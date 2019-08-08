Image 1 of 17 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 17 Jonas Vingegaard (DEN - Team Jumbo - Visma) leads the group stage 8 Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) stage 6 Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 Davide Formolo (ITA - Bora - Hansgrohe) racing in the Italian champion kit at stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 17 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) leads the breakaway during stage 6 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 17 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 17 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) pushes over the climb on stage 6 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 17 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne and takes the overal lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 17 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne and takes the overal lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 17 Jai Hindley (Sunweb) finished third on stage 6 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 17 Sergio Higuito (EF Education First) fourth on stage 6 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 17 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne and takes the overal lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 17 Ben Swift (Ineos) attacked in the late stages of stage 6 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 17 Ben Swift (Ineos) and Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) make a late-race attack on stage 6 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 17 The reduced field on the circuits during stage 6 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 17 Tomasz Marczynski of Poland and Team Lotto Soudal Pink Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won a three-way breakaway sprint that secured him the stage 6 victory and moved him into the overall lead at the Tour de Pologne. The 22-year-old Dane launched his sprint first with roughly 300 metres to go to beat Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos) and Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) in Kościelisko.

The three riders broke clear of the reduced group on the final climb to Gubałówka that peaked roughly 2.5km from the finish line in Kościelisko. Hindley led the breakaway down the tricky descent and onto the city streets, through the last corners and into the final 500 metres. Vingegaard used Hindley's effort as a springboard to launch his winning sprint with 300 metres to go, leaving his two companions to race in for minor places on the podium.

Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) crossed the line eight seconds in arrears. A third group that included some of the main GC contenders crossed the line another two seconds back.

Vingegaard moved into the overall leader's jersey that had previously been worn by Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) since he won the opening field sprint on stage 1. Vingegaard heads into the final stage 7 on Friday with a four-second advantage over Sivakov and six seconds to Hindley.

"It still hasn't sunk in. It's great," Vinegaard said. "The boys worked well today. When my group returned to the group of Antwan, I still felt good. Therefore, I chose to attack. I knew that I had a good chance in the sprint, but the fact that I managed to finish it off, is fantastic. Tomorrow I will try to defend the jersey. It will be a difficult stage, just like today's."

Vinegaard dedicated his stage victory to Bjorg Lambrecht, who tragically died following a crash at during stage 3 of the race. "I dedicate this victory to Bjorg Lambrecht," he said. "Cycling is in mourning and it is unreal to lose a colleague like that. This way I honour Bjorg."

How it unfolded

The peloton faced five laps of a 29km hilly circuit for the sixth stage of the Tour de Pologne, and each lap included a steep climb up to Pitoniówka. The was also one climb to Gubałówka before the descent to the finish in Kościelisko.

Four riders formed the early breakaway, including Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), Simon Geschke (CCC Team), Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

The quartet pushed their lead out to just over two minutes, but that was reduced to 1:30 as Astana led the peloton behind for their GC riders Miguel Angel Lopez and Dario Cataldo. Team Ineos and Jumbo-Visma also sent several riders to the fore to help manage the time gap to the breakaway.

The breakaway fell apart over the main climb on the third lap, the ascent to Pitoniówka, with Geschke going along off the front. Behind the peloton also split into several groups as the overall contenders slashed the gap to Geschke down to just 30 seconds before reaching the top. A short lull in the field allowed the four breakaway riders to reform, but they were all reeled in shortly after that.

With 40km to go, the peloton split into three main groups. Ten riders, including the likes of Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), took the reins, while smaller groups chased frantically behind to close the gaps.

Of the front select group, Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) made the first strong attack over the first of three final climbs in the closing 30km of the race. He was joined by Ben Swift (Team Ineos) just ahead of the penultimate climb of the day, and the last ascent to Pitoniówka.

Swift upped the pace on the climb, just enough to cause Grmay to fall off the pace. The British road champion continued alone, cresting the summit to take maximum points, but more importantly in pursuit of the stage victory and in an attempt to move up from third overall in the GC.

The road continued to rise gently after crossing under the KOM banner. Swift looked back to see the colours of Jumbo-Visma, along with Majka and Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the front of the reduced group just 20 seconds back. His teammates Geoghagan Hart and Sivakov would later thank Swift because his short-lived breakaway gave them some reprieve during the closing kilometres in the chase group.

The chase lacked any significant organisation, however, until they hit the final 4.4km climb to Gubałówka, and Swift's 10-second advantage vanished. Vingegaard, Hindley, and James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Sivikov caught and passed Swift on the steep slopes.

Both Swift and Knox fell off the back almost immediately, but Sivakov held strong among the front trio, with Vingegaard and Hindley, as they climbed to Gubałówka.

The road flattened out and then kicked up one last time before Vingegaard, Hindley and Sivakov finally reached the top with less than 2.5km to go. The trio set themselves up for the fast descent toward the finish city of Kościelisko led by Hindley. It was Vingegaard who proved strongest of the three, winning the stage and moving into the overall lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:07:13 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First 0:00:08 5 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:10 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:25 14 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:00:47 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 17 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:49 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:51 20 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 21 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:33 22 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:47 23 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:06 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:55 25 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 26 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 27 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:28 29 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:42 30 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:07 31 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 0:12:51 32 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:14:08 33 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:02 34 Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland 35 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 37 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 39 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 40 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 43 _ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 44 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 46 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 48 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 49 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 50 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 51 Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 52 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 55 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 56 Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe 57 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 59 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 62 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 63 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 64 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 66 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 67 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 69 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 70 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 72 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 73 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 74 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 75 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 76 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 77 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 78 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 81 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 83 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 84 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 85 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:15:11 86 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 0:20:58 87 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 88 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 89 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 90 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 92 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 93 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 94 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 95 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 96 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 97 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 98 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 100 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First 101 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 102 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 103 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 104 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 105 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 106 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 107 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 108 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 109 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 110 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 111 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 112 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 113 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 114 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 116 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:53 118 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 120 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 121 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 122 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:00 123 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 124 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 125 Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team DNF Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First DNF Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo) DNF Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data DNF Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida DNF Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb DNF Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNS Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo DNF Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo DNF Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb DNS Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team DNF Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 pts 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 19 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 4 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First 17 5 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 13 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 11 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 12 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 14 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 6 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 5 17 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 4 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 19 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 20 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Pitoniówka (27,6 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 10 pts 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 3 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland 3 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Pitoniówka (56,5 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 7 3 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Pitoniówka (85,3 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 7 3 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 5 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2

Pitoniówka (114,2 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 7 3 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 5 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 2

Pitoniówka (143,1 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 10 pts 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 5 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2

Gubałówka (156,5 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 pts 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 7 3 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 4 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 2

Ząb (34,0 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 pts 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 3 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Ząb (62,9 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 pts 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1

Ratułów (97,7 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 pts 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Ineos 12:22:36 2 Team Sunweb 0:02:08 3 Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:09 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:25 5 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:38 6 Astana Pro Team 0:16:19 7 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:16:41 8 EF Education First 0:17:08 9 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:10 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:22 11 UAE Team Emirates 0:29:17 12 Bahrain-Merida 0:29:32 13 CCC Team 0:29:54 14 Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:56 15 Trek-Segafredo 0:30:22 16 Lotto Soudal 0:31:13 17 Movistar Team 0:33:35 18 Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:44:09 19 Groupama-FDJ 20 Poland 0:47:54 21 Dimension Data 0:56:01 22 Team Novo Nordisk 1:05:51

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 22:13:57 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:00:04 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:06 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:17 5 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First 0:00:18 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 8 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 12 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:35 14 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:43 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:49 16 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:59 17 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:01 19 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:25 20 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:57 21 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:16 22 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:58 23 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 24 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 25 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 26 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 27 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:45 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:38 29 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:52 30 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:06 31 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 0:12:59 32 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:14:18 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:06 34 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:10 36 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:15:11 37 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:12 38 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 39 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 40 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 42 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 43 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 45 _ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 46 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 47 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 48 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 49 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 50 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 52 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 53 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 54 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 55 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 57 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 58 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 59 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 60 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 61 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 63 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 65 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 66 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 67 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 69 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 72 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 74 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:18 75 Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:17:14 76 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:29 77 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:44 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:00 79 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:01 80 Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe 0:19:40 81 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:14 82 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:08 83 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 84 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First 85 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 86 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:22:22 87 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:28 88 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:23:34 89 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:40 90 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 91 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:59 92 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:02 93 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 0:24:03 94 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:24:06 95 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:24:34 96 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:46 97 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:24:50 98 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:19 99 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:37 100 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:25:52 101 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:26:03 102 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:26:43 103 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:10 104 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:17 105 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:27:49 106 Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:28:05 107 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:28:27 108 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:28:35 109 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 110 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 112 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 113 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:29:26 114 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:30 115 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:05 116 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:17 117 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:37 118 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:33:13 119 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:44 120 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:48 121 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:35:51 122 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:45 123 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:37:03 124 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:10 125 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 53 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 52 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 50 4 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 48 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 39 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 8 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 29 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 29 11 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 28 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 14 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 24 15 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 23 17 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 22 18 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 19 19 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 18 20 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 21 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 22 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 23 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First 17 24 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 25 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 13 26 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 13 27 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 12 28 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 29 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 11 30 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 31 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 10 32 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 33 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 6 35 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 36 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 37 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 4 38 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 39 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 40 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 41 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 42 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 30 pts 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 21 4 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 5 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 12 6 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 10 8 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 10 9 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 10 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 10 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 10 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 14 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 15 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 7 16 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 6 17 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 18 Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland 3 19 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 21 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2

Most active riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 19 pts 2 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 8 3 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 4 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 7 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 4 7 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 9 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 2 10 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 11 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1 14 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1 15 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 1