Image 1 of 11 Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) confers with his directeur sportif while out on the attack in a three-man break. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 2 of 11 Marek Rutkiewicz (Polish National Team) leads Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat) on the finishing circuits. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 3 of 11 A wagon's eye view of the Tour of Poland peloton. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 4 of 11 The Tour of Poland peloton makes its way from Kedzierzyn to Cieszyn on stage 3. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 5 of 11 Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) on the attack. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 6 of 11 Marek Rutkiewicz (Polish National Team) dropped his breakaway companions and rides alone at the head of the race in the closing kilometres. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 7 of 11 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat) and Marek Rutkiewicz (Polish National Team) on the attack on the finishing circuits. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 8 of 11 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sprinted to victory on stage 3, the Czech rider's first win at the WorldTour level. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 9 of 11 Stage 3 winner Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 10 of 11 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) continues to lead the Tour of Poland, (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 11 of 11 Points classification leader Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Zdenek Stybar sprinted to victory on the cobbles of Cieszyn, dashing the hopes of a two-man break in the final 200m as he roared by to take the win in stage 3 at the 2012 Tour of Poland. Finishing second behind the cyclo-cross star turned road rider was Italy's Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) in second and compatriot Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) in third.

The final kilometre was a tough one on the riders after over 200km of racing and the run-in to the finish took place on cobbles. It was Stybar who finished strongest and he stepped up to the plate for his team after Tom Boonen suffered a crash and injured his ribs. The two-time cyclo cross world champion was enjoying his second road win of the year, having taken a stage earlier this season at the Four Days of Dunkirk.

"I'm very happy, I wanted to win this stage and I managed to do so," said Stybar. "Today's stage crossed the border into the Czech Republic and along the route I was really feeling the love from the home crowds. I'm also happy because I won my first UCI WorldTour race. The level here is very high, it's another important step in my career. This victory gave me more confidence.

"I thank the team, which did a great job. Matteo [Trentin] put me and [Michal] Kwiatkowski in the best position possible before the cobblestones at 1km to go. At 500 meters to go, I let [Moreno] Moser and Gavazzi pass me and I waited for a good moment. I made my move just before the last corner and I won. Today Michal helped me win the stage and I hope I can return the favour by helping him win the Tour de Pologne."

Italy's Moreno Moser (Liquigas) consolidated his narrow lead at the top of the general classification by finishing fifth. The young Italian leads Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) by one second and Lars Boom (Rabobank) by six seconds. All of the top three in the general classification finished in the top ten on the stage.

"I knew it was going to be a challenging stage, however I liked this route and it was well suited to my skills," said Moser. "My teammates did a great job, first in closing in on the break and then in keeping me ahead for the final. I raced with the objective of hanging on to the yellow jersey but I won't deny I was also gunning for victory.

"Tomorrow at Katowice should be a calm stage for me, suited to sprinters. It will be important to race carefully, especially in the final, trying not to lose valuable seconds because afterward there will be two decisive mountain stages, first in Zakopane and then in Bukowina."

The day's early breakaway was comprised of Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team), Gabriele Bosisio (Utensilnord Named) and Mateusz Taciak (Polish National Team) and the trio's advantage stretched to nearly 17 minutes. Nonetheless the peloton steadily ate into their lead and the escape was neutralised in the stage's endgame, at the start of the three 6.3km finishing circuits in Cieszyn.

Counterattacks were immediately launched and a new breakaway trio formed at the head of affairs on the technical, undulating parcours of the finishing circuits. Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat) and Marek Rutkiewicz (Polish National Team) escaped the clutches of the peloton and continued to lead into the final circuit.

As a fractured peloton was bearing down on the three leaders, Rutkiewicz dropped his breakaway companions on a climb in his bid to break the ProTour team stranglehold on stage wins thus far at the Tour of Poland. Shortly after going solo, however, the Pole was joined by Sergio Henao (Sky) who had jumped from the field and bridged across the tenuous gap.

While the lead duo dug deep on the uphill, cobbled finale, the final surge from the peloton proved too great as the escapees were swept up inside the final 200 meters. Rutkiewicz would finish in seventh, Henao in ninth, while Stybar led the charge across the finish line for stage honours.

Full Results 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5:01:51 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 12 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 15 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 16 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 19 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 21 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 25 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 26 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 27 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 28 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 29 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 32 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 33 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 35 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 38 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 41 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 44 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 45 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 48 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 51 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 53 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 55 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:20 56 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:00:26 57 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 59 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:37 60 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 61 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 62 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 63 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 64 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:42 66 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:43 67 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:44 68 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:57 69 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:02 70 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:01:09 71 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 72 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 73 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:19 74 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 75 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 76 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 78 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 79 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 80 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 81 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:24 82 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:47 84 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:01:49 85 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 86 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 87 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 88 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:29 89 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:14 90 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 92 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:03:52 94 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 95 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 97 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 98 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 99 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 100 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 101 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 102 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 103 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 105 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 106 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:11 107 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:32 108 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:08:04 109 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:42 110 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:08:55 111 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 112 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 113 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 114 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 115 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 116 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 117 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 118 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 119 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 121 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 122 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 123 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 124 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 125 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 126 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 127 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 128 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 129 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 0:10:46 130 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 131 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 132 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 133 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 134 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 135 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 138 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 139 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 141 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 142 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 143 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team 144 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 145 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 146 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 147 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 148 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 149 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 150 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 151 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 152 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 153 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 154 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 155 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 156 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 157 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 158 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 159 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 160 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 161 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 162 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 163 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 164 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 165 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 166 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 167 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 168 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 169 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:17:02 170 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:47 171 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 172 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 173 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 174 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team 175 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 176 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 177 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 178 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 179 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 180 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 181 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 182 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 183 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 184 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 185 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 186 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 187 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:52 188 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 189 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 190 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 191 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 192 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 193 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 194 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team

Points 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 5 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 7 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 14 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 12 10 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 11 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 10 12 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 13 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 14 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 7 15 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 6 16 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 5 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 19 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 20 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Sprint 1 - Polska Cerkiew, 16.4km 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team

Sprint 2 - Skoczów, 101.0km 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 3 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 1

Sprint 3 - Ustroń, 164.8km 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 3 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 1

Sprint 4 - Ceski Tesin, 181.4km 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 pts 2 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 2 3 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 1 - Zameczek/Kubalonka, 130.4km 1 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 10 pts 2 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 3 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 5 4 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 5 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 2

Mountain 2 - Zameczek/Kubalonka, 147.6km 1 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 10 pts 2 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 3 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 5 4 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2

Mountain 3 - Kossak-Szatkowskiej, 184.9km 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 3 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Teams 1 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 15:05:33 2 Sky Procycling 3 Colnago - CSF Inox 4 Radioshack-Nissan 5 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 6 Pro Team Astana 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Garmin-Sharp 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Movistar Team 11 Argos-Shimano 0:00:20 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:42 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:43 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 15 FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:55 16 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:14 17 Utensilnord Named 0:03:35 18 Lampre - ISD 0:03:52 19 Katusha Team 0:04:35 20 Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:13 21 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:44 22 Polish National Team 0:09:21 23 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:10:44 24 Caja Rural 0:13:49 25 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:21:02

General classification after stage 3 1 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15:24:31 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:01 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:07 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:09 6 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 7 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 16 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 18 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 19 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 21 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 24 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:22 27 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 28 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:47 29 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:09 30 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 31 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:19 32 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 35 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 37 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 38 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 40 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 43 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 44 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 46 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 47 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 48 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:49 49 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:00 50 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 51 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 52 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:05 55 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:06 56 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:11 57 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:12 58 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 59 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 60 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:47 61 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:02:58 62 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:12 63 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 64 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:04:01 65 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 66 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:04:21 67 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:37 68 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:04:43 69 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:58 70 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:05:10 71 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:15 72 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:37 73 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:24 74 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:31 75 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:39 76 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:06:51 77 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:24 78 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:08:55 79 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:02 80 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 81 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 82 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 83 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:09:05 84 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:55 85 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:05 86 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:18 87 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 88 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:13 89 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 0:11:18 90 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:11:25 91 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:27 92 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:11:48 94 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:09 95 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:22 96 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:26 97 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:39 98 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:12:56 99 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 100 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team 0:13:18 101 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:03 102 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 103 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:04 104 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:36 105 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:41 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:47 107 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:15:06 108 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:15:13 109 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 110 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:15:47 111 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:15:51 112 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:15:52 113 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:56 114 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 115 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:16:22 116 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:34 117 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:37 118 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:17:18 119 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:31 120 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:17:55 121 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:17:56 122 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:18:15 123 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:18:22 124 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:20:15 125 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 126 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:54 127 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:57 128 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:58 129 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:21:19 130 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:24 131 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:25 132 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:21:39 133 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:06 134 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:22:07 135 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:35 136 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:22:55 137 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:23:15 138 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:23:16 139 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:23:21 140 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 141 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 142 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:26 143 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:23:33 144 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:23:36 145 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:23:43 146 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:24:08 147 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:25 148 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:42 150 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:24:50 151 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 152 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 153 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:25:12 154 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 155 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:25:59 156 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 157 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 158 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 159 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 160 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 161 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:26:27 162 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:26:36 163 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:27:55 164 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:45 165 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:37 166 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:30:40 167 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:31:03 168 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:31:20 169 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 0:32:06 170 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:11 171 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 172 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:17 173 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:34:51 174 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 175 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 176 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 177 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 178 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:56 179 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:35:10 180 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:35:33 181 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 182 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team 0:36:00 183 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:36:05 184 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:45 185 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:42:12 186 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:01 187 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:45:17 188 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:45:34 189 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:39 190 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 191 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:46:38 192 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:46:43 193 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 194 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:37

Points classification 1 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 34 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 5 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 27 6 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 21 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 11 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 19 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 14 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 17 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 15 17 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 15 18 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 20 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 14 21 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 22 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 23 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 24 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 11 25 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 26 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 27 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 10 28 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 10 30 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 31 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 32 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 9 33 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 34 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 35 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 7 36 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 37 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 38 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 39 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 40 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 41 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 42 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 43 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 44 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 45 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 46 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 1 47 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 9 pts 2 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 3 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 5 4 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 4 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 6 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 7 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 3 8 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 9 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1 11 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 1 12 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 1 13 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 24 3 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 20 4 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 5 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 13 6 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 11 7 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 8 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 10 9 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 10 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 12 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 3 13 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 14 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 15 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 2 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 20 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 2 21 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 22 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 1