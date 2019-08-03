Tour de Pologne: Ackermann wins stage 1 in Krakow
Gaviria is second in drawn-out sprint
Stage 1: Krakow - Krakow
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) produced a powerful sprint finish to claim victory on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne, beating Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) into second place, while Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed third.
The short and flat opening leg in the hinterland of Krakow was always liable to produce a bunch finish, not least because of the depth of sprint talent in this Tour de Pologne peloton, and so it proved.
The finale was a familiar one for Ackermann, who won the corresponding stage a year ago, and he held firm when all others faded on the seemingly interminable finishing straight in Krakow to claim the leader’s yellow jersey.
Ben Swift (Ineos) opened the sprint from distance on the wide Aleja Focha in Krakow, but the Briton perhaps mistimed his effort and soon faded from contention. No matter, the touchpaper had been ignited, as Gaviria surged towards the front, guided by his teammate Simone Consonni.
Ackermann responded in kind and thundered past Gaviria and although he still had more than 100 metres left to race, the German never wilted and claimed an emphatic victory. Gaviria was making his first appearance since a knee injury forced him out of the Giro d’Italia in May, and he will draw solace from his speed here as he looks to the reminder of the season.
The Dutch champion Jakobsen had too much ground to make up in the final metres, though he did recoup some ground within sight of the line to claim third on the stage, ahead of Max Walscheid (Sunweb) and Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma).
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) missed the opportunity to sprint for stage victory after he was brought down in a crash on the final lap of the 4km finishing circuit, together with teammate Jaco Venter. The Manxman soon remounted and completed the stage, and he will hope for better fortune on the road to Katowice on Sunday.
How it unfolded
Intermittent and heavy showers of rain had buffeted Krakow and its surrounds on Saturday morning, and the early exchanges of this Tour de Pologne opener took place on slippery roads and beneath charcoal grey skies.
A three-man move comprising Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) and the Polish national team duo of Jakub Kaczmarek and Adrian Kurek forged clear early on and built a lead of over three minutes on a peloton that was content to grant them some latitude.
Kurek picked up maximum points at the first intermediate sprint, but endured disappointment shortly afterwards, when his wheels slipped from under him on a rain-soaked stretch of cobbles, leaving just two riders out in front for the remainder of the afternoon.
Planet, by now a veteran of such moves, claimed the king of the mountains jersey after calmly out-sprinting Kaczmarek atop each of the day’s three category 4 climbs, while his breakaway companion will wear the blue jersey of most aggressive rider on Sunday.
Behind, Bora-Hansgrohe – and Maciej Bodnar in particular – performed the pace-making, alongside Deceuninck-QuickStep and UAE Team Emirates, and this coalition of sprint teams helped to keep the break’s lead at around 1:30 or so for much of the afternoon.
As roads dried out on the approach to Krakow, so too did the peloton’s urgency increase, and they pegged back Planet and Kaczmarek with 14km to go, just before they crossed the finish line for the first time.
Just before the juncture was made, a crash in the peloton saw the Cofidis duo of Luis Angel Maté and Filippo Fortin come down, and both men would be forced to abandon the race.
Once on the finishing circuit, Team Ineos helped to ratchet up the pace thanks to an impressive cameo from Vasil Kirienka, and the high speed thereafter ensured that there would be no late attacks to upset the sprinters.
After taking the bell, Cavendish came down in a low-speed crash on a sharp left-hand corner, leaving him no time to regain his place ahead of the inevitable bunch finish. On the last lap, Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took command of affairs on the front, and when he swung over at the flamme rouge, it was Jumbo-Visma who hit the front on behalf of Van Poppel.
The first sprinter to open his effort in the final was Swift, but the Briton was soon passed by Gaviria, who in turn had to yield to the overwhelming strength of Ackermann.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:58
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|8
|Paweł Franczak (Pol) Poland
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|16
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|21
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|22
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|26
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|28
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|29
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|30
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|32
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|34
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|36
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|38
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|39
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|41
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|45
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|48
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|51
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|52
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Łukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|55
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|56
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|58
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|59
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|61
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|62
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|64
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|65
|Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|68
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|69
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|70
|Paweł Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|72
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
|75
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|81
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|84
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|86
|Paweł Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|87
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|91
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|92
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)
|95
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|96
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|97
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|100
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|101
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|103
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|105
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|107
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|108
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|109
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|110
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|112
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|113
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|116
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|118
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|120
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|122
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|124
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|127
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|128
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|129
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|130
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|131
|Michał Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|132
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|133
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|134
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|136
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:32
|137
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:49
|138
|Paweł Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:51
|139
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|140
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:56
|141
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:13
|142
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:47
|143
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|144
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|145
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:59
|146
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|147
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:51
|148
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|149
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|150
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:31
|151
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:38
|DNF
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|2
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|3
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|2
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|2
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:57:48
|2
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|0:00:03
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:04
|4
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:06
|6
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|0:00:07
|7
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:09
|8
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|13
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|21
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|27
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|30
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|HIGUITA GARCIA Sergio Andres
|33
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|34
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|36
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|38
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|40
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|41
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|42
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|43
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|45
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|47
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|49
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|52
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|55
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|56
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|57
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|58
|_ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|59
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|62
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|63
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|64
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|65
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|66
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|67
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|68
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|69
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|71
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|72
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|73
|Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
|74
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|75
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|76
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|84
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|87
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|89
|Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|90
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|94
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|95
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|96
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)
|98
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|100
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|102
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|103
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|106
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|108
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|109
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|111
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|112
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|114
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|115
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|118
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|120
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|124
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|125
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|129
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|130
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|131
|Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|132
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|133
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|134
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:35
|136
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:42
|137
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:59
|138
|Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:01:01
|139
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|140
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:06
|141
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:01:09
|142
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:23
|143
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:57
|144
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|145
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:03
|146
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:09
|147
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|148
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|149
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|150
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:41
|151
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|3
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|4
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|17
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|6
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|15
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|14
|8
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|13
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|11
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|12
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|14
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|15
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|6
|16
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|18
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|19
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|7
|pts
|2
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|3
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|5
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
