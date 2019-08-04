Tour de Pologne: Mezgec wins stage 2
Slovenian surprises big-name sprinters in Katowice
Stage 2: Tarnowskie Góry - Katowice
Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) produced a powerful sprint on the downhill finishing straight in Katowice to claim victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne ahead of Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates). Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) placed third to retain the yellow jersey of race leader.
The win was Mezgec’s first at WorldTour level since 2014, when he enjoyed a purple patch that yielded stage wins at the Volta a Catalunya, Tour of Beijing and on the final day of the Giro d’Italia in Trieste.
Mezgec has fulfilled a primarily supporting role since joining Mitchelton-Scott in 2016 but he proved in June that the muscle memory of his sprint days still remains when he claimed a stage win at the Tour of Slovenia.
The finale in Katowice is by now a staple of the Tour de Pologne and one of the most particular on the calendar. The final kilometre or so runs steadily downhill, meaning that many of the usual tenets of bunch sprinting can be ignored. Here, for instance, Mezgec found himself more than 15 riders back with 600 metres to go, but the high-speed run to the line gave an opportunity to move up later than might otherwise be possible.
After Bob Jungels (Deceuncink-QuickStep) swung off with 500 metres or so remaining, it was Trek-Segafredo who took up the reins in support of John Degenkolb, but the German was unable to find the space to make an impact in a rather claustrophobic sprint.
As was the case on Saturday in Krakow, Gaviria opened his sprint from distance, and Mezgec has the nous to follow the Colombian’s wheel. He also had the fortune to find an open gap while the door would shut firmly on others, most notably a frustrated Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who found himself boxed in with 200 metres remaining.
Mezgec had hit the front by that point and he proceeded to keep his mammoth gear turning over all the way to the line to claim a resounding victory. Gaviria, back in action for the first time since abandoning the Giro d’Italia with a knee injury, continued his encouraging comeback with second place, while a fast-closing Ackermann – winner here a year ago – had to settle for third place.
That was enough to keep Ackermann in the yellow jersey, two seconds ahead of Gaviria, while Mezgec moves up to third overall, four seconds behind the German.
Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) took 4th on the stage ahead of Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ), while Max Walscheid (Sunweb) came home in 6th. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) looked well placed on the run-in but was one of many riders who found themselves hemmed in on the finishing straight. Monday’s third stage to Zabrze should provide the fast men with another opportunity.
How it unfolded
Groundhog day on the Tour de Pologne. For the second successive stage, Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) was on the offensive for most of the day in the company of a rider from the Polish national team, on this occasion Pawel Franczak.
The longer stage meant that the break was granted a little more freedom early on, with Planet and Franczak quickly opening a lead of 6 minutes over the peloton. Much like on stage 1, Bora-Hansgrohe soon came to the front of the bunch and set about chipping away at that advantage, while, in time, Deceuninck-QuickStep and UAE Team Emirates put their shoulders to the wheel to help out.
The finale featured three laps of a 19km circuit and on reaching the finish line for the first time with 57km to go, the escapees had just a minute in hand on a peloton that was reluctant to reel them in at such an early juncture.
Instead, Planet and Franczak dangled off the front until after they had taken the bell, and after the Frenchman had hoovered up the point on offer atop the day’s second and final classified climb. As was the case on Saturday, a delegation from Ineos hit the front on the final lap, before Cesare Benedetti put in a fine cameo for Bora-Hansgrohe.
With 6km to go, the Italian’s strength was such that he even briefly drifted clear off the front, and he continued his pace-making duties even after he had been pegged back. Bob Jungels took over on the run-in and led beneath the flamme rouge before the breathless, downhill dash to the line, where Mezgec upset to odds to defy Gaviria and Ackermann.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:32:42
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|19
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|22
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|25
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|26
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|30
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|37
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|38
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|46
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|48
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|49
|Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|50
|_ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|59
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|62
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|63
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|64
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|65
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|67
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|68
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|72
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|75
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|77
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|78
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|79
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|80
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|82
|Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|83
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|84
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
|88
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|89
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|91
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|92
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|98
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|99
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|100
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|104
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|106
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|107
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|108
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|110
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|111
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|113
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|116
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|117
|Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
|118
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|119
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|120
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:00:24
|122
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:00:28
|123
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:56
|124
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|125
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:06
|126
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|128
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|129
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:14
|130
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|131
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|132
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|133
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|134
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|135
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|136
|Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)
|137
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|138
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|139
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:36
|140
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:01
|141
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|142
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:09
|143
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|144
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:34
|145
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:03
|146
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:12
|147
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:24
|148
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:34
|149
|Gino Mader (Sui) Team Dimension Data
|0:03:42
|150
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:47
|151
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:03:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|5
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|6
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|14
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|10
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|12
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|13
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|14
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|15
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|19
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Norvo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Norvo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-hansgrohe
|10:38:06
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Team Sunweb
|6
|Ag2r la Mondiale
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Team Ineos
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|CCC Team
|15
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|17
|Team Dimension Data
|18
|Team EF Education First
|19
|Reprezentacja Polski
|20
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|10:39:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6:30:26
|2
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:01
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:02
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|5
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:00:06
|6
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|0:00:07
|7
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:10
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:12
|9
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:13
|11
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:14
|12
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|14
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|24
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|25
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|27
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|29
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|37
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|41
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|46
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|48
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|49
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|52
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|53
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|54
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|58
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|59
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|63
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|66
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|71
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|72
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|73
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|75
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|76
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
|77
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|78
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|79
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|84
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|85
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|86
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|89
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
|91
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|92
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|93
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|97
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|98
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|101
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|102
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|103
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|104
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|106
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|107
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|108
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|109
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|113
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|114
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:00:38
|116
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:01:03
|117
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:05
|118
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|119
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:10
|120
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|121
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:20
|122
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|123
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:01:28
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|125
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)
|127
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|128
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|129
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|130
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|131
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|132
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:01
|133
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|134
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|0:02:12
|135
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:15
|136
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:16
|137
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:02:41
|138
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:03
|139
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:05
|140
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:07
|141
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:26
|142
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:03:38
|143
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:52
|144
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:03:56
|145
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:08
|146
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:13
|147
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:19
|148
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:33
|149
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:14
|150
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:05:16
|151
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|4
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|32
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|28
|7
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|8
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|10
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|11
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|15
|12
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|13
|13
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|15
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|16
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|17
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|18
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|21
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|6
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|23
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|25
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|26
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|27
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|pts
|2
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|8
|3
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|7
|4
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|3
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|6
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|7
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|19:32:00
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Team Sunweb
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Ag2r la Mondiale
|8
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Team EF Education First
|13
|Team Dimension Data
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Team Ineos
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|17
|CCC Team
|18
|Reprezentacja Polski
|19
|Team Jumbo-isma
|20
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: Wild wins women's OmniumMarchant takes Kierin crown
-
Van der Poel predicts a challenging day at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsDutchman going for third straight title in Italy on Sunday
-
American Kim Geist retires from world-class track racingThe two-time world champion won 32 National Championships across her 23-year career
-
Trek-Segafredo announce complete 2020 men's rosterVincenzo Nibali headlines nine new arrivals on 27-man squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy