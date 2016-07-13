Image 1 of 23 Elia Viviani, Fernando Gaviria and Caleb Ewan on the podium in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 23 Orica-BikeExchange's Mitch Docker driving the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 23 Italian national coach Davide Cassani with Davide Martinelli (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 23 Race leader Davide Martinelli (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 23 Pieter Serry (Etixx-Quick Step) working on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 23 Latvian champion Gatis Smukulis (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 23 Luxembourg national champion Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 23 Svein Tuft (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 23 Svein Tuft (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 23 Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 23 Nico Denz (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 23 Race leader Davide Martinelli with Etixx-Quick Step teammate Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 23 Etixx-Quick Step celebrate a second straight stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 23 The sprint winds up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 23 The final push for stage honours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 23 Stage winner Fernando Gaviria celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 23 Fernando Gaviria in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 23 Davide Martinelli (Etixx-Quick Step) enjoys his day in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 23 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 23 Elia Vivian (Sky) just beat to the line by Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 23 The sprint on stage 2 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 23 Fernando Gaviria leads Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 23 Fernando Gaviria leads Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) sprinted to his second WorldTour win Wednesday during stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne, beating Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) to the line in Katowice. The 21-year-old Colombian's stage victory pushed him into the overall lead by six seconds ahead of teammate Davide Martinelli. Ewan is third, eight seconds back.

"It wasn't an easy stage, and the finale was really complicated, because we had a headwind and a downhill sprint," Gaviria said. "Before the stage, I talked with the team and decided to use a 54 chainring, which was the best solution for such a sprint. On the circuit, everybody wanted to be at the front, so things became really stressful."

A five-rider breakaway animated the 128km second stage from Tarnowskie Góry to Katowice. The quintet of Marcel Aregger (IAM Cycling), Artur Detko (Poland), Jonas Koch (Verva ActiveJet), Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Astana) and Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) established a maximum lead of three minutes, which began to come down over the finishing circuits in Katowice. They eventually succumbed to the chase, setting up the final sprint.

Gaviria, whose win followed Martinielli's for Etixx the day before, thanked his teammates for the win and said he would repay the team's support in the coming days.

"The guys were great, keeping me out of trouble and doing a flawless job today," he said. "We are very happy with this victory, which is of the entire team. In the Tour de Suisse I wasn't at 100 per cent, but I worked hard after the race and now things came together.

"We will see what the other stages for sprinters will bring, as we are motivated to be again among the protagonists, before we will go into the harder part of the race, where I will try to repay my teammates for their help."

The Polish tour continues Thursday with the 240km stage from Zawiercie to Nowy Sacz. The mountain stage starts with a sawtooth profile and concludes with a category 1 climb followed by two hors category climbs.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:19:30 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 11 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 13 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 14 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 15 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 21 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 22 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 26 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 27 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 31 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 38 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 42 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 43 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 45 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 46 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 50 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 51 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 52 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 55 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 58 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 59 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 61 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 62 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 63 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 65 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 66 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 67 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 69 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 70 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 71 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 72 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 74 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 77 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 78 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 79 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 80 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 83 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 84 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 88 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 91 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 92 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 96 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 97 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 98 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 99 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 100 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 101 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 102 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 104 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 105 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 106 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 107 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 108 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 110 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 111 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 112 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 113 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 114 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 115 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 116 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 117 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 118 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 119 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 120 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 121 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 122 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team 123 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 124 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 125 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 126 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 127 Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team 128 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 129 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 130 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 131 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:16 132 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:18 133 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:24 134 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:25 135 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:30 136 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:36 137 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 138 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:00:45 140 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team 0:00:46 141 Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team 142 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 143 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 144 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 145 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 146 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 148 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 149 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 150 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 151 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 152 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 153 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 154 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 155 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 156 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 157 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:54 158 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:56 159 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 160 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:00:57 161 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:01 162 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:08 163 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 164 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 165 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 166 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 167 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 168 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 169 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 170 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 171 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 172 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 173 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:01:26 174 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:33 175 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 176 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 177 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 178 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:01:37 179 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 180 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 181 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 182 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 183 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 184 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 185 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:40 186 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 187 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:04 188 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 189 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19 190 Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 0:03:38 191 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:48 192 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 193 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 194 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 195 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:06:32 196 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:55 197 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 198 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:58 DNF Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 19 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 18 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 17 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 14 8 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 9 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 10 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 11 11 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 12 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 13 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 8 14 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 6 16 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 18 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

Sprint 1 - Piekary Slaskie, km. 41.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 3 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 - Chorzów, km. 62.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Sprint 3 - Siemanowice Slaskie, km. 72.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 1

Special sprint - Bytom, km. 50.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Korfantego, km. 107.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Góreckiego, km. 125.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 9:58:30 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Orica-BikeExchange 5 Lotto Soudal 6 Lampre - Merida 7 Movistar Team 8 Cannondale-Drapac 9 ONE Pro Cycling 10 Team Katusha 11 IAM Cycling 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 17 Trek-Segafredo 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Dimension Data 20 Gazprom-Rusvelo 21 Tinkoff Team 22 Bardiani CSF 23 FDJ 24 Polish National Team 25 Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:32

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 6:20:24 2 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:06 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:08 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:14 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:16 6 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 13 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 15 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 18 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 19 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 22 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 23 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 31 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 33 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 35 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 39 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:22 40 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:23 41 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 42 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 43 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 44 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 49 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 50 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 51 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 52 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 53 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 54 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 56 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 57 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 58 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 59 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 60 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac 61 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 62 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 63 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 64 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 65 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 66 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 67 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 68 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 69 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 72 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 73 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 74 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 78 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 79 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 80 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 83 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 84 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 87 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 88 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 92 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 93 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 94 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 95 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 96 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 97 Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team 98 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 99 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 101 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 104 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 105 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 106 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 107 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 108 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 109 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 110 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 111 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 112 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 113 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 114 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 115 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 116 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 117 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 118 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 119 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 120 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 121 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 122 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 123 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team 124 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 125 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 126 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 127 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:49 128 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:50 129 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:55 130 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 131 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 132 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 133 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:06 134 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:01:07 135 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:11 137 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 138 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 139 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 141 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 142 Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team 143 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 144 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 145 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 146 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 148 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 149 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:01:13 150 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:21 151 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:26 152 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 153 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:01:33 154 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 155 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 156 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 157 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 158 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 159 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 160 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:41 161 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:44 162 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 163 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 164 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:00 165 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:01 166 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:02:02 167 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 168 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 169 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 170 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 171 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:02:19 172 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:28 173 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:02:29 174 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:30 175 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:02:31 176 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:33 177 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:39 178 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:40 179 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:44 180 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:02 181 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:03:19 182 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:21 183 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:27 184 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team 0:03:31 185 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:33 186 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:48 187 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:55 188 Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 0:04:02 189 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:13 190 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 191 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:04:22 192 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:56 193 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:17 194 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:06:50 195 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:38 196 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:09:42 197 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:13:37 198 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:22

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 36 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 5 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 7 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 19 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 19 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 17 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 14 13 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 14 14 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 14 15 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 17 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 11 19 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 11 20 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 21 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 22 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 8 23 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 8 24 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 25 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 6 26 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 4 27 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 28 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 29 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 31 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 4 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 3 4 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 3 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 6 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 7 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 8 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 9 Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 1