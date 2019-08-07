Image 1 of 16 Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 16 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe) leads the Tour de Pologne after stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Bora-hansgrohe lead the peloton for overall leader Pascal Ackermann, stage 5 Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start of stage 5 Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) sprinting for the stage 5 victory at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 16 Jelle Wallays of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / during the 76th Tour of Poland 2019, Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 16 Jelle Wallays of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / Kamil Gradek of Poland and CCC Team / Charles Planet of France and Team Novo Nordisk Pink Mountain Jersey / Szymon Rekita of Poland and Team Poland form the stage 5 breakaway at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 16 Jelle Wallays of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / Kamil Gradek of Poland and CCC Team / Szymon Rekita of Poland and Team Poland in the breakaway at Tour de Pologne stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 16 Serge Pauwels of Belgium and CCC Team / during the 76th Tour of Poland 2019, Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 16 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step / during the 76th Tour of Poland 2019, Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 16 Jelle Wallays of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / Kamil Gradek of Poland and CCC Team / Charles Planet of France and Team Novo Nordisk Pink Mountain Jersey / Szymon Rekita of Poland and Team Poland / during the 76th Tour of Poland 2019, Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 16 Maciej Bodnar of Poland and Team Bora-Hansgrohe / during the 76th Tour of Poland 2019, Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 16 Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 16 Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne with a powerful uphill sprint in Bielsko-Biala. The Slovenian held off a late surge from Eduard Prades (Movistar) to claim his second victory of the week and move up to second place overall, 4 seconds behind yellow jersey Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

It was a day that saw the Tour de Pologne peloton return to racing after paying a poignant tribute to the late Bjorg Lambrecht on the neutralised stage to Kocierz on Tuesday afternoon. Lambrecht's Lotto Soudal team had felt that its riders should decide for themselves whether or not to continue in this Tour de Pologne, and all six opted to line up for the start at the Wieliczka Salt Mine, where the race resumed but the sense of mourning still lingered.

The day's early break featured Lambrecht's roommate from last year's Vuelta a España, Jelle Wallays, and after that move was caught on the category 1 ascent of Przegibek, another Lotto Soudal man, Carl Fredrik Hagen broke clear of the peloton near the summit. He would be caught on the descent but the significance the Lotto Soudal riders' impact on the day's proceedings extended far beyond the results sheet.

That ascent of Przegibek served to whittle down the peloton and remove a number of the established sprinters, though it was notable that both the yellow jersey Ackermann and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to stay the course on the ascent.

Their teams proceeded to control the front end of the peloton on the finishing circuit around Bielsko-Biala, combining to close down a dangerous move featuring Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Simon Geschke (CCC) and Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), which at one point established a buffer of half a minute.

Team Ineos hit the front en masse on the third and final 7km lap, with Vasil Kiryienka especially prominent, but their high pace did not entirely dissuade later attackers. The stage finished atop a 2km drag towards the line, and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Italian champion Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) briefly threatened to upset the odds when they career clear with 1200 metres remaining.

They were eventually reeled in on the seemingly interminable finishing straight, where first Owain Doull and then Tao Geoghegan Hart provided a fine lead-out for Ben Swift. The British champion had Mezgec on his wheel, however, and, like everyone else, he was unable to match the ferocious acceleration of the Slovenian inside the final 130 metres.

Already a winner on the downhill sprint in Katowice on Sunday, Mezgec gave a further showcase of his current form by overpowering the opposition on the drag to the finish here. He has largely ridden in a supporting role during his tenure at Mitchelton-Scott but has enjoyed freedom and responsibility this week in Poland, where he has collected his first wins at WorldTour level since 2014.

Prades was the quickest rider over the last 50 metres, but the Spaniard had to come from a long, long way back and ran out of road before he could get close to Mezgec's coattails. Swift had the consolation of holding on for third in a finish that saw an eclectic mix of riders dispute the spoils.

Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took 4th ahead of Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), while Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) underscored his GC credentials by placing 6th. For now, however, the yellow jersey remains on the shoulders of his teammate Ackermann, who rode well to make the front group on such a finale, but understandably was unable to make an impact on the uphill drag to the line.

Ackermann carries a lead of 4 seconds over Mezgec and 16 on Swift into Thursday's stage 6 to Zakopane, where the race's incursion into the Tatras Mountains will utterly change the complexion of the general classification.

How it unfolded

If Tuesday's neutralised homage to Bjorg Lambrecht was, to quote Leonard Cohen, a ritual response to an impossible event, then Wednesday's stage had the feel of an attempt at returning to some semblance of normality in the wake of that unspeakable tragedy.

After a subdued start in Wieliczka, the day's early break formed after 13km, when Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk), Kamil Gradek (CCC Team) and Szymon Rekita (Poland) forged clear, and they were joined shortly afterwards by Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal).

That quartet built up a maximum lead slightly in excess of three minutes as they crossed the day's category 2 ascents of Rychwałd and Hucisko, where Gradek claimed enough points to ensure Planet – part of the break for the fourth time on this race – would lose his lead in the mountains classification.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar kept tabs on the break's lead through much of the afternoon, but it was Mitchelton-Scott who took up the reins on the category 1 ascent of Przegibek, with Grmay particularly prominent. His pace-making saw the peloton shed of a number of established sprinters and also ensured that the escapees were caught with 34km to go.

Carl Fredrik Hagen and Nikita Stalnov (Astana) clipped off the front near the summit, but they were never granted much freedom. As soon as they were recaptured, Mohoric swooped down the descent and opened a small gap over the peloton, which then extended when Geschke and Grmay managed to bridge across once the road flattened out.

The finale comprised three laps of 7km finishing circuit, where this trio had 30 seconds in hand on the bunch before they were reeled in. Team Ineos moved with purpose on the final lap, but on that interminable drag to the line, nobody could quite match Mezgec.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 3:49:55 2 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 4 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 11 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 22 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First 27 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 28 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 32 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 36 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 42 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 43 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 44 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 45 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 46 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 47 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 48 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 50 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 51 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 52 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 53 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 55 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 57 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First 59 Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 60 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 62 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 63 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 65 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 67 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 69 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 70 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 72 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 73 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 75 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 77 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 78 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 81 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 85 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 86 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 87 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 88 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:02 89 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 90 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 91 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 92 Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland 93 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 94 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:17 95 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 96 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:32 97 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 98 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 99 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 100 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:48 101 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:54 102 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 104 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 0:03:02 105 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:33 106 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:38 107 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 108 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 109 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 110 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 111 Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe 0:04:28 112 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:05:25 113 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:36 114 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:11 115 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 116 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:47 117 Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo) 0:07:27 118 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 119 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 120 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 121 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 122 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 123 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 124 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 125 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 126 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 127 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 128 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 129 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 130 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 131 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:22 132 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 133 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:09:46 134 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 135 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 136 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 137 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 138 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 139 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 140 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 141 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 142 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:39 143 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 144 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 145 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 146 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 147 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb DNS Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data DNF Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 20 pts 2 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 19 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 18 4 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 6 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 14 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 10 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 11 11 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 10 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 13 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 14 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 16 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 17 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1 - Hucisko, 78.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 5 pts 2 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 3 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Mountain 2 - Rychwałd, 91.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 5 pts 2 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 3 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Mountain 3 - Przegibek, 118.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 7 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 3 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2

Most active rider - Międzybrodzie Bialskie, 112.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 3 pts 2 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 2 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 1

Most active rider - 100-lecie PCK, Bielsko-Biała, 126km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 2 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18:06:30 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:16 4 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:20 6 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 7 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 9 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24 10 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 16 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 22 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 24 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 26 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 29 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First 30 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 31 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 32 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 34 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 35 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 36 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 37 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 38 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 39 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 40 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 41 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 43 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 44 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 46 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 48 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 50 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 51 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 54 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 55 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 56 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 58 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 59 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 60 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 61 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 63 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EF Education First 65 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 66 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 67 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 68 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 69 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 Micha_ Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 71 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 74 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 77 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 79 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 80 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 81 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:30 82 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:01:38 83 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 84 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:17 85 Pawe_ Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:19 86 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:26 87 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 88 Pawe_ Cieslik (Pol) Poland 89 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:41 90 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:44 92 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:02:50 93 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:56 94 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 95 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 96 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:12 97 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:13 98 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:15 99 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:18 100 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 0:03:19 102 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:22 103 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:02 104 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:04:06 105 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:35 106 Pawe_ Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgorghe 0:04:52 107 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:53 108 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:26 109 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:05:49 110 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:05:59 111 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:00 112 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:31 113 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:55 114 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:05 115 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:07:43 116 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:51 117 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 118 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 119 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 121 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:46 122 Fumiyaki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo) 0:09:05 123 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 124 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:21 125 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:38 126 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:09:46 127 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:10:05 128 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:10:10 129 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 130 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:03 131 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:11:04 132 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:06 133 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:24 134 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 135 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 136 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:53 137 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:12:11 138 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:22 139 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:29 140 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:13:48 141 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:04 142 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:15 143 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:14:29 144 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:15:35 145 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:00 146 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:26 147 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 0:17:03

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 59 3 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 53 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 52 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 50 6 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 48 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 39 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 28 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 24 11 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 24 12 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 13 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 24 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 23 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 22 16 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 18 17 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 18 19 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 20 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 21 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 22 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 23 Rafa_ Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 25 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 13 26 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 13 27 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 12 28 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 11 29 Enrico Gasparatto (Ita) Dimension Data 10 30 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 31 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 32 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 33 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 34 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 35 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 36 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 37 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 38 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 39 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 10 3 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 4 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 7 5 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 6 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 7 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 3 9 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2

Most active rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 19 pts 2 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 8 3 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 7 4 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 5 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 4 7 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 8 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Poland 2 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 10 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 1 11 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1