Tour de Pologne: Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 6
Young Dane takes race lead
Stage 6: Zakopane - Zakopane
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won a three-way breakaway sprint that secured him the stage 6 victory and moved him into the overall lead at the Tour de Pologne. The 22-year-old Dane launched his sprint first with roughly 300 metres to go to beat Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos) and Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) in Kościelisko.
The three riders broke clear of the reduced group on the final climb to Gubałówka that peaked roughly 2.5km from the finish line in Kościelisko. Hindley led the breakaway down the tricky descent and onto the city streets, through the last corners and into the final 500 metres. Vingegaard used Hindley's effort as a springboard to launch his winning sprint with 300 metres to go, leaving his two companions to race in for minor places on the podium.
Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) crossed the line eight seconds in arrears. A third group that included some of the main GC contenders crossed the line another two seconds back.
Vingegaard moved into the overall leader's jersey that had previously been worn by Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) since he won the opening field sprint on stage 1. Vingegaard heads into the final stage 7 on Friday with a four-second advantage over Sivakov and six seconds to Hindley.
"It still hasn't sunk in. It's great," Vinegaard said. "The boys worked well today. When my group returned to the group of Antwan, I still felt good. Therefore, I chose to attack. I knew that I had a good chance in the sprint, but the fact that I managed to finish it off, is fantastic. Tomorrow I will try to defend the jersey. It will be a difficult stage, just like today's."
Vinegaard dedicated his stage victory to Bjorg Lambrecht, who tragically died following a crash at during stage 3 of the race. "I dedicate this victory to Bjorg Lambrecht," he said. "Cycling is in mourning and it is unreal to lose a colleague like that. This way I honour Bjorg."
How it unfolded
The peloton faced five laps of a 29km hilly circuit for the sixth stage of the Tour de Pologne, and each lap included a steep climb up to Pitoniówka. The was also one climb to Gubałówka before the descent to the finish in Kościelisko.
Four riders formed the early breakaway, including Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), Simon Geschke (CCC Team), Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
The quartet pushed their lead out to just over two minutes, but that was reduced to 1:30 as Astana led the peloton behind for their GC riders Miguel Angel Lopez and Dario Cataldo. Team Ineos and Jumbo-Visma also sent several riders to the fore to help manage the time gap to the breakaway.
The breakaway fell apart over the main climb on the third lap, the ascent to Pitoniówka, with Geschke going along off the front. Behind the peloton also split into several groups as the overall contenders slashed the gap to Geschke down to just 30 seconds before reaching the top. A short lull in the field allowed the four breakaway riders to reform, but they were all reeled in shortly after that.
With 40km to go, the peloton split into three main groups. Ten riders, including the likes of Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), took the reins, while smaller groups chased frantically behind to close the gaps.
Of the front select group, Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) made the first strong attack over the first of three final climbs in the closing 30km of the race. He was joined by Ben Swift (Team Ineos) just ahead of the penultimate climb of the day, and the last ascent to Pitoniówka.
Swift upped the pace on the climb, just enough to cause Grmay to fall off the pace. The British road champion continued alone, cresting the summit to take maximum points, but more importantly in pursuit of the stage victory and in an attempt to move up from third overall in the GC.
The road continued to rise gently after crossing under the KOM banner. Swift looked back to see the colours of Jumbo-Visma, along with Majka and Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the front of the reduced group just 20 seconds back. His teammates Geoghagan Hart and Sivakov would later thank Swift because his short-lived breakaway gave them some reprieve during the closing kilometres in the chase group.
The chase lacked any significant organisation, however, until they hit the final 4.4km climb to Gubałówka, and Swift's 10-second advantage vanished. Vingegaard, Hindley, and James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Sivikov caught and passed Swift on the steep slopes.
Both Swift and Knox fell off the back almost immediately, but Sivakov held strong among the front trio, with Vingegaard and Hindley, as they climbed to Gubałówka.
The road flattened out and then kicked up one last time before Vingegaard, Hindley and Sivakov finally reached the top with less than 2.5km to go. The trio set themselves up for the fast descent toward the finish city of Kościelisko led by Hindley. It was Vingegaard who proved strongest of the three, winning the stage and moving into the overall lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:07:13
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|3
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:08
|5
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:10
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|9
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:25
|14
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:33
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:00:47
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|17
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:51
|20
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:15
|21
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:33
|22
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|23
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:55
|25
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|27
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:28
|29
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:42
|30
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:07
|31
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|0:12:51
|32
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:08
|33
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:02
|34
|Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|35
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|37
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|_ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|44
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|49
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|50
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|51
|Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|52
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|56
|Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
|57
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|59
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|62
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|66
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|69
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|70
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|72
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|74
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|75
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|78
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|81
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:11
|86
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|0:20:58
|87
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|88
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|89
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|90
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|92
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|93
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|95
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|96
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|97
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|98
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
|101
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|103
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|104
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|105
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|106
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|109
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|110
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|111
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|112
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|113
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|114
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:53
|118
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|119
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|120
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|121
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|122
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:00
|123
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|124
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|125
|Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|DNF
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|DNF
|Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNS
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|DNF
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|pts
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|19
|3
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|4
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|17
|5
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|13
|9
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|11
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|12
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|14
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|6
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|17
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|19
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|20
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|pts
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|3
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|3
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|7
|3
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|7
|3
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|5
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|7
|3
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|5
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|10
|pts
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|5
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|pts
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|7
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|4
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|pts
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|3
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|12:22:36
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:08
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:09
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:25
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:38
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:19
|7
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:16:41
|8
|EF Education First
|0:17:08
|9
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:10
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:22
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:17
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:32
|13
|CCC Team
|0:29:54
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:56
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:22
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31:13
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:33:35
|18
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:44:09
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Poland
|0:47:54
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:56:01
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:05:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:13:57
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:00:04
|3
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:06
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:17
|5
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:18
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|8
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|12
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:35
|14
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:43
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:49
|16
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:59
|17
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:01
|19
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|20
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:57
|21
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:16
|22
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:58
|23
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|24
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|25
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|26
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|27
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:45
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:38
|29
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:52
|30
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:06
|31
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|0:12:59
|32
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:18
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:06
|34
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:10
|36
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:11
|37
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:12
|38
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|39
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|_ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|46
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|47
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|50
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|52
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|53
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|57
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|58
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|59
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|60
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|61
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|63
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|65
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|69
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:18
|75
|Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:17:14
|76
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:29
|77
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:44
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:00
|79
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:01
|80
|Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
|0:19:40
|81
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:14
|82
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:08
|83
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|84
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
|85
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|86
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:22:22
|87
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:28
|88
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:23:34
|89
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:40
|90
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|91
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:59
|92
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:02
|93
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|0:24:03
|94
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:24:06
|95
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:24:34
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:46
|97
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:24:50
|98
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:19
|99
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:37
|100
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:25:52
|101
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:26:03
|102
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:26:43
|103
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:10
|104
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:17
|105
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:49
|106
|Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:28:05
|107
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:28:27
|108
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:28:35
|109
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|110
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|112
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|113
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:26
|114
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:30
|115
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:05
|116
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:17
|117
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:37
|118
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:33:13
|119
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:34:44
|120
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:34:48
|121
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:35:51
|122
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:45
|123
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:03
|124
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:10
|125
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|52
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|4
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|48
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|8
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|9
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|29
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|29
|11
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|28
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|14
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|15
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|17
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|18
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|19
|19
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|18
|20
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|21
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|22
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|23
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|17
|24
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|25
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|13
|26
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|27
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|28
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|29
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|30
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|31
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|32
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|33
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|6
|35
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|36
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|37
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|38
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|39
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|40
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|41
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|42
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|30
|pts
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|21
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|5
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|12
|6
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|10
|8
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|9
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|10
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|10
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|10
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|14
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|15
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|7
|16
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|6
|17
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|18
|Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|3
|19
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|21
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|pts
|2
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|8
|3
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|4
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|7
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|7
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|9
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|2
|10
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|11
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|1
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|14
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1
|15
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|66:43:48
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:08
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:09
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:25
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:38
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:19
|7
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:16:41
|8
|EF Education First
|0:17:08
|9
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:10
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:22
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:17
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:32
|13
|CCC Team
|0:29:54
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:56
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:22
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31:13
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:33:35
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:44:09
|19
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|20
|POL
|0:51:58
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:58:03
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:14:14
