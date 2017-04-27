Küng wins snowy Tour de Romandie stage to Bulle
Felline keeps race lead as peloton fails to catch breakaway
Stage 2: Champéry - Bulle
Stefan Küng (BMC) gave the Tour de Romandie its second home stage winner in the space of two days as the Swiss rider got the better of Andriy Grivko (Astana) in a two-up sprint at the end of Thursday's stage 2, which was shortened due to snowy conditions.
Related Articles
Küng and Grivko were the last survivors of the day's four-man breakaway, and their almost slow-motion final sprint – along with the fact they had escaped the clutches of the peloton in the first place – gave an indication of the exertions of what must have been a miserable day in the saddle.
Grivko led under the flamme rouge but soon Küng was ushered through to the front. He didn't panic and calmly led the way on the drag to the line before upping his effort in the final few hundred metres. Grivko was in the wheel but simply didn't have the strength to come round and mount a serious challenge.
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida) finished third as the peloton, which had already swallowed up the other two members of the break – Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal) – crossed the line 20 seconds down. Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) was safely in there to retain his overall lead in the race, with no change to the top of the general classification.
"I think the other guys suffered more than me. I think a 50kg climber suffers more than me in conditions like that. I know the roads here and I knew the last climb, so I told myself to go for it,” said Küng, who took a stage win at Romandie in his neo-pro season two years ago.
"I knew that I had to be first in the last corner. The finish rose slightly and so that helped me at the front. I've been practicing my sprint with Greg Van Avermaet for the Classics and that boosted my confidence for winning a sprint like that.”
How it happened
The riders arrived in Champéry for sign-on, but they would be setting off instead from Aigle in the valley below, as the risk of snow caused organisers to cut the opening descent from the race route.
The total distance was shortened by 22.3km to give a total of 136.5km, with the rest of the route remaining unchanged, containing three categorised climbs en route to the finish in Bulle.
Almost as soon as the flag had dropped, Sander Armée, who collected a wealth of KOM points from the breakaway Wednesday, went on the attack in a bid to take a grip on the jersey he won 12 months ago.
He was joined by Küng, Grivko and Veuchelen. Two others – Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) and Meiyin Wang (Bahrain Merida) – attempted to bridge across but were too late and never made it up.
Armée duly mopped up maximum points at the first climb of the day, the third-category ascent at Attalens after 30km, to regain the virtual lead in the mountains classification. As the break opened up a lead of more than five minutes, Armée once again bagged the points atop the third-category Esmonts climb some 35km later.
The second-category Chatelard climb would provide a sterner test at just under 10km. Armée, obviously, bagged the points from the break, while the peloton made its way up in steady fashion, most looking like they simply wanted to make it through the day.
Warren Barguil (Sunweb), crashed and had to abandon the race, while some others had had enough themselves, and climbed off on the first passage of the finish line in Bulle. Those who soldiered on were faced with a 20km circuit, and the main question was who was sufficiently interested in the stage win – or, perhaps, who was warm enough to even put in the effort.
Those in the break were certainly up for it – a day out front in such conditions should not go without reward. And, sensing a lack of impetus in the peloton, they shed Armée, two minutes down overall and therefore a moderate threat to the group's chances of staying away.
At that point the gap was just over 2:30, and it only came down to two minutes with 10 kilometres to go, meaning the upper hand was well and truly with those out front. With four kilometres to go, Grivko put in an attack straight after Küng had taken a turn. The Swiss rider was able to shut it down, but it spelled curtains for Veuchelen.
From there the surviving duo kept things ticking over, riding steadily if not overly hard, before the cat-and-mouse could begin in the final kilometre. In the end, there wasn't much of a contest as the conditions throughout the day meant the stage would be decided simply by who had most left in the tank, and that was Küng.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:33:15
|2
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:20
|4
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|19
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|26
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|29
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|36
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|39
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|41
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|49
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|52
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|56
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|59
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|64
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|65
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|67
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|68
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|70
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|71
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|75
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|76
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|77
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|78
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|80
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|81
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|84
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|85
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|88
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|93
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|95
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|103
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|104
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|105
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|108
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|109
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:00:51
|111
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:54
|112
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:00
|113
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:02
|114
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|115
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:29
|116
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:30
|117
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:33
|118
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|119
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:04
|120
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:00
|121
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:24
|122
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:02
|123
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:29
|124
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|128
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|130
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:02
|131
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|135
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|136
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:29
|137
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:22
|138
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:10:18
|139
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:36
|141
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:37
|142
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|143
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|145
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|146
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|147
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|148
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:13:09
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|VEUCHELEN Frederik
|2
|GRIVKO Andrey
|3
|* KÜNG Stefan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|30
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|4
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|18
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|8
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|10
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|11
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|15
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:33:15
|2
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:20
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|9
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|10
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|25
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|26
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:54
|27
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:33
|28
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:24
|29
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:29
|30
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:02
|32
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|10:40:25
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Orica-Scott
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|FDJ
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:00:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8:12:42
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:08
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:09
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:12
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:00:14
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:15
|13
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:18
|17
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:19
|18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|19
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|25
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|26
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|27
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:00:26
|32
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|33
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:28
|34
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|35
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|37
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|38
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:30
|41
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|42
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:31
|44
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|45
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:33
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|48
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:36
|51
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:37
|52
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|55
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|56
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|57
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|58
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|59
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|60
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|61
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:04
|62
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:09
|63
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:25
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:01:37
|65
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:42
|66
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:53
|67
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:03
|68
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|69
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:02:04
|71
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:07
|72
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:14
|73
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:21
|74
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:03:03
|75
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:35
|76
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:36
|77
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:34
|78
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:47
|79
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:50
|80
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:04:59
|81
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:23
|82
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:24
|83
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:28
|84
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:09
|85
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:42
|86
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:48
|88
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:33
|89
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:56
|90
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:08
|91
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:34
|92
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:05
|93
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:13
|94
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:17
|95
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:19
|96
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:23
|97
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:26
|98
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:28
|99
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:29
|100
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:33
|101
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:34
|103
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:35
|104
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:36
|105
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:38
|106
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:44
|107
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:54
|108
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:10:01
|109
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:20
|110
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:45
|111
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:17
|112
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:40
|113
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:41
|114
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:12:43
|115
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:44
|116
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:45
|117
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:46
|118
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:52
|119
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:12:57
|120
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:01
|121
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:04
|122
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:13
|123
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:14
|124
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:15
|125
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:38
|126
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:49
|127
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:16
|128
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:18
|129
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:04
|130
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:15:46
|131
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:44
|132
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:02
|133
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:08
|134
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:18:30
|135
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:11
|136
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:22
|137
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:24
|138
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:01
|139
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:36
|140
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:54
|141
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:02
|142
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:15
|143
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:23:40
|144
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:27
|145
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:24:57
|146
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:27:24
|147
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:40
|148
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:27:47
|149
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|pts
|2
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|55
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|4
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|40
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|30
|7
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|9
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|25
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|13
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|14
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|19
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|17
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|19
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|20
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|21
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|13
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|23
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|24
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|25
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|26
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|27
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|9
|28
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|9
|29
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|30
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|31
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|32
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|33
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|34
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|35
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|36
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|5
|37
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|38
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|39
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|40
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|41
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|42
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|24
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|4
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|13
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|12
|6
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|10
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|12
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|8:12:50
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:11
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:12
|5
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:13
|6
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:21
|8
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|11
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:54
|12
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:45
|13
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:55
|14
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:56
|15
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:42
|16
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:48
|17
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:00
|18
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:09
|19
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:11
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:20
|21
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:46
|22
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:12:35
|23
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:38
|24
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:44
|25
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:53
|26
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:06
|27
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:07
|28
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:08
|29
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:54
|30
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:00
|31
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:16
|32
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:28
|33
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|24:38:33
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:01
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:07
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:09
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:00:13
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Team Sky
|0:00:23
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:30
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:47
|14
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:52
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|16
|FDJ
|0:02:08
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:20
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:31
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:02:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy