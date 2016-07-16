Trending

Tour de Pologne: Wellens wins stage 5

Belgian takes over race lead by four minutes on rainy stage

Image 1 of 39

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) crushed it on stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne, taking the GC by more than four minutes

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) crushed it on stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne, taking the GC by more than four minutes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 39

Floris Gerts (BMC) waits for a new rear wheel

Floris Gerts (BMC) waits for a new rear wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 39

Julien Berard (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Julien Berard (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 39

Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 39

David Lozano (Novo Nordisk) was one of numerous riders to record a DNF in the rain soaked stage

David Lozano (Novo Nordisk) was one of numerous riders to record a DNF in the rain soaked stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 39

Pieter Serry waits for the team car

Pieter Serry waits for the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 39

Pieter Serry gets a push from the team mechanic to get going again

Pieter Serry gets a push from the team mechanic to get going again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 39

Floris Gerts (BMC) holds up his rear wheel, waiting for the team car

Floris Gerts (BMC) holds up his rear wheel, waiting for the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 39

Laurens de Plus (Etixx - Quick-Step) feels the pain of his crash

Laurens de Plus (Etixx - Quick-Step) feels the pain of his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 39

Bob Jungels gets assistance from his Etixx team after a crash

Bob Jungels gets assistance from his Etixx team after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 39

Bob Jungels gets going after a crash

Bob Jungels gets going after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 39

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) makes his race winning attack

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) makes his race winning attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 39

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing)

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 39

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 39

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 39

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 39

Leo Konig (Team Sky)

Leo Konig (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 39

Matvey Mamykin (Team Katusha)

Matvey Mamykin (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 39

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) riding to the win

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) riding to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 39

Race leader Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) tries to find his bike before abandoning the race

Race leader Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) tries to find his bike before abandoning the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 39

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 39

Tim Wellens moves into the overall lead in Poland

Tim Wellens moves into the overall lead in Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 39

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 39

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 39

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins a soaked stage

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins a soaked stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 39

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 39

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) alternated with several different layers during the stage

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) alternated with several different layers during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 39

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 39

Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale)

Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 39

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 39

Matvey Mamykin (Team Katusha) has a dig

Matvey Mamykin (Team Katusha) has a dig
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 39

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) on the move

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) on the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 39

Matvey Mamykin (Team Katusha) on the outside of the bunch

Matvey Mamykin (Team Katusha) on the outside of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 39

Svein Tuft (Orica-BikeExchange)

Svein Tuft (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 39

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) in the fluro orange jacket

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) in the fluro orange jacket
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 39

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) drives the pace in the breakaway

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) drives the pace in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 39

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the blue jersey

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 39

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 39

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on an epic rampage

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on an epic rampage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens won a rain soaked stage of the Tour de Poland in which 85 riders abandoned, including race leader Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quick Step), to move into the race leader's yellow jersey. The Belgian took the victory ahead of Cannondale-Drapac's Davide Formolo by 3:48 minutes with teammate Tiesj Benoot third at 4:37 minutes.

Wellens now holds a commanding 4:05 minute lead over Formolo with two stages to come.

"It was a very spectacular day today. After twenty kilometres, the race was neutralized for a moment because of a big crash took place," said Wellens. "The weather conditions were very bad the whole day so the road was slippery and dangerous. Luckily, I was saved from the misfortune. After the neutralization, many attempts to set up a break occurred. At a certain moment, a decided to join a break together with Sander Armée. In my opinion, it was good to be in a break because there wasn't a particular team that controlled the race. I thought that we might have a chance to remain ahead. Sander did a lot of work in the front group, therefore I was able to sit back a bit."

The win is Wellens' third in the WorldTour this season following a final day win in Paris-Nice and solo stage win in Roccaraso (Aremogna) at the Giro d'Italia. With the yellow jersey firmly on his shoulders, Wellens explained that he will try to claim the overall honours.

"Because of this performance, I have a chance to win this year's Tour de Pologne," he said. "But it will be another two hard days in the saddle. Tomorrow's stage contains five laps with three climbs each so it will be a difficult stage. We have a very strong team, we can ride aggressively and that's exactly what we're going to try. Also the closing time trial suits me. I was very motivated to show myself in this Tour de Pologne and to aim for a good position on GC. This is a nice race with several possible outcomes. The race isn't controlled by a specific team and I like that kind of races."

The fifth stage of the race started with the race organisers presenting a Colnago bicycle to Pope Francis before the peloton rolled out of Wieliczka.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal5:57:22
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:48
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:37
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:38
5Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:49
6Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:05:12
7Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:27
9Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:32
10Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:59
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:06:48
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:52
14Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:42
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:26
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:03
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:36
18Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:11:42
19Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
20Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:47
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:12:37
22Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:13:49
23Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:38
24Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:29
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
26Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:16:52
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:17:57
30Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:16
31Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
34Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:26:29
35Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
36Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
37Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
38Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
39Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
40Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
41Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
42Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
44Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
45Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
46Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
47Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
49Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
51Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Artur Detko (Pol) Polish National Team0:35:01
53Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:46:38
54Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
55Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
56Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
57Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
59Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
60Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
61Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
62Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
64Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
65Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
66Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
72Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
73Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
74Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
75Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
76Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
78Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
79Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
80Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
82Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
84Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
85Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
89Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
90Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
91Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
94Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
95Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
96Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
97Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
98Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
99Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFMarcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFGracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team
DNFPrzemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
DNFPrzemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
DNFKanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
DNFLukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFAndrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
DNFLorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFPeter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFJames Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFChris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDavid Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFPiotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
DNFSzymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFJhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
DNFMax Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFLoic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFManuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFMario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
DNFKristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
DNFBakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFDavide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFFernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFYury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFDariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFJonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFMatej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFTobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFBob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFRyder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFLeopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFKarol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFAlexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFKamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFFrancisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
DNFEvgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFJean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
DNFPeter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNSMichael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac19
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
5Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
6Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling15
7Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team13
9Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha12
10Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac11
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
12Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team9
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
14Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
18Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
19Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1 - Poronin, km. 204.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Koscielisko, km. 219.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1

Mountain 1 - Butorowy Wierch Koscielisko, km. 116.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
4Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Mountain 2 - Glodówka, km. 143.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team10pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
5Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 3 - Zab, km. 159.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac7
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team3
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2

Mountain 4 - Butorowy Wierch Koscielisko, km. 166.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac5
4Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2

Mountain 5 - Glodówka, km. 193.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac7
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5
4Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3
5Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Mountain 6 - Zab, km. 209.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac7
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac5
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
5Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 7 - Butorowy Wierch Koscielisko, km. 216.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac7
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac5
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal23:16:53
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:05
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:50
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:04
5Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:12
6Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:29
7Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:05:38
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:44
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:16
10Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:25
11Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:07:14
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:18
13Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:19
14Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:32
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:43
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:29
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:02
18Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:12:07
19Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:13
20Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:13:00
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:14:15
22Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:55
23Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:46
24Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:55
25Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:17:18
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:10
28Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:58
29Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:42
30Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
31Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:26:39
33Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:26:46
34Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:55
37Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
38Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
39Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
40Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
41Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
43Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
44Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:28:16
45Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:28:37
46Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:36
47Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:35:07
48Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:42
49Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team0:46:55
50Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
51Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
52Artur Detko (Pol) Polish National Team0:46:59
53Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:04
54Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
55Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
56Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
57Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
60Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
61François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
63Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
64Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
65Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:47:50
66Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:05
67Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
69Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:48:40
70Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:48:55
71Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:49:41
72Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:50:04
73Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:50:10
74Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:52:07
75Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:52:50
76Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data0:53:30
77Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:56:17
78Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:56:28
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:54
80Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:57:06
81Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:57:34
82Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:58:25
83Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:59:13
84Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:59:41
85Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:59:56
86Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
87Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:01:24
88Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:01:33
89Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:02:23
90Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:04:42
91Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:05:49
92Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:07:51
93Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
94Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:08:37
95Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:09:26
96Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:09:28
97Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data1:10:47
98Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:12:28
99Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:15:25
100Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:15:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo51pts
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal41
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac40
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky34
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
6Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ25
7Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ24
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac19
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team19
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
12Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team17
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step17
14Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling17
15Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16
16Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling15
17Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin15
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
19Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team14
20Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13
21Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha12
22Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale12
23Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team12
24Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac11
25Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11
26Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team9
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
29Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
30Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
31Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team5
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
33Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha4
34Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
35Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
36Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
38Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
39Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal54pts
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac31
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team20
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team18
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac14
7Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice13
8Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team11
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
10Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team7
11Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
13Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
15Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team4
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
21Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
22Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team7
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida4
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange3
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3
7Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3
8Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
9Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1
10Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team1
11Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
12Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal70:03:08
2Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
3Movistar Team0:19:43
4BMC Racing Team0:23:29
5Team Katusha0:35:10
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:54:03
7Team Sky0:58:12
8Lampre - Merida0:59:26
9Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team1:13:20
10AG2R La Mondiale1:13:38
11Team LottoNL - Jumbo1:14:03
12Orica-Bikeexchange1:14:15
13Tinkoff1:28:44
14Bardiani CSF1:30:43
15Trek - Segafredo1:39:26
16Team Giant - Alpecin1:46:26
17Gazprom-Rusvelo1:48:25
18FDJ2:08:25
19Team Dimension Data2:08:34

