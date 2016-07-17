Trending

Penultimate Tour de Pologne stage cancelled due to foul weather

Wellens goes into final time trial with four minute lead

Image 1 of 21

Race director Czesław Lang announces the cancellation of the sixth stage

Race director Czesław Lang announces the cancellation of the sixth stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 21

Larry Warbasse, Rein Taaramae and Nico Denz have a laugh

Larry Warbasse, Rein Taaramae and Nico Denz have a laugh
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 21

Rein Taaramae and Nico Denz share a lighter moment

Rein Taaramae and Nico Denz share a lighter moment
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 21

The LottoNL-Jumbo team enjoy the respite from the weather

The LottoNL-Jumbo team enjoy the respite from the weather
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 21

Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Tim Wellens and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) chat inside before the announcement of the stage cancellation
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Tim Wellens and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) chat inside before the announcement of the stage cancellation
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 21

The riders enjoy the warm and dry as the race organisers make their decision to cancel the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The riders enjoy the warm and dry as the race organisers make their decision to cancel the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 21

The riders congregate inside before the stage was cancelled

The riders congregate inside before the stage was cancelled
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 21

Tim Wellens enjoying a moment of dry inside

Tim Wellens enjoying a moment of dry inside
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 21

Tim Wellens sits on the stairs

Tim Wellens sits on the stairs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 21

No sign of the points classification jersey with Moreno Hofland prepared for the wet weather
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

No sign of the points classification jersey with Moreno Hofland prepared for the wet weather
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 21

The riders await the start of the stage which would eventually be cancelled due to the weather
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The riders await the start of the stage which would eventually be cancelled due to the weather
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 21

A brief glimpse of the yellow jersey before Tim Wellens wrapped himself in layers again

A brief glimpse of the yellow jersey before Tim Wellens wrapped himself in layers again
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 21

Heavy fog was a feature of the stage before it was cancelled

Heavy fog was a feature of the stage before it was cancelled
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 21

Race director Czesław Lang chats with Etixx-Quick Step sports director Rik Van Slycke

Race director Czesław Lang chats with Etixx-Quick Step sports director Rik Van Slycke
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 21

The peloton follows the race directors car during the short moment of racing

The peloton follows the race directors car during the short moment of racing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 21

The Polish flags fly roadside

The Polish flags fly roadside
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 21

Despite the wet weather, the fans came out to support the riders

Despite the wet weather, the fans came out to support the riders
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 21

Heavy fog descended on the stage

Heavy fog descended on the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 21

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick-Step) chats with race director before the stage was cancelled

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick-Step) chats with race director before the stage was cancelled
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 21

The riders during the brief moment of racing

The riders during the brief moment of racing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 21

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) chatting with Tim Wellens and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick-Step) on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) chatting with Tim Wellens and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick-Step) on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Organisers of the Tour de Pologne were forced to pull the plug on the penultimate stage from the Bukovina resort after heavy rains made racing dangerous.

The stage was to be run over five laps of 38.9km each with three climbs, but organisers first shortened the race to two circuits, but after the peloton took one trip around the course the race was called off due to poor visibility and flooding roads.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) keeps the four minute lead he accumulated on stage 5 over Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac), with his own teammate Tiesj Benoot in third at 4:50.

The final stage in Krakow is a 25km individual time trial.

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal23:16:53
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:05
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:50
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:04
5Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:12
6Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:29
7Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:05:38
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:44
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:16
10Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:25
11Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:07:14
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:18
13Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:19
14Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:32
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:43
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:29
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:02
18Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:12:07
19Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:13
20Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:13:00
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:14:15
22Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:55
23Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:46
24Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:55
25Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:17:18
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:10
28Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:58
29Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:42
30Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
31Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:26:39
33Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:26:46
34Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:55
37Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
38Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
39Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
40Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
41Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
43Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
44Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:28:16
45Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:28:37
46Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:36
47Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:35:07
48Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:42
49Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team0:46:55
50Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
51Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
52Artur Detko (Pol) Polish National Team0:46:59
53Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:04
54Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
55Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
56Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
57Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
60Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
61François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
63Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
64Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
65Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:47:50
66Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:05
67Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
69Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:48:40
70Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:48:55
71Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:49:41
72Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:50:04
73Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:50:10
74Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:52:07
75Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:52:50
76Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data0:53:30
77Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:56:17
78Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:56:28
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:54
80Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:57:06
81Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:57:34
82Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:58:25
83Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:59:13
84Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:59:41
85Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:59:56
86Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
87Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:01:24
88Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:01:33
89Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:02:23
90Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:04:42
91Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:05:49
92Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:07:51
93Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
94Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:08:37
95Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:09:26
96Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:09:28
97Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data1:10:47
98Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:12:28
99Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:15:25
100Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:15:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo51pts
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal41
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac40
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky34
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
6Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ25
7Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ24
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac19
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team19
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
12Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team17
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step17
14Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling17
15Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16
16Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling15
17Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin15
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
19Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team14
20Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13
21Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha12
22Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale12
23Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team12
24Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac11
25Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11
26Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team9
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
29Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
30Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
31Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team5
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
33Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha4
34Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
35Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
36Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
38Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
39Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal54pts
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac31
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team20
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team18
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac14
7Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice13
8Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team11
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
10Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team7
11Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
13Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
15Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team4
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
21Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
22Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team7
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida4
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange3
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3
7Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3
8Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
9Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1
10Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team1
11Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
12Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal70:03:08
2Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
3Movistar Team0:19:43
4BMC Racing Team0:23:29
5Team Katusha0:35:10
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:54:03
7Team Sky0:58:12
8Lampre - Merida0:59:26
9Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team1:13:20
10AG2R La Mondiale1:13:38
11Team LottoNL - Jumbo1:14:03
12Orica-Bikeexchange1:14:15
13Tinkoff1:28:44
14Bardiani CSF1:30:43
15Trek - Segafredo1:39:26
16Team Giant - Alpecin1:46:26
17Gazprom-Rusvelo1:48:25
18FDJ2:08:25
19Team Dimension Data2:08:34

