Küng wins snowy Tour de Romandie stage to Bulle

Felline keeps race lead as peloton fails to catch breakaway

Image 1 of 32

Stefan Kung and Andrey Grivko approach the finish of stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

Image 2 of 32

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins the bunch sprint for third during stage 2 at the tour de Romandie

Image 3 of 32

Pierre Latour finishes stage 2 at Romandie

Image 4 of 32

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) during the podium ceremony after the second stage of Tour de Romandie

Image 5 of 32

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) puts on the yellow jersey after stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

Image 6 of 32

Stefan Kung on the Tour de Romandie podium after winning stage 2

Image 7 of 32

Stefan Kung holds of Andrey Grivko to win stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

Image 8 of 32

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie ahead of Astana's Andrey Grivko

Image 9 of 32

Stefan Küng (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 32

Tom Bohli (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 32

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 32

Fabio Felline's yellow jersey covered up in winter gear

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 32

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 32

Juan Jose Lobato (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 32

Snow on stage 2 of Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 32

Snow on stage 2 of Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 32

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie ahead of Astana's Andrey Grivko

Image 18 of 32

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie ahead of Astana's Andrey Grivko

Image 19 of 32

Richie Porte (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 32

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie ahead of Astana's Andrey Grivko

Image 21 of 32

Riders sign in at the modified start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 32

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 32

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 32

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 32

Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 32

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 32

Snow shortened stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 32

A Movistar rider bundled up against the cold in Switzerland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 32

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 32

Ian Boswell (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 32

Team Sky's Gianni Moscon at the back

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 32

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stefan Küng (BMC) gave the Tour de Romandie its second home stage winner in the space of two days as the Swiss rider got the better of Andriy Grivko (Astana) in a two-up sprint at the end of Thursday's stage 2, which was shortened due to snowy conditions.

Küng and Grivko were the last survivors of the day's four-man breakaway, and their almost slow-motion final sprint – along with the fact they had escaped the clutches of the peloton in the first place – gave an indication of the exertions of what must have been a miserable day in the saddle.

Grivko led under the flamme rouge but soon Küng was ushered through to the front. He didn't panic and calmly led the way on the drag to the line before upping his effort in the final few hundred metres. Grivko was in the wheel but simply didn't have the strength to come round and mount a serious challenge.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida) finished third as the peloton, which had already swallowed up the other two members of the break – Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal) – crossed the line 20 seconds down. Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) was safely in there to retain his overall lead in the race, with no change to the top of the general classification.

"I think the other guys suffered more than me. I think a 50kg climber suffers more than me in conditions like that. I know the roads here and I knew the last climb, so I told myself to go for it,” said Küng, who took a stage win at Romandie in his neo-pro season two years ago.

"I knew that I had to be first in the last corner. The finish rose slightly and so that helped me at the front. I've been practicing my sprint with Greg Van Avermaet for the Classics and that boosted my confidence for winning a sprint like that.”

How it happened

The riders arrived in Champéry for sign-on, but they would be setting off instead from Aigle in the valley below, as the risk of snow caused organisers to cut the opening descent from the race route.

The total distance was shortened by 22.3km to give a total of 136.5km, with the rest of the route remaining unchanged, containing three categorised climbs en route to the finish in Bulle.

Almost as soon as the flag had dropped, Sander Armée, who collected a wealth of KOM points from the breakaway Wednesday, went on the attack in a bid to take a grip on the jersey he won 12 months ago.

He was joined by Küng, Grivko and Veuchelen. Two others – Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) and Meiyin Wang (Bahrain Merida) – attempted to bridge across but were too late and never made it up.

Armée duly mopped up maximum points at the first climb of the day, the third-category ascent at Attalens after 30km, to regain the virtual lead in the mountains classification. As the break opened up a lead of more than five minutes, Armée once again bagged the points atop the third-category Esmonts climb some 35km later.

The second-category Chatelard climb would provide a sterner test at just under 10km. Armée, obviously, bagged the points from the break, while the peloton made its way up in steady fashion, most looking like they simply wanted to make it through the day.

Warren Barguil (Sunweb), crashed and had to abandon the race, while some others had had enough themselves, and climbed off on the first passage of the finish line in Bulle. Those who soldiered on were faced with a 20km circuit, and the main question was who was sufficiently interested in the stage win – or, perhaps, who was warm enough to even put in the effort.

Those in the break were certainly up for it – a day out front in such conditions should not go without reward. And, sensing a lack of impetus in the peloton, they shed Armée, two minutes down overall and therefore a moderate threat to the group's chances of staying away.

At that point the gap was just over 2:30, and it only came down to two minutes with 10 kilometres to go, meaning the upper hand was well and truly with those out front. With four kilometres to go, Grivko put in an attack straight after Küng had taken a turn. The Swiss rider was able to shut it down, but it spelled curtains for Veuchelen.

From there the surviving duo kept things ticking over, riding steadily if not overly hard, before the cat-and-mouse could begin in the final kilometre. In the end, there wasn't much of a contest as the conditions throughout the day meant the stage would be decided simply by who had most left in the tank, and that was Küng.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:33:15
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:20
4Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
5Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
11Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
14Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
17Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
19Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
20Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
22Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
25Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
26Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
29José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
30Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
35Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
36David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
37Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
38Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
39Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
40Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
42Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
43André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
44Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
45Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
49Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
50Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
52Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
53Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
54Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
56Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
57Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
58Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
59Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
62Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
63Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
64Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
65Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
67Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
68Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
69Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
70Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
71Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
72Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
73Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
74Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
75Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
76Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
77Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
78David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
79Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
80Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
81Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
82Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
83Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
84Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
85Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
88Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
89Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
90Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
91Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
92Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
93Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
95Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
97Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
98Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
100Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
101Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
102Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
103Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
104Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
105Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
106Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
107Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
108Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
109Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
110Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:00:51
111Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:54
112Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:00
113Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:02
114Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
115Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:29
116Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:30
117Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:33
118Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
119Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:02:04
120Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:00
121Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:24
122Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:02
123Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:29
124Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
125Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
126James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
127Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
128Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
129Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
130Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:02
131Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
133Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
136David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:07:29
137Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:22
138Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:10:18
139Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
140Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:36
141Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:10:37
142Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
143Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
144William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
145Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
146Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
147Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
148Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
149Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:13:09
DNFJesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
DNFWarren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
DNFLéo Vincent (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Villaz-St-Pierre - km 76.1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1VEUCHELEN Frederik
2GRIVKO Andrey
3* KÜNG Stefan

Sprint 2 - Vuadens - km 112.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal6

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team50pts
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team30
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida20
4Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott18
5Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates16
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
8Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo10
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
10Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors7
11Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors6
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb5
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb4
14Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale3
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Mountain 1 - Attalens - km 28.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
4Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 2 - Esmonts - km 62.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 3 - Le Châtelard - km 85.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal8pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
4Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
5Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:33:15
2Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:20
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
5Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
7Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
9Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
10Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
16Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
18David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
19Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
23Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
24Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
25Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
26Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:54
27Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:33
28Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:24
29Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:29
30James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:02
32Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
33Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:36

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team10:40:25
2BMC Racing Team
3Team Sunweb0:00:20
4Trek-Segafredo
5Quick-Step Floors
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Bora-Hansgrohe
9Lotto Soudal
10Orica-Scott
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12FDJ
13Bahrain-Merida
14UAE Team Emirates
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Movistar Team
17Cannondale-Drapac
18Team Sky
19Dimension Data0:00:51

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8:12:42
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:08
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:09
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:12
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
7José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:13
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:00:14
10Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:00:15
13Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:16
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:18
17Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:19
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
19Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
20Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
21Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
22David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:21
25Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
26Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:23
27Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:00:26
32Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
33Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:00:28
34Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
35Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
37Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
38David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
40Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:30
41Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
42Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:31
44Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
45Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:33
46Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
47Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
48Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
49Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:36
51Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:00:37
52Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
54Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
55Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
56Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:53
57Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
58Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
59Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:02
60Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
61Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:04
62Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:09
63Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:25
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:01:37
65Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:42
66Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:53
67Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:03
68Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
69Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
70Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:02:04
71Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:07
72Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:14
73André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:02:21
74Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:03:03
75Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:35
76Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:36
77Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:04:34
78Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:47
79James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:04:50
80Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:04:59
81Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:23
82Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:24
83Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:28
84Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:09
85Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:42
86Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:48
88David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:07:33
89Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:56
90Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:08
91Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:34
92Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:05
93Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:13
94Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:17
95Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:09:19
96Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:09:23
97Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:26
98Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:28
99Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:09:29
100Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:33
101Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
102Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:09:34
103Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:35
104Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:09:36
105Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:38
106Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:09:44
107Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:54
108Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:10:01
109Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:20
110Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:45
111Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:11:17
112Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:40
113Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:41
114Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:12:43
115Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:44
116Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:12:45
117Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:46
118Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:12:52
119Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:12:57
120Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:13:01
121Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:04
122Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:13
123Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:14
124Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:13:15
125Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:38
126Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:13:49
127Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:16
128Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:18
129Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:04
130Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:15:46
131Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:44
132Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:02
133Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:08
134Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:18:30
135Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:20:11
136Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:20:22
137Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:20:24
138Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:01
139Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:36
140Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:21:54
141Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:02
142Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:15
143Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:23:40
144Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:27
145Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:24:57
146Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:27:24
147Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:27:40
148William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:27:47
149Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:28:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team56pts
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team55
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo48
4Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott40
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott30
7Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert30
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors28
9Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert25
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team25
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team25
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida20
13Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data20
14Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data19
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb18
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17
17Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17
18Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates16
19Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
20Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
21Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky13
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
23Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
24David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors11
25Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
26Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo10
27Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team9
28Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ9
29Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
30Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
31Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors7
32Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
33Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
34Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
35Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida5
36David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ5
37Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
38Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb4
39Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale3
40Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates2
41Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
42Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal39pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott24
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
4Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data13
5David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ12
6Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
7Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb8
9Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
10Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
12Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors8:12:50
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:08
3Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:11
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:12
5Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:13
6Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
7David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:22
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
11Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:54
12Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:45
13Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:55
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:01:56
15James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:04:42
16Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:48
17Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:00
18Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:09
19Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:09:11
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:20
21Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:46
22Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:12:35
23Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:38
24Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:12:44
25Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:12:53
26Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:06
27Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:13:07
28Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:08
29Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:54
30Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:00
31Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:20:16
32Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:28
33Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:21:46

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team24:38:33
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:01
3Trek-Segafredo0:00:07
4Quick-Step Floors0:00:09
5Orica-Scott0:00:13
6BMC Racing Team0:00:20
7Team Sky0:00:23
8Team Sunweb0:00:30
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
10Astana Pro Team0:00:36
11Katusha-Alpecin0:00:41
12UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
13Bahrain-Merida0:00:47
14Cannondale-Drapac0:00:52
15Lotto Soudal0:02:06
16FDJ0:02:08
17Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:20
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:31
19Dimension Data0:02:46

 

