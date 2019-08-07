Trending

Tour de Pologne: Mezgec wins stage 5

Ackermann retains overall lead in Bielsko-Biała

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe) leads the Tour de Pologne after stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bora-hansgrohe lead the peloton for overall leader Pascal Ackermann, stage 5 Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start of stage 5 Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) sprinting for the stage 5 victory at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jelle Wallays of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / during the 76th Tour of Poland 2019, Stage 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jelle Wallays of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / Kamil Gradek of Poland and CCC Team / Charles Planet of France and Team Novo Nordisk Pink Mountain Jersey / Szymon Rekita of Poland and Team Poland form the stage 5 breakaway at Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jelle Wallays of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / Kamil Gradek of Poland and CCC Team / Szymon Rekita of Poland and Team Poland in the breakaway at Tour de Pologne stage 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Serge Pauwels of Belgium and CCC Team / during the 76th Tour of Poland 2019, Stage 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step / during the 76th Tour of Poland 2019, Stage 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jelle Wallays of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / Kamil Gradek of Poland and CCC Team / Charles Planet of France and Team Novo Nordisk Pink Mountain Jersey / Szymon Rekita of Poland and Team Poland / during the 76th Tour of Poland 2019, Stage 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Maciej Bodnar of Poland and Team Bora-Hansgrohe / during the 76th Tour of Poland 2019, Stage 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne with a powerful uphill sprint in Bielsko-Biala. The Slovenian held off a late surge from Eduard Prades (Movistar) to claim his second victory of the week and move up to second place overall, 4 seconds behind yellow jersey Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

It was a day that saw the Tour de Pologne peloton return to racing after paying a poignant tribute to the late Bjorg Lambrecht on the neutralised stage to Kocierz on Tuesday afternoon. Lambrecht's Lotto Soudal team had felt that its riders should decide for themselves whether or not to continue in this Tour de Pologne, and all six opted to line up for the start at the Wieliczka Salt Mine, where the race resumed but the sense of mourning still lingered.

The day's early break featured Lambrecht's roommate from last year's Vuelta a España, Jelle Wallays, and after that move was caught on the category 1 ascent of Przegibek, another Lotto Soudal man, Carl Fredrik Hagen broke clear of the peloton near the summit. He would be caught on the descent but the significance the Lotto Soudal riders' impact on the day's proceedings extended far beyond the results sheet.

That ascent of Przegibek served to whittle down the peloton and remove a number of the established sprinters, though it was notable that both the yellow jersey Ackermann and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to stay the course on the ascent.

Their teams proceeded to control the front end of the peloton on the finishing circuit around Bielsko-Biala, combining to close down a dangerous move featuring Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Simon Geschke (CCC) and Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), which at one point established a buffer of half a minute.

Team Ineos hit the front en masse on the third and final 7km lap, with Vasil Kiryienka especially prominent, but their high pace did not entirely dissuade later attackers. The stage finished atop a 2km drag towards the line, and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Italian champion Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) briefly threatened to upset the odds when they career clear with 1200 metres remaining.

They were eventually reeled in on the seemingly interminable finishing straight, where first Owain Doull and then Tao Geoghegan Hart provided a fine lead-out for Ben Swift. The British champion had Mezgec on his wheel, however, and, like everyone else, he was unable to match the ferocious acceleration of the Slovenian inside the final 130 metres.

Already a winner on the downhill sprint in Katowice on Sunday, Mezgec gave a further showcase of his current form by overpowering the opposition on the drag to the finish here. He has largely ridden in a supporting role during his tenure at Mitchelton-Scott but has enjoyed freedom and responsibility this week in Poland, where he has collected his first wins at WorldTour level since 2014.

Prades was the quickest rider over the last 50 metres, but the Spaniard had to come from a long, long way back and ran out of road before he could get close to Mezgec's coattails. Swift had the consolation of holding on for third in a finish that saw an eclectic mix of riders dispute the spoils.

Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took 4th ahead of Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), while Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) underscored his GC credentials by placing 6th. For now, however, the yellow jersey remains on the shoulders of his teammate Ackermann, who rode well to make the front group on such a finale, but understandably was unable to make an impact on the uphill drag to the line.

Ackermann carries a lead of 4 seconds over Mezgec and 16 on Swift into Thursday's stage 6 to Zakopane, where the race's incursion into the Tatras Mountains will utterly change the complexion of the general classification.

How it unfolded

If Tuesday's neutralised homage to Bjorg Lambrecht was, to quote Leonard Cohen, a ritual response to an impossible event, then Wednesday's stage had the feel of an attempt at returning to some semblance of normality in the wake of that unspeakable tragedy.

After a subdued start in Wieliczka, the day's early break formed after 13km, when Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk), Kamil Gradek (CCC Team) and Szymon Rekita (Poland) forged clear, and they were joined shortly afterwards by Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal).

That quartet built up a maximum lead slightly in excess of three minutes as they crossed the day's category 2 ascents of Rychwałd and Hucisko, where Gradek claimed enough points to ensure Planet – part of the break for the fourth time on this race – would lose his lead in the mountains classification.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar kept tabs on the break's lead through much of the afternoon, but it was Mitchelton-Scott who took up the reins on the category 1 ascent of Przegibek, with Grmay particularly prominent. His pace-making saw the peloton shed of a number of established sprinters and also ensured that the escapees were caught with 34km to go.

Carl Fredrik Hagen and Nikita Stalnov (Astana) clipped off the front near the summit, but they were never granted much freedom. As soon as they were recaptured, Mohoric swooped down the descent and opened a small gap over the peloton, which then extended when Geschke and Grmay managed to bridge across once the road flattened out.

The finale comprised three laps of 7km finishing circuit, where this trio had 30 seconds in hand on the bunch before they were reeled in. Team Ineos moved with purpose on the final lap, but on that interminable drag to the line, nobody could quite match Mezgec.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott3:49:55
2Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
4Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
10Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
11Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
13Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
14Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
20Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
22Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
27Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
28Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
29José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
30Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
32James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
33Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
34Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
36Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
37Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
38Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
40Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
41Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
42Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
43Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
44Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
45Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
46Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
48Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
50Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
51Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
52Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
53Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
54Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
55Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
57Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
58Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
59Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
60Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
61Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
62Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
63Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
65Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
66Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
67Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
69Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
70Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
72Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
73Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
75Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
77Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
78Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
81Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
82Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
85Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
86Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
87Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
88Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:02
89Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
90Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
91Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
92Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
93Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
94Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:17
95Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
96Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:32
97Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
98Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
99Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
100Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:48
101Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:54
102Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
104Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland0:03:02
105Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:33
106John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:03:38
107Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
108Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
109Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
110Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
111Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe0:04:28
112Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo0:05:25
113Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:36
114Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:11
115Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
116Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:47
117Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)0:07:27
118Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
119Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
120Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
121Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
122Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
123Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
124Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
125Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
126Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
127Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
128Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
129Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
130Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
131Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:22
132Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
133Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:09:46
134Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
135Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
136Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
137Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
138Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
139Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
140Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
141Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
142Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:39
143Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
144Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
145Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
146Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
147Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNSGino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
DNFLéo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott20pts
2Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team19
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos18
4Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
6Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin14
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb12
10Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo11
11Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data10
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
13Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma8
14Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
16Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma5
17Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 1 - Hucisko, 78.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team5pts
2Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland3
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1

Mountain 2 - Rychwałd, 91.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team5pts
2Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland3
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1

Mountain 3 - Przegibek, 118.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal7
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos3
5Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma2

Most active rider - Międzybrodzie Bialskie, 112.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk3pts
2Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland2
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team1

Most active rider - 100-lecie PCK, Bielsko-Biała, 126km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos2
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe18:06:30
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:04
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:16
4Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:20
6Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
7Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
9Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:24
10Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
14José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
16Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
17Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
19Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
20Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
21Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
22Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
24Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
26Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
28Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
29Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
30Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
31Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
33Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
34Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
35Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
36Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
37Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
38Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
39Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
40Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
41Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
42Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
43James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
44Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
46Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
48Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
49Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
50Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
51Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
52Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
53Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
54Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
55Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
56Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
58Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
59Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
60Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
61Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
63Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
64Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
65Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
66Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
67Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
68Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
69Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
70Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
71Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
74Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
77Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
78Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
79Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
80Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
81Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:30
82Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:01:38
83David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
84Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:17
85Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:02:19
86Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:26
87Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
88Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
89Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:41
90Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:44
92Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:02:50
93Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:56
94Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
95Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
96Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:12
97Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:13
98Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:15
99Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:18
100Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland0:03:19
102Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:22
103John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:04:02
104Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:04:06
105Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:35
106Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe0:04:52
107Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:53
108Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:26
109Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo0:05:49
110Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:05:59
111Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:00
112Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:31
113Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:55
114Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:05
115Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland0:07:43
116Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:07:51
117Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
118Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
119Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
121Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:46
122Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)0:09:05
123Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
124Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:21
125Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:09:38
126Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:09:46
127Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:10:05
128Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:10:10
129Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
130Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:03
131Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:11:04
132Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:06
133Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:11:24
134Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
135Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
136Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:11:53
137Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:11
138Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:22
139Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:29
140Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:13:48
141Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:04
142Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:15
143Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:14:29
144Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb0:15:35
145Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:00
146Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:26
147Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland0:17:03

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe59pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott59
3Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ53
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma52
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates50
6Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb48
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo39
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale34
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First28
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos24
11Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team24
12Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep24
13Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team24
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida23
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin22
16Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland18
17Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo18
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data18
19Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb17
20Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
21Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
22Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
23Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
25Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk13
26Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo13
27José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team12
28Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo11
29Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data10
30Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe10
31Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
32Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma8
33Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
34Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
35Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
36Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma5
37Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
38Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
39Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team10
3Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8
4Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal7
5Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland6
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos3
9Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma2

Most active rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk19pts
2Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland8
3Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland7
4Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland5
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos4
7Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
8Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland2
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
10Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team1
11Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe54:21:12
2UAE Team Emirates
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Trek-Segafredo
5Mitchelton-Scott
6Team Sunweb
7Groupama-FDJ
8Team Jumbo-Visma
9Movistar Team
10Lotto Soudal
11Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Team Ineos
13Gazprom–Rusvelo
14Bahrain-Merida
15Astana Pro Team
16CCC Team
17EF Education First
18Katusha-Alpecin
19Cofidis Solutions Credits
20Dimension Data0:02:02
21Team Poland0:04:04
22Team Novo Nordisk0:08:23

