Kruopis captures stage 4 in Katowice

Intermediate sprint time bonus puts Kwiatkowski into leader's jersey

Image 1 of 11

Aidis Kruopis (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Poland.

Aidis Kruopis (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Poland.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 2 of 11

Ben Swift (Sky) leads the points classification after four stages at the Tour of Poland.

Ben Swift (Sky) leads the points classification after four stages at the Tour of Poland.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 3 of 11

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica GreenEdge) leads the mountains classification.

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica GreenEdge) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 4 of 11

The Tour of Poland has a seemingly unlimited supply of balloons to place along the parcours each day.

The Tour of Poland has a seemingly unlimited supply of balloons to place along the parcours each day.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 5 of 11

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Poland.

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Poland.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 6 of 11

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins the first intermediate sprint of stage 4 and the three-second bonus moved him into the leader's jersey.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins the first intermediate sprint of stage 4 and the three-second bonus moved him into the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 7 of 11

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Poland.

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Poland.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 8 of 11

You think Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is excited to lead his national Tour?

You think Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is excited to lead his national Tour?
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 9 of 11

Celebration time for Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) as he moved into the leader's jersey after stage 4.

Celebration time for Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) as he moved into the leader's jersey after stage 4.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 10 of 11

Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium to receive the leader's jersey.

Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium to receive the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 11 of 11

Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord Named) leads the sprint classification.

Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord Named) leads the sprint classification.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Aidis Kruopis (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) sprinted to victory in stage 4 of the Tour of Poland, at 127.8km the shortest outing of the seven-day stage race. Following the 25-year-old Lithuanian across the finish line were stage 2 winner Ben Swift (Sky) in second and Theo Bos (Rabobank) in third place.

Kruopis parlayed his team's lead-out into his second victory of the season, but the first of his career in a WorldTour event.

"This is a special victory for me and the team," said Kruopis. "Orica-GreenEdge has shown their faith in me, and it's the first opportunity I've had to win in Poland. I'm happy to show the team what I could do.

"Mitch [Docker] kept the pace high and Leigh [Howard] led me to 800 meters. I went around the last corner behind the Sky train. I was just behind Swift, and he had two teammates in front of him. They pulled until he opened his sprint. At 100 meters, I started sprinting. I passed Swift, and I won.

"I had some problems in the middle part of the season," admitted Kruopis. "I spent 10 days in Slovenia riding in the mountains to get in the best shape I could for the Tour of Poland. I wanted to improve myself and show the team that I could do something here."

While nearly the entire peloton finished in the same time as Kruopis in the bunch gallop, the leader's jersey changed hands as Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the first intermediate sprint 27.9km into the stage and earned a three-second time bonus. Kwiatkowski started the stage second overall on general classification, one second shy of race leader Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale), but now leads his home Tour by two seconds over the young Italian with three stages remaining.

"I'm over the moon," Kwiatkowski said."The public sang 'Happy Birthday' to me, even though my birthday was June 2nd. My family and my girlfriend were also at the race. It was amazing! It's one of the most important moments of my career. It was an emotional moment when I wore the yellow jersey in front of the public of my country. I always dreamt about it.

"Tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow, will be a fight on the mountains, but we are ready. The team is strong and I feel good. I will try until the end to defend this jersey."

Stage 4 began with two local circuit laps in the start town of Bedzin and then proceeded to Katowice where the peloton faced a finishing circuit, an 8.1km loop to be completed six times. A four-man break comprised of Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord Named), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Rafael Andriato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and Martin Verschoor (Team Type 1-Sanofi) enjoyed a stint of freedom, but the teams of the sprinters would not be denied a chance to win the stage. The escapees built up a three-minute advantage, but the hard-charging peloton neutralised the attack on the final finishing circuit to set up the field sprint finale.

Full Results
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:43:04
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
9Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
10Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
11Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
17Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
22Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
23Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
25Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
27Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
30Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
31Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
33Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
34Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
35Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
36Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
39Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
40Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
41Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
42Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
43Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
44Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
46Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
47Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
48Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
50Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
51Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
53Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
55Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
56Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
57Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
59Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
60Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
61Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
62Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
63Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
64Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
65Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
66Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
67Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
68Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
69Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
70Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
71Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
72Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
73Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
75Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
76Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
77Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
78Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
79Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
80Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
81Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
82Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
83Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
84Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
86Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
87Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
90Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
92Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
93Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
95Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
97Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
98Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
99Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
100Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
101Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
102Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
103David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
104Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
105Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
106Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
108Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
109Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
110Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
111Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
112Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
113Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
114Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
115Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
116Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
117Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
118Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
119Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
120Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
122Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
123Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
124Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
125Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
126Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
127Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
128Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
129Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
130Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
132Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
133Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
134Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
135Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
136Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
138Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
139Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
140Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
141Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
142Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
143Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
144Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
145Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
147Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
148Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
149Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
150Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
151Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
152Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
153Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
154Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
155Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
156Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
157Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:23
158Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:00:25
159Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
160Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
161Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
162David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
163Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
164Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
165Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
166Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
167Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
168Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
169Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
170Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
171Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
172Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
173Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
174Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
175Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
176Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:32
177Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
178Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
179Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:05
180Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:43
181Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:25
182Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
183Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
184Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
185Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
186Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
187Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
188Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
189Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
190Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:06
191Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
192Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:05:40
193Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
194Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:51

Points
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team20pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling19
3Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan17
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team16
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp14
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team13
9Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling12
10Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank11
11Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia10
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
13Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named8
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
16Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
17Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
19Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano1

Sprint 1 - Dąbrowa Górnicza, 27.9km
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp1

Sprint 2 - Będzin, 32.8km
1Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano

Sprint 3 - Sosnowiec, 51.7km
1Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Sprint 4 - Siemianowice Śląskie, 62.3km
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named3pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Sprint 5 - Katowice, 105km
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named3pts
2Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
3Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Mountain 1 - Będzin Syberka, 14.5km
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Katowice, 114.3km
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
3Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1

Teams
1Katusha Team8:09:12
2Garmin-Sharp
3Sky Procycling
4Lampre - ISD
5Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
6FDJ-Big Mat
7Omega Pharma - Quickstep
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Argos-Shimano
11Liquigas-Cannondale
12Radioshack-Nissan
13Caja Rural
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Team Type 1 - Sanofi
16Pro Team Astana
17Movistar Team
18Utensilnord Named
19Colnago - CSF Inox
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
21BMC Racing Team
22Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
23Lotto Belisol Team
24Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Polish National Team

General classification after stage 4
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18:07:33
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:02
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp0:00:08
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:11
6Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:12
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
11Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
14Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
19Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
21Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
22Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
24Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
26Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:00:24
27Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
28Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:49
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:11
30Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
31Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:21
32Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp0:01:25
37Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
41Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
42Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
43Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
44Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
45Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
47Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:51
48Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:54
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:02
50David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
51Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
52Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
53Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:07
54Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:08
55Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
56Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
57Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:39
58Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:49
59Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team0:03:00
60Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:55
61John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:03
62Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
63Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:39
64Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:45
65Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:05:12
66Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:17
67Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp0:05:39
68Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:26
69Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:33
70Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:06:39
71Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:41
72Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:07:18
73Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:07:48
74Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:07:53
75Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:26
76Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:51
77Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:09:04
78Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
79Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
80Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:06
81Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:09:32
82Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:09:36
83Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:51
84Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:07
85Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:20
86Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
87Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team0:11:20
88Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:11:27
89Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:40
90Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:47
91Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:11:50
92Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:54
93Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:03
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:28
95Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:36
96Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:41
97David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:49
98Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:12:58
99Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
100Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team0:13:20
101Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:05
102Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
103Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:06
104Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:38
105Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:43
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:49
107Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:15:08
108Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:15
109Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
110Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:15:49
111Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:15:53
112Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:58
113Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:16:19
114Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:16:23
115Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:16:24
116Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:36
117Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:39
118Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:17:20
119Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:33
120Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:17:57
121Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:17:58
122Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:18:17
123Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:20:17
124Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:42
125Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:56
126Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:59
127Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:25
128Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:26
129Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:27
130Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:08
131Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team0:22:34
132Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:37
133Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:22:46
134Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:22:55
135Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team0:23:17
136Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:23:18
137Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:23:23
138Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
139Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
140Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:23:25
141Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:28
142Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:23:38
143Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:23:45
144Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:24:04
145Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:24:10
146Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:27
147Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:44
149Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:24:46
150Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:24:52
151Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
152Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
153Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:25:14
154Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
155Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:26:01
156Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:26
157William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:26:29
158Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:26:38
159Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:27:57
160Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:29:26
161Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
162Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
163Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
164Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:12
165Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:39
166Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:31:05
167Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team0:31:07
168Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:31:22
169Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:32:13
170Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:38
171Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:19
172Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:34:53
173Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
174Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
175Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
176Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:58
177Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:35:12
178Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:35:16
179Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named0:35:27
180Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:35:35
181Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
182Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team0:36:02
183Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:36:07
184Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:41:53
185Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:42:14
186Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:03
187Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:45:19
188Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:45:34
189Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:37
190Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:45:41
191Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:46:45
192Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:47:08
193Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:47:12
194Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:04

Points classification
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling39pts
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale36
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep36
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox34
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan32
6Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team32
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp27
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
11Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
12Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
13Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling21
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
16Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team20
17Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan19
18Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
19Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling18
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano18
21Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18
22Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia17
23Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team16
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan15
25Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team15
26Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15
27Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
29Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team14
30Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp14
31Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team13
32Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale11
33Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
34Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank11
35Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team10
36Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling10
37Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling10
38Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
39Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural9
40Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
41Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
42Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named8
43Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank7
44Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
45Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
46Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
47Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
48Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
49Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
50Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
51Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
52Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
53Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
54Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
55Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan1
56Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named11pts
2Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team9
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
4Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
5Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp4
6Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named4
7Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
8Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
9Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
10Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
12Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
13Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1
15Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team1
16Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team1
17Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team1

Mountains classification
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team30pts
2Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team24
3Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named20
4Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
5Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named13
6Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank11
7Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling10
8Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team10
9Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling7
10Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
12Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
13Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team3
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
15Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3
16Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
17Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
18Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp3
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
20Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp2
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
22Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team2
23Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
24Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
25Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1
26Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1
27Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named1

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling54:23:15
2Omega Pharma - Quickstep
3Radioshack-Nissan
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Movistar Team
6Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
7Garmin-Sharp0:01:25
8Pro Team Astana
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:56
10BMC Racing Team0:02:26
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:04
12Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:39
13Katusha Team0:03:47
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:27
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:00
16Lampre - ISD0:05:05
17FDJ-Big Mat0:06:34
18Utensilnord Named0:07:14
19Argos-Shimano0:08:02
20Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:23
21Polish National Team0:14:05
22Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:15:30
23Caja Rural0:31:32
24Lotto Belisol Team0:31:44
25Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:45:54

