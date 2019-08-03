Trending

Tour de Pologne: Ackermann wins stage 1 in Krakow

Gaviria is second in drawn-out sprint

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) produced a powerful sprint finish to claim victory on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne, beating Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) into second place, while Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed third.

The short and flat opening leg in the hinterland of Krakow was always liable to produce a bunch finish, not least because of the depth of sprint talent in this Tour de Pologne peloton, and so it proved.

The finale was a familiar one for Ackermann, who won the corresponding stage a year ago, and he held firm when all others faded on the seemingly interminable finishing straight in Krakow to claim the leader’s yellow jersey.

Ben Swift (Ineos) opened the sprint from distance on the wide Aleja Focha in Krakow, but the Briton perhaps mistimed his effort and soon faded from contention. No matter, the touchpaper had been ignited, as Gaviria surged towards the front, guided by his teammate Simone Consonni.

Ackermann responded in kind and thundered past Gaviria and although he still had more than 100 metres left to race, the German never wilted and claimed an emphatic victory. Gaviria was making his first appearance since a knee injury forced him out of the Giro d’Italia in May, and he will draw solace from his speed here as he looks to the reminder of the season.

The Dutch champion Jakobsen had too much ground to make up in the final metres, though he did recoup some ground within sight of the line to claim third on the stage, ahead of Max Walscheid (Sunweb) and Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma).

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) missed the opportunity to sprint for stage victory after he was brought down in a crash on the final lap of the 4km finishing circuit, together with teammate Jaco Venter. The Manxman soon remounted and completed the stage, and he will hope for better fortune on the road to Katowice on Sunday.

How it unfolded

Intermittent and heavy showers of rain had buffeted Krakow and its surrounds on Saturday morning, and the early exchanges of this Tour de Pologne opener took place on slippery roads and beneath charcoal grey skies.

A three-man move comprising Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) and the Polish national team duo of Jakub Kaczmarek and Adrian Kurek forged clear early on and built a lead of over three minutes on a peloton that was content to grant them some latitude.

Kurek picked up maximum points at the first intermediate sprint, but endured disappointment shortly afterwards, when his wheels slipped from under him on a rain-soaked stretch of cobbles, leaving just two riders out in front for the remainder of the afternoon.

Planet, by now a veteran of such moves, claimed the king of the mountains jersey after calmly out-sprinting Kaczmarek atop each of the day’s three category 4 climbs, while his breakaway companion will wear the blue jersey of most aggressive rider on Sunday.

Behind, Bora-Hansgrohe – and Maciej Bodnar in particular – performed the pace-making, alongside Deceuninck-QuickStep and UAE Team Emirates, and this coalition of sprint teams helped to keep the break’s lead at around 1:30 or so for much of the afternoon.

As roads dried out on the approach to Krakow, so too did the peloton’s urgency increase, and they pegged back Planet and Kaczmarek with 14km to go, just before they crossed the finish line for the first time.

Just before the juncture was made, a crash in the peloton saw the Cofidis duo of Luis Angel Maté and Filippo Fortin come down, and both men would be forced to abandon the race.

Once on the finishing circuit, Team Ineos helped to ratchet up the pace thanks to an impressive cameo from Vasil Kirienka, and the high speed thereafter ensured that there would be no late attacks to upset the sprinters.

After taking the bell, Cavendish came down in a low-speed crash on a sharp left-hand corner, leaving him no time to regain his place ahead of the inevitable bunch finish. On the last lap, Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took command of affairs on the front, and when he swung over at the flamme rouge, it was Jumbo-Visma who hit the front on behalf of Van Poppel.

The first sprinter to open his effort in the final was Swift, but the Briton was soon passed by Gaviria, who in turn had to yield to the overwhelming strength of Ackermann.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:57:58
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
3Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
8Paweł Franczak (Pol) Poland
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
11Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
14Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
16Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
18Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
19Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
21Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
22Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
25Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
26Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
28Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
29Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
30Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
31Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
32Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
33Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
34José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
35Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
36Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
37Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
38Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
40Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
41Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
42Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
43Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
44Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
45Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
48Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
49Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
50Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
51Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
52Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
54Łukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
55Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
56Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
58Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
59Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
60Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
61Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
62Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
63Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
64Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
65Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
68Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
69Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
70Paweł Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
72Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
73Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
74Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
75Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
77Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
78Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
79Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
80Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
81Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
82Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
83Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
84Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
85Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
86Paweł Cieslik (Pol) Poland
87Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
91James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
92Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
93Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)
95Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
96Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
97Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
99Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
101Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
102Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
103Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
104Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
105Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
106Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
107Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
108Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
109Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
110Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
112Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
113Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
116Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
118Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
119Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
120Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
121Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
122Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
123Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
124Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
127Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
128David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
129Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
130Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
131Michał Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
132Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
133Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
134Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
135Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:25
136Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:32
137Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:00:49
138Paweł Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:00:51
139Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
140Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:56
141Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:01:13
142Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:47
143Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
144Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
145Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:01:59
146Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
147Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:51
148Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
149Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
150Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:03:31
151Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:38
DNFLuis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Sprint 1 - Myślenice (26km)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
2Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
3Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland

Sprint 2 - Czernichów (95km)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint 3 - Kraków (113km)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

KOM 1 - Cat 4 - Lanckorona,Rynek (45.2km)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk

KOM 2 - Witanowice (73.8km)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk

KOM 3 - Kaszów (99.1km)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:57:48
2Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland0:00:03
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:04
4Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
5Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:06
6Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland0:00:07
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:09
8Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:10
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
11Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
13Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
16Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
19Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
21Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
23Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
24Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
26Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
27Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
30Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
32HIGUITA GARCIA Sergio Andres
33Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
34Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
35Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
36Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
37Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
38José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
39Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
40Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
41Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
42Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
43Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
44Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
45Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
46Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
47Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
49Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
52Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
53Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
54Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
55Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
56Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
57Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
58_ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
59Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
60Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
62Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
63Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
64Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
65Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
66Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
67Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
68Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
69Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
71Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
72Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
73Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
74Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
75Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
76Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
77Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
80Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
81Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
82Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
83Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
84Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
85Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
86Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
87Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
89Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
90Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
94James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
95Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
96Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)
98Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
99Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
100Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
103Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
104Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
105Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
106Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
107Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
108Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
109Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
110Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
111Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
112Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
114Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
115Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
118Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
120Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
121Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
122Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
123Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
124Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
125Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
128David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
129Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
130Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
131Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
132Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
133Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
134Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
135Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:35
136Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:42
137Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:00:59
138Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:01:01
139Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
140Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:06
141Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:01:09
142Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:01:23
143Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:57
144Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
145Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:03
146Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:02:09
147Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:01
148Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
149Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
150Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:03:41
151Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:48

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates19
3Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
4Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb17
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma16
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team15
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First14
8Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland13
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo12
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott11
11Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
12Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
13Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
14Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
15Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo6
16Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb5
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
18Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team3
19Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk3pts

Most Active Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland7pts
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk6
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland3
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1
5Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

