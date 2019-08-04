Trending

Tour de Pologne: Mezgec wins stage 2

Slovenian surprises big-name sprinters in Katowice

Charles Planet (eam Novo Nordisk) and Pawel Franczak (Team Poland) in the stage 2 breakaway at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pascal Ackermann gets another day in yellow at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luka Mezgec on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luka Mezgec wins stage 2 at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pascal Ackermann gets another day in yellow at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fans wait for the finish of stage 2 at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luka Mezegc gulps down his success on stage 2 at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Tour de Pologne peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luka Mezgec on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The 2019 Tour de Pologne peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luka Mezgec on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pascal Ackermann sprints along the barriers during stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne gets underway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The start of stage 2 at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fernando Gaviria is back in Poland after recovering from a knee injury

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish rides in the group during stage 2 in Poland

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Deceuninck-QuickStep's James Knox

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matej Mohoric and Ben Swift during stage 1 at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Getty Images)
British champion Ben Swift (Team Ineos)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pascal Ackermann in yellow during stage 2 at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pavel Sivakov, Quentin Jauregui, Pieter Serry and Jai Hindley

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in yellow during stage 1 at the Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Gogl at the Trek-Segafredo team car

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish rides in the cars after a flat tyre during stage 2 in Poland

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Charles Planet and Pawel Franczak int he stage 2 breakaway at the Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish gets up to speed after a mechanical during stage 2 in Poalnd

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish waits for a mechanic to get his bike in order during stage 2 in Poland

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bernie Eisel leads Mark Cavendish back to the bunch after a mechanical during stage 2 in Poland

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish rides in the cars after a flat tyre during stage 2 in Poland

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bob Jungels in Poland

(Image credit: Getty Images)
EF Education First's Sean Bennett

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne gets underway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) produced a powerful sprint on the downhill finishing straight in Katowice to claim victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne ahead of Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates). Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) placed third to retain the yellow jersey of race leader.

The win was Mezgec’s first at WorldTour level since 2014, when he enjoyed a purple patch that yielded stage wins at the Volta a Catalunya, Tour of Beijing and on the final day of the Giro d’Italia in Trieste.

Mezgec has fulfilled a primarily supporting role since joining Mitchelton-Scott in 2016 but he proved in June that the muscle memory of his sprint days still remains when he claimed a stage win at the Tour of Slovenia.

The finale in Katowice is by now a staple of the Tour de Pologne and one of the most particular on the calendar. The final kilometre or so runs steadily downhill, meaning that many of the usual tenets of bunch sprinting can be ignored. Here, for instance, Mezgec found himself more than 15 riders back with 600 metres to go, but the high-speed run to the line gave an opportunity to move up later than might otherwise be possible.

After Bob Jungels (Deceuncink-QuickStep) swung off with 500 metres or so remaining, it was Trek-Segafredo who took up the reins in support of John Degenkolb, but the German was unable to find the space to make an impact in a rather claustrophobic sprint.

As was the case on Saturday in Krakow, Gaviria opened his sprint from distance, and Mezgec has the nous to follow the Colombian’s wheel. He also had the fortune to find an open gap while the door would shut firmly on others, most notably a frustrated Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who found himself boxed in with 200 metres remaining.

Mezgec had hit the front by that point and he proceeded to keep his mammoth gear turning over all the way to the line to claim a resounding victory. Gaviria, back in action for the first time since abandoning the Giro d’Italia with a knee injury, continued his encouraging comeback with second place, while a fast-closing Ackermann – winner here a year ago – had to settle for third place.

That was enough to keep Ackermann in the yellow jersey, two seconds ahead of Gaviria, while Mezgec moves up to third overall, four seconds behind the German.

Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) took 4th on the stage ahead of Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ), while Max Walscheid (Sunweb) came home in 6th. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) looked well placed on the run-in but was one of many riders who found themselves hemmed in on the finishing straight. Monday’s third stage to Zabrze should provide the fast men with another opportunity.

How it unfolded

Groundhog day on the Tour de Pologne. For the second successive stage, Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) was on the offensive for most of the day in the company of a rider from the Polish national team, on this occasion Pawel Franczak.

The longer stage meant that the break was granted a little more freedom early on, with Planet and Franczak quickly opening a lead of 6 minutes over the peloton. Much like on stage 1, Bora-Hansgrohe soon came to the front of the bunch and set about chipping away at that advantage, while, in time, Deceuninck-QuickStep and UAE Team Emirates put their shoulders to the wheel to help out.

The finale featured three laps of a 19km circuit and on reaching the finish line for the first time with 57km to go, the escapees had just a minute in hand on a peloton that was reluctant to reel them in at such an early juncture.

Instead, Planet and Franczak dangled off the front until after they had taken the bell, and after the Frenchman had hoovered up the point on offer atop the day’s second and final classified climb. As was the case on Saturday, a delegation from Ineos hit the front on the final lap, before Cesare Benedetti put in a fine cameo for Bora-Hansgrohe.

With 6km to go, the Italian’s strength was such that he even briefly drifted clear off the front, and he continued his pace-making duties even after he had been pegged back. Bob Jungels took over on the run-in and led beneath the flamme rouge before the breathless, downhill dash to the line, where Mezgec upset to odds to defy Gaviria and Ackermann.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott3:32:42
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
10Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
12José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
13Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
15Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
19Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
21Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
22Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
25Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
26Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
27Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
28Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
29Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
30Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
31James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
32Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
33Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
34Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
35Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
36Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
37Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
38Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
39Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
40Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
41Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
42Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
44Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
46Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
47Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
48Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
49Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
50_ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
53Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
54Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
55Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
56Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
57Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
59Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
60Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
61Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
62Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
63Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
64Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
65Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
67Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
68Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
69Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
70Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
71Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
72Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
73Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
74Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
75Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
77Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
78Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
79Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
80Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
81Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
82Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
83Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
84Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
86Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
88Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
89Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
90Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
91Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
92Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
95Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
96Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
98Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
99Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
101Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
103Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
104Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
105Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
106Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
107Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
108Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
109Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
110Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
111Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
112Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
113Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
115Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
116Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
117Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
118Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
119Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
120Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:00:24
122Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:00:28
123Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:56
124Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
125Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:06
126Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
128Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
129Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:14
130David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
131Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
132Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
133Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
134Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
135Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
136Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)
137Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
138Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
139Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:01:36
140Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:01
141Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
142Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:09
143Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
144Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:02:34
145Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:03
146Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:12
147Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:24
148Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:34
149Gino Mader (Sui) Team Dimension Data0:03:42
150Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:47
151Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:03:54

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott20pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates19
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe18
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma17
5Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16
6Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb15
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First14
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida12
10Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo10
12José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team9
13Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
14Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin7
15Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
16Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos5
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3
19Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

KOM 1 - Korfantego (113.5 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Norvo Nordisk1

KOM 2 - Góreckiego (134.5 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Norvo Nordisk1

Most Combative 1 - Piekary Śląskie (65.3 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland3pts
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos1

Most Combative 2 - Siemianowice Śląskie (88.4 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk3pts
2Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland2
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos1

Most Combative 3 - Katowice (92.0 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland3pts
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-hansgrohe10:38:06
2UAE Team Emirates
3Mitchelton-Scott
4Lotto Soudal
5Team Sunweb
6Ag2r la Mondiale
7Astana Pro Team
8Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Trek-Segafredo
10Team Ineos
11Groupama-FDJ
12Bahrain-Merida
13Movistar Team
14CCC Team
15Team Jumbo-Visma
16Team Katusha Alpecin
17Team Dimension Data
18Team EF Education First
19Reprezentacja Polski
20Gazprom-Rusvelo
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Team Novo Nordisk10:39:02

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6:30:26
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:01
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:02
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:04
5Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:00:06
6Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland0:00:07
7Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:10
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:12
9Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:13
11Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:14
12Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
14Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
16Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
24Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
25José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
26Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
27Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
29Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
30Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
31Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
32Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
33Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
34Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
35Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
36Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
37Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
38Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
41Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
42Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
44Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
45Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
46Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
47Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
48Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
49Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
50Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
51Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
52Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
53Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
54Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
58Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
59Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
60Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
61Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
63Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
64Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
65Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
66Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
67Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
68Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
69Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
70Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
71Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
72Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
73Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
74Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
75Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
76Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
77Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
78Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
79Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
80Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
81Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
82Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
84Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
85Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
86Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
89Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
91Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
92Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
93Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
94Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
95Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
96Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
97Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
98Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
101Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
103Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
104Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
106Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
107Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
108Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
109Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
110Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
112Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
113Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
114Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
115Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:00:38
116Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:01:03
117Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:05
118Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
119Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:10
120Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
121Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:20
122Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
123Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:01:28
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
125Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
126Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)
127Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
128Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
129David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
130Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
131Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
132Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:01
133Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
134Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland0:02:12
135Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:15
136Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:16
137Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:02:41
138Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:03:03
139Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:05
140Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:07
141Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:26
142Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:03:38
143Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:52
144Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:03:56
145Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:08
146Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:13
147Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:19
148Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:33
149Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:14
150Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:05:16
151Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:06:19

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe38pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates38
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma33
4Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb32
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott31
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First28
7Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ26
8Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep24
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo22
10Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
11Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team15
12Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland13
13Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida12
15Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
16José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team9
17Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
18Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin7
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos6
21Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo6
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
23Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb5
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
25Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team3
26Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3
27Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk5pts

Most Combative Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk13pts
2Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland8
3Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland7
4Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland3
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos2
6Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe19:32:00
2UAE Team Emirates
3Team Sunweb
4Mitchelton-Scott
5Lotto Soudal
6Movistar Team
7Ag2r la Mondiale
8Gazprom-Rusvelo
9Bahrain-Merida
10Astana Pro Team
11Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Team EF Education First
13Team Dimension Data
14Trek-Segafredo
15Team Ineos
16Groupama-FDJ
17CCC Team
18Reprezentacja Polski
19Team Jumbo-isma
20Team Katusha-Alpecin
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Team Novo Nordisk0:00:56

