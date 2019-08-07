Tour de Pologne: Mezgec wins stage 5
Ackermann retains overall lead in Bielsko-Biała
Stage 5: Kopalnia Soli Wieliczka - Bielsko-Biała
Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne with a powerful uphill sprint in Bielsko-Biala. The Slovenian held off a late surge from Eduard Prades (Movistar) to claim his second victory of the week and move up to second place overall, 4 seconds behind yellow jersey Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe).
It was a day that saw the Tour de Pologne peloton return to racing after paying a poignant tribute to the late Bjorg Lambrecht on the neutralised stage to Kocierz on Tuesday afternoon. Lambrecht's Lotto Soudal team had felt that its riders should decide for themselves whether or not to continue in this Tour de Pologne, and all six opted to line up for the start at the Wieliczka Salt Mine, where the race resumed but the sense of mourning still lingered.
The day's early break featured Lambrecht's roommate from last year's Vuelta a España, Jelle Wallays, and after that move was caught on the category 1 ascent of Przegibek, another Lotto Soudal man, Carl Fredrik Hagen broke clear of the peloton near the summit. He would be caught on the descent but the significance the Lotto Soudal riders' impact on the day's proceedings extended far beyond the results sheet.
That ascent of Przegibek served to whittle down the peloton and remove a number of the established sprinters, though it was notable that both the yellow jersey Ackermann and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to stay the course on the ascent.
Their teams proceeded to control the front end of the peloton on the finishing circuit around Bielsko-Biala, combining to close down a dangerous move featuring Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Simon Geschke (CCC) and Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), which at one point established a buffer of half a minute.
Team Ineos hit the front en masse on the third and final 7km lap, with Vasil Kiryienka especially prominent, but their high pace did not entirely dissuade later attackers. The stage finished atop a 2km drag towards the line, and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Italian champion Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) briefly threatened to upset the odds when they career clear with 1200 metres remaining.
They were eventually reeled in on the seemingly interminable finishing straight, where first Owain Doull and then Tao Geoghegan Hart provided a fine lead-out for Ben Swift. The British champion had Mezgec on his wheel, however, and, like everyone else, he was unable to match the ferocious acceleration of the Slovenian inside the final 130 metres.
Already a winner on the downhill sprint in Katowice on Sunday, Mezgec gave a further showcase of his current form by overpowering the opposition on the drag to the finish here. He has largely ridden in a supporting role during his tenure at Mitchelton-Scott but has enjoyed freedom and responsibility this week in Poland, where he has collected his first wins at WorldTour level since 2014.
Prades was the quickest rider over the last 50 metres, but the Spaniard had to come from a long, long way back and ran out of road before he could get close to Mezgec's coattails. Swift had the consolation of holding on for third in a finish that saw an eclectic mix of riders dispute the spoils.
Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took 4th ahead of Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), while Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) underscored his GC credentials by placing 6th. For now, however, the yellow jersey remains on the shoulders of his teammate Ackermann, who rode well to make the front group on such a finale, but understandably was unable to make an impact on the uphill drag to the line.
Ackermann carries a lead of 4 seconds over Mezgec and 16 on Swift into Thursday's stage 6 to Zakopane, where the race's incursion into the Tatras Mountains will utterly change the complexion of the general classification.
How it unfolded
If Tuesday's neutralised homage to Bjorg Lambrecht was, to quote Leonard Cohen, a ritual response to an impossible event, then Wednesday's stage had the feel of an attempt at returning to some semblance of normality in the wake of that unspeakable tragedy.
After a subdued start in Wieliczka, the day's early break formed after 13km, when Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk), Kamil Gradek (CCC Team) and Szymon Rekita (Poland) forged clear, and they were joined shortly afterwards by Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal).
That quartet built up a maximum lead slightly in excess of three minutes as they crossed the day's category 2 ascents of Rychwałd and Hucisko, where Gradek claimed enough points to ensure Planet – part of the break for the fourth time on this race – would lose his lead in the mountains classification.
Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar kept tabs on the break's lead through much of the afternoon, but it was Mitchelton-Scott who took up the reins on the category 1 ascent of Przegibek, with Grmay particularly prominent. His pace-making saw the peloton shed of a number of established sprinters and also ensured that the escapees were caught with 34km to go.
Carl Fredrik Hagen and Nikita Stalnov (Astana) clipped off the front near the summit, but they were never granted much freedom. As soon as they were recaptured, Mohoric swooped down the descent and opened a small gap over the peloton, which then extended when Geschke and Grmay managed to bridge across once the road flattened out.
The finale comprised three laps of 7km finishing circuit, where this trio had 30 seconds in hand on the bunch before they were reeled in. Team Ineos moved with purpose on the final lap, but on that interminable drag to the line, nobody could quite match Mezgec.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:49:55
|2
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|27
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|28
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|32
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|43
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|44
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|46
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|48
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|52
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|55
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|57
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
|59
|Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|60
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|63
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|67
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|69
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|70
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|72
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|73
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|75
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|77
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|78
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|81
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|85
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|86
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|87
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|88
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:02
|89
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|90
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|91
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|92
|Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|93
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|94
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:17
|95
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|96
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:32
|97
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:48
|101
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:54
|102
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|104
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|0:03:02
|105
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:33
|106
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:38
|107
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|108
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|109
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|110
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|111
|Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
|0:04:28
|112
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:05:25
|113
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:36
|114
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:11
|115
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|116
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:47
|117
|Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)
|0:07:27
|118
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|119
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|120
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|121
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|122
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|124
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|125
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|126
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|127
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|128
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|129
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|130
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:22
|132
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|133
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:09:46
|134
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|135
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|136
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|138
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|139
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|140
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|141
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|142
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:39
|143
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|144
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|145
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|146
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|147
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|pts
|2
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|18
|4
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|6
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|9
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|10
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|11
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|13
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|14
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|16
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|17
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|3
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|3
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|7
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|3
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|pts
|2
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:06:30
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:16
|4
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:20
|6
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|7
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|9
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:24
|10
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|16
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|17
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|26
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First
|30
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|34
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|35
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|36
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|37
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|38
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|39
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|40
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|43
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|44
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|48
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|51
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|54
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|55
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|56
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|58
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|59
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|60
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|61
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|63
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First
|65
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|68
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|69
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|71
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|74
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|79
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|80
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|81
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:30
|82
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:01:38
|83
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|84
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:17
|85
|Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:19
|86
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:26
|87
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|88
|Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|89
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:41
|90
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:44
|92
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:02:50
|93
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:56
|94
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|96
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:12
|97
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:13
|98
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:15
|99
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:18
|100
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|0:03:19
|102
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:22
|103
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:02
|104
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:04:06
|105
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:35
|106
|Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe
|0:04:52
|107
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:53
|108
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:26
|109
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:05:49
|110
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:05:59
|111
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:00
|112
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:31
|113
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:55
|114
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:05
|115
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:07:43
|116
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:51
|117
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|118
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|121
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:46
|122
|Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo)
|0:09:05
|123
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|124
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:21
|125
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:38
|126
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:09:46
|127
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:10:05
|128
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:10:10
|129
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|130
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:03
|131
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:11:04
|132
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:06
|133
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:24
|134
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|135
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|136
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:53
|137
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:11
|138
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:22
|139
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:29
|140
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:13:48
|141
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:04
|142
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:15
|143
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:29
|144
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:15:35
|145
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:00
|146
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:26
|147
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|0:17:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|3
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|52
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|6
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|48
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|28
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|24
|11
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|12
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|13
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|24
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|16
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|18
|17
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|18
|19
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|17
|20
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|21
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|22
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|23
|Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|25
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|26
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|13
|27
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|28
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|29
|Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|30
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|31
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|32
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|33
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|34
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|35
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|36
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|37
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|38
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|39
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|10
|3
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|4
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|7
|5
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|6
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|3
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|pts
|2
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|8
|3
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|7
|4
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|5
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|7
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|8
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland
|2
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|10
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|11
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|54:21:12
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Team Ineos
|13
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|CCC Team
|17
|EF Education First
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:02:02
|21
|Team Poland
|0:04:04
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:23
