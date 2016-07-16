Image 1 of 39 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) crushed it on stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne, taking the GC by more than four minutes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 Floris Gerts (BMC) waits for a new rear wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 39 Julien Berard (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 39 Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 David Lozano (Novo Nordisk) was one of numerous riders to record a DNF in the rain soaked stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 Pieter Serry waits for the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 Pieter Serry gets a push from the team mechanic to get going again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 Floris Gerts (BMC) holds up his rear wheel, waiting for the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 39 Laurens de Plus (Etixx - Quick-Step) feels the pain of his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 39 Bob Jungels gets assistance from his Etixx team after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 39 Bob Jungels gets going after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 39 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) makes his race winning attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 39 Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 39 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 39 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 39 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 Leo Konig (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Matvey Mamykin (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 39 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) riding to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 39 Race leader Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) tries to find his bike before abandoning the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 Tim Wellens moves into the overall lead in Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 39 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins a soaked stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) alternated with several different layers during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 39 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 39 Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 Matvey Mamykin (Team Katusha) has a dig (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) on the move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Matvey Mamykin (Team Katusha) on the outside of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 39 Svein Tuft (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 39 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) in the fluro orange jacket (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 39 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) drives the pace in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 39 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the blue jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 39 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 39 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on an epic rampage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens won a rain soaked stage of the Tour de Poland in which 85 riders abandoned, including race leader Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quick Step), to move into the race leader's yellow jersey. The Belgian took the victory ahead of Cannondale-Drapac's Davide Formolo by 3:48 minutes with teammate Tiesj Benoot third at 4:37 minutes.

Wellens now holds a commanding 4:05 minute lead over Formolo with two stages to come.

"It was a very spectacular day today. After twenty kilometres, the race was neutralized for a moment because of a big crash took place," said Wellens. "The weather conditions were very bad the whole day so the road was slippery and dangerous. Luckily, I was saved from the misfortune. After the neutralization, many attempts to set up a break occurred. At a certain moment, a decided to join a break together with Sander Armée. In my opinion, it was good to be in a break because there wasn't a particular team that controlled the race. I thought that we might have a chance to remain ahead. Sander did a lot of work in the front group, therefore I was able to sit back a bit."

The win is Wellens' third in the WorldTour this season following a final day win in Paris-Nice and solo stage win in Roccaraso (Aremogna) at the Giro d'Italia. With the yellow jersey firmly on his shoulders, Wellens explained that he will try to claim the overall honours.

"Because of this performance, I have a chance to win this year's Tour de Pologne," he said. "But it will be another two hard days in the saddle. Tomorrow's stage contains five laps with three climbs each so it will be a difficult stage. We have a very strong team, we can ride aggressively and that's exactly what we're going to try. Also the closing time trial suits me. I was very motivated to show myself in this Tour de Pologne and to aim for a good position on GC. This is a nice race with several possible outcomes. The race isn't controlled by a specific team and I like that kind of races."

The fifth stage of the race started with the race organisers presenting a Colnago bicycle to Pope Francis before the peloton rolled out of Wieliczka.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5:57:22 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:48 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:37 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:38 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:49 6 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:05:12 7 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:27 9 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:32 10 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:59 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:06:48 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:52 14 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:42 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:26 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:03 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:36 18 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:11:42 19 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:47 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:12:37 22 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:13:49 23 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:38 24 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:29 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:16:52 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:17:57 30 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:16 31 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 33 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 34 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:26:29 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 36 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 37 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 38 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 39 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 41 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 42 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 44 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 45 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 46 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 47 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 51 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Artur Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 0:35:01 53 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:46:38 54 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 55 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 56 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 57 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 59 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 60 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 61 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 62 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 64 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 65 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 66 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 73 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 74 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 75 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 76 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 78 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 79 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 80 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 82 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac 84 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 85 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 89 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 90 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 91 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 92 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 94 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 95 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 96 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 97 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 98 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 99 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team DNF Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team DNF Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida DNF Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data DNF Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team DNF Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team DNF Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ DNF Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling DNF James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team DNF Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team DNF Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ DNF Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha DNF Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange DNF Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida DNF Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data DNF Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data DNF Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data DNF Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team DNF Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling DNF Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling DNF Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida DNF Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange DNF Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo DNF Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky DNF Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ DNF Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange DNF Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky DNF Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange DNF Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling DNF Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team DNF Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ DNF Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team DNF Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha DNF Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ DNF Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange DNF Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team DNF Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team DNF Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo DNF Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNS Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 19 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 6 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 15 7 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 13 9 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 12 10 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 11 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 9 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 14 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 18 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 - Poronin, km. 204.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 3 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Koscielisko, km. 219.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Mountain 1 - Butorowy Wierch Koscielisko, km. 116.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 4 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Mountain 2 - Glodówka, km. 143.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 3 - Zab, km. 159.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 7 3 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 3 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2

Mountain 4 - Butorowy Wierch Koscielisko, km. 166.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 5 4 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2

Mountain 5 - Glodówka, km. 193.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 7 3 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3 5 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountain 6 - Zab, km. 209.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 7 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 5 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 7 - Butorowy Wierch Koscielisko, km. 216.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 7 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 5 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23:16:53 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:05 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:50 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:04 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:12 6 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:29 7 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:05:38 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:44 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:16 10 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:25 11 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:07:14 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:18 13 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:19 14 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:32 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:43 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:29 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:02 18 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:12:07 19 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:13 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:13:00 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:14:15 22 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:55 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:46 24 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:55 25 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:17:18 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:10 28 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:58 29 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:42 30 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 31 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:26:39 33 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:26:46 34 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:55 37 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 38 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 39 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 40 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 43 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 44 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:28:16 45 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:28:37 46 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:36 47 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:35:07 48 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:42 49 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:46:55 50 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 51 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 Artur Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 0:46:59 53 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:47:04 54 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 55 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 57 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 58 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 60 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 61 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 63 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 64 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 65 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:47:50 66 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:05 67 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 69 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:48:40 70 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:48:55 71 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:49:41 72 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:50:04 73 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:50:10 74 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:52:07 75 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:52:50 76 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 0:53:30 77 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:56:17 78 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:56:28 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:54 80 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:06 81 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:57:34 82 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:58:25 83 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:59:13 84 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:59:41 85 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:59:56 86 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 87 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:01:24 88 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:01:33 89 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:02:23 90 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:04:42 91 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:05:49 92 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:07:51 93 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 94 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:08:37 95 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:09:26 96 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:09:28 97 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 1:10:47 98 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:12:28 99 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:15:25 100 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:15:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 51 pts 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 40 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 34 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 6 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 25 7 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 24 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 19 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 19 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 12 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 17 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 14 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 17 15 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 16 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 15 17 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 19 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 14 20 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 21 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 12 22 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 12 23 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 12 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 11 25 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 26 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 9 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 29 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 31 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 5 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 33 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 4 34 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 35 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 36 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 38 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 39 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 pts 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 31 3 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 18 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 14 7 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 8 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 11 9 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 7 11 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 13 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 15 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 22 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 3 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3 8 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 9 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1 10 Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 1 11 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 12 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1