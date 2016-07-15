Tour de Pologne: Gaviria wins stage 4
Etixx rider moves further ahead on overall lead
Stage 4: Nowy Sacz - Rzeszów/Podkarpackie
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) won another stage at the Tour de Pologne, increasing his lead in the overall classification to 19 seconds over Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and 22 seconds to Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merdia).
"It was a victory of the head more than of the legs and at the same time a win of the entire team. I'm really proud of my teammates," Gaviria said.
On stage 4 at the tour, Gaviria won the bunch sprint while wearing the yellow leader's jersey, popping a wheelie as he celebrated his stage win after crossing the finish line. He won the sprint ahead of Luka Mezgec (Orica-BikeExchange) and Kwiatkowski.
"The only thing that makes me sad after this victory is what happened in France, on Thursday evening," said Gaviria, referring to the tragic attack on Nice during a Bastille Day celebration, that killed at least 84 people.
"It's impossible not to think of it and I want to send my thoughts and condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who are suffering and in pain. I really hope such things will come to an end, because it's really crazy that we can't live in a world of peace and understanding."
The fourth stage was a 218 kilometres from Nowy Sacz to Rzeszow. Although there was a five-rider breakaway for much of the day, the race came down to an expected bunch kick. The escapees were reabsorbed into the field with 20km to go, where Zdenek Stybar tried a solo move, but in the end the Etixx team provided a perfect lead out for Gaviria.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:12:56
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|18
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|21
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|22
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|34
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|40
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|41
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|47
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|50
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|59
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|62
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|63
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|64
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|65
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|66
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|67
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|68
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|71
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|72
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|73
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|75
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|76
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|77
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|78
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|80
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|81
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|83
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|86
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|88
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|89
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|91
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|92
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|93
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|94
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|97
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|99
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|100
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|101
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|102
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|103
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|105
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|106
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|111
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:00:21
|112
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|113
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:40
|115
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:43
|116
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:56
|117
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:14
|118
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:38
|119
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:02
|120
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|121
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:53
|122
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:13
|123
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:10
|124
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:12:52
|125
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|126
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|129
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|131
|Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team
|132
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team
|133
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|134
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|135
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|136
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|137
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|138
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|139
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|140
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|142
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|143
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|145
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|146
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
|147
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|148
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:12:57
|149
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|150
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|151
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:38
|152
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|153
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|154
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|155
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|158
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|159
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
|160
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|161
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|162
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|163
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|164
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|165
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|166
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|167
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|168
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|169
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|170
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|171
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|172
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|173
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|174
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|175
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|176
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|177
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|178
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|179
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|180
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|181
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|182
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|183
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|184
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|185
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|186
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:19:38
|DNF
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNS
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|19
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|18
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|17
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|6
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|10
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|11
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|13
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|5
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|4
|18
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|19
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|4
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17:19:22
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:22
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|6
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|23
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:32
|28
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|29
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|31
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|34
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|35
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|38
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|42
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|43
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|46
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|48
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|49
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|50
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|51
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|54
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|57
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|63
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|66
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|72
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|73
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|74
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|75
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|77
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|78
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|79
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|80
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|81
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|82
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|83
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|84
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|85
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:55
|86
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:59
|87
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:21
|88
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:36
|90
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|91
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|92
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:56
|93
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:11
|94
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:17
|95
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:26
|96
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|97
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:56
|98
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:02
|99
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:03:12
|100
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:35
|101
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:37
|102
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:29
|103
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:45
|104
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:38
|105
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:21
|106
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:07:01
|107
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:28
|108
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:47
|109
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:55
|110
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:30
|111
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:48
|112
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:59
|113
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|114
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:25
|115
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:37
|116
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:05
|117
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:12:07
|118
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:44
|119
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:12
|120
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:18
|121
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:27
|122
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|124
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:39
|125
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:47
|126
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:52
|127
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:35
|128
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:55
|129
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|130
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:54
|131
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:16
|132
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:54
|133
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:13
|134
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:20
|135
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:19:56
|136
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:54
|137
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:18
|138
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:22
|139
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
|140
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|141
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|142
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|143
|Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:22:08
|144
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|145
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|146
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:22:30
|147
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:57
|148
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:22:59
|149
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:23:36
|150
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:50
|151
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:18
|152
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:24:28
|153
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:25:24
|154
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:40
|155
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:59
|156
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:08
|157
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|159
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:54
|160
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:27:16
|161
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:38
|162
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:28:06
|163
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:15
|164
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|165
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
|166
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:56
|167
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:00
|168
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:01
|169
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:22
|170
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:29:35
|171
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:29:52
|172
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:30:21
|173
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:34
|174
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:35
|175
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:09
|176
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:31:17
|177
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:21
|178
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:43
|179
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|180
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:54
|181
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:32:03
|182
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|183
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:32:05
|184
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:38
|185
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:07
|186
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|pts
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|48
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|44
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|37
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|36
|8
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|35
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|34
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|29
|11
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|25
|12
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|24
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|24
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|16
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|19
|18
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|17
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|17
|21
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|23
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|24
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|14
|25
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|26
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|27
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|28
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|29
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|12
|30
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|31
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|33
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|34
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|35
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|36
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|5
|37
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|4
|38
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|39
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|4
|40
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|41
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|42
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|pts
|2
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|8
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|9
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|10
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|5
|11
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|14
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|15
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|3
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|6
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|3
|8
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|11
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|12
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|13
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|14
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|51:59:24
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|FDJ
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|13
|Tinkoff Team
|15
|IAM Cycling
|16
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|Dimension Data
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:23
|21
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:32
|22
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:10
|23
|Polish National Team
|0:29:00
|24
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:59:39
