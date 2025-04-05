Thibau Nys takes GP Miguel Indurain win at first road race of 2025
Belgian holds off Molenaar and Bagioli in late race attack
Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) scored his first win of 2025 on his opening race day of the road season at the GP Miguel Indurain.
The Belgian attacked 2km from the end of the 204km race and blasted past a small group of earlier attackers on the final climb of the Alto Ibarra before going solo into the final kilometre to secure the victory.
Nys beat Alex Molenaar (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) to the line by three seconds, while Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek) rounded out the podium.
"I dreamed about this last night," Nys said after the race, according to Het Nieuwsblad. "I knew that my form was good and that the course was made for me.
"My legs felt good, but it is always a question mark how that will translate during the first race of the season. We did well with the team. We were in the right places at the right times, and in the final, we executed it perfectly, with Bauke Mollema in the leading group. On the final climb, I could do my thing. I knew that I could win if I reached the top with 5 seconds.
"This is actually all towards the Ardennes classics. To be able to taste a victory at least once, that is great."
The battle for the win unfolded after the final survivors from the break of the day were caught 14km from the finish line.
Anthon Charmig (XDS Astana), Alan Jousseaume (TotalEnergies), and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) were the last men standing, and it wasn't long before the attacking began again on the hilly run towards the finish line in Estella-Lizarra.
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and UAE Team Emirates-XRG raised the pace, leading to an attack from UAE's Marc Soler and Cofidis rider Alex Aranburu. The pair didn't create a major gap, but a counter-attack did have more success.
Molenaar, Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Bauke Mollema (Lidl-Trek), and Matteo Vercher (TotalEnergies) got away with 6.5km to go, pulling out a slim lead over the Movistar-led peloton in the process.
The quartet built a lead of 15 seconds on the run to the line, but attacks – and work by various teams – from behind would eventually lead to the move disintegrating on the closing hills of the race.
Vercher and Molenaar launched a move just outside the 2km mark, while further back, it was Nys who was jumping from the peloton. Vercher took over at the front, but only briefly on the Alto Ibarra.
There, it was Nys who sped past on the way to victory, the Belgian holding a slim lead over the race's final kilometres to finish three seconds up on eventual second-placed man Molenaar.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Dion Smith scores Intermarché-Wanty's first win of 2025 at the Volta NXT Classic
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women: Elisa Longo Borghini launches long-range solo attack and lands 50th career victory
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thibau Nys takes GP Miguel Indurain win at first road race of 2025Belgian holds off Molenaar and Bagioli in late race attack
-
Dion Smith scores Intermarché-Wanty's first win of 2025 at the Volta NXT ClassicNew Zealander beats Van Den Broeck and Larsen to the line in Eijsden
-
Guilty verdict of vehicular homicide handed to motorist who struck and killed junior US cyclist Magnus White in 2023Five-day jury trial concluded Friday night in Boulder County, sentencing scheduled for June
-
'Not much you can do without one of these superstars' – Why Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's new cobbled Classics squad isn't fully firing yet'It sounds very sad, but you're fighting just for a podium spot, fourth or a fifth' says DS Heinrich Haussler