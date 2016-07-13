Trending

Tour de Pologne: Gaviria wins stage 2 in Katowice

Back-to-back victories for Etixx-Quickstep

Image 1 of 23

Elia Viviani, Fernando Gaviria and Caleb Ewan on the podium in Poland

Elia Viviani, Fernando Gaviria and Caleb Ewan on the podium in Poland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 23

Orica-BikeExchange's Mitch Docker driving the peloton

Orica-BikeExchange's Mitch Docker driving the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 23

Italian national coach Davide Cassani with Davide Martinelli (Etixx-Quick Step)

Italian national coach Davide Cassani with Davide Martinelli (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 23

Race leader Davide Martinelli (Etixx-Quick Step)

Race leader Davide Martinelli (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 23

Pieter Serry (Etixx-Quick Step) working on the front of the peloton

Pieter Serry (Etixx-Quick Step) working on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 23

Latvian champion Gatis Smukulis (Astana)

Latvian champion Gatis Smukulis (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 23

Luxembourg national champion Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quick Step)

Luxembourg national champion Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 23

Svein Tuft (Orica-BikeExchange)

Svein Tuft (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 23

Svein Tuft (Orica-BikeExchange)

Svein Tuft (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 23

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 23

Nico Denz (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Nico Denz (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 23

Race leader Davide Martinelli with Etixx-Quick Step teammate Fernando Gaviria

Race leader Davide Martinelli with Etixx-Quick Step teammate Fernando Gaviria
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 23

Etixx-Quick Step celebrate a second straight stage win

Etixx-Quick Step celebrate a second straight stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 23

The sprint winds up

The sprint winds up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 23

The final push for stage honours

The final push for stage honours
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 23

Stage winner Fernando Gaviria celebrates

Stage winner Fernando Gaviria celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 23

Fernando Gaviria in the points jersey

Fernando Gaviria in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 23

Davide Martinelli (Etixx-Quick Step) enjoys his day in yellow

Davide Martinelli (Etixx-Quick Step) enjoys his day in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 23

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 23

Elia Vivian (Sky) just beat to the line by Fernando Gaviria

Elia Vivian (Sky) just beat to the line by Fernando Gaviria
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 23

The sprint on stage 2 of Tour de Pologne

The sprint on stage 2 of Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 23

Fernando Gaviria leads Tour de Pologne

Fernando Gaviria leads Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 23

Fernando Gaviria leads Tour de Pologne

Fernando Gaviria leads Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) sprinted to his second WorldTour win Wednesday during stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne, beating Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) to the line in Katowice. The 21-year-old Colombian's stage victory pushed him into the overall lead by six seconds ahead of teammate Davide Martinelli. Ewan is third, eight seconds back.

"It wasn't an easy stage, and the finale was really complicated, because we had a headwind and a downhill sprint," Gaviria said. "Before the stage, I talked with the team and decided to use a 54 chainring, which was the best solution for such a sprint. On the circuit, everybody wanted to be at the front, so things became really stressful."

A five-rider breakaway animated the 128km second stage from Tarnowskie Góry to Katowice. The quintet of Marcel Aregger (IAM Cycling), Artur Detko (Poland), Jonas Koch (Verva ActiveJet), Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Astana) and Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) established a maximum lead of three minutes, which began to come down over the finishing circuits in Katowice. They eventually succumbed to the chase, setting up the final sprint.

Gaviria, whose win followed Martinielli's for Etixx the day before, thanked his teammates for the win and said he would repay the team's support in the coming days.

"The guys were great, keeping me out of trouble and doing a flawless job today," he said. "We are very happy with this victory, which is of the entire team. In the Tour de Suisse I wasn't at 100 per cent, but I worked hard after the race and now things came together.

"We will see what the other stages for sprinters will bring, as we are motivated to be again among the protagonists, before we will go into the harder part of the race, where I will try to repay my teammates for their help."

The Polish tour continues Thursday with the 240km stage from Zawiercie to Nowy Sacz. The mountain stage starts with a sawtooth profile and concludes with a category 1 climb followed by two hors category climbs.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step3:19:30
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
8Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
11Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
13Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
14Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
15Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
16Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
18Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
21Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
22Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
25Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
26Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
27Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
31Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
35Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
38Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
41Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
42Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
43Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
45Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
46Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
50Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
51Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
52Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
54Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
55Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
56Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
58Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
59Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
61Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
62Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
63Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
65Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
66Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
67Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
69Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
70Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
71Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
72Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
74Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
77Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
78Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
79Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
80François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
83Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
84Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
88Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
91Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
92Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
93Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
97Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
99Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
100Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
101Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
102Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
104Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
105Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
106Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
107Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
108Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
109Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
110Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
111Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
112Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
113Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
114Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
115Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
116Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
117Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
118Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
119Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
120Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
121Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
122Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
123Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
124Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
125Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
126Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
127Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
128Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
129Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
130James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
131Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:16
132Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:18
133Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:24
134Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:25
135Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:30
136Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:36
137Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
138Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
139Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:00:45
140Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team0:00:46
141Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team
142Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
143Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
144Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
145Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
146Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
148Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
149Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
150Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
151Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
152Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
153Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
154Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
155Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
156Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
157Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:54
158Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:56
159Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
160Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:00:57
161Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:01
162David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:08
163Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
164Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
165Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
166Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
167Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
168Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
169Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
170Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
171Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
172Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
173Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:01:26
174Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:33
175Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
176Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
177Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
178Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:01:37
179Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
180Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
181Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
182Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
183Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
184Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
185Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:40
186Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
187Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:04
188Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
189Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:19
190Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team0:03:38
191Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:48
192Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
193Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
194Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
195Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:06:32
196Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:55
197Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
198Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky0:07:58
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step20pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky19
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange18
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data17
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling14
8Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin13
9Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
10Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team11
11Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
12Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
13Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling8
14Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team7
15Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale6
16Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
18Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Sprint 1 - Piekary Slaskie, km. 41.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange3pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2 - Chorzów, km. 62.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Sprint 3 - Siemanowice Slaskie, km. 72.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team1

Special sprint - Bytom, km. 50.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Korfantego, km. 107.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Góreckiego, km. 125.3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky9:58:30
2BMC Racing Team
3Etixx - Quick-Step
4Orica-BikeExchange
5Lotto Soudal
6Lampre - Merida
7Movistar Team
8Cannondale-Drapac
9ONE Pro Cycling
10Team Katusha
11IAM Cycling
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13AG2R La Mondiale
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Astana Pro Team
16Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
17Trek-Segafredo
18Team Giant-Alpecin
19Dimension Data
20Gazprom-Rusvelo
21Tinkoff Team
22Bardiani CSF
23FDJ
24Polish National Team
25Team Novo Nordisk0:01:32

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step6:20:24
2Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:06
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:08
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:14
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:16
6Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
12Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
13Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
15Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
17Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
18Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
19Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
20Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
22Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
23Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
31Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
32Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
33Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
35Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
39Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:22
40Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:23
41Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
42Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
43Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
44Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
45Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
49Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
50Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
52Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
53Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
54Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
56Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
57Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
58Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
59Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
60Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
61Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
62Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
63Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
64Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
66Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
67Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
68Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
69Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
73Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
74Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
75Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
78Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
79Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
80Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
83Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
84Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
87Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
88Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
92Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
93Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
94Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
95Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
96Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
97Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
98Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
99Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
100Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
101Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
102Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
103Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
104Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
105Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
106Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
107Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
108Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
109Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
110Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
111Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
112Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
114Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
115Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
116Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
117James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
118Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
119Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
120Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
121Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
122Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
123Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
124Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
125Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
126Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
127Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:49
128Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:50
129Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:55
130Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
131Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
132Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
133Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:06
134Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:01:07
135Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:11
137Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
138Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
139Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
140Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
141Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
142Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team
143Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
144Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
145Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
146Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
148Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
149Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:01:13
150Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:21
151Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:26
152Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
153Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:01:33
154David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
155Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
156Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
157Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
158Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
159Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
160Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:41
161Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:44
162Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
163Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
164Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:00
165Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:01
166Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:02:02
167Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
168Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
169Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
170Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
171Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:19
172Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:28
173Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:02:29
174Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:30
175Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:02:31
176Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:33
177Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:02:39
178Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:40
179Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:44
180Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:02
181Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:03:19
182Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:21
183Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:27
184Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team0:03:31
185Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:33
186Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:48
187Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:55
188Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team0:04:02
189Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:13
190Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
191Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:04:22
192Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:56
193Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:17
194Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:06:50
195Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:38
196Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:09:42
197Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:13:37
198Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky0:14:22

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step39pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange36
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo32
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin21
5Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step20
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
7Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ19
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky19
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step17
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data17
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky14
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling14
14Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ14
15Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
17Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida11
19Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team11
20Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
21Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
22Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team8
23Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling8
24Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team6
25Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale6
26Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha4
27Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
28Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
29Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
31Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
4Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange3
4Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ3
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
6Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
7Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
8Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
9Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky19:02:00
2Etixx - Quick-Step
3Astana Pro Team
4BMC Racing Team0:00:09
5Orica-BikeExchange
6Lotto Soudal
7Team Katusha
8Lampre - Merida
9Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
10FDJ
11Movistar Team0:00:18
12Cannondale-Drapac
13ONE Pro Cycling
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15IAM Cycling
16Team Giant-Alpecin
17Polish National Team
18Trek-Segafredo
19Tinkoff Team
20Dimension Data
21Gazprom-Rusvelo
22Bardiani CSF
23AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
24CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Team Novo Nordisk0:01:59

