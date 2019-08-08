Trending

Tour de Pologne: Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 6

Young Dane takes race lead

Image 1 of 17

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 17

Jonas Vingegaard (DEN - Team Jumbo - Visma) leads the group stage 8 Tour de Pologne

Jonas Vingegaard (DEN - Team Jumbo - Visma) leads the group stage 8 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) stage 6 Tour de Pologne

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) stage 6 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Davide Formolo (ITA - Bora - Hansgrohe) racing in the Italian champion kit at stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne

Davide Formolo (ITA - Bora - Hansgrohe) racing in the Italian champion kit at stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 17

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) leads the breakaway during stage 6 at Tour de Pologne

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) leads the breakaway during stage 6 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 17

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 17

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) pushes over the climb on stage 6 at Tour de Pologne

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) pushes over the climb on stage 6 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 17

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne and takes the overal lead

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne and takes the overal lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 17

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne and takes the overal lead

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne and takes the overal lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 17

Jai Hindley (Sunweb) finished third on stage 6 at Tour de Pologne

Jai Hindley (Sunweb) finished third on stage 6 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 17

Sergio Higuito (EF Education First) fourth on stage 6 at Tour de Pologne

Sergio Higuito (EF Education First) fourth on stage 6 at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 17

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne and takes the overal lead

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 6 at Tour de Pologne and takes the overal lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 17

Ben Swift (Ineos) attacked in the late stages of stage 6 at the Tour de Pologne

Ben Swift (Ineos) attacked in the late stages of stage 6 at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 17

Ben Swift (Ineos) and Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) make a late-race attack on stage 6 at the Tour de Pologne

Ben Swift (Ineos) and Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) make a late-race attack on stage 6 at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 17

The reduced field on the circuits during stage 6 at the Tour de Pologne

The reduced field on the circuits during stage 6 at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 17

Tomasz Marczynski of Poland and Team Lotto Soudal Pink Mountain Jersey

Tomasz Marczynski of Poland and Team Lotto Soudal Pink Mountain Jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won a three-way breakaway sprint that secured him the stage 6 victory and moved him into the overall lead at the Tour de Pologne. The 22-year-old Dane launched his sprint first with roughly 300 metres to go to beat Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos) and Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) in Kościelisko.

The three riders broke clear of the reduced group on the final climb to Gubałówka that peaked roughly 2.5km from the finish line in Kościelisko. Hindley led the breakaway down the tricky descent and onto the city streets, through the last corners and into the final 500 metres. Vingegaard used Hindley's effort as a springboard to launch his winning sprint with 300 metres to go, leaving his two companions to race in for minor places on the podium.

Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) crossed the line eight seconds in arrears. A third group that included some of the main GC contenders crossed the line another two seconds back.

Vingegaard moved into the overall leader's jersey that had previously been worn by Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) since he won the opening field sprint on stage 1. Vingegaard heads into the final stage 7 on Friday with a four-second advantage over Sivakov and six seconds to Hindley. 

"It still hasn't sunk in. It's great," Vinegaard said. "The boys worked well today. When my group returned to the group of Antwan, I still felt good. Therefore, I chose to attack. I knew that I had a good chance in the sprint, but the fact that I managed to finish it off, is fantastic. Tomorrow I will try to defend the jersey. It will be a difficult stage, just like today's."

Vinegaard dedicated his stage victory to Bjorg Lambrecht, who tragically died following a crash at during stage 3 of the race. "I dedicate this victory to Bjorg Lambrecht," he said. "Cycling is in mourning and it is unreal to lose a colleague like that. This way I honour Bjorg."

How it unfolded

The peloton faced five laps of a 29km hilly circuit for the sixth stage of the Tour de Pologne, and each lap included a steep climb up to Pitoniówka. The was also one climb to Gubałówka before the descent to the finish in Kościelisko.

Four riders formed the early breakaway, including Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), Simon Geschke (CCC Team), Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

The quartet pushed their lead out to just over two minutes, but that was reduced to 1:30 as Astana led the peloton behind for their GC riders Miguel Angel Lopez and Dario Cataldo. Team Ineos and Jumbo-Visma also sent several riders to the fore to help manage the time gap to the breakaway.

The breakaway fell apart over the main climb on the third lap, the ascent to Pitoniówka, with Geschke going along off the front. Behind the peloton also split into several groups as the overall contenders slashed the gap to Geschke down to just 30 seconds before reaching the top. A short lull in the field allowed the four breakaway riders to reform, but they were all reeled in shortly after that.

With 40km to go, the peloton split into three main groups. Ten riders, including the likes of Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), took the reins, while smaller groups chased frantically behind to close the gaps.

Of the front select group, Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) made the first strong attack over the first of three final climbs in the closing 30km of the race. He was joined by Ben Swift (Team Ineos) just ahead of the penultimate climb of the day, and the last ascent to Pitoniówka.

Swift upped the pace on the climb, just enough to cause Grmay to fall off the pace. The British road champion continued alone, cresting the summit to take maximum points, but more importantly in pursuit of the stage victory and in an attempt to move up from third overall in the GC.

The road continued to rise gently after crossing under the KOM banner. Swift looked back to see the colours of Jumbo-Visma, along with Majka and Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the front of the reduced group just 20 seconds back. His teammates Geoghagan Hart and Sivakov would later thank Swift because his short-lived breakaway gave them some reprieve during the closing kilometres in the chase group.

The chase lacked any significant organisation, however, until they hit the final 4.4km climb to Gubałówka, and Swift's 10-second advantage vanished. Vingegaard, Hindley, and James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Sivikov caught and passed Swift on the steep slopes.

Both Swift and Knox fell off the back almost immediately, but Sivakov held strong among the front trio, with Vingegaard and Hindley, as they climbed to Gubałówka.

The road flattened out and then kicked up one last time before Vingegaard, Hindley and Sivakov finally reached the top with less than 2.5km to go. The trio set themselves up for the fast descent toward the finish city of Kościelisko led by Hindley. It was Vingegaard who proved strongest of the three, winning the stage and moving into the overall lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma4:07:13
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
3Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
4Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:08
5Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:10
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:25
14Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:33
15Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:00:47
16Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
17Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:49
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:51
20Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
21Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:33
22Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
23Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:02:06
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:55
25Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
26Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
27Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:28
29Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:42
30Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:07
31Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland0:12:51
32Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:14:08
33Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:02
34Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
35José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
36Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
37Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
39Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
40Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
41Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
42Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
43_ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
44Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
46Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
48Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
49Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
50Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
51Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
52Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
53Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
55Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
56Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
57Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
58Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
59Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
60Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
62Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
63Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
64Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
66Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
67Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
68Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
69Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
70Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
72Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
73Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
74Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
75Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
76Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
77Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
78Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
81Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
83Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
84Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
85Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:15:11
86Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland0:20:58
87Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
88Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
89Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
90Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
92Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
93Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
94Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
95Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
96Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
97Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
98Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
99Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
100Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
101Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
102Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
103Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
104Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
105Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
106Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
107Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
108Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
109Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
110Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
111Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
112Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
113Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
114Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
116Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
117David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:53
118Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
119Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
120Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
121Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
122Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:00
123Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
124Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
125Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
DNFAdrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
DNFFumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
DNFDomen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMax Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNSMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFIldar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFPascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFEnzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFAsbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNSJakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
DNFSamuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFRüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFSergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma20pts
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos19
3Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb18
4Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First17
5Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos13
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb12
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
11James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
12Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
14Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
15Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team6
16Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos5
17Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin4
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
19Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
20Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Pitoniówka (27,6 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin10pts
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
3Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal5
4Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland3
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Pitoniówka (56,5 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team7
3Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Pitoniówka (85,3 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team7
3Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
5Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Pitoniówka (114,2 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team7
3Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
5Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma2

Pitoniówka (143,1 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos10pts
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma7
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos5
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
5Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team2

Gubałówka (156,5 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb10pts
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos7
3Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma5
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos2

Ząb (34,0 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3pts
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
3Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Ząb (62,9 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep3pts
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1

Ratułów (97,7 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep3pts
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos12:22:36
2Team Sunweb0:02:08
3Mitchelton-Scott0:07:09
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:25
5Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:38
6Astana Pro Team0:16:19
7Cofidis Solutions Credits0:16:41
8EF Education First0:17:08
9Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:10
10AG2R La Mondiale0:21:22
11UAE Team Emirates0:29:17
12Bahrain-Merida0:29:32
13CCC Team0:29:54
14Katusha-Alpecin0:29:56
15Trek-Segafredo0:30:22
16Lotto Soudal0:31:13
17Movistar Team0:33:35
18Gazprom–Rusvelo0:44:09
19Groupama-FDJ
20Poland0:47:54
21Dimension Data0:56:01
22Team Novo Nordisk1:05:51

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma22:13:57
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:00:04
3Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:06
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:17
5Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First0:00:18
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
8Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
9Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
10James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
12Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:35
14Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:43
15Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:49
16Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:59
17Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:01
19Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
20Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:57
21Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:02:16
22Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:58
23Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
24Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:03:05
25Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
26Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
27Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:45
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:38
29Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:52
30Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:06
31Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland0:12:59
32Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:14:18
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:15:06
34Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
35Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:10
36Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:15:11
37Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:12
38Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
39Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
40José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
41Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
42Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
43Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
45_ukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
46Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
47Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
48Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
49Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
50Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
51Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
52Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
53Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
54Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
55Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
56Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
57Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
58Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
59Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
60Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
61Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
62Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
63Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
65Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
66Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
67Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
69Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
72Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
73Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
74Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:18
75Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:17:14
76Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:29
77Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:44
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:00
79Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:01
80Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe0:19:40
81Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:20:14
82Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:08
83Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
84Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
85Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
86Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:22:22
87Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:23:28
88Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:23:34
89Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:23:40
90Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
91Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:59
92Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:02
93Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland0:24:03
94Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:24:06
95Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:24:34
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:24:46
97Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:24:50
98Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:25:19
99Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:37
100Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:25:52
101Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:26:03
102Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:26:43
103Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:27:10
104David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:17
105Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:49
106Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:28:05
107Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland0:28:27
108Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:28:35
109Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
110Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
111Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
112Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
113Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:29:26
114Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:29:30
115Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:05
116Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:17
117Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:32:37
118Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:33:13
119Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:34:44
120Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:34:48
121Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:35:51
122Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:45
123Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:37:03
124Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:10
125Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ53pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma52
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates50
4Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb48
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo39
6Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale34
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
8Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe31
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb29
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos29
11Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma28
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates25
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe24
14Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team24
15Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep24
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida23
17Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin22
18Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos19
19Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland18
20Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb18
21Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo18
22Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
23Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First17
24Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
25Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos13
26Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk13
27José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team12
28Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida11
29Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo11
30James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
31Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data10
32Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
33Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
34Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team6
35Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
36Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma5
37Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin4
38Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
39Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
40Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
41Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
42Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal30pts
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
3Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team21
4Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma14
5Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal12
6Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb10
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos10
8Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin10
9Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team10
10Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team10
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe10
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos10
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
14Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8
15Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos7
16Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland6
17Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
18Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland3
19Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma2
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
21Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Most active riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk19pts
2Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland8
3Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
4Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland7
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos4
7Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
9Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland2
10Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
11Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
12Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1
14Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1
15Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos66:43:48
2Team Sunweb0:02:08
3Mitchelton-Scott0:07:09
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:25
5Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:38
6Astana Pro Team0:16:19
7Cofidis Solutions Credits0:16:41
8EF Education First0:17:08
9Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:10
10AG2R La Mondiale0:21:22
11UAE Team Emirates0:29:17
12Bahrain-Merida0:29:32
13CCC Team0:29:54
14Katusha-Alpecin0:29:56
15Trek-Segafredo0:30:22
16Lotto Soudal0:31:13
17Movistar Team0:33:35
18Groupama-FDJ0:44:09
19Gazprom–Rusvelo
20POL0:51:58
21Dimension Data0:58:03
22Team Novo Nordisk1:14:14

 

