Tour de Pologne: Wellens wins stage 5
Belgian takes over race lead by four minutes on rainy stage
Stage 5: Wieliczka - Zakopane
Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens won a rain soaked stage of the Tour de Poland in which 85 riders abandoned, including race leader Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quick Step), to move into the race leader's yellow jersey. The Belgian took the victory ahead of Cannondale-Drapac's Davide Formolo by 3:48 minutes with teammate Tiesj Benoot third at 4:37 minutes.
Wellens now holds a commanding 4:05 minute lead over Formolo with two stages to come.
"It was a very spectacular day today. After twenty kilometres, the race was neutralized for a moment because of a big crash took place," said Wellens. "The weather conditions were very bad the whole day so the road was slippery and dangerous. Luckily, I was saved from the misfortune. After the neutralization, many attempts to set up a break occurred. At a certain moment, a decided to join a break together with Sander Armée. In my opinion, it was good to be in a break because there wasn't a particular team that controlled the race. I thought that we might have a chance to remain ahead. Sander did a lot of work in the front group, therefore I was able to sit back a bit."
The win is Wellens' third in the WorldTour this season following a final day win in Paris-Nice and solo stage win in Roccaraso (Aremogna) at the Giro d'Italia. With the yellow jersey firmly on his shoulders, Wellens explained that he will try to claim the overall honours.
"Because of this performance, I have a chance to win this year's Tour de Pologne," he said. "But it will be another two hard days in the saddle. Tomorrow's stage contains five laps with three climbs each so it will be a difficult stage. We have a very strong team, we can ride aggressively and that's exactly what we're going to try. Also the closing time trial suits me. I was very motivated to show myself in this Tour de Pologne and to aim for a good position on GC. This is a nice race with several possible outcomes. The race isn't controlled by a specific team and I like that kind of races."
The fifth stage of the race started with the race organisers presenting a Colnago bicycle to Pope Francis before the peloton rolled out of Wieliczka.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5:57:22
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:48
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:37
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:38
|5
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:49
|6
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:05:12
|7
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:27
|9
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:32
|10
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:59
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:48
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:52
|14
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:42
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:26
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:03
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:36
|18
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|19
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:47
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:12:37
|22
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:13:49
|23
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:38
|24
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:29
|25
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:16:52
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:57
|30
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:16
|31
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|33
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|34
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:26:29
|35
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|36
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|39
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|41
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|42
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|45
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|46
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|47
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|51
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Artur Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:35:01
|53
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:38
|54
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|55
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|56
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|57
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|61
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|62
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|64
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|66
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|73
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|75
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|76
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|80
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|82
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|84
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|85
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|89
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|91
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|95
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|96
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|97
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|98
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|99
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
|DNF
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|DNF
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|DNF
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|DNF
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|DNF
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNS
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|5
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|6
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|15
|7
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|9
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|10
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|9
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|14
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|18
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|4
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|5
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23:16:53
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:05
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:50
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:04
|5
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:12
|6
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:29
|7
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:05:38
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:44
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:16
|10
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:25
|11
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:14
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:18
|13
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:19
|14
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:32
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:43
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:29
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:02
|18
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:07
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:13
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:13:00
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:14:15
|22
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:55
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:46
|24
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:55
|25
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:17:18
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:10
|28
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:58
|29
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:42
|30
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:26:39
|33
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:46
|34
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:55
|37
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|38
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|40
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|43
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:16
|45
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:28:37
|46
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:36
|47
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:35:07
|48
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:42
|49
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:46:55
|50
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|Artur Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:46:59
|53
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:04
|54
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|55
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|60
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|61
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|63
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|64
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|65
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:47:50
|66
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:05
|67
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:48:40
|70
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:48:55
|71
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:49:41
|72
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:50:04
|73
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:10
|74
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:52:07
|75
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:52:50
|76
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:53:30
|77
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:56:17
|78
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:56:28
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:54
|80
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:06
|81
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:57:34
|82
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:58:25
|83
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:59:13
|84
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:59:41
|85
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:59:56
|86
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:24
|88
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:33
|89
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:02:23
|90
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:04:42
|91
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:05:49
|92
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:07:51
|93
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|94
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:08:37
|95
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:09:26
|96
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:09:28
|97
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:10:47
|98
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:28
|99
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:15:25
|100
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:15:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|pts
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|34
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|6
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|25
|7
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|24
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|12
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|17
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|17
|15
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|16
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|15
|17
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|19
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|14
|20
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|21
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|22
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|23
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|12
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|25
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|26
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|9
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|29
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|31
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|5
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|33
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|34
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|36
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|38
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|39
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|pts
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|31
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|18
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|7
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|8
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|11
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|13
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|15
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|21
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|22
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|7
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|8
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|9
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|11
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|12
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|70:03:08
|2
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:19:43
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:29
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:35:10
|6
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:54:03
|7
|Team Sky
|0:58:12
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:59:26
|9
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:20
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:38
|11
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|1:14:03
|12
|Orica-Bikeexchange
|1:14:15
|13
|Tinkoff
|1:28:44
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|1:30:43
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39:26
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|1:46:26
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:48:25
|18
|FDJ
|2:08:25
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|2:08:34
