Tour de Romandie stage 4 highlights - Video

Chris Froome powers the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) got some redemption for a lacklustre start to the Tour de Romandie during stage 4 on Saturday when he infiltrated a four-man breakaway, dropped all his companions on the final climb and then soloed across the line in Villars to take the stage win.

The cold, wet weather continued for stage 4 as riders covered 173.2km from Conthey to Villars. Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) joined Froome in the day's escape, but they couldn't stick with the two-time Tour de France winner when he rode away on the final climb. Ion Izagirre led the chasers across the line four seconds later, followed by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) and race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who hung onto his yellow jersey.