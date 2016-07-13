Tour de Pologne: Gaviria wins stage 2 in Katowice
Back-to-back victories for Etixx-Quickstep
Stage 2: Tarnowskie Góry - Katowice
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) sprinted to his second WorldTour win Wednesday during stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne, beating Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) to the line in Katowice. The 21-year-old Colombian's stage victory pushed him into the overall lead by six seconds ahead of teammate Davide Martinelli. Ewan is third, eight seconds back.
"It wasn't an easy stage, and the finale was really complicated, because we had a headwind and a downhill sprint," Gaviria said. "Before the stage, I talked with the team and decided to use a 54 chainring, which was the best solution for such a sprint. On the circuit, everybody wanted to be at the front, so things became really stressful."
A five-rider breakaway animated the 128km second stage from Tarnowskie Góry to Katowice. The quintet of Marcel Aregger (IAM Cycling), Artur Detko (Poland), Jonas Koch (Verva ActiveJet), Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Astana) and Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) established a maximum lead of three minutes, which began to come down over the finishing circuits in Katowice. They eventually succumbed to the chase, setting up the final sprint.
Gaviria, whose win followed Martinielli's for Etixx the day before, thanked his teammates for the win and said he would repay the team's support in the coming days.
"The guys were great, keeping me out of trouble and doing a flawless job today," he said. "We are very happy with this victory, which is of the entire team. In the Tour de Suisse I wasn't at 100 per cent, but I worked hard after the race and now things came together.
"We will see what the other stages for sprinters will bring, as we are motivated to be again among the protagonists, before we will go into the harder part of the race, where I will try to repay my teammates for their help."
The Polish tour continues Thursday with the 240km stage from Zawiercie to Nowy Sacz. The mountain stage starts with a sawtooth profile and concludes with a category 1 climb followed by two hors category climbs.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:19:30
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|11
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|21
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|26
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|27
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|29
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|38
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|42
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|43
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|45
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|46
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|50
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|52
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|55
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|58
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|61
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|62
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|67
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|69
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|70
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|71
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|72
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|74
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|77
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|78
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|79
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|80
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|84
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|88
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|91
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|97
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|99
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|100
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|101
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|104
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|105
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|106
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|108
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|111
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|112
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|113
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|115
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|116
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|117
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|118
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|120
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|121
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|122
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
|123
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|124
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|125
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|126
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|127
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
|128
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|129
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|131
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|132
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|133
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:24
|134
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:25
|135
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|136
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:36
|137
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:45
|140
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:00:46
|141
|Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team
|142
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|143
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|144
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|145
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|146
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|150
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|151
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|152
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|153
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|155
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|156
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|157
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:54
|158
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:56
|159
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|160
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:57
|161
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:01
|162
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:08
|163
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|164
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|165
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|166
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|167
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|169
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|170
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|171
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|172
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|173
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:01:26
|174
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:33
|175
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|176
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|177
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|178
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:01:37
|179
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|180
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|181
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|182
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|183
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|184
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|185
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:40
|186
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|187
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:04
|188
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|189
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:19
|190
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:03:38
|191
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:48
|192
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|193
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|194
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|195
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|196
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:55
|197
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|198
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:58
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|19
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|18
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|17
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|14
|8
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|9
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|10
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|11
|11
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|12
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|13
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|18
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|9:58:30
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Dimension Data
|20
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|21
|Tinkoff Team
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|23
|FDJ
|24
|Polish National Team
|25
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6:20:24
|2
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:06
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:08
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:14
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|6
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|18
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|19
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|22
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|23
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|31
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|33
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|39
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:22
|40
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:23
|41
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|42
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|43
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|44
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|49
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|51
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|52
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|54
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|56
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|57
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|58
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|60
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|61
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|62
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|63
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|64
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|66
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|67
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|72
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|78
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|80
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|83
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|84
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|88
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|92
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|93
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|94
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|95
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|96
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|97
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
|98
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|99
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|101
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|104
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|106
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|107
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|108
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|109
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|110
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|111
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|113
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|115
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|116
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|117
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|118
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|119
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|120
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|121
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|123
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
|124
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|125
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|126
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|127
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:49
|128
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:50
|129
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:55
|130
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|131
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|132
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:06
|134
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:07
|135
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:11
|137
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|139
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|140
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|141
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|142
|Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team
|143
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|144
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|145
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|146
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|148
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:13
|150
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:21
|151
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:26
|152
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|153
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:01:33
|154
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|155
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|156
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|157
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|158
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|159
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|160
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:41
|161
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:44
|162
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|163
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|164
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:00
|165
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:01
|166
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:02:02
|167
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|168
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|170
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|171
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:02:19
|172
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:28
|173
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:29
|174
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:30
|175
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:02:31
|176
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:33
|177
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:39
|178
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:40
|179
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:44
|180
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:02
|181
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:19
|182
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:21
|183
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:27
|184
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:03:31
|185
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:33
|186
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:48
|187
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:55
|188
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:04:02
|189
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:13
|190
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|191
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:04:22
|192
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:56
|193
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:17
|194
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|195
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:38
|196
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:09:42
|197
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:13:37
|198
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|36
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|5
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|7
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|19
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|19
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|17
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|14
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|14
|14
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|14
|15
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|17
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|18
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11
|19
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|11
|20
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|21
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|22
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|8
|23
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|24
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|25
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|26
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|27
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|28
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|31
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|3
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|4
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|4
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|3
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|6
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|7
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|8
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|9
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|19:02:00
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|9
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|10
|FDJ
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|12
|Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|IAM Cycling
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Polish National Team
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Tinkoff Team
|20
|Dimension Data
|21
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|23
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|24
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:59
