Stybar wins stage three at Tour of Poland

Moser remains in the overall lead

Image 1 of 11

Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) confers with his directeur sportif while out on the attack in a three-man break.

Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) confers with his directeur sportif while out on the attack in a three-man break.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 2 of 11

Marek Rutkiewicz (Polish National Team) leads Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat) on the finishing circuits.

Marek Rutkiewicz (Polish National Team) leads Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat) on the finishing circuits.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 3 of 11

A wagon's eye view of the Tour of Poland peloton.

A wagon's eye view of the Tour of Poland peloton.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 4 of 11

The Tour of Poland peloton makes its way from Kedzierzyn to Cieszyn on stage 3.

The Tour of Poland peloton makes its way from Kedzierzyn to Cieszyn on stage 3.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 5 of 11

Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) on the attack.

Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) on the attack.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 6 of 11

Marek Rutkiewicz (Polish National Team) dropped his breakaway companions and rides alone at the head of the race in the closing kilometres.

Marek Rutkiewicz (Polish National Team) dropped his breakaway companions and rides alone at the head of the race in the closing kilometres.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 7 of 11

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat) and Marek Rutkiewicz (Polish National Team) on the attack on the finishing circuits.

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat) and Marek Rutkiewicz (Polish National Team) on the attack on the finishing circuits.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 8 of 11

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sprinted to victory on stage 3, the Czech rider's first win at the WorldTour level.

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sprinted to victory on stage 3, the Czech rider's first win at the WorldTour level.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 9 of 11

Stage 3 winner Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium.

Stage 3 winner Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 10 of 11

Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) continues to lead the Tour of Poland,

Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) continues to lead the Tour of Poland,
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 11 of 11

Points classification leader Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Points classification leader Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Zdenek Stybar sprinted to victory on the cobbles of Cieszyn, dashing the hopes of a two-man break in the final 200m as he roared by to take the win in stage 3 at the 2012 Tour of Poland. Finishing second behind the cyclo-cross star turned road rider was Italy's Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) in second and compatriot Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) in third.

The final kilometre was a tough one on the riders after over 200km of racing and the run-in to the finish took place on cobbles. It was Stybar who finished strongest and he stepped up to the plate for his team after Tom Boonen suffered a crash and injured his ribs. The two-time cyclo cross world champion was enjoying his second road win of the year, having taken a stage earlier this season at the Four Days of Dunkirk.

"I'm very happy, I wanted to win this stage and I managed to do so," said Stybar. "Today's stage crossed the border into the Czech Republic and along the route I was really feeling the love from the home crowds. I'm also happy because I won my first UCI WorldTour race. The level here is very high, it's another important step in my career. This victory gave me more confidence.

"I thank the team, which did a great job. Matteo [Trentin] put me and [Michal] Kwiatkowski in the best position possible before the cobblestones at 1km to go. At 500 meters to go, I let [Moreno] Moser and Gavazzi pass me and I waited for a good moment. I made my move just before the last corner and I won. Today Michal helped me win the stage and I hope I can return the favour by helping him win the Tour de Pologne."

Italy's Moreno Moser (Liquigas) consolidated his narrow lead at the top of the general classification by finishing fifth. The young Italian leads Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) by one second and Lars Boom (Rabobank) by six seconds. All of the top three in the general classification finished in the top ten on the stage.

"I knew it was going to be a challenging stage, however I liked this route and it was well suited to my skills," said Moser. "My teammates did a great job, first in closing in on the break and then in keeping me ahead for the final. I raced with the objective of hanging on to the yellow jersey but I won't deny I was also gunning for victory.

"Tomorrow at Katowice should be a calm stage for me, suited to sprinters. It will be important to race carefully, especially in the final, trying not to lose valuable seconds because afterward there will be two decisive mountain stages, first in Zakopane and then in Bukowina."

The day's early breakaway was comprised of Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team), Gabriele Bosisio (Utensilnord Named) and Mateusz Taciak (Polish National Team) and the trio's advantage stretched to nearly 17 minutes. Nonetheless the peloton steadily ate into their lead and the escape was neutralised in the stage's endgame, at the start of the three 6.3km finishing circuits in Cieszyn.

Counterattacks were immediately launched and a new breakaway trio formed at the head of affairs on the technical, undulating parcours of the finishing circuits. Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat) and Marek Rutkiewicz (Polish National Team) escaped the clutches of the peloton and continued to lead into the final circuit.

As a fractured peloton was bearing down on the three leaders, Rutkiewicz dropped his breakaway companions on a climb in his bid to break the ProTour team stranglehold on stage wins thus far at the Tour of Poland. Shortly after going solo, however, the Pole was joined by Sergio Henao (Sky) who had jumped from the field and bridged across the tenuous gap.

While the lead duo dug deep on the uphill, cobbled finale, the final surge from the peloton proved too great as the escapees were swept up inside the final 200 meters. Rutkiewicz would finish in seventh, Henao in ninth, while Stybar led the charge across the finish line for stage honours.

Full Results
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5:01:51
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
10Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
12Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
15Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
19Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
21Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
24Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
25Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
26Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
28Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
29Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
30John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
32Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
33Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
35Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
38Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
39Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
41Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
44Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
45Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
48Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
51Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
53Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
55Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:20
56Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team0:00:26
57Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
58Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
59Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
60Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
61Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
62Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
63Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
64David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
65Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:42
66Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:43
67Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:00:44
68Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:57
69David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:02
70Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:01:09
71Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
72Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
73Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
74Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
75Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
76Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
78Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
79Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
80Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
81Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:24
82Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
83Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:47
84Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:01:49
85Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
86Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
87Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
88Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:29
89Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:14
90Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
92Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:03:52
94Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
95Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
97Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
98Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
99Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
100Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
101Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
102Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
103Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
105Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
106Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:11
107Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:32
108Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:08:04
109Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:42
110Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:08:55
111Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
112Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
113Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
114Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
115Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
116Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
117Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
118Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
119Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
120Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
121Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
122Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
123William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
124Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
125Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
126Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
127Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
128Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
129Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano0:10:46
130Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
131Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
132Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
133Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
134Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
135Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
138Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
139Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
140Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
141Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
142Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
143Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
144Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
145Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
146Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
147Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
148Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
149Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
150Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
151Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
152Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
153Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
154Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
155Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
156Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
157Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
158Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
159Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
160Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
161Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
162Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
163Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
164Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
165Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
166Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
167Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
168Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
169Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team0:17:02
170Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:47
171Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
172Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
173Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
174Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
175Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
176Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
177Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
178Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
179Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
180Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
181Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
182Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
183Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
184Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
185Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
186Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
187Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:52
188Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
189Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
190Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
191Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
192Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
193Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
194Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSBrian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFTomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team

Points
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team14
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling12
10Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
11Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team10
12Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
14Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank7
15Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp6
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan5
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
19Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
20Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan1

Sprint 1 - Polska Cerkiew, 16.4km
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team

Sprint 2 - Skoczów, 101.0km
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3pts
2Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
3Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team1

Sprint 3 - Ustroń, 164.8km
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3pts
2Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp1

Sprint 4 - Ceski Tesin, 181.4km
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3pts
2Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp2
3Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 1 - Zameczek/Kubalonka, 130.4km
1Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named10pts
2Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
3Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team5
4Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp3
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp2

Mountain 2 - Zameczek/Kubalonka, 147.6km
1Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named10pts
2Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
3Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team5
4Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2

Mountain 3 - Kossak-Szatkowskiej, 184.9km
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team3pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1

Teams
1Omega Pharma - Quickstep15:05:33
2Sky Procycling
3Colnago - CSF Inox
4Radioshack-Nissan
5Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
6Pro Team Astana
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Garmin-Sharp
9BMC Racing Team
10Movistar Team
11Argos-Shimano0:00:20
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:42
13Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:43
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
15FDJ-Big Mat0:02:55
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:14
17Utensilnord Named0:03:35
18Lampre - ISD0:03:52
19Katusha Team0:04:35
20Lotto Belisol Team0:05:13
21Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:44
22Polish National Team0:09:21
23Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:10:44
24Caja Rural0:13:49
25Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:21:02

General classification after stage 3
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15:24:31
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:01
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
4Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp0:00:07
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:09
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:10
7Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
11Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
16Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
18Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
19Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
20Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
21Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
24Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
25Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:00:22
27Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
28Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:47
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:09
30Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
31Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:19
32Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
34Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
35Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
37Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
38Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
40Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
41Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
42Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
44Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
46Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
47Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
48Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:49
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:00
50Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
51Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
52David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
53Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:05
55Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:06
56Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:11
57Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:12
58Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
59Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
60Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:47
61Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team0:02:58
62Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:12
63Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
64John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:01
65Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
66Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:04:21
67Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:37
68Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:43
69Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:58
70Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:05:10
71Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:15
72Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp0:05:37
73Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:24
74Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:31
75Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:39
76Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:06:51
77Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:24
78Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:08:55
79Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:02
80Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
81Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
82Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
83Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:09:05
84Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:55
85Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:05
86Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:18
87Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
88Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:13
89Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team0:11:18
90Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:11:25
91Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:27
92Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:11:48
94Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:09
95David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:22
96Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:26
97Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:39
98Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:12:56
99Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
100Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team0:13:18
101Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:03
102Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
103Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:04
104Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:36
105Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:41
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:47
107Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:15:06
108Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:15:13
109Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
110Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:15:47
111Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:15:51
112Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:15:52
113Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:56
114Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
115Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:16:22
116Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:34
117Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:37
118Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:17:18
119Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:31
120Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:17:55
121Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:17:56
122Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:18:15
123Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:18:22
124Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:20:15
125Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
126Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:54
127Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:57
128Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:58
129Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:21:19
130Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:24
131Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:25
132Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:21:39
133Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:06
134Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team0:22:07
135Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:35
136Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:22:55
137Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team0:23:15
138Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:23:16
139Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:23:21
140Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
141Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
142Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:26
143Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:23:33
144Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:23:36
145Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:23:43
146Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:24:08
147Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:25
148Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
149Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:42
150Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:24:50
151Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
152Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
153Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:25:12
154Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
155Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:25:59
156Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
157Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
158Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
159Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
160Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
161William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:26:27
162Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:26:36
163Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:27:55
164Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:45
165Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:37
166Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team0:30:40
167Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:31:03
168Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:31:20
169Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named0:32:06
170Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:11
171Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
172Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:17
173Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:34:51
174Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
175Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
176Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
177Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
178Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:56
179Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:35:10
180Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:35:33
181Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
182Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team0:36:00
183Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:36:05
184Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:45
185Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:42:12
186Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:01
187Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:45:17
188Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:45:34
189Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:39
190Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
191Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:46:38
192Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:46:43
193Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
194Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:37

Points classification
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale36pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep36
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox34
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31
5Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp27
6Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling21
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
10Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling20
11Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan19
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale19
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano17
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan15
17Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan15
18Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
20Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team14
21Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
22Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team13
23Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
24Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale11
25Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
26Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi11
27Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team10
28Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling10
29Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling10
30Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
31Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
32Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural9
33Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
34Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
35Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank7
36Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia7
37Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling6
38Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
39Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
40Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
41Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
42Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
43Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
44Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
45Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
46Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan1
47Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
1Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team9pts
2Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named5
4Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named4
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
6Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
7Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp3
8Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
9Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1
11Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team1
12Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team1
13Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team1

Mountains classification
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team30pts
2Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team24
3Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named20
4Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
5Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named13
6Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank11
7Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling10
8Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team10
9Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling7
10Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
12Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team3
13Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
14Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
15Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp3
16Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp2
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
20Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team2
21Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
22Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named1

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling46:14:03
2Omega Pharma - Quickstep
3Radioshack-Nissan
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Movistar Team
6Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
7Garmin-Sharp0:01:25
8Pro Team Astana
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:56
10BMC Racing Team0:02:26
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:04
12Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:39
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:27
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:00
15Lampre - ISD0:05:05
16FDJ-Big Mat0:06:34
17Katusha Team0:07:01
18Utensilnord Named0:07:14
19Argos-Shimano0:08:02
20Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:23
21Polish National Team0:14:05
22Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:15:30
23Caja Rural0:31:32
24Lotto Belisol Team0:31:44
25Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:45:54

