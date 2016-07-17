Image 1 of 21 Race director Czesław Lang announces the cancellation of the sixth stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 21 Larry Warbasse, Rein Taaramae and Nico Denz have a laugh (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 21 Rein Taaramae and Nico Denz share a lighter moment (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 21 The LottoNL-Jumbo team enjoy the respite from the weather (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 21 Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Tim Wellens and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) chat inside before the announcement of the stage cancellation (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 21 The riders enjoy the warm and dry as the race organisers make their decision to cancel the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 21 The riders congregate inside before the stage was cancelled (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 21 Tim Wellens enjoying a moment of dry inside (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 21 Tim Wellens sits on the stairs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 21 No sign of the points classification jersey with Moreno Hofland prepared for the wet weather (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 21 The riders await the start of the stage which would eventually be cancelled due to the weather (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 21 A brief glimpse of the yellow jersey before Tim Wellens wrapped himself in layers again (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 21 Heavy fog was a feature of the stage before it was cancelled (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 21 Race director Czesław Lang chats with Etixx-Quick Step sports director Rik Van Slycke (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 21 The peloton follows the race directors car during the short moment of racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 21 The Polish flags fly roadside (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 21 Despite the wet weather, the fans came out to support the riders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 21 Heavy fog descended on the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 21 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick-Step) chats with race director before the stage was cancelled (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 21 The riders during the brief moment of racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) chatting with Tim Wellens and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick-Step) on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Organisers of the Tour de Pologne were forced to pull the plug on the penultimate stage from the Bukovina resort after heavy rains made racing dangerous.

The stage was to be run over five laps of 38.9km each with three climbs, but organisers first shortened the race to two circuits, but after the peloton took one trip around the course the race was called off due to poor visibility and flooding roads.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) keeps the four minute lead he accumulated on stage 5 over Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac), with his own teammate Tiesj Benoot in third at 4:50.

The final stage in Krakow is a 25km individual time trial.

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23:16:53 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:05 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:50 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:04 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:12 6 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:29 7 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:05:38 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:44 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:16 10 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:25 11 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:07:14 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:18 13 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:19 14 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:32 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:43 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:29 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:02 18 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:12:07 19 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:13 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:13:00 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:14:15 22 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:55 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:46 24 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:55 25 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:17:18 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:10 28 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:58 29 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:42 30 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 31 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:26:39 33 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:26:46 34 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:55 37 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 38 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 39 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 40 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 43 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 44 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:28:16 45 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:28:37 46 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:36 47 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:35:07 48 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:42 49 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:46:55 50 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 51 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 Artur Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 0:46:59 53 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:47:04 54 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 55 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 57 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 58 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 60 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 61 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 63 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 64 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 65 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:47:50 66 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:05 67 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 69 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:48:40 70 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:48:55 71 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:49:41 72 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:50:04 73 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:50:10 74 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:52:07 75 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:52:50 76 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 0:53:30 77 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:56:17 78 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:56:28 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:54 80 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:06 81 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:57:34 82 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:58:25 83 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:59:13 84 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:59:41 85 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:59:56 86 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 87 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:01:24 88 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:01:33 89 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:02:23 90 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:04:42 91 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:05:49 92 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:07:51 93 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 94 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:08:37 95 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:09:26 96 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:09:28 97 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 1:10:47 98 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:12:28 99 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:15:25 100 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:15:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 51 pts 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 40 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 34 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 6 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 25 7 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 24 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 19 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 19 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 12 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 17 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 14 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 17 15 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 16 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 15 17 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 19 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 14 20 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 21 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 12 22 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 12 23 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 12 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 11 25 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 26 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 9 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 29 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 31 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 5 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 33 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 4 34 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 35 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 36 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 38 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 39 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 pts 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 31 3 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 18 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 14 7 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 8 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 11 9 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 7 11 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 13 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 15 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 22 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 3 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3 8 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 9 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1 10 Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 1 11 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 12 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1