Tour de Pologne: Bonifazio wins stage 3
Gaviria stays in the overall lead
Stage 3: Zawiercie - Nowy Sacz
Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) won the third stage at the Tour de Pologne in a sprint finish in Nowy Sacz. The Italian beat Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Luka Mezgec (Orica-BikeExchange).
"I am so happy because since the beginning of the year I was searching for a victory. I dedicate this win to my teammates, they have helped me for three stages and today I was finally able to pay them back with the victory," Bonifazio said.
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep), who finished 14th in the stage, maintained his lead in the overall classification. He heads into Friday's stage 4 with a six-second advantage over Bonifazio and eight seconds over Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange).
Stage 3 was a 240km race from Zawiercie to Nowy Sacz, the longest stage of the seven-day tour. Although a five-man breakaway cleared the field, they were ultimately brought back into the mice before the day's final succession of climbs.
The field split several times over each hill, but regrouped before the final run-in to Nowy-Sacz. In the last metres, Bonifazio jumped around Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) to take the win by a bike length ahead of Hofland and Mezgec.
"I suffered on the steep climb 25 kilometres from the finish," Bonifazio said. "But I followed the Etixx (Quick Step) train to get back to the bunch with Gaviria. I recovered and then in the sprint I decided to follow Gaviria's wheel. I felt good, and I was able to pass him easily with 200 metres to go. I was confident I could do well in one of the sprints this week, and today everything went perfectly.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5:46:12
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|5
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|22
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|26
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|31
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|33
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|43
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|44
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|54
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|57
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|59
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|62
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|64
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|65
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|67
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|70
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|71
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|73
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|74
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|79
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|82
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|83
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|84
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|86
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|87
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|88
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|89
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|92
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|95
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|96
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|97
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|102
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:20
|103
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:22
|104
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:25
|105
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:29
|106
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:33
|107
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:36
|108
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:54
|109
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|110
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|111
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|112
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|113
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|114
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|115
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:51
|116
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|117
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|118
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|119
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|120
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:14
|121
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:03:48
|122
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:15
|123
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:35
|124
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:07:55
|126
|Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team
|127
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|128
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
|129
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|130
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|133
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|134
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|135
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|136
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|137
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|138
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|139
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|142
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|143
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|145
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|147
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|148
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|150
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|152
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|153
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|154
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|155
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:14
|157
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|158
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|159
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|161
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|162
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|163
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|164
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|165
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|166
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:02
|167
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|168
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|169
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|170
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|171
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
|172
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|173
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|174
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|175
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|176
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|177
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|178
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|179
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|180
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|181
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|182
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|183
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:22
|184
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|185
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|186
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|187
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|188
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|189
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|190
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|191
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|192
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|193
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|3
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|5
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|5
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|3
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:06:36
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:08
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:10
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:14
|6
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:16
|7
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|11
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|14
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|17
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|19
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|20
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:22
|32
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:23
|33
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|34
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|36
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|39
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|40
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|41
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|45
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|47
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|48
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|52
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|55
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|57
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|59
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|60
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|65
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|67
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|70
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|73
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|75
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|77
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|78
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|82
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|83
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|85
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|86
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|87
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|89
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|90
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|91
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|92
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|93
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|94
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:49
|95
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:50
|96
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:58
|97
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:11
|98
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|100
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|102
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:33
|103
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:46
|104
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:01
|105
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|106
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:07
|107
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:16
|108
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|109
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:27
|110
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|111
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:02:39
|112
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:46
|113
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:52
|114
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:58
|115
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:06
|116
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:21
|117
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:23
|118
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:27
|119
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:04:13
|120
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:28
|121
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:02
|122
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:18
|123
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:11
|124
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:18
|126
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:20
|127
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team
|129
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|131
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|133
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|134
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|135
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:45
|136
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:06
|137
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|139
|Gracjan Szelag (Pol) Polish National Team
|140
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|142
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:20
|143
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:09:28
|144
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|145
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|146
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:38
|147
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:50
|148
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:55
|149
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:57
|150
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:15
|151
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:10:18
|152
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|153
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:27
|154
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|155
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|156
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Polish National Team
|157
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:10:34
|158
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:35
|159
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:55
|160
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:08
|161
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:12
|162
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:13
|163
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:11:16
|164
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:11:26
|165
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:34
|166
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:47
|167
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:54
|168
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:11:57
|169
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:12:04
|170
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:13
|171
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:16
|172
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:12:17
|173
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:12:33
|174
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:38
|175
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:46
|176
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:47
|177
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|178
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:21
|179
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|180
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:29
|181
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|182
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:33
|183
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|184
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:55
|185
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|186
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:06
|187
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:14:15
|188
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|189
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:14:17
|190
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:45
|191
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:50
|192
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:19
|193
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:21:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|36
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|32
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|31
|7
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|28
|8
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|24
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|23
|10
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|11
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|19
|13
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|18
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|16
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|17
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|14
|18
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|19
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|20
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|14
|21
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|23
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|24
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Polish National Team
|11
|25
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|26
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|27
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|28
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|29
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|9
|30
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|31
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|32
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|33
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|34
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|35
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|36
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|38
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|2
|39
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|4
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|5
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|5
|6
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|9
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|10
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|4
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|3
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|7
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|9
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|10
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|11
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Dariusz Detko (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|36:20:36
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|FDJ
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|16
|IAM Cycling
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Dimension Data
|20
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|22
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:43
|24
|Polish National Team
|0:16:08
|25
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:23
