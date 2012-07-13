Kruopis captures stage 4 in Katowice
Intermediate sprint time bonus puts Kwiatkowski into leader's jersey
Stage 4: Bedzin - Katowice
Aidis Kruopis (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) sprinted to victory in stage 4 of the Tour of Poland, at 127.8km the shortest outing of the seven-day stage race. Following the 25-year-old Lithuanian across the finish line were stage 2 winner Ben Swift (Sky) in second and Theo Bos (Rabobank) in third place.
Kruopis parlayed his team's lead-out into his second victory of the season, but the first of his career in a WorldTour event.
"This is a special victory for me and the team," said Kruopis. "Orica-GreenEdge has shown their faith in me, and it's the first opportunity I've had to win in Poland. I'm happy to show the team what I could do.
"Mitch [Docker] kept the pace high and Leigh [Howard] led me to 800 meters. I went around the last corner behind the Sky train. I was just behind Swift, and he had two teammates in front of him. They pulled until he opened his sprint. At 100 meters, I started sprinting. I passed Swift, and I won.
"I had some problems in the middle part of the season," admitted Kruopis. "I spent 10 days in Slovenia riding in the mountains to get in the best shape I could for the Tour of Poland. I wanted to improve myself and show the team that I could do something here."
While nearly the entire peloton finished in the same time as Kruopis in the bunch gallop, the leader's jersey changed hands as Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the first intermediate sprint 27.9km into the stage and earned a three-second time bonus. Kwiatkowski started the stage second overall on general classification, one second shy of race leader Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale), but now leads his home Tour by two seconds over the young Italian with three stages remaining.
"I'm over the moon," Kwiatkowski said."The public sang 'Happy Birthday' to me, even though my birthday was June 2nd. My family and my girlfriend were also at the race. It was amazing! It's one of the most important moments of my career. It was an emotional moment when I wore the yellow jersey in front of the public of my country. I always dreamt about it.
"Tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow, will be a fight on the mountains, but we are ready. The team is strong and I feel good. I will try until the end to defend this jersey."
Stage 4 began with two local circuit laps in the start town of Bedzin and then proceeded to Katowice where the peloton faced a finishing circuit, an 8.1km loop to be completed six times. A four-man break comprised of Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord Named), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Rafael Andriato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and Martin Verschoor (Team Type 1-Sanofi) enjoyed a stint of freedom, but the teams of the sprinters would not be denied a chance to win the stage. The escapees built up a three-minute advantage, but the hard-charging peloton neutralised the attack on the final finishing circuit to set up the field sprint finale.
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:43:04
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|9
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|11
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|17
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|21
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|23
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|28
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|30
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|31
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|33
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|34
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|35
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|40
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|41
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|42
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|43
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|44
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|46
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|47
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|48
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|50
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|57
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|59
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|60
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|61
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|62
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|63
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|66
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|67
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|68
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|69
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|70
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|71
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|72
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|74
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|75
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|76
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|77
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|79
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|81
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|82
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|83
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|84
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|87
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|92
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|93
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|95
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
|98
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|99
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|101
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|102
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|105
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|106
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|108
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|110
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|112
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|113
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|114
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|115
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|117
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|119
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|120
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|122
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|123
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|124
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|126
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|127
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|128
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|129
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|130
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|131
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|132
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|133
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|134
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|135
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|136
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|138
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|139
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|140
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
|141
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|142
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|143
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|144
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|145
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|147
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|148
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|149
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|151
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|152
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|153
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|154
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|155
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
|156
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|157
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:23
|158
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:25
|159
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|160
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|161
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|163
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|164
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|165
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|166
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|167
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|168
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|169
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|172
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|173
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|174
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|175
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|176
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|177
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|178
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|179
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|180
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:43
|181
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|182
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|183
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|184
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|185
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|186
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|187
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|188
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|189
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|190
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:06
|191
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|192
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:40
|193
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|194
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:51
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|13
|9
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|12
|10
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|11
|11
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|10
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|13
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|8
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|16
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|17
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|1
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|1
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|3
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|3
|pts
|2
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|3
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|3
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|1
|Katusha Team
|8:09:12
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Sky Procycling
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|5
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|6
|FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Argos-Shimano
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Radioshack-Nissan
|13
|Caja Rural
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|Pro Team Astana
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|Utensilnord Named
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|22
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|23
|Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Polish National Team
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18:07:33
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:08
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:11
|6
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:12
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|14
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|15
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|21
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|22
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|24
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:24
|27
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|28
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:11
|30
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|31
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:21
|32
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:25
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|42
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|43
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|44
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|45
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|47
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:51
|48
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|49
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:02
|50
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
|52
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|53
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:07
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|55
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|56
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:39
|58
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:49
|59
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:03:00
|60
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|61
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:03
|62
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|63
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|64
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:45
|65
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:05:12
|66
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:17
|67
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:39
|68
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:06:26
|69
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|70
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:06:39
|71
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:41
|72
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:07:18
|73
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:07:48
|74
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:53
|75
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:26
|76
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:51
|77
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:09:04
|78
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|79
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|80
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:06
|81
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:32
|82
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:36
|83
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:51
|84
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:07
|85
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:20
|86
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|87
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:11:20
|88
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:11:27
|89
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:40
|90
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:47
|91
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:11:50
|92
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:54
|93
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:03
|94
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:28
|95
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:36
|96
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:41
|97
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:49
|98
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:12:58
|99
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|100
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:13:20
|101
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:05
|102
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|103
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:06
|104
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:38
|105
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:43
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:49
|107
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:08
|108
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:15
|109
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|110
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:15:49
|111
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:53
|112
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:58
|113
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:16:19
|114
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:16:23
|115
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:24
|116
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:36
|117
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:39
|118
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:17:20
|119
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:33
|120
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:17:57
|121
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:17:58
|122
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:17
|123
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:20:17
|124
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:42
|125
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:56
|126
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:59
|127
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:25
|128
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:26
|129
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:27
|130
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:08
|131
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:22:34
|132
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:37
|133
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:22:46
|134
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:22:55
|135
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:23:17
|136
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:23:18
|137
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:23:23
|138
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|140
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:23:25
|141
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:28
|142
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:38
|143
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:23:45
|144
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:24:04
|145
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:24:10
|146
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:27
|147
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:44
|149
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:24:46
|150
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:24:52
|151
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|152
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:25:14
|154
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|155
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:26:01
|156
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:26
|157
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:26:29
|158
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:26:38
|159
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:27:57
|160
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:29:26
|161
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|162
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|164
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:12
|165
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:39
|166
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:31:05
|167
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:31:07
|168
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:31:22
|169
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:32:13
|170
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:38
|171
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:19
|172
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:34:53
|173
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|174
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|175
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|176
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:58
|177
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:35:12
|178
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:35:16
|179
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|0:35:27
|180
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:35:35
|181
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|182
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:36:02
|183
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:36:07
|184
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:41:53
|185
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:42:14
|186
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:03
|187
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:45:19
|188
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:45:34
|189
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:37
|190
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:45:41
|191
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:46:45
|192
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:47:08
|193
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:47:12
|194
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:04
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|pts
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|34
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|27
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|10
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|11
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|12
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|13
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|21
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|16
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|17
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|18
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|19
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|18
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|18
|21
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|22
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|17
|23
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|25
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|15
|26
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|27
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|29
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|14
|30
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|31
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|32
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|33
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|34
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|11
|35
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|36
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|37
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|38
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|39
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|9
|40
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|41
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|42
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|8
|43
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|7
|44
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|45
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|46
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|5
|47
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|48
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|49
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|50
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|51
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|52
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|53
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|54
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|55
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|56
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|11
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|9
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|4
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|6
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|4
|7
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|8
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|9
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|10
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|12
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|13
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|15
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|16
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|17
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|24
|3
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|20
|4
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|13
|6
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|11
|7
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|8
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|10
|9
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|13
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|14
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|15
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|16
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|17
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|18
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|22
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|2
|23
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|24
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|25
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|27
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|54:23:15
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|3
|Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:25
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:04
|12
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:39
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:03:47
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:27
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:05
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:34
|18
|Utensilnord Named
|0:07:14
|19
|Argos-Shimano
|0:08:02
|20
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:23
|21
|Polish National Team
|0:14:05
|22
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:15:30
|23
|Caja Rural
|0:31:32
|24
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:31:44
|25
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:45:54
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy