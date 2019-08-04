Image 1 of 36 Charles Planet (eam Novo Nordisk) and Pawel Franczak (Team Poland) in the stage 2 breakaway at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 36 Pascal Ackermann gets another day in yellow at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 36 Luka Mezgec on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 36 Luka Mezgec wins stage 2 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 36 Pascal Ackermann gets another day in yellow at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 36 Fans wait for the finish of stage 2 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 36 Luka Mezegc gulps down his success on stage 2 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 36 The Tour de Pologne peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 36 Luka Mezgec on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 36 The 2019 Tour de Pologne peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 36 Luka Mezgec on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 36 Pascal Ackermann sprints along the barriers during stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 36 Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 36 Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 36 Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 36 Stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne gets underway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 36 The start of stage 2 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 36 Fernando Gaviria is back in Poland after recovering from a knee injury (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 36 Mark Cavendish rides in the group during stage 2 in Poland (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 36 Deceuninck-QuickStep's James Knox (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 36 Matej Mohoric and Ben Swift during stage 1 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 36 British champion Ben Swift (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 36 Pascal Ackermann in yellow during stage 2 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 36 Pavel Sivakov, Quentin Jauregui, Pieter Serry and Jai Hindley (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 36 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in yellow during stage 1 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 36 Michael Gogl at the Trek-Segafredo team car (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 36 Mark Cavendish rides in the cars after a flat tyre during stage 2 in Poland (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 36 Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 36 Charles Planet and Pawel Franczak int he stage 2 breakaway at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 36 Mark Cavendish gets up to speed after a mechanical during stage 2 in Poalnd (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 36 Mark Cavendish waits for a mechanic to get his bike in order during stage 2 in Poland (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 36 Bernie Eisel leads Mark Cavendish back to the bunch after a mechanical during stage 2 in Poland (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 36 Mark Cavendish rides in the cars after a flat tyre during stage 2 in Poland (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 36 Bob Jungels in Poland (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 36 EF Education First's Sean Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 36 Stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne gets underway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) produced a powerful sprint on the downhill finishing straight in Katowice to claim victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne ahead of Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates). Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) placed third to retain the yellow jersey of race leader.

The win was Mezgec’s first at WorldTour level since 2014, when he enjoyed a purple patch that yielded stage wins at the Volta a Catalunya, Tour of Beijing and on the final day of the Giro d’Italia in Trieste.

Mezgec has fulfilled a primarily supporting role since joining Mitchelton-Scott in 2016 but he proved in June that the muscle memory of his sprint days still remains when he claimed a stage win at the Tour of Slovenia.

The finale in Katowice is by now a staple of the Tour de Pologne and one of the most particular on the calendar. The final kilometre or so runs steadily downhill, meaning that many of the usual tenets of bunch sprinting can be ignored. Here, for instance, Mezgec found himself more than 15 riders back with 600 metres to go, but the high-speed run to the line gave an opportunity to move up later than might otherwise be possible.

After Bob Jungels (Deceuncink-QuickStep) swung off with 500 metres or so remaining, it was Trek-Segafredo who took up the reins in support of John Degenkolb, but the German was unable to find the space to make an impact in a rather claustrophobic sprint.

As was the case on Saturday in Krakow, Gaviria opened his sprint from distance, and Mezgec has the nous to follow the Colombian’s wheel. He also had the fortune to find an open gap while the door would shut firmly on others, most notably a frustrated Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who found himself boxed in with 200 metres remaining.

Mezgec had hit the front by that point and he proceeded to keep his mammoth gear turning over all the way to the line to claim a resounding victory. Gaviria, back in action for the first time since abandoning the Giro d’Italia with a knee injury, continued his encouraging comeback with second place, while a fast-closing Ackermann – winner here a year ago – had to settle for third place.

That was enough to keep Ackermann in the yellow jersey, two seconds ahead of Gaviria, while Mezgec moves up to third overall, four seconds behind the German.

Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) took 4th on the stage ahead of Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ), while Max Walscheid (Sunweb) came home in 6th. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) looked well placed on the run-in but was one of many riders who found themselves hemmed in on the finishing straight. Monday’s third stage to Zabrze should provide the fast men with another opportunity.

How it unfolded

Groundhog day on the Tour de Pologne. For the second successive stage, Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) was on the offensive for most of the day in the company of a rider from the Polish national team, on this occasion Pawel Franczak.

The longer stage meant that the break was granted a little more freedom early on, with Planet and Franczak quickly opening a lead of 6 minutes over the peloton. Much like on stage 1, Bora-Hansgrohe soon came to the front of the bunch and set about chipping away at that advantage, while, in time, Deceuninck-QuickStep and UAE Team Emirates put their shoulders to the wheel to help out.

The finale featured three laps of a 19km circuit and on reaching the finish line for the first time with 57km to go, the escapees had just a minute in hand on a peloton that was reluctant to reel them in at such an early juncture.

Instead, Planet and Franczak dangled off the front until after they had taken the bell, and after the Frenchman had hoovered up the point on offer atop the day’s second and final classified climb. As was the case on Saturday, a delegation from Ineos hit the front on the final lap, before Cesare Benedetti put in a fine cameo for Bora-Hansgrohe.

With 6km to go, the Italian’s strength was such that he even briefly drifted clear off the front, and he continued his pace-making duties even after he had been pegged back. Bob Jungels took over on the run-in and led beneath the flamme rouge before the breathless, downhill dash to the line, where Mezgec upset to odds to defy Gaviria and Ackermann.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 3:32:42 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 10 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 12 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 19 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 21 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 22 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 25 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 26 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 30 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 33 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 35 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 36 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 37 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 38 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 39 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 40 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 41 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 42 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 43 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 46 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 47 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 48 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 49 Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 50 _ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 53 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 55 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 57 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 59 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 60 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 62 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 63 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 64 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 65 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 67 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First 68 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 71 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 72 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 74 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 75 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 77 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 78 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 79 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 80 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 82 Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 83 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 84 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 86 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First 88 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 89 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 91 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 92 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 96 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 98 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 99 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 100 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 101 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 103 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 104 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 105 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 106 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 107 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 108 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 109 Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland 110 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 111 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 112 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 113 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 115 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 116 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 117 Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe 118 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 119 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 120 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:00:24 122 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:00:28 123 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:56 124 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 125 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:06 126 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 128 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 129 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:14 130 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 131 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 132 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 133 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 134 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 135 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 136 Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo) 137 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 138 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 139 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:01:36 140 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:01 141 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 142 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:09 143 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 144 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:02:34 145 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:03 146 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:12 147 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:24 148 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:34 149 Gino Mader (Sui) Team Dimension Data 0:03:42 150 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:47 151 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:03:54

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 20 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 19 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 5 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 6 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 14 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 12 10 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 10 12 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 9 13 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 14 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 7 15 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 5 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 19 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

KOM 1 - Korfantego (113.5 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Norvo Nordisk 1

KOM 2 - Góreckiego (134.5 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Norvo Nordisk 1

Most Combative 1 - Piekary Śląskie (65.3 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 3 pts 2 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 2 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 1

Most Combative 2 - Siemianowice Śląskie (88.4 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 3 pts 2 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 2 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 1

Most Combative 3 - Katowice (92.0 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 3 pts 2 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 2 3 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-hansgrohe 10:38:06 2 UAE Team Emirates 3 Mitchelton-Scott 4 Lotto Soudal 5 Team Sunweb 6 Ag2r la Mondiale 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Trek-Segafredo 10 Team Ineos 11 Groupama-FDJ 12 Bahrain-Merida 13 Movistar Team 14 CCC Team 15 Team Jumbo-Visma 16 Team Katusha Alpecin 17 Team Dimension Data 18 Team EF Education First 19 Reprezentacja Polski 20 Gazprom-Rusvelo 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Team Novo Nordisk 10:39:02

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6:30:26 2 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:01 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:02 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 5 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:00:06 6 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 0:00:07 7 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:10 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:12 9 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:13 11 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:14 12 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 14 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 16 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 24 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 25 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 27 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 29 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 30 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 33 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 35 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 36 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 37 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First 41 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 42 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 46 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 48 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 49 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 50 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 52 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 53 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 54 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 58 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 59 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 63 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 64 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 66 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 67 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 68 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 70 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 71 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 72 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 73 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 74 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 75 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First 77 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 78 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 79 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 81 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 82 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 84 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 85 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 86 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 89 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe 91 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 92 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 93 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 95 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 96 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 97 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 98 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 101 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 103 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 104 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 106 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 107 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 108 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 109 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 110 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 112 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 113 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 114 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 115 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:00:38 116 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:01:03 117 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:05 118 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 119 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:10 120 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 121 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:20 122 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:01:28 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 125 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 126 Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo) 127 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 128 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 129 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 130 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 131 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 132 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:01 133 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 134 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 0:02:12 135 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:15 136 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:16 137 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:02:41 138 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:03:03 139 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:05 140 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:07 141 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:26 142 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:03:38 143 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:52 144 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:03:56 145 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:08 146 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:13 147 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:19 148 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:33 149 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:14 150 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:05:16 151 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:06:19

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 38 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 4 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 32 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 31 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 28 7 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 8 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 22 10 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 11 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 15 12 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 13 13 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 12 15 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 16 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 9 17 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 18 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 7 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 6 21 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 6 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 23 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 25 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 3 26 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 27 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 5 pts

Most Combative Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 13 pts 2 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 8 3 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 7 4 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 3 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 2 6 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 7 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1