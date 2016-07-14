Image 1 of 31 New points leader Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 31 Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) enjoys his time on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 31 Stage winner Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 31 Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 31 Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) gets the stage 3 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 31 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 31 Race leader Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 31 Front wheel change for Dmitrii Kozonchuk of Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 31 Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) sprays the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 31 Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 31 Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 31 Francois Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 31 Race leader Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 31 Lukasz Wisniowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 31 Loic Vliegen and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) chat mid-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 31 Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 31 Matej Mohoric (Lampre - Merida) leading the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 31 Feed time for Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 31 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 31 The riders wait for the start gun in Zawiercie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 31 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 31 Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 at Tour of Poland (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 23 of 31 Etixx-QuickStep work for overall leader Gaviria (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 31 Etixx-QuickStep work for overall leader Gaviria (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 31 Nikols Maes (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 31 Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his stage 3 win on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 31 Moreno Hofland (LottoNL Jombo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 31 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 31 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 31 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 31 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) won the third stage at the Tour de Pologne in a sprint finish in Nowy Sacz. The Italian beat Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Luka Mezgec (Orica-BikeExchange).

"I am so happy because since the beginning of the year I was searching for a victory. I dedicate this win to my teammates, they have helped me for three stages and today I was finally able to pay them back with the victory," Bonifazio said.

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep), who finished 14th in the stage, maintained his lead in the overall classification. He heads into Friday's stage 4 with a six-second advantage over Bonifazio and eight seconds over Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange).

Stage 3 was a 240km race from Zawiercie to Nowy Sacz, the longest stage of the seven-day tour. Although a five-man breakaway cleared the field, they were ultimately brought back into the mice before the day's final succession of climbs.

The field split several times over each hill, but regrouped before the final run-in to Nowy-Sacz. In the last metres, Bonifazio jumped around Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) to take the win by a bike length ahead of Hofland and Mezgec.

"I suffered on the steep climb 25 kilometres from the finish," Bonifazio said. "But I followed the Etixx (Quick Step) train to get back to the bunch with Gaviria. I recovered and then in the sprint I decided to follow Gaviria's wheel. I felt good, and I was able to pass him easily with 200 metres to go. I was confident I could do well in one of the sprints this week, and today everything went perfectly.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5:46:12 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 5 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 7 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 13 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 14 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 16 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 17 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 20 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 21 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 22 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 26 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 30 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 31 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 33 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 37 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 42 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 43 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 44 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 47 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 49 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 50 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 54 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 57 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 58 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 59 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 60 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 62 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 64 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 65 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 66 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 67 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 68 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 71 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac 73 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 74 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 79 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 82 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 83 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 84 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 86 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 87 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 88 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 89 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 90 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 91 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 92 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 94 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 95 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 96 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 97 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 100 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 101 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 102 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:00:20 103 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:22 104 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:25 105 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:29 106 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:33 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:36 108 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:54 109 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 110 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 111 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 112 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 113 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:01:21 114 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 115 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:51 116 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 117 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 118 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 119 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 120 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:14 121 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:03:48 122 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:04:15 123 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:35 124 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 125 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team 0:07:55 126 Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team 127 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 128 Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team 129 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 130 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 132 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 133 Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 134 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 135 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 136 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 137 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 138 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 139 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 141 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 142 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 143 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 144 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 145 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 146 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 147 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 148 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 149 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 150 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 152 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 153 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 154 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 155 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 156 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:14 157 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 158 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 159 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 161 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 162 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 163 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 164 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 165 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 166 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:02 167 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 168 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 169 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 170 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 171 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team 172 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 173 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 174 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 175 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 176 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 177 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 178 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 179 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 180 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 181 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 182 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 183 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:22 184 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 185 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 186 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 187 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 188 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 189 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 190 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 191 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 192 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 193 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling DNF Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team DNF Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal DNF Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky

Special sprint - Wadowice, 78.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Mountain 1 - Wysokie, 179.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 3 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 5 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 5 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2

Special sprint - Koral, 193.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida

Mountain 2 - Mystkow, 206km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Kunow, 212.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Special sprint - Fakro, 222.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Active rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 3 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 12:06:36 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:08 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:10 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:14 6 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:16 7 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 11 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 14 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 17 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 19 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 20 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 30 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:22 32 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:23 33 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 34 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 35 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 36 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 38 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 39 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 40 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 41 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 45 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 47 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 48 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 49 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 51 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 52 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 53 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 55 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 57 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 58 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 59 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 60 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 66 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 67 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 68 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 70 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 72 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 73 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 75 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 77 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 78 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 79 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 82 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 83 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 84 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 85 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 86 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 87 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 88 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 89 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 90 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 91 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 92 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 93 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:45 94 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:49 95 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:50 96 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:58 97 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:01:11 98 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 99 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 100 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 101 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 102 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:33 103 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:46 104 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:01 105 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:02:02 106 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:07 107 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:16 108 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 109 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:27 110 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:02:32 111 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:02:39 112 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:46 113 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:52 114 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:58 115 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:06 116 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:21 117 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:03:23 118 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:27 119 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:04:13 120 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:05:28 121 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:02 122 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:18 123 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:11 124 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 125 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:08:18 126 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:20 127 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 128 Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team 129 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 131 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 132 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 133 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 134 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 135 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:45 136 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:06 137 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 138 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 139 Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team 140 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 142 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:20 143 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 0:09:28 144 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 145 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 146 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:38 147 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:09:50 148 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:55 149 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:57 150 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:15 151 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:10:18 152 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 153 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:27 154 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 155 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 156 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team 157 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:10:34 158 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:35 159 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:55 160 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:08 161 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:12 162 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:13 163 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:16 164 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team 0:11:26 165 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:34 166 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:47 167 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:54 168 Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 0:11:57 169 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:12:04 170 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:13 171 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:16 172 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:12:17 173 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:12:33 174 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:38 175 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:46 176 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:47 177 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 178 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:13:21 179 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:13:23 180 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:13:29 181 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 182 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:33 183 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 184 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:55 185 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 186 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:06 187 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:14:15 188 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 189 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:14:17 190 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:14:45 191 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:50 192 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:19 193 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:21:32

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 51 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 36 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 32 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 31 7 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 28 8 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 24 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 23 10 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 11 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 19 13 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 18 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 16 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 17 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 14 18 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 19 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 14 20 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 14 21 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 23 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 24 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team 11 25 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 26 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 10 27 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 28 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 29 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 9 30 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 8 31 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 8 32 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 33 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 4 34 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 35 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 3 36 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 38 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 2 39 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 11 pts 2 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 4 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 5 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 5 6 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 9 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 10 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Active rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 3 4 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 3 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 7 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 9 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 10 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 11 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team 1