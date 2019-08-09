Trending

Sivakov wins 2019 Tour de Pologne

Mohoric wins final stage in Bukowina Tatrzańska

Image 1 of 31

Pavel Sivakov on the final Tour de Pologne overall podium

Pavel Sivakov on the final Tour de Pologne overall podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 31

Bob Jungels off the front during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne

Bob Jungels off the front during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 31

Matej Mohoric rides to the finish of stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne

Matej Mohoric rides to the finish of stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 31

Gianluca Brambilla in the breakaway during stage 7 at the Tour de Pologne

Gianluca Brambilla in the breakaway during stage 7 at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 31

Matej Mohoric rides to the finish of stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne

Matej Mohoric rides to the finish of stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 31

Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne

Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 31

Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne

Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 31

Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne

Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 31

Gianluca Brambilla finishes third on stage 7 at Tour de Pologne

Gianluca Brambilla finishes third on stage 7 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 31

Neilson Powless finishes second on stage 7 at Tour de Pologne

Neilson Powless finishes second on stage 7 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 31

Brambilla, Mohoric and Powless on the stage 7 podium at Tour de Pologne

Brambilla, Mohoric and Powless on the stage 7 podium at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 31

Brambilla, Mohoric and Powless on the stage 7 podium at Tour de Pologne

Brambilla, Mohoric and Powless on the stage 7 podium at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 31

Pavel Sivakov on the final Tour de Pologne podium

Pavel Sivakov on the final Tour de Pologne podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 31

Matej Mohoric on the Tour de Pologne podium after winning stage 7

Matej Mohoric on the Tour de Pologne podium after winning stage 7
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 31

Carl Fredrik Hage and Rodrigo Contreras try their luck in a move during stage 7 at the tour de Pologne

Carl Fredrik Hage and Rodrigo Contreras try their luck in a move during stage 7 at the tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 31

Matej Mohoric cools himself while riding to the finish of stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne

Matej Mohoric cools himself while riding to the finish of stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 31

Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne

Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 31

Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne

Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the 2019 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 31

Matej Mohoric and Michal Golas power the breakaway during stage 7 at the Tour de Pologne

Matej Mohoric and Michal Golas power the breakaway during stage 7 at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 31

Stage 7 at Tour de Pologne

Stage 7 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 31

Tao Geoghegan Hart rides in the Team Ineos train during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne

Tao Geoghegan Hart rides in the Team Ineos train during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 31

Jonas Vingegaard in yellow at Tour de Pologne

Jonas Vingegaard in yellow at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 31

Tsgabu Grmay and Jose Joaquin Rojas make a move during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne

Tsgabu Grmay and Jose Joaquin Rojas make a move during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 31

Tsgabu Grmay and Jose Joaquin Rojas make a move during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne

Tsgabu Grmay and Jose Joaquin Rojas make a move during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 31

Carl Fredrik Hagen, Clement Chevrier and Simon Geschke on the front during stage 7 at the Tour de France

Carl Fredrik Hagen, Clement Chevrier and Simon Geschke on the front during stage 7 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 31

Mataj Morhoric pushes the pace in the early breakaway during stage 7 at the Tour de Pologne

Mataj Morhoric pushes the pace in the early breakaway during stage 7 at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 31

Fabio Jakobsen rides among the cars during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne

Fabio Jakobsen rides among the cars during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 31

Luis Villalobos in the EF colours during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne

Luis Villalobos in the EF colours during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 31

Jumbo-Visma ride the front during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne

Jumbo-Visma ride the front during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 31

Remi Cavagna on a climb during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne

Remi Cavagna on a climb during stage 7 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 31

Jai Hindley, Pavel Sivakov and Diego Ulissi on the final Tour de Pologne overall podium

Jai Hindley, Pavel Sivakov and Diego Ulissi on the final Tour de Pologne overall podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pavel Sivakov secured overall victory at the Tour de Pologne after his Team Ineos teammates distanced race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) during the hilly final stage around Bukowina Tatrzańska and then controlled every challenge from his nearest overall rivals.

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) won the final hilly stage after launching a brave solo attack with 57km to race. He pointed to the sky as he crossed the line, dedicating his victory to Bjorg Lambrecht, who tragically died after crashing on stage 3 of the race.

The USA's Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma) finished 55 seconds behind Mohoric, with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) third at on the stage at 1:07.

The 22-year-old Sivakov finished in the front group, 2:15 behind. In the final overall classification he finished two seconds ahead of fellow young talent Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb), with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) third at 12 seconds. Eleven riders finished within 20 seconds.

Talented young riders continued to emerge, with 22-year-old Colombian Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) fourth at 14 seconds and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) fifth in the same time. Team Ineos also won the team prize.

Sivakov showed huge potential as an under-23 rider, winning the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc, the Ronde de l'Isard and the Giro Ciclistico d'Italia. He opted to turn professional in 2018 with Team Sky and after a year of apprenticeship, he won the Tour of the Alps and went on to finish ninth in the Giro d'Italia.

Sivakov finished second behind Vingegaard on Thursday after riding a conservative but consistent race and had the strength and the team support to secure overall victory on Friday.

How it happened

The route of the concluding stage was identical to last year's, which produced a dramatic finale, where Simon Yates took the stage honours and Michal Kwiatkowski secured overall victory. With 17 riders inside 60 seconds minute of the yellow jersey at the start, it was always going to be a very aggressive final day.

The early break of 14 formed early and would prove to be important. In there were Mohoric, Michal Goals (Team Ineos), Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates), Carlos Betancur (Movistar), Clément Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale), Simon Geschke (CCC), Serge Pauwels (CCC), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Merhawi Kudus (Astana), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) and José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar).

They forged clear over the top the day's first ascent and had a lead of three minutes with 100km remaining. Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal) began the day in 21st overall at 2:16, and so was the virtual race leader as the break's lead extends to 3:06.

The shark-tooth stage profile and the summer heat meant the stage would always be an elimination race. Darwin Atapuma (Cofidis) was an early victim after breaking his fork.

Mohoric was disappointed to lose time in the general classification and so took off from the break with 57km to go, in search of a stage victory. It seemed like a wild attack but he was convinced he had the power and bike skills to pull it off.

Mohoric's lead reached a minute as the break fractured behind him and the overall contenders focused on distancing stage 6 winner Vingegaard from the peloton. He fought bravely as Team Ineos set a painful tempo but was distanced with 40km to go, losing any hope of overall victory. Suddenly the final podium was wide open and up for grabs, with Team Ineos knowing that Sivakov had a great chance of victory.

Simon Petilli, Merhawi Kudus, Carl Fredrik Hagen and Simon Geschke tried to chase Mohoric and pulled the gap back to 40 seconds but they struggled and splintered. Behind, Formolo tried his hand with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) but they were pulled back with Salvatore Puccio doing the hard work for Team Ineos.

Mohoric led the race through the finish line and onto the shorter final lap. The Slovenian had 46 seconds in hand on a chasing group but the constant climbing was hurting everyone. Brambilla sparked an attack from riders who were not an overall threat, with Team Ineos letting them go. He was joined by Powless and the others but Mohoric was too strong for them and stayed away to take a solo victory.

Behind Sivakov was also in control. With the time bonuses already taken, he let several riders sprint for the placings before celebrating his first-ever WorldTour stage race victory with teammate Geoghegan Hart.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4:04:42
2Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:55
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:07
4Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:19
5Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe0:01:32
6Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:57
7Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
9Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
12Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
16James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
18Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
21Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
22Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
23Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
24Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
25Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:21
27Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:23
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:28
29Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data0:02:29
30Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:35
31Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:50
32Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
33Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:21
34Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:03:35
35Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
36Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:27
37Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
38Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
39Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
40Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
42_ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
43Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
44Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
45Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
46Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
47Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
48Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:04:40
49Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:04:47
50Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:04:51
51Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:01
52Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:06:44
53Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
54Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
55Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:07:07
56Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
57Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
59Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:19
60Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:42
61Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
62Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
65Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
67Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
69Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
71Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
72Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
73Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
74Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
76Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
77Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
78Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
79Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:30
81Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
82Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:37
83Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
84Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
85Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
86Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
87John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:18:24
88Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
89David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
90Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
91Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
92Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
93Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
94Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
95Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
96Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
97Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
98Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
99Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
100Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
101Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
102Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
103Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
105Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
106Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
107Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
108Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
109Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
110Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:19:27
DNFDmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFSilvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFMaximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFDanny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFLogan Owen (USA) EF Education First
DNFDarwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
DNFFabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFPawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
DNFJakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
DNFSimone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNSFabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida20pts
2Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma19
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18
4Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott17
5Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe16
6Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin15
7Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ14
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
9Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First12
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
11Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
12Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team9
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe8
14Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe7
15Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos6
16James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos4
18Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team3
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain 1 - Ściana Harnas (8,9 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team10pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal7
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida5
4Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team3
5Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 2 - Ściana Bukovina (46,4 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team7
3Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal5
4Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
5Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo2

Mountain 3 - Ściana Harnas (69,5 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team7
3Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal5
4José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo2

Mountain 4 - Ściana BUKOVINA im. Joachima Halupczoka (106,2 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida20pts
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team14
3Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team10
4Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal6
5Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4

Mountian 5 - Ściana Harnas (129,4 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida10pts
2Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
3Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team5
4Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal3
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Most active rider - Szaflary (36,6 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal2
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1

Most active rider - Szaflary (97,4 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal2
3Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Most active rider - Jurgów (126,7 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos2
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Final general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos26:20:58
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:02
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:12
4Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:14
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
8Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
9Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
10James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:31
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:39
14Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:55
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
17Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:27
18Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:02:08
19Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:02:54
20Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:36
21Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:04:21
22Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:52
23Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:05:13
24Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:05:37
25Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:53
26Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:11
27Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:28
28Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:42
29Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:54
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:13:56
31Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:14:21
32Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:50
33Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
34Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:02
35Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:16
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:21
37Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data0:15:22
38Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:43
39Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:01
40Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:16:39
41Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:17:20
42_ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
43Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
44Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
45Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
46Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
47Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
49Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland0:17:24
51Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:17:40
52Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:53
53Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:46
54Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe0:18:53
55Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:37
56Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
57Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos0:20:00
58Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:12
59Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First0:22:24
60Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:25:42
61Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:33
62Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:26:34
63Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
64Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:35
65José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
66Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
67Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
68Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:41
70Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:52
71Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:28:54
72Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:23
73Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:12
74Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:30:30
75Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
76Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
77Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:31:17
78Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
79Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:31:37
80Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:31:58
81Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:31
82Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
83Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:33:19
84Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:33:45
85Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:36:13
86Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:37:13
87Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:38:33
88Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:39:20
89Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:39:33
90Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:39:45
91Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:39:58
92Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:40:04
93Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:40:39
94John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:40:51
95Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:41:21
96Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:41:24
97Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:41:42
98Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:41:57
99David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:22
100Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:44:10
101Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland0:44:40
102Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
103Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:46:10
104Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:49:18
105Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:50:49
106Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:50:53
107Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:52:50
108Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:52:59
109Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:53:15
110Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:57:51

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ53pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates50
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale44
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida43
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo39
6Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe38
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates36
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale34
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe32
10Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First29
11Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb29
12Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos29
13Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma28
14Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team27
15Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team26
16Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos25
17Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma24
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin22
19Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb18
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18
21Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
22Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos17
23Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott17
24Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe16
25James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep15
26Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team15
27Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin15
28Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ14
29Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk13
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
31José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team12
32Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo11
33Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data10
34Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
35Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
37Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin4
38Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
39Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
40Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team60pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal57
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida35
4Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal31
5Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team14
7Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma14
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe12
9Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb10
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin10
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos10
12Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team10
13Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team10
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos10
15Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
16Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8
17Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos7
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
19Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
20Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland6
21Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
22Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo4
23Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team3
24José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3
25Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland3
26Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma2
27Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
28Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
29Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Most active rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk19pts
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida15
3Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
5Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal4
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos4
7Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos2
9Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland2
10Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
11Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
12Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1
13Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1
16Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team1
17Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos79:07:11
2Team Sunweb0:00:11
3Mitchelton-Scott0:04:09
4Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:59
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:10
6EF Education First0:17:16
7Astana Pro Team0:18:24
8AG2R La Mondiale0:26:28
9Bahrain-Merida0:26:57
10UAE Team Emirates0:30:03
11Deceuninck-QuickStep0:31:09
12Katusha-Alpecin0:31:35
13Movistar Team0:33:50
14Cofidis Solutions Credits0:37:03
15Trek-Segafredo0:38:15
16CCC Team0:41:01
17Lotto Soudal0:42:20
18Groupama-FDJ0:59:40
19Gazprom–Rusvelo1:04:27
20Poland1:12:16
21Dimension Data1:16:46
22Team Novo Nordisk2:00:09

 

Latest on Cyclingnews