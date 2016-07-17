Penultimate Tour de Pologne stage cancelled due to foul weather
Wellens goes into final time trial with four minute lead
Stage 6: Bukovina Resort - Bukowina Tatrzanska
Organisers of the Tour de Pologne were forced to pull the plug on the penultimate stage from the Bukovina resort after heavy rains made racing dangerous.
The stage was to be run over five laps of 38.9km each with three climbs, but organisers first shortened the race to two circuits, but after the peloton took one trip around the course the race was called off due to poor visibility and flooding roads.
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) keeps the four minute lead he accumulated on stage 5 over Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac), with his own teammate Tiesj Benoot in third at 4:50.
The final stage in Krakow is a 25km individual time trial.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23:16:53
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:05
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:50
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:04
|5
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:12
|6
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:29
|7
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:05:38
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:44
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:16
|10
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:25
|11
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:14
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:18
|13
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:19
|14
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:32
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:43
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:29
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:02
|18
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:07
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:13
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:13:00
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:14:15
|22
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:55
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:46
|24
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:55
|25
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:17:18
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:10
|28
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:58
|29
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:42
|30
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:26:39
|33
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:46
|34
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:55
|37
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|38
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|40
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|43
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:16
|45
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:28:37
|46
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:36
|47
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:35:07
|48
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:42
|49
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:46:55
|50
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|Artur Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:46:59
|53
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:04
|54
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|55
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|60
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|61
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|63
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|64
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|65
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:47:50
|66
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:05
|67
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:48:40
|70
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:48:55
|71
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:49:41
|72
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:50:04
|73
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:10
|74
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:52:07
|75
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:52:50
|76
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:53:30
|77
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:56:17
|78
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:56:28
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:54
|80
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:06
|81
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:57:34
|82
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:58:25
|83
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:59:13
|84
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:59:41
|85
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:59:56
|86
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:24
|88
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:33
|89
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:02:23
|90
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:04:42
|91
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:05:49
|92
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:07:51
|93
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|94
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:08:37
|95
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:09:26
|96
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:09:28
|97
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:10:47
|98
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:28
|99
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:15:25
|100
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:15:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|pts
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|34
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|6
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|25
|7
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|24
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|12
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|17
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|17
|15
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|16
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|15
|17
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|19
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|14
|20
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|21
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|22
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|23
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|12
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|25
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|26
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|9
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|29
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|31
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|5
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|33
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|34
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|36
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|38
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|39
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|pts
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|31
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|18
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|7
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|8
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|11
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|13
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|15
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|21
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|22
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|7
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|8
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|9
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|11
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|12
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|70:03:08
|2
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:19:43
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:29
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:35:10
|6
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:54:03
|7
|Team Sky
|0:58:12
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:59:26
|9
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:20
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:38
|11
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|1:14:03
|12
|Orica-Bikeexchange
|1:14:15
|13
|Tinkoff
|1:28:44
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|1:30:43
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39:26
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|1:46:26
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:48:25
|18
|FDJ
|2:08:25
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|2:08:34
