Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) produced a powerful sprint finish to claim victory on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne, beating Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) into second place, while Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed third.

The short and flat opening leg in the hinterland of Krakow was always liable to produce a bunch finish, not least because of the depth of sprint talent in this Tour de Pologne peloton, and so it proved.

The finale was a familiar one for Ackermann, who won the corresponding stage a year ago, and he held firm when all others faded on the seemingly interminable finishing straight in Krakow to claim the leader’s yellow jersey.

Ben Swift (Ineos) opened the sprint from distance on the wide Aleja Focha in Krakow, but the Briton perhaps mistimed his effort and soon faded from contention. No matter, the touchpaper had been ignited, as Gaviria surged towards the front, guided by his teammate Simone Consonni.

Ackermann responded in kind and thundered past Gaviria and although he still had more than 100 metres left to race, the German never wilted and claimed an emphatic victory. Gaviria was making his first appearance since a knee injury forced him out of the Giro d’Italia in May, and he will draw solace from his speed here as he looks to the reminder of the season.

The Dutch champion Jakobsen had too much ground to make up in the final metres, though he did recoup some ground within sight of the line to claim third on the stage, ahead of Max Walscheid (Sunweb) and Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma).

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) missed the opportunity to sprint for stage victory after he was brought down in a crash on the final lap of the 4km finishing circuit, together with teammate Jaco Venter. The Manxman soon remounted and completed the stage, and he will hope for better fortune on the road to Katowice on Sunday.

How it unfolded

Intermittent and heavy showers of rain had buffeted Krakow and its surrounds on Saturday morning, and the early exchanges of this Tour de Pologne opener took place on slippery roads and beneath charcoal grey skies.

A three-man move comprising Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) and the Polish national team duo of Jakub Kaczmarek and Adrian Kurek forged clear early on and built a lead of over three minutes on a peloton that was content to grant them some latitude.

Kurek picked up maximum points at the first intermediate sprint, but endured disappointment shortly afterwards, when his wheels slipped from under him on a rain-soaked stretch of cobbles, leaving just two riders out in front for the remainder of the afternoon.

Planet, by now a veteran of such moves, claimed the king of the mountains jersey after calmly out-sprinting Kaczmarek atop each of the day’s three category 4 climbs, while his breakaway companion will wear the blue jersey of most aggressive rider on Sunday.

Behind, Bora-Hansgrohe – and Maciej Bodnar in particular – performed the pace-making, alongside Deceuninck-QuickStep and UAE Team Emirates, and this coalition of sprint teams helped to keep the break’s lead at around 1:30 or so for much of the afternoon.

As roads dried out on the approach to Krakow, so too did the peloton’s urgency increase, and they pegged back Planet and Kaczmarek with 14km to go, just before they crossed the finish line for the first time.

Just before the juncture was made, a crash in the peloton saw the Cofidis duo of Luis Angel Maté and Filippo Fortin come down, and both men would be forced to abandon the race.

Once on the finishing circuit, Team Ineos helped to ratchet up the pace thanks to an impressive cameo from Vasil Kirienka, and the high speed thereafter ensured that there would be no late attacks to upset the sprinters.

After taking the bell, Cavendish came down in a low-speed crash on a sharp left-hand corner, leaving him no time to regain his place ahead of the inevitable bunch finish. On the last lap, Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took command of affairs on the front, and when he swung over at the flamme rouge, it was Jumbo-Visma who hit the front on behalf of Van Poppel.

The first sprinter to open his effort in the final was Swift, but the Briton was soon passed by Gaviria, who in turn had to yield to the overwhelming strength of Ackermann.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:58 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 8 Paweł Franczak (Pol) Poland 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 16 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 21 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 22 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 25 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 26 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 28 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First 29 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 30 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 32 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 34 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 36 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 37 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 38 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 41 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 43 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 44 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 45 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 48 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 49 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 50 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 51 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 52 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 53 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 54 Łukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 55 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 56 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 58 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 59 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 60 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 62 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 64 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 65 Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 68 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 69 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 70 Paweł Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 72 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 77 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 78 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 79 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 81 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 83 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 84 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 85 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 86 Paweł Cieslik (Pol) Poland 87 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 91 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 92 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 93 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo) 95 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 96 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 97 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 99 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 100 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 101 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 102 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 103 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 105 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 107 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 109 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 110 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 112 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 113 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 116 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 118 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 119 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 120 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 121 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 122 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 124 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 125 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 127 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 128 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 129 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 130 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 131 Michał Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 132 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 133 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 134 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 135 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:25 136 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32 137 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:49 138 Paweł Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:51 139 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 140 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:56 141 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:01:13 142 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47 143 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 144 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 145 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:01:59 146 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 147 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:51 148 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 149 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 150 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:03:31 151 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:38 DNF Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Sprint 1 - Myślenice (26km) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 2 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 3 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland

Sprint 2 - Czernichów (95km) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 2 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint 3 - Kraków (113km) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 2 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 3 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

KOM 1 - Cat 4 - Lanckorona,Rynek (45.2km) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk

KOM 2 - Witanowice (73.8km) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk

KOM 3 - Kaszów (99.1km) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:57:48 2 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 0:00:03 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04 4 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 5 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06 6 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 0:00:07 7 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:09 8 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 13 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 16 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 21 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 26 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 27 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 30 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 32 HIGUITA GARCIA Sergio Andres 33 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 34 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 35 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 36 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 38 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 40 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 41 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 42 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 43 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 45 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 47 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 48 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 49 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 52 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 53 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 54 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 55 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 56 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 57 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 58 _ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 59 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 60 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 62 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 63 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 64 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 65 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 66 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 67 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 68 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 69 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 71 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 72 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 73 Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe 74 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 75 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 76 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 80 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 81 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 82 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 84 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 86 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 87 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 89 Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland 90 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 94 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 95 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 96 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo) 98 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 99 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 100 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 103 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 105 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 106 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 108 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 109 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 111 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 112 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 114 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 115 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 118 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 120 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 121 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 122 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 123 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 125 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 128 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 129 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 130 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 131 Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 132 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 133 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 134 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 135 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:35 136 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42 137 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:59 138 Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:01:01 139 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 140 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:06 141 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:01:09 142 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:01:23 143 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:57 144 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 145 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:03 146 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:02:09 147 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:01 148 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 149 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 150 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:03:41 151 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:48

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 19 3 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 4 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 17 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 6 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 15 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 14 8 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 13 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 12 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 11 11 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 12 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 14 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 15 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 6 16 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 18 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 3 19 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 3 pts