to the group's chances of staying away.

At that point the gap was just over 2:30, and it only came down to two minutes with 10 kilometres to go, meaning the upper hand was well and truly with those out front. With four kilometres to go, Grivko put in an attack straight after Küng had taken a turn. The Swiss rider was able to shut it down, but it spelled curtains for Veuchelen.

From there the surviving duo kept things ticking over, riding steadily if not overly hard, before the cat-and-mouse could begin in the final kilometre. In the end, there wasn't much of a contest as the conditions throughout the day meant the stage would be decided simply by who had most left in the tank, and that was Küng.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:33:15 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:20 4 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 5 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 11 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 14 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 19 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 20 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 25 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 26 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 29 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 35 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 36 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 37 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 38 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 39 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 43 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 44 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 49 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 50 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 52 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 54 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 56 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 59 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 62 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 63 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 64 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 65 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 67 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 68 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 69 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 70 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 71 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 73 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 74 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 75 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 76 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 77 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 78 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 79 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 80 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 81 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 83 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 84 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 85 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 88 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 89 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 90 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 91 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 92 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 93 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 95 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 98 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 100 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 101 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 102 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 103 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 104 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 105 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 106 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 107 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 108 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 109 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 110 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:00:51 111 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:54 112 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:00 113 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:02 114 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 115 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:29 116 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:30 117 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:33 118 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 119 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:04 120 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:00 121 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:24 122 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:02 123 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:29 124 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 125 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 126 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 127 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 128 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 129 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 130 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:02 131 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 133 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 135 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 136 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:29 137 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:22 138 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:10:18 139 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 140 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:36 141 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:37 142 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 143 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 144 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 145 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 146 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 147 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 148 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 149 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:13:09 DNF Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo DNF Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb DNF Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Villaz-St-Pierre - km 76.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 VEUCHELEN Frederik 2 GRIVKO Andrey 3 * KÜNG Stefan

Sprint 2 - Vuadens - km 112.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 pts 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 30 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 4 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 18 5 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 16 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 8 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 10 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 10 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 11 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 6 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 14 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3 15 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Mountain 1 - Attalens - km 28.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 2 - Esmonts - km 62.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 - Le Châtelard - km 85.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:33:15 2 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:20 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 7 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 9 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 10 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 16 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 17 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 18 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 19 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 23 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 24 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 25 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 26 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:54 27 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:33 28 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:24 29 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:29 30 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:02 32 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 33 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:36

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 10:40:25 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Team Sunweb 0:00:20 4 Trek-Segafredo 5 Quick-Step Floors 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Orica-Scott 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 FDJ 13 Bahrain-Merida 14 UAE Team Emirates 15 Katusha-Alpecin 16 Movistar Team 17 Cannondale-Drapac 18 Team Sky 19 Dimension Data 0:00:51

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8:12:42 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:08 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:09 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:12 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:13 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:00:14 10 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 13 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:18 17 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:19 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 19 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:21 25 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 26 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:23 27 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:00:26 32 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 33 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:28 34 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 35 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 37 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 38 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 40 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:30 41 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 42 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 44 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 45 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:33 46 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 47 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 48 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 49 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:36 51 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:37 52 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 54 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:42 55 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44 56 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:53 57 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 58 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 59 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:02 60 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 61 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:04 62 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:09 63 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:25 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:01:37 65 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:42 66 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:53 67 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:03 68 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 69 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:02:04 71 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:07 72 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:14 73 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:21 74 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:03:03 75 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:35 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:36 77 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:04:34 78 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:47 79 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:04:50 80 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:04:59 81 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:23 82 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:24 83 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:28 84 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:09 85 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:42 86 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:48 88 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:33 89 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:56 90 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:08 91 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:34 92 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:05 93 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:13 94 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:17 95 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:19 96 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:09:23 97 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:26 98 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:28 99 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:09:29 100 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:33 101 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:34 103 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:35 104 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:09:36 105 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:38 106 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:09:44 107 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:54 108 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:01 109 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:20 110 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:45 111 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:17 112 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:40 113 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:41 114 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:12:43 115 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:44 116 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:12:45 117 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:46 118 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:52 119 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:12:57 120 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:01 121 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:04 122 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:13 123 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:14 124 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:13:15 125 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:38 126 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:49 127 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:16 128 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:18 129 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:04 130 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:15:46 131 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:44 132 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:02 133 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:08 134 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:18:30 135 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:11 136 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:22 137 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:24 138 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:01 139 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:36 140 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:54 141 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:02 142 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:15 143 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:23:40 144 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:27 145 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:24:57 146 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:27:24 147 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:40 148 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:27:47 149 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 pts 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 55 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 48 4 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 40 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 30 7 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 28 9 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 25 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 25 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 13 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 20 14 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 19 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 17 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 18 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 16 19 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 20 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 21 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 13 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 23 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 24 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 11 25 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 26 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 10 27 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 9 28 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 9 29 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 30 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 31 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 32 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 33 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 34 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 35 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 36 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 5 37 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 38 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 39 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3 40 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 2 41 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 42 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 24 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 4 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 13 5 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 12 6 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 7 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 9 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 10 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 12 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 8:12:50 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:08 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:11 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:12 5 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:13 6 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 7 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:22 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 11 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:54 12 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:45 13 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:55 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:01:56 15 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:04:42 16 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:48 17 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:00 18 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:09 19 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:11 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:20 21 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:46 22 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:12:35 23 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:38 24 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:44 25 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:53 26 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:06 27 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:13:07 28 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:08 29 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:54 30 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:00 31 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:16 32 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:28 33 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:46