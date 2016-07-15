Image 1 of 29 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 29 Race leader Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 29 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 29 An unusual angle for a power meter head unit for this Novo Nordisk rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 29 It wasn't a great day for Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) as he was the last man to finish the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 29 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 29 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 29 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 29 Belgian national coach Kevin De Weert is at the Tour of Poland in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 29 The break gets away from the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) before he recorded a DNF for the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 29 The three-man breakaway having a chat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 29 Fernando Gaviria and Etixx-QuickStep celebrate another win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 29 Jhonatan Restrepo (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 29 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) took a later flyer before Fernando Gaviria won the stage for the team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 29 Three wins from four for Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 29 Etixx-QuickStep are dominating the 2016 Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 29 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) back in the white points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 29 Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski was third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 29 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland and wheelies across the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 29 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 29 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 29 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 29 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 29 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland and increases his lead in the overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 29 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) won another stage at the Tour de Pologne, increasing his lead in the overall classification to 19 seconds over Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and 22 seconds to Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merdia).

"It was a victory of the head more than of the legs and at the same time a win of the entire team. I'm really proud of my teammates," Gaviria said.

On stage 4 at the tour, Gaviria won the bunch sprint while wearing the yellow leader's jersey, popping a wheelie as he celebrated his stage win after crossing the finish line. He won the sprint ahead of Luka Mezgec (Orica-BikeExchange) and Kwiatkowski.

"The only thing that makes me sad after this victory is what happened in France, on Thursday evening," said Gaviria, referring to the tragic attack on Nice during a Bastille Day celebration, that killed at least 84 people.

"It's impossible not to think of it and I want to send my thoughts and condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who are suffering and in pain. I really hope such things will come to an end, because it's really crazy that we can't live in a world of peace and understanding."

The fourth stage was a 218 kilometres from Nowy Sacz to Rzeszow. Although there was a five-rider breakaway for much of the day, the race came down to an expected bunch kick. The escapees were reabsorbed into the field with 20km to go, where Zdenek Stybar tried a solo move, but in the end the Etixx team provided a perfect lead out for Gaviria.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:12:56 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 10 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 13 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 14 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 18 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 19 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 21 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 22 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 33 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 34 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 35 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 37 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 40 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 41 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 47 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 49 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 50 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 51 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 58 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 59 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac 60 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 62 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 63 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 64 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 65 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 66 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 67 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 68 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 71 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 72 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 73 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 75 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 76 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 77 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 78 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 80 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 81 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 88 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 89 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 91 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 92 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 93 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 94 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 96 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 97 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 98 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 99 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 100 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 101 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 102 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 103 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 105 Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 106 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 107 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 108 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 111 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:00:21 112 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:00:30 113 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:40 115 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:43 116 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:56 117 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:14 118 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:38 119 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:02 120 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 121 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:53 122 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:13 123 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:10 124 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 0:12:52 125 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 127 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 129 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 131 Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team 132 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team 133 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 134 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 135 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 136 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 137 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 138 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 139 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 140 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 141 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 142 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 143 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 144 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 145 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 146 Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team 147 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 148 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:12:57 149 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 150 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 151 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:38 152 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 153 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 154 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 155 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 156 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 157 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 158 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 159 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team 160 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 161 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 162 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 163 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 164 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 165 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 166 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 167 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 168 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 169 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 170 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 171 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 172 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 173 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 174 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 175 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 176 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 177 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 178 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 179 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 180 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 181 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 182 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 183 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 184 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 185 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 186 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:19:38 DNF Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team DNF Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk DNS Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data DNF Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling DNF Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 19 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 18 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 17 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 10 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 11 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 10 12 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 9 13 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 5 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 4 18 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 3 19 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 1

Mountain 1 - Zaklikkowka, 110.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Gmina Lubenia, 117.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 pts 2 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 4 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team 1

Mountian 3 - Jasienniki, 162.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 4 - Zaklikowka, 171.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 3 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Mountain 5 - Gmina Lubenia, 178.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 3 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 17:19:22 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:19 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:22 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:26 6 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 17 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 23 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:32 28 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 29 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 31 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 34 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 35 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 38 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 42 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 46 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 48 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 49 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 50 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac 51 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 54 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 55 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 57 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 60 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 61 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 63 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 66 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 68 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 71 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 72 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 73 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 74 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 75 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 76 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 77 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 78 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 79 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 80 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 81 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 82 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 83 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 84 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 85 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:55 86 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:59 87 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:01:21 88 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:36 90 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 91 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 92 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:56 93 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:11 94 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:17 95 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:26 96 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 97 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:56 98 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:02 99 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:03:12 100 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:35 101 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:37 102 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:04:29 103 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:45 104 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:05:38 105 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:21 106 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:07:01 107 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:08:28 108 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:08:47 109 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:55 110 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:30 111 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:48 112 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:59 113 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 114 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:25 115 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:37 116 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:05 117 Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 0:12:07 118 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:44 119 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:12 120 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:13:18 121 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:27 122 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 123 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 124 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:39 125 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:47 126 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:52 127 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:35 128 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:14:55 129 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:15:04 130 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:54 131 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:16 132 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:54 133 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:13 134 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:20 135 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:19:56 136 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:54 137 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:18 138 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:21:22 139 Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team 140 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 141 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 142 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 143 Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team 0:22:08 144 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 145 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 146 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 0:22:30 147 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:57 148 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:22:59 149 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:23:36 150 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:50 151 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:24:18 152 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team 0:24:28 153 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:25:24 154 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:40 155 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:25:59 156 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:08 157 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 158 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 159 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:54 160 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:27:16 161 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:27:38 162 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:28:06 163 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:15 164 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 165 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team 166 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:56 167 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:00 168 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:01 169 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:22 170 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:35 171 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:29:52 172 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:30:21 173 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:34 174 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:35 175 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:31:09 176 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:31:17 177 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:21 178 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:43 179 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 180 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:31:54 181 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:32:03 182 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 183 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:32:05 184 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:32:38 185 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:07 186 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 pts 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 51 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 48 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 44 5 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 37 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 36 8 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 35 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 34 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 29 11 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 25 12 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 24 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 24 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 16 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 19 18 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 17 19 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 20 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 17 21 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 23 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 24 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 14 25 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 26 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 27 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 28 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 29 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 12 30 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 12 31 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 33 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 34 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 8 35 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 36 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 5 37 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 4 38 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 4 39 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 4 40 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 3 41 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 42 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 43 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2

Mountian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 pts 2 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 11 4 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 11 5 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 6 8 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 9 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 10 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 5 11 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 14 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 15 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team 1

Active rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 3 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 3 6 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 3 8 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 11 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 12 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 13 Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 1 14 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1