Tour de Pologne: Wellens seals overall victory
Dowsett takes out final time trial
Stage 7: Kraków - Kraków (ITT)
Image 1 of 25
Image 2 of 25
Image 3 of 25
Image 4 of 25
Image 5 of 25
Image 6 of 25
Image 7 of 25
Image 8 of 25
Image 9 of 25
Image 10 of 25
Image 11 of 25
Image 12 of 25
Image 13 of 25
Image 14 of 25
Image 15 of 25
Image 16 of 25
Image 17 of 25
Image 18 of 25
Image 19 of 25
Image 20 of 25
Image 21 of 25
Image 22 of 25
Image 23 of 25
Image 24 of 25
Image 25 of 25
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:28:59
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:39
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|7
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:11
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:13
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:19
|10
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:21
|11
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:25
|12
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:31
|14
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|16
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|18
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:01:40
|19
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:41
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:42
|21
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:47
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:48
|23
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:50
|24
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:53
|25
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:54
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:55
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|29
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:59
|32
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:00
|33
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:02
|34
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:03
|35
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:04
|36
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|38
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:12
|39
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|40
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:02:13
|41
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:17
|44
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|45
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|46
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:20
|48
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:22
|49
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:24
|50
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|51
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:29
|52
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:32
|53
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|54
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:33
|55
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:40
|56
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:41
|59
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:43
|61
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|62
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:44
|64
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:50
|65
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:02
|67
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:06
|68
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:07
|69
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:08
|70
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:09
|71
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:12
|72
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:03:13
|73
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:17
|74
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:21
|75
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:26
|76
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:31
|77
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:35
|78
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:44
|80
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:47
|81
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:49
|82
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|83
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:01
|84
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:05
|85
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|86
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|87
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:15
|88
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|89
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:22
|90
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:04:25
|91
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:28
|92
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:53
|93
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:04:58
|94
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:07
|95
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:24
|96
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:35
|97
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:09:23
|DNS
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23:47:23
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:22
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:54
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:06
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:22
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:45
|7
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:05:47
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:08
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:20
|10
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:01
|11
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:16
|12
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|13
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:13
|14
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:28
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:39
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:10
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:58
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:25
|19
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:19
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:13:24
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:14:22
|22
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:59
|23
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:18
|24
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:14
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:41
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:17:42
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:21
|28
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:55
|29
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:59
|30
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:04
|31
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:45
|32
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:54
|33
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:27:04
|34
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:27:28
|35
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:27:48
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:56
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:04
|38
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:05
|39
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:28:26
|40
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:29:08
|41
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:29
|42
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:29:38
|43
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:30:31
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:00
|45
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:05
|46
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:35:01
|47
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:39:46
|48
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:47:20
|49
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:47:21
|50
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:47:26
|51
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:47:32
|52
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:47:37
|53
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:47:38
|54
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:47:46
|55
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:47:50
|56
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:51
|57
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:14
|58
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:48:16
|59
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:48:51
|60
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:49:04
|61
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:10
|62
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:49:40
|63
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:42
|64
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:49:49
|65
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:50:01
|66
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:50:14
|67
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:16
|68
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:50:26
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:50:30
|70
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:34
|71
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:51:23
|72
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:51:46
|73
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:53:16
|74
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:54:02
|75
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:54:11
|76
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:57
|77
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:58:03
|78
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:58:05
|79
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:58:46
|80
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:59:10
|81
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:59:15
|82
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:00:23
|83
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:01:09
|84
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:06
|85
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:11
|86
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:02:56
|87
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:00
|88
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:06:56
|89
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:07:26
|90
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:08:18
|91
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:10:45
|92
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:11:58
|93
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:15
|94
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:15:40
|95
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1:15:43
|96
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:17:03
|97
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:18:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|53
|pts
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|34
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|8
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|25
|9
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|24
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|12
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|20
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|16
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|18
|17
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|17
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|20
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|17
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|22
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|23
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|24
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|26
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|14
|27
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|29
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|30
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|12
|31
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|32
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|33
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|34
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|35
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|9
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|37
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|38
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|39
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|41
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|42
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|43
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|44
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|45
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|46
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|pts
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|30
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|18
|6
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|9
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|12
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|13
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|15
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|17
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|18
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|19
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|22
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|23
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|25
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|8
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|9
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|11
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|12
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy