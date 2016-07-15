Trending

Tour de Pologne: Gaviria wins stage 4

Etixx rider moves further ahead on overall lead

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
An unusual angle for a power meter head unit for this Novo Nordisk rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
It wasn't a great day for Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) as he was the last man to finish the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belgian national coach Kevin De Weert is at the Tour of Poland in 2016

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The break gets away from the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) before he recorded a DNF for the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The three-man breakaway having a chat

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria and Etixx-QuickStep celebrate another win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jhonatan Restrepo (Team Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) took a later flyer before Fernando Gaviria won the stage for the team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Three wins from four for Etixx-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep are dominating the 2016 Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) back in the white points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski was third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland and wheelies across the finish line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland and increases his lead in the overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 in Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) won another stage at the Tour de Pologne, increasing his lead in the overall classification to 19 seconds over Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and 22 seconds to Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merdia). 

"It was a victory of the head more than of the legs and at the same time a win of the entire team. I'm really proud of my teammates," Gaviria said.

On stage 4 at the tour, Gaviria won the bunch sprint while wearing the yellow leader's jersey, popping a wheelie as he celebrated his stage win after crossing the finish line. He won the sprint ahead of Luka Mezgec (Orica-BikeExchange) and Kwiatkowski. 

"The only thing that makes me sad after this victory is what happened in France, on Thursday evening," said Gaviria, referring to the tragic attack on Nice during a Bastille Day celebration, that killed at least 84 people.

"It's impossible not to think of it and I want to send my thoughts and condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who are suffering and in pain. I really hope such things will come to an end, because it's really crazy that we can't live in a world of peace and understanding."

The fourth stage was a 218 kilometres from Nowy Sacz to Rzeszow. Although there was a five-rider breakaway for much of the day, the race came down to an expected bunch kick. The escapees were reabsorbed into the field with 20km to go, where Zdenek Stybar tried a solo move, but in the end the Etixx team provided a perfect lead out for Gaviria.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step5:12:56
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
6Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
10Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
12Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
13Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
14Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
18Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
19Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
20Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
21Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
22Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
34Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
35Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
37Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
40Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
41Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
44Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
45Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
47Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
49Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
50Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
51Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
52Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
53Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
54Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
56Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
58Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
59Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
60Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
61Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
62Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
63Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
64Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
65Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
66Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
67Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
68Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
71Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
72James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
73Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
75Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
76Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
77Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
78Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
80Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
82Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
87Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
88Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
89Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
91Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
92Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
93Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
94Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
96Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
97Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
98Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
99Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
100Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
101Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
102Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
103Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
105Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
106Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
107Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
108Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
109Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:00:21
112Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:00:30
113Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
114Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:40
115Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:43
116Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:56
117Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:14
118Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:38
119Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:02
120Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
121Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:53
122Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:13
123Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:10
124Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team0:12:52
125Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
127Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
129Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
131Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team
132Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team
133Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
134Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
135Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
136Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
137Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
138Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
139Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
140Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
141Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
142Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
143Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
144Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
145Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
146Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
147Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
148Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:12:57
149Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
150Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
151Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:38
152Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
153Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
154Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
155Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
156Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
157Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
158Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
159Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
160Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
161Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
162Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
163Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
164Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
165Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
166Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
167Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
168Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
169David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
170Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
171Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
172Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
173Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
174Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
175Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
176Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
177Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
178Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
179Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
180Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
181Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
182Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
183Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
184Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
185Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
186Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:19:38
DNFLukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNSDmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
DNFMatteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBlel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step20pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange19
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky18
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling17
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16
6Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin15
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
10Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ11
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac10
12Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling9
13Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team8
14Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team5
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida4
18Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ3
19Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team1

Mountain 1 - Zaklikkowka, 110.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Gmina Lubenia, 117.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
4Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team1

Mountian 3 - Jasienniki, 162.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 4 - Zaklikowka, 171.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange3
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
4Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Mountain 5 - Gmina Lubenia, 178.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange3
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
4Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step17:19:22
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:19
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:22
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:26
6Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
17Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
23Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:32
28Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
29Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
31Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
32Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
33Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
34Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
35Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
37Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
38Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
42Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
43Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
46Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
48Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
49Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
50Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
51Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
53Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
54Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
57Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
60Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
61Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
62Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
63Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
66François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
68Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
71Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
72Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
73Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
74Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
75Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
76Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
77Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
78Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
79Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
80Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
81Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
82James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
83Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
84Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
85Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:55
86Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:59
87Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:21
88Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:36
90Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
91Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
92Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:56
93Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:11
94Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:02:17
95Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:02:26
96Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
97Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:56
98Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:02
99Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:03:12
100Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:35
101Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:37
102Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:04:29
103Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:45
104Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:05:38
105Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:21
106Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:07:01
107Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:08:28
108Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:47
109Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:55
110Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:30
111Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:48
112Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:59
113Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
114Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:25
115Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:10:37
116Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:05
117Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team0:12:07
118Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:44
119Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:12
120Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:13:18
121Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:27
122Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
123Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
124Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:39
125Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:47
126Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:52
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:35
128Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:14:55
129Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:15:04
130Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:54
131Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:16
132Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:54
133Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:13
134Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:20
135Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:19:56
136Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:54
137Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:18
138Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:21:22
139Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
140Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
141Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
142Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
143Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team0:22:08
144Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
145Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
146Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team0:22:30
147Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:57
148Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:22:59
149Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:23:36
150Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:50
151Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:24:18
152Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team0:24:28
153Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:25:24
154Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:40
155Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:25:59
156Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:08
157Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
158Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
159Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:26:54
160Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:27:16
161Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:27:38
162Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:28:06
163Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:15
164Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
165Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
166Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:56
167Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:00
168Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:01
169Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:22
170Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:35
171Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:29:52
172Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:30:21
173Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:34
174Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:35
175Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:31:09
176Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:31:17
177Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:21
178David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:43
179Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
180Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:31:54
181Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:32:03
182Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
183Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:32:05
184Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:38
185Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:34:07
186Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step66pts
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo51
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling48
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data44
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo40
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange37
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange36
8Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo35
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky34
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida29
11Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ25
12Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ24
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac24
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal23
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin21
16Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step20
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky19
18Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team17
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step17
20Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling17
21Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
23Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin15
24Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team14
25Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
26Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
27Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13
28Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
29Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team12
30Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale12
31Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11
33Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
34Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling8
35Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team6
36Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team5
37Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida4
38Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha4
39Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ4
40Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling3
41Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
42Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida2

Mountian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14pts
2Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice13
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team11
4Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team11
5Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange6
8Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
9Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
10Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team5
11Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
14Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1
15Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team1

Active rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida4
3Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange3
6Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
7Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ3
8Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
11Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
12Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
13Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team1
14Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky51:59:24
2Astana Pro Team
3BMC Racing Team0:00:09
4Lampre - Merida
5FDJ
7Lotto Soudal
8Team Katusha
9Movistar Team0:00:18
13Tinkoff Team
15IAM Cycling
16Gazprom-Rusvelo
17Dimension Data
18AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Bardiani CSF0:01:23
21Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:32
22Trek-Segafredo0:13:10
23Polish National Team0:29:00
24Team Novo Nordisk0:59:39

