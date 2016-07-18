Trending

Tour de Pologne: Wellens seals overall victory

Dowsett takes out final time trial

Image 1 of 25

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 25

Tour de Pologne stage 7 winner Alex Dowsett of Movistar.

Image 3 of 25

Tim Wellens moves into the overall lead in Poland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 25

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing)

Image 5 of 25

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 25

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 25

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 25

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL - Jumbo)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 25

Matvey Mamykin (Katusha)

Image 10 of 25

The stage 7 time trial at the 2016 Tour de Pologne

Image 11 of 25

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale - Drapac)

Image 12 of 25

Hugo Houle (Ag2R La Mondiale)

Image 13 of 25

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep)

Image 14 of 25

Davide Formolo (Cannondale - Drapac)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 25

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 25

Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) - Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) - Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale - Drapac)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 25

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 25

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 25

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 25

Brian Cookson was at the 2016 Tour of Pologne

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 25

Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) - Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) - Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale - Drapac)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 25

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) - Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 25

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 25

Tour of Pologne stage 7

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 25

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) going alone

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:28:59
2Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:39
4Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:48
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
7Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:11
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:13
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:19
10Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:21
11Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:25
12Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:31
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
16Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:37
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:38
18Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:01:40
19Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:41
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:42
21Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:47
22Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:48
23Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:50
24Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:53
25Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:54
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:55
28Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
29Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:58
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:59
32Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:00
33Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:02
34Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:03
35Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:04
36Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:10
38Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:12
39Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
40Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:02:13
41Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
43Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:17
44Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
45Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
46Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
47Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:02:20
48Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:22
49Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:24
50Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
51Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:29
52Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:32
53Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
54Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:02:33
55Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:40
56Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
57Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
58Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:41
59Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:02:43
61Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
62Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
63Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:44
64Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:50
65Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
66Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:02
67Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:06
68Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:07
69Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:08
70Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:09
71Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:12
72Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:03:13
73Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:17
74Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:21
75Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:26
76Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:31
77Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:35
78François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
79Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:44
80Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:47
81Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:49
82Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:00
83Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:01
84Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:05
85Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
86Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
87Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:04:15
88Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:04:18
89Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:22
90Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team0:04:25
91Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:28
92Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:53
93Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team0:04:58
94Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:07
95Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:24
96Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:07:35
97Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:09:23
DNSKoen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal23:47:23
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:22
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:54
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:06
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:22
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:45
7Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:05:47
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:08
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:20
10Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:01
11Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:16
12Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
13Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:13
14Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:28
15Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:39
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:10
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:58
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:25
19Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:13:19
20Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:13:24
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:14:22
22Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:59
23Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:18
24Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:14
25Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:41
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:17:42
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:21
28Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:55
29Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:59
30Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:04
31Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:45
32Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:54
33Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:27:04
34Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:27:28
35Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:27:48
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:56
37Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:04
38Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:28:05
39Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:28:26
40Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:29:08
41Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:29
42Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:29:38
43Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:30:31
44Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:31:00
45Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:33:05
46Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:35:01
47Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:39:46
48Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:47:20
49Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:47:21
50Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:47:26
51Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:47:32
52Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:47:37
53Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:47:38
54Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:47:46
55Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:47:50
56Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:51
57Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:14
58Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:48:16
59Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:48:51
60Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:49:04
61François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:10
62Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:49:40
63Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:49:42
64Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team0:49:49
65Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac0:50:01
66Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:50:14
67Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:50:16
68Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team0:50:26
69Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:50:30
70Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:34
71Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:51:23
72Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:51:46
73Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:53:16
74Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:54:02
75Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:54:11
76Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:57:57
77Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:58:03
78Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:58:05
79Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:58:46
80Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:59:10
81Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:59:15
82Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:00:23
83Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:01:09
84Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:02:06
85Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:02:11
86Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:02:56
87Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1:06:00
88Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:06:56
89Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:07:26
90Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:08:18
91Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:10:45
92Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:11:58
93Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:15:15
94Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data1:15:40
95Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1:15:43
96Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:17:03
97Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:18:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac53pts
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo51
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal41
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal40
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky34
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo32
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team26
8Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ25
9Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ24
10Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
12Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale21
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team20
14Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team20
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac19
16Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling18
17Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo18
18Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling17
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step17
20Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team17
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
22Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
23Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16
24Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin15
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
26Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team14
27Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange14
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13
29Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha12
30Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team12
31Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac11
32Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
33Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11
34Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
35Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team9
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
37Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
38Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
39Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
42Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha4
43Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
44Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
45Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
46Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal59pts
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac34
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team30
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team18
6Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac14
9Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team11
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
11Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team7
12Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
13Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
15Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
17Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
18Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
19Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team4
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
22Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
23Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
25Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team7
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida4
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange3
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3
8Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
9Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1
10Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team1
11Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
12Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

