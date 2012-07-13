Image 1 of 11 Aidis Kruopis (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 2 of 11 Ben Swift (Sky) leads the points classification after four stages at the Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 3 of 11 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica GreenEdge) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 4 of 11 The Tour of Poland has a seemingly unlimited supply of balloons to place along the parcours each day. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 5 of 11 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 6 of 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins the first intermediate sprint of stage 4 and the three-second bonus moved him into the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 7 of 11 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 8 of 11 You think Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is excited to lead his national Tour? (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 9 of 11 Celebration time for Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) as he moved into the leader's jersey after stage 4. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 10 of 11 Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium to receive the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 11 of 11 Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord Named) leads the sprint classification. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Aidis Kruopis (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) sprinted to victory in stage 4 of the Tour of Poland, at 127.8km the shortest outing of the seven-day stage race. Following the 25-year-old Lithuanian across the finish line were stage 2 winner Ben Swift (Sky) in second and Theo Bos (Rabobank) in third place.

Kruopis parlayed his team's lead-out into his second victory of the season, but the first of his career in a WorldTour event.

"This is a special victory for me and the team," said Kruopis. "Orica-GreenEdge has shown their faith in me, and it's the first opportunity I've had to win in Poland. I'm happy to show the team what I could do.

"Mitch [Docker] kept the pace high and Leigh [Howard] led me to 800 meters. I went around the last corner behind the Sky train. I was just behind Swift, and he had two teammates in front of him. They pulled until he opened his sprint. At 100 meters, I started sprinting. I passed Swift, and I won.

"I had some problems in the middle part of the season," admitted Kruopis. "I spent 10 days in Slovenia riding in the mountains to get in the best shape I could for the Tour of Poland. I wanted to improve myself and show the team that I could do something here."

While nearly the entire peloton finished in the same time as Kruopis in the bunch gallop, the leader's jersey changed hands as Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the first intermediate sprint 27.9km into the stage and earned a three-second time bonus. Kwiatkowski started the stage second overall on general classification, one second shy of race leader Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale), but now leads his home Tour by two seconds over the young Italian with three stages remaining.

"I'm over the moon," Kwiatkowski said."The public sang 'Happy Birthday' to me, even though my birthday was June 2nd. My family and my girlfriend were also at the race. It was amazing! It's one of the most important moments of my career. It was an emotional moment when I wore the yellow jersey in front of the public of my country. I always dreamt about it.

"Tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow, will be a fight on the mountains, but we are ready. The team is strong and I feel good. I will try until the end to defend this jersey."

Stage 4 began with two local circuit laps in the start town of Bedzin and then proceeded to Katowice where the peloton faced a finishing circuit, an 8.1km loop to be completed six times. A four-man break comprised of Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord Named), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Rafael Andriato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and Martin Verschoor (Team Type 1-Sanofi) enjoyed a stint of freedom, but the teams of the sprinters would not be denied a chance to win the stage. The escapees built up a three-minute advantage, but the hard-charging peloton neutralised the attack on the final finishing circuit to set up the field sprint finale.

Full Results 1 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:43:04 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 9 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 11 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 17 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 22 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 23 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 28 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 30 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 31 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 33 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 34 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 35 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 40 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 41 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 42 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 43 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 44 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 46 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 47 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 48 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 50 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 53 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 55 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 57 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 59 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 60 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 61 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 62 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 63 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 64 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 66 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 67 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 68 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 69 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 70 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 71 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 72 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 74 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 75 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 76 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 77 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 78 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 79 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 81 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 82 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 83 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 84 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 86 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 87 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 90 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 92 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 93 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 95 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 97 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team 98 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 99 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 100 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 101 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 102 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 103 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 105 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 106 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 108 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 109 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 110 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 111 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 112 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 113 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 114 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 115 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 116 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 117 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 118 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 119 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 120 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 122 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 123 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 124 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 125 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 126 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 127 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 128 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 129 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 130 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 131 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 132 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 133 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 134 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 135 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 136 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 138 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 139 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 140 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 141 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 142 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 143 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 144 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 145 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 147 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 148 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 149 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 150 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 151 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 152 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 153 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 154 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 155 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team 156 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 157 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:23 158 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:00:25 159 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 160 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 161 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 162 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 163 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 164 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 165 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 166 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 167 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 168 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 169 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 170 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 171 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 172 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 173 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 174 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 175 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 176 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:32 177 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 178 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 179 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:05 180 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:43 181 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:25 182 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 183 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 184 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 185 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 186 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 187 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 188 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 189 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 190 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:06 191 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 192 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:05:40 193 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 194 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:51

Points 1 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 17 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 16 6 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 14 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 13 9 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 12 10 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 11 11 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 10 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 13 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 8 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 16 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 17 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1

Sprint 1 - Dąbrowa Górnicza, 27.9km 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 1

Sprint 2 - Będzin, 32.8km 1 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano

Sprint 3 - Sosnowiec, 51.7km 1 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Sprint 4 - Siemianowice Śląskie, 62.3km 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 3 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Sprint 5 - Katowice, 105km 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 3 pts 2 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 3 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Mountain 1 - Będzin Syberka, 14.5km 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Katowice, 114.3km 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 3 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1

Teams 1 Katusha Team 8:09:12 2 Garmin-Sharp 3 Sky Procycling 4 Lampre - ISD 5 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 6 FDJ-Big Mat 7 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Argos-Shimano 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Radioshack-Nissan 13 Caja Rural 14 AG2R La Mondiale 15 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 16 Pro Team Astana 17 Movistar Team 18 Utensilnord Named 19 Colnago - CSF Inox 20 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 21 BMC Racing Team 22 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 23 Lotto Belisol Team 24 Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Polish National Team

General classification after stage 4 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18:07:33 2 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:02 3 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:08 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:11 6 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:12 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 14 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 15 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 21 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 22 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 24 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:24 27 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 28 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:49 29 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:11 30 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 31 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:21 32 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:25 37 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 42 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 43 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 44 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 45 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 47 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:51 48 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:54 49 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:02 50 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 52 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 53 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:07 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:08 55 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34 56 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 57 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:39 58 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:49 59 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:03:00 60 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:55 61 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:04:03 62 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 63 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:39 64 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:04:45 65 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:05:12 66 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:17 67 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:39 68 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:26 69 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:33 70 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:06:39 71 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:41 72 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:07:18 73 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:07:48 74 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:07:53 75 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:26 76 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:51 77 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:09:04 78 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 79 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 80 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:06 81 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:09:32 82 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:09:36 83 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:51 84 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:07 85 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:20 86 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 87 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 0:11:20 88 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:11:27 89 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:40 90 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:47 91 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:11:50 92 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:54 93 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:03 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:28 95 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:36 96 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:41 97 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:49 98 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:12:58 99 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 100 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team 0:13:20 101 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:05 102 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 103 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:06 104 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:38 105 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:43 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:49 107 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:15:08 108 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:15:15 109 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 110 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:15:49 111 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:15:53 112 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:58 113 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:16:19 114 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:16:23 115 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:16:24 116 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:36 117 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:39 118 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:17:20 119 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:33 120 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:17:57 121 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:17:58 122 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:18:17 123 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:20:17 124 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:42 125 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:56 126 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:59 127 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:25 128 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:26 129 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:27 130 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:08 131 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:22:34 132 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:37 133 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:22:46 134 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:22:55 135 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:23:17 136 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:23:18 137 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:23:23 138 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 139 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 140 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:23:25 141 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:28 142 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:23:38 143 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:23:45 144 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:24:04 145 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:24:10 146 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:27 147 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:44 149 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:24:46 150 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:24:52 151 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 152 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 153 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:25:14 154 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 155 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:26:01 156 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:26 157 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:26:29 158 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:26:38 159 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:27:57 160 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:29:26 161 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 162 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 163 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 164 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:12 165 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:39 166 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:31:05 167 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:31:07 168 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:31:22 169 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:32:13 170 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:38 171 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:19 172 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:34:53 173 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 174 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 175 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 176 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:58 177 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:35:12 178 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:35:16 179 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 0:35:27 180 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:35:35 181 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 182 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team 0:36:02 183 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:36:07 184 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:41:53 185 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:42:14 186 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:03 187 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:45:19 188 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:45:34 189 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:37 190 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:45:41 191 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:46:45 192 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:47:08 193 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:47:12 194 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:04

Points classification 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 pts 2 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 34 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 32 6 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 27 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 11 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 12 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 13 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 21 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 16 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 17 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 19 18 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 19 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 18 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 18 21 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 22 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 17 23 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 16 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 15 25 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 15 26 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 27 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 29 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 14 30 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 14 31 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 32 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 11 33 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 34 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 11 35 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 10 36 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 37 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 10 38 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 39 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 9 40 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 41 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 42 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 8 43 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 7 44 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 45 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 46 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 47 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 48 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 49 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 50 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 51 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 52 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 53 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 54 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 55 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 1 56 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 11 pts 2 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 9 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 4 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 5 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 4 6 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 4 7 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 8 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 9 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 10 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 12 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 13 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1 15 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 1 16 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 1 17 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 24 3 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 20 4 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 5 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 13 6 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 11 7 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 8 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 10 9 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 10 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 12 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 13 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 3 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 15 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 16 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 17 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 18 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 2 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 22 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 2 23 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 24 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 25 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 26 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1 27 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 1