Pavel Sivakov secured overall victory at the Tour de Pologne after his Team Ineos teammates distanced race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) during the hilly final stage around Bukowina Tatrzańska and then controlled every challenge from his nearest overall rivals.

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) won the final hilly stage after launching a brave solo attack with 57km to race. He pointed to the sky as he crossed the line, dedicating his victory to Bjorg Lambrecht, who tragically died after crashing on stage 3 of the race.

The USA's Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma) finished 55 seconds behind Mohoric, with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) third at on the stage at 1:07.

The 22-year-old Sivakov finished in the front group, 2:15 behind. In the final overall classification he finished two seconds ahead of fellow young talent Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb), with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) third at 12 seconds. Eleven riders finished within 20 seconds.

Talented young riders continued to emerge, with 22-year-old Colombian Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) fourth at 14 seconds and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) fifth in the same time. Team Ineos also won the team prize.

Sivakov showed huge potential as an under-23 rider, winning the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc, the Ronde de l'Isard and the Giro Ciclistico d'Italia. He opted to turn professional in 2018 with Team Sky and after a year of apprenticeship, he won the Tour of the Alps and went on to finish ninth in the Giro d'Italia.

Sivakov finished second behind Vingegaard on Thursday after riding a conservative but consistent race and had the strength and the team support to secure overall victory on Friday.

How it happened

The route of the concluding stage was identical to last year's, which produced a dramatic finale, where Simon Yates took the stage honours and Michal Kwiatkowski secured overall victory. With 17 riders inside 60 seconds minute of the yellow jersey at the start, it was always going to be a very aggressive final day.

The early break of 14 formed early and would prove to be important. In there were Mohoric, Michal Goals (Team Ineos), Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates), Carlos Betancur (Movistar), Clément Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale), Simon Geschke (CCC), Serge Pauwels (CCC), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Merhawi Kudus (Astana), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) and José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar).

They forged clear over the top the day's first ascent and had a lead of three minutes with 100km remaining. Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal) began the day in 21st overall at 2:16, and so was the virtual race leader as the break's lead extends to 3:06.

The shark-tooth stage profile and the summer heat meant the stage would always be an elimination race. Darwin Atapuma (Cofidis) was an early victim after breaking his fork.

Mohoric was disappointed to lose time in the general classification and so took off from the break with 57km to go, in search of a stage victory. It seemed like a wild attack but he was convinced he had the power and bike skills to pull it off.

Mohoric's lead reached a minute as the break fractured behind him and the overall contenders focused on distancing stage 6 winner Vingegaard from the peloton. He fought bravely as Team Ineos set a painful tempo but was distanced with 40km to go, losing any hope of overall victory. Suddenly the final podium was wide open and up for grabs, with Team Ineos knowing that Sivakov had a great chance of victory.

Simon Petilli, Merhawi Kudus, Carl Fredrik Hagen and Simon Geschke tried to chase Mohoric and pulled the gap back to 40 seconds but they struggled and splintered. Behind, Formolo tried his hand with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) but they were pulled back with Salvatore Puccio doing the hard work for Team Ineos.

Mohoric led the race through the finish line and onto the shorter final lap. The Slovenian had 46 seconds in hand on a chasing group but the constant climbing was hurting everyone. Brambilla sparked an attack from riders who were not an overall threat, with Team Ineos letting them go. He was joined by Powless and the others but Mohoric was too strong for them and stayed away to take a solo victory.

Behind Sivakov was also in control. With the time bonuses already taken, he let several riders sprint for the placings before celebrating his first-ever WorldTour stage race victory with teammate Geoghegan Hart.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:04:42 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:55 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:07 4 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:19 5 Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe 0:01:32 6 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:57 7 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 9 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 16 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 18 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 22 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 23 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 24 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:21 27 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:23 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:28 29 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:02:29 30 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:35 31 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:50 32 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:21 34 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:03:35 35 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First 36 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:27 37 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 38 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 39 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 42 _ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 43 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 44 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 45 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 46 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 47 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 48 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:40 49 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:04:47 50 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:04:51 51 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:01 52 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:06:44 53 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 54 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:07:07 56 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 57 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 59 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:19 60 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:42 61 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 62 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 65 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 71 Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 72 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 74 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 76 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 77 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 78 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 79 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:30 81 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 82 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:37 83 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 84 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 85 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 86 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 87 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:24 88 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 89 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 90 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 91 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 92 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 94 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 95 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 96 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 97 Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland 98 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 100 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 101 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 102 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 105 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 106 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 107 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 108 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 109 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 110 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:19:27 DNF Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo DNF Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb DNF Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First DNF Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida DNF Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland DNF Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland DNF Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNS Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 20 pts 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 4 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 17 5 Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe 16 6 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 15 7 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 14 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 9 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First 12 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 11 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 9 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 14 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 15 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 6 16 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4 18 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 3 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 1 - Ściana Harnas (8,9 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 10 pts 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 7 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5 4 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 3 5 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 2 - Ściana Bukovina (46,4 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 7 3 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 5 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 2

Mountain 3 - Ściana Harnas (69,5 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 7 3 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 5 4 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 2

Mountain 4 - Ściana BUKOVINA im. Joachima Halupczoka (106,2 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 20 pts 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 14 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 10 4 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 6 5 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4

Mountian 5 - Ściana Harnas (129,4 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 10 pts 2 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 5 4 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Most active rider - Szaflary (36,6 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1

Most active rider - Szaflary (97,4 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Most active rider - Jurgów (126,7 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 2 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Final general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 26:20:58 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:02 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:12 4 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First 0:00:14 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 8 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:31 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:39 14 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:55 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 17 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:27 18 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:08 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:02:54 20 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:36 21 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:04:21 22 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:52 23 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:05:13 24 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:05:37 25 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:53 26 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:11 27 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:28 28 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:42 29 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:54 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:56 31 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:21 32 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:50 33 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 34 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:02 35 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:16 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:21 37 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:15:22 38 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:43 39 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:01 40 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:16:39 41 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:17:20 42 _ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 43 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 44 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 45 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 46 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 47 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 49 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 0:17:24 51 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:17:40 52 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:53 53 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:46 54 Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe 0:18:53 55 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:37 56 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 57 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:20:00 58 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:12 59 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First 0:22:24 60 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:25:42 61 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:33 62 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:26:34 63 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 64 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:35 65 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 67 Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 68 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:41 70 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:52 71 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:28:54 72 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:23 73 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:12 74 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:30:30 75 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 76 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 77 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:17 78 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:37 80 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:31:58 81 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:31 82 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 83 Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:33:19 84 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:33:45 85 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:36:13 86 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:37:13 87 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:33 88 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:20 89 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:33 90 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:45 91 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:58 92 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:04 93 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:40:39 94 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:51 95 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:41:21 96 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:24 97 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:41:42 98 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:41:57 99 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:22 100 Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:44:10 101 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 0:44:40 102 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:46:10 104 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:49:18 105 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:50:49 106 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:53 107 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:52:50 108 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:52:59 109 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:53:15 110 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:57:51

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 53 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 50 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 43 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 39 6 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 10 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First 29 11 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 29 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 29 13 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 28 14 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 27 15 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 16 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 25 17 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 22 19 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 21 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 22 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 17 23 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 17 24 Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe 16 25 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 15 27 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 15 28 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 14 29 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 13 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 31 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 12 32 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 11 33 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 10 34 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 35 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 37 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 4 38 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 39 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 40 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 60 pts 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 57 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 35 4 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 31 5 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 14 7 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 9 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 10 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 10 12 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 13 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 10 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 10 15 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 16 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 17 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 7 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 19 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 20 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 6 21 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 22 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 4 23 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 3 24 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 25 Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland 3 26 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 27 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 28 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 29 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2

Most active rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 19 pts 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 15 3 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 5 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 4 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 4 7 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 2 9 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 2 10 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 11 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1 13 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1 16 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 1 17 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1