Tour de Pologne: Bonifazio wins stage 3

Gaviria stays in the overall lead

New points leader Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) enjoys his time on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage winner Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) gets the stage 3 win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Front wheel change for Dmitrii Kozonchuk of Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) sprays the champagne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Francois Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lukasz Wisniowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Loic Vliegen and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) chat mid-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matej Mohoric (Lampre - Merida) leading the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Feed time for Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The riders wait for the start gun in Zawiercie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey in Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 at Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Etixx-QuickStep work for overall leader Gaviria

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep work for overall leader Gaviria

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nikols Maes (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his stage 3 win on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno Hofland (LottoNL Jombo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey in Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey in Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey in Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) won the third stage at the Tour de Pologne in a sprint finish in Nowy Sacz. The Italian beat Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Luka Mezgec (Orica-BikeExchange).  

"I am so happy because since the beginning of the year I was searching for a victory. I dedicate this win to my teammates, they have helped me for three stages and today I was finally able to pay them back with the victory," Bonifazio said.

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep), who finished 14th in the stage, maintained his lead in the overall classification. He heads into Friday's stage 4 with a six-second advantage over Bonifazio and eight seconds over Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange).

Stage 3 was a 240km race from Zawiercie to Nowy Sacz, the longest stage of the seven-day tour. Although a five-man breakaway cleared the field, they were ultimately brought back into the mice before the day's final succession of climbs.

The field split several times over each hill, but regrouped before the final run-in to Nowy-Sacz. In the last metres, Bonifazio jumped around Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) to take the win by a bike length ahead of Hofland and Mezgec.

"I suffered on the steep climb 25 kilometres from the finish," Bonifazio said. "But I followed the Etixx (Quick Step) train to get back to the bunch with Gaviria. I recovered and then in the sprint I decided to follow Gaviria's wheel. I felt good, and I was able to pass him easily with 200 metres to go. I was confident I could do well in one of the sprints this week, and today everything went perfectly.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5:46:12
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
5Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
7Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
8Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
10Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
12Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
13Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
14Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
16Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
17Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
18Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
21Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
22Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
26Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
27Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
29Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
30Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
31Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
32Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
33Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
36Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
37Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
42Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
43Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
44Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
45Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
47Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
49Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
50Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
52Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
54Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
57Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
59Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
62Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
64Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
65Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
66Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
67Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
68Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
71Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
73Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
74Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
79Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
82Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
83Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
84Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
86Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
87James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
88Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
89Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
90Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
92Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
94Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
95Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
96Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
97Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
100Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
101Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
102Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:20
103Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:22
104Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:25
105Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:29
106Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:33
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:36
108Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:54
109Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
110Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
111Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
112Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:01:21
114Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
115Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:51
116Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
117Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
118Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
119Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
120Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:14
121Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:03:48
122Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:04:15
123Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:35
124Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
125Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team0:07:55
126Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team
127Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
128Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
129Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
130Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
132Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
133Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
134Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
135Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
136Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
137Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
138Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
139Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
141Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
142Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
143Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
144Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
145Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
146Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
147Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
148Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
149Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
150Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
152Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
153Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
154Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
155Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
156Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:14
157Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
158Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
159Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
160Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
161Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
162Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
163Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
164Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
165Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
166Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:10:02
167Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
168Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
169Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
170Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
171Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
172Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
173Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
174Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
175Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
176Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
177Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
178Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
179Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
180Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
181Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
182Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
183Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:22
184Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
185Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
186Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
187Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
188Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
189Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
190Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
191David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
192Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
193Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFIvan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFJesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
DNFRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
DNFBenat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky

Special sprint - Wadowice, 78.3km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
3Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Mountain 1 - Wysokie, 179.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
3Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team5
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
5Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2

Special sprint - Koral, 193.9km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida

Mountain 2 - Mystkow, 206km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Kunow, 212.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Special sprint - Fakro, 222.5km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Active rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
3Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step12:06:36
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:06
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:08
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:10
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:14
6Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:16
7Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
9Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
11Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
17Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
18Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
19Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
20Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:22
32Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:23
33Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
34Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
35Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
36Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
37Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
38Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
39Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
40Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
41Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
45Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
47Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
49Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
51Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
52Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
53Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
54Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
55Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
56Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
57Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
59Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
60Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
66Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
67Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
68Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
70Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
72Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
73Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
74Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
75François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
77Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
78Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
79Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
80Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
82Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
83Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
84Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
85Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
86Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
87Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
88Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
89Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
90James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
91Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
92Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
93Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:45
94Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:49
95Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:50
96Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:58
97Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:11
98Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
99Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
100Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
102Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:33
103Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:46
104Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:01
105Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:02:02
106Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:02:07
107Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:02:16
108Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
109Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:27
110Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:02:32
111Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:39
112Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:46
113Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:52
114Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:58
115Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:06
116Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:21
117Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:03:23
118Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:27
119Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:04:13
120Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:05:28
121Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:02
122Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:18
123Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:11
124Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
125Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:08:18
126Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:20
127Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
128Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
129Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
131Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
132Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
133Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
134Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
135Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:45
136Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:06
137Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
138Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
139Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team
140Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
142Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:20
143Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team0:09:28
144Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
145Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
146Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:38
147Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:09:50
148Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:55
149Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:57
150Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:15
151Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:10:18
152Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
153Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:10:27
154Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
155Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
156Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
157Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:10:34
158Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:35
159Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:55
160Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:08
161Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:12
162Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:13
163Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:11:16
164Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team0:11:26
165Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:34
166Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:47
167Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:54
168Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team0:11:57
169Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:12:04
170Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:13
171Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:16
172Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:12:17
173Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:12:33
174Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:38
175Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:46
176Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:47
177Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
178Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:13:21
179Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:13:23
180Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:13:29
181Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
182Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:33
183Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
184David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:55
185Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
186Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:06
187Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:14:15
188Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
189Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:14:17
190Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:14:45
191Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:50
192Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:16:19
193Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:21:32

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo51pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step46
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo40
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange36
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data32
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling31
7Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo28
8Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ24
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida23
10Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin21
11Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step20
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky19
13Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange18
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step17
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky16
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
17Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team14
18Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
19Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac14
20Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ14
21Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
23Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
24Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team11
25Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11
26Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale10
27Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
28Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
29Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team9
30Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling8
31Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling8
32Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team6
33Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha4
34Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
35Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling3
36Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
38Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data2
39Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ1

Mountian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team11pts
2Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
4Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
5Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team5
6Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
9Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
10Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Active rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange3
4Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
5Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ3
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
7Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
9Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
10Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
11Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
12Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky36:20:36
3Astana Pro Team
4BMC Racing Team0:00:09
5Lampre - Merida
7Team Katusha
8Lotto Soudal
9FDJ
13Movistar Team0:00:18
15Tinkoff Team
16IAM Cycling
17Team Giant-Alpecin
18Trek-Segafredo
19Dimension Data
20Gazprom-Rusvelo
21AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Bardiani CSF0:00:43
24Polish National Team0:16:08
25Team Novo Nordisk0:24:23

