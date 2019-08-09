Sivakov wins 2019 Tour de Pologne
Mohoric wins final stage in Bukowina Tatrzańska
Stage 7: Bukovina Resort - Bukowina Tatrzańska
Pavel Sivakov secured overall victory at the Tour de Pologne after his Team Ineos teammates distanced race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) during the hilly final stage around Bukowina Tatrzańska and then controlled every challenge from his nearest overall rivals.
Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) won the final hilly stage after launching a brave solo attack with 57km to race. He pointed to the sky as he crossed the line, dedicating his victory to Bjorg Lambrecht, who tragically died after crashing on stage 3 of the race.
The USA's Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma) finished 55 seconds behind Mohoric, with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) third at on the stage at 1:07.
The 22-year-old Sivakov finished in the front group, 2:15 behind. In the final overall classification he finished two seconds ahead of fellow young talent Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb), with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) third at 12 seconds. Eleven riders finished within 20 seconds.
Talented young riders continued to emerge, with 22-year-old Colombian Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) fourth at 14 seconds and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) fifth in the same time. Team Ineos also won the team prize.
Sivakov showed huge potential as an under-23 rider, winning the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc, the Ronde de l'Isard and the Giro Ciclistico d'Italia. He opted to turn professional in 2018 with Team Sky and after a year of apprenticeship, he won the Tour of the Alps and went on to finish ninth in the Giro d'Italia.
Sivakov finished second behind Vingegaard on Thursday after riding a conservative but consistent race and had the strength and the team support to secure overall victory on Friday.
How it happened
The route of the concluding stage was identical to last year's, which produced a dramatic finale, where Simon Yates took the stage honours and Michal Kwiatkowski secured overall victory. With 17 riders inside 60 seconds minute of the yellow jersey at the start, it was always going to be a very aggressive final day.
The early break of 14 formed early and would prove to be important. In there were Mohoric, Michal Goals (Team Ineos), Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates), Carlos Betancur (Movistar), Clément Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale), Simon Geschke (CCC), Serge Pauwels (CCC), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Merhawi Kudus (Astana), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) and José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar).
They forged clear over the top the day's first ascent and had a lead of three minutes with 100km remaining. Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal) began the day in 21st overall at 2:16, and so was the virtual race leader as the break's lead extends to 3:06.
The shark-tooth stage profile and the summer heat meant the stage would always be an elimination race. Darwin Atapuma (Cofidis) was an early victim after breaking his fork.
Mohoric was disappointed to lose time in the general classification and so took off from the break with 57km to go, in search of a stage victory. It seemed like a wild attack but he was convinced he had the power and bike skills to pull it off.
Mohoric's lead reached a minute as the break fractured behind him and the overall contenders focused on distancing stage 6 winner Vingegaard from the peloton. He fought bravely as Team Ineos set a painful tempo but was distanced with 40km to go, losing any hope of overall victory. Suddenly the final podium was wide open and up for grabs, with Team Ineos knowing that Sivakov had a great chance of victory.
Simon Petilli, Merhawi Kudus, Carl Fredrik Hagen and Simon Geschke tried to chase Mohoric and pulled the gap back to 40 seconds but they struggled and splintered. Behind, Formolo tried his hand with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) but they were pulled back with Salvatore Puccio doing the hard work for Team Ineos.
Mohoric led the race through the finish line and onto the shorter final lap. The Slovenian had 46 seconds in hand on a chasing group but the constant climbing was hurting everyone. Brambilla sparked an attack from riders who were not an overall threat, with Team Ineos letting them go. He was joined by Powless and the others but Mohoric was too strong for them and stayed away to take a solo victory.
Behind Sivakov was also in control. With the time bonuses already taken, he let several riders sprint for the placings before celebrating his first-ever WorldTour stage race victory with teammate Geoghegan Hart.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4:04:42
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:55
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:07
|4
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:19
|5
|Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
|0:01:32
|6
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:57
|7
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|9
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|16
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|18
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|22
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|24
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:21
|27
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:23
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:28
|29
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:02:29
|30
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:35
|31
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:50
|32
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:21
|34
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:35
|35
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
|36
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:27
|37
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|39
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|42
|_ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|43
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|46
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:40
|49
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:04:47
|50
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:51
|51
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:01
|52
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:06:44
|53
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|54
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:07:07
|56
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|57
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|59
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:19
|60
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:42
|61
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|65
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|71
|Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|72
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|73
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|74
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|76
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|77
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|79
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:30
|81
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:37
|83
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|84
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|86
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|87
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:24
|88
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|89
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|90
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|91
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|92
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|95
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|97
|Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|98
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|101
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|103
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|105
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|106
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|107
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|110
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:19:27
|DNF
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|DNF
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNS
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|pts
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|4
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|5
|Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
|16
|6
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|7
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|9
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|12
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|11
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|9
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|14
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|15
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|6
|16
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|18
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|7
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|4
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|7
|3
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|5
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|7
|3
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|pts
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|14
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|10
|4
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|6
|5
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|5
|4
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|26:20:58
|2
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:02
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:12
|4
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:14
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|8
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:31
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:39
|14
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:55
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|17
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:27
|18
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:08
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:02:54
|20
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:36
|21
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:04:21
|22
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:52
|23
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:13
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:05:37
|25
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:53
|26
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:11
|27
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:28
|28
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:42
|29
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:54
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:56
|31
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:21
|32
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:50
|33
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:02
|35
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:16
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:21
|37
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:15:22
|38
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:43
|39
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:01
|40
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:39
|41
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:17:20
|42
|_ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|43
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|44
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|46
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|49
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|0:17:24
|51
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:17:40
|52
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:53
|53
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:46
|54
|Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
|0:18:53
|55
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:37
|56
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|57
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:20:00
|58
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:12
|59
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
|0:22:24
|60
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:25:42
|61
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:33
|62
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:34
|63
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|64
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:35
|65
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|68
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:41
|70
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:52
|71
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:28:54
|72
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:23
|73
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:12
|74
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:30:30
|75
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|76
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:31:17
|78
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:37
|80
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:58
|81
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:31
|82
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|83
|Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:33:19
|84
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:33:45
|85
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:36:13
|86
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:37:13
|87
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:38:33
|88
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:20
|89
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:33
|90
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:45
|91
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:58
|92
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:04
|93
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:40:39
|94
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:51
|95
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:41:21
|96
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:24
|97
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:41:42
|98
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:41:57
|99
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:22
|100
|Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:44:10
|101
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|0:44:40
|102
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46:10
|104
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:49:18
|105
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:50:49
|106
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:53
|107
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:52:50
|108
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:52:59
|109
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:53:15
|110
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:57:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|6
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|10
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|29
|11
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|29
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|29
|13
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|28
|14
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|15
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|16
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|25
|17
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|19
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|21
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|22
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|17
|23
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|24
|Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
|16
|25
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|15
|27
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|28
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|29
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|31
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|32
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|33
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|34
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|35
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|37
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|38
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|39
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|40
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|60
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|57
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|4
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|31
|5
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|14
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|9
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|10
|12
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|13
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|10
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|10
|15
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|16
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|17
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|7
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|19
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|20
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|6
|21
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|22
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|4
|23
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|24
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|25
|Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|3
|26
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|27
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|28
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|29
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|pts
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|3
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|5
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|4
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|7
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|9
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|2
|10
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|11
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|1
|13
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|14
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|16
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|17
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|79:07:11
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:11
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:09
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:59
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:10
|6
|EF Education First
|0:17:16
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:24
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:28
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:57
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:03
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:31:09
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:35
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:33:50
|14
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:37:03
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:15
|16
|CCC Team
|0:41:01
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:42:20
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:40
|19
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1:04:27
|20
|Poland
|1:12:16
|21
|Dimension Data
|1:16:46
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:00:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy