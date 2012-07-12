Stybar wins stage three at Tour of Poland
Moser remains in the overall lead
Stage 3: Kedzierzyn - Cieszyn
Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Zdenek Stybar sprinted to victory on the cobbles of Cieszyn, dashing the hopes of a two-man break in the final 200m as he roared by to take the win in stage 3 at the 2012 Tour of Poland. Finishing second behind the cyclo-cross star turned road rider was Italy's Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) in second and compatriot Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) in third.
The final kilometre was a tough one on the riders after over 200km of racing and the run-in to the finish took place on cobbles. It was Stybar who finished strongest and he stepped up to the plate for his team after Tom Boonen suffered a crash and injured his ribs. The two-time cyclo cross world champion was enjoying his second road win of the year, having taken a stage earlier this season at the Four Days of Dunkirk.
"I'm very happy, I wanted to win this stage and I managed to do so," said Stybar. "Today's stage crossed the border into the Czech Republic and along the route I was really feeling the love from the home crowds. I'm also happy because I won my first UCI WorldTour race. The level here is very high, it's another important step in my career. This victory gave me more confidence.
"I thank the team, which did a great job. Matteo [Trentin] put me and [Michal] Kwiatkowski in the best position possible before the cobblestones at 1km to go. At 500 meters to go, I let [Moreno] Moser and Gavazzi pass me and I waited for a good moment. I made my move just before the last corner and I won. Today Michal helped me win the stage and I hope I can return the favour by helping him win the Tour de Pologne."
Italy's Moreno Moser (Liquigas) consolidated his narrow lead at the top of the general classification by finishing fifth. The young Italian leads Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) by one second and Lars Boom (Rabobank) by six seconds. All of the top three in the general classification finished in the top ten on the stage.
"I knew it was going to be a challenging stage, however I liked this route and it was well suited to my skills," said Moser. "My teammates did a great job, first in closing in on the break and then in keeping me ahead for the final. I raced with the objective of hanging on to the yellow jersey but I won't deny I was also gunning for victory.
"Tomorrow at Katowice should be a calm stage for me, suited to sprinters. It will be important to race carefully, especially in the final, trying not to lose valuable seconds because afterward there will be two decisive mountain stages, first in Zakopane and then in Bukowina."
The day's early breakaway was comprised of Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team), Gabriele Bosisio (Utensilnord Named) and Mateusz Taciak (Polish National Team) and the trio's advantage stretched to nearly 17 minutes. Nonetheless the peloton steadily ate into their lead and the escape was neutralised in the stage's endgame, at the start of the three 6.3km finishing circuits in Cieszyn.
Counterattacks were immediately launched and a new breakaway trio formed at the head of affairs on the technical, undulating parcours of the finishing circuits. Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat) and Marek Rutkiewicz (Polish National Team) escaped the clutches of the peloton and continued to lead into the final circuit.
As a fractured peloton was bearing down on the three leaders, Rutkiewicz dropped his breakaway companions on a climb in his bid to break the ProTour team stranglehold on stage wins thus far at the Tour of Poland. Shortly after going solo, however, the Pole was joined by Sergio Henao (Sky) who had jumped from the field and bridged across the tenuous gap.
While the lead duo dug deep on the uphill, cobbled finale, the final surge from the peloton proved too great as the escapees were swept up inside the final 200 meters. Rutkiewicz would finish in seventh, Henao in ninth, while Stybar led the charge across the finish line for stage honours.
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5:01:51
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|15
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|19
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|28
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|29
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|35
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|38
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|41
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|44
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|45
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|48
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|51
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|53
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|55
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:20
|56
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:00:26
|57
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|59
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|60
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|61
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|62
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
|63
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|64
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:42
|66
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|67
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:44
|68
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:57
|69
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:02
|70
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:09
|71
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|72
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|73
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|74
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|75
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|76
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|78
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|79
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|80
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|81
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:24
|82
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:47
|84
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:49
|85
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|86
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:29
|89
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:14
|90
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|92
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:52
|94
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|95
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|97
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|98
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|99
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|100
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|101
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|102
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|103
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|105
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|106
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:11
|107
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:32
|108
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:04
|109
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:42
|110
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:08:55
|111
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|113
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|114
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|115
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|116
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|117
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|118
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|119
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|121
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|122
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|123
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|124
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|126
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|127
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|128
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|129
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|0:10:46
|130
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|131
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|132
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|133
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|134
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|135
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|138
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|139
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|141
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|142
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|143
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
|144
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|145
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|146
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|147
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|148
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|149
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|150
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|151
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|152
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|153
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|154
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|155
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|156
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|157
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|158
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|159
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|160
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|161
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|162
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|163
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|164
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|165
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|166
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|167
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:17:02
|170
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:47
|171
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|172
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|173
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|174
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
|175
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|176
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|177
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|178
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|179
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|180
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|181
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|182
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|183
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|184
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|185
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|186
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|187
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:52
|188
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|189
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|190
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|191
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|192
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|193
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|194
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|5
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|14
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|10
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|12
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|13
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|14
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|7
|15
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|16
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|19
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|20
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|3
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|3
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|10
|pts
|2
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|5
|4
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|1
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|10
|pts
|2
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|5
|4
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|15:05:33
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Radioshack-Nissan
|5
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Garmin-Sharp
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Argos-Shimano
|0:00:20
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:42
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:55
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:14
|17
|Utensilnord Named
|0:03:35
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:03:52
|19
|Katusha Team
|0:04:35
|20
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:13
|21
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:44
|22
|Polish National Team
|0:09:21
|23
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:10:44
|24
|Caja Rural
|0:13:49
|25
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:21:02
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15:24:31
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:01
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:07
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:09
|6
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:10
|7
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|16
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|18
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|19
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|21
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|24
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:22
|27
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|28
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:09
|30
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|31
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:19
|32
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|37
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|38
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|42
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|43
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|44
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|47
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|48
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:49
|49
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:00
|50
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
|51
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:05
|55
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|56
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:11
|57
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:12
|58
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|59
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|60
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:47
|61
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:02:58
|62
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:12
|63
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|64
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:01
|65
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|66
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:04:21
|67
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|68
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:43
|69
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:58
|70
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:05:10
|71
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:15
|72
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:37
|73
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:06:24
|74
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|75
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:39
|76
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:06:51
|77
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:24
|78
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:55
|79
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:02
|80
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|81
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|82
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:05
|84
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:55
|85
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:05
|86
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:18
|87
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|88
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:13
|89
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:11:18
|90
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:11:25
|91
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:27
|92
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:11:48
|94
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:09
|95
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:22
|96
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:26
|97
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|98
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:12:56
|99
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|100
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:13:18
|101
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:03
|102
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|103
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:04
|104
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:36
|105
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:41
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:47
|107
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:06
|108
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:15:13
|109
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|110
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:15:47
|111
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:51
|112
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:15:52
|113
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:56
|114
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|115
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:22
|116
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:34
|117
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:37
|118
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:17:18
|119
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:31
|120
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:17:55
|121
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:17:56
|122
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:15
|123
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:18:22
|124
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:20:15
|125
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|126
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:54
|127
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:57
|128
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:58
|129
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:21:19
|130
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:24
|131
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:25
|132
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:21:39
|133
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:06
|134
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:22:07
|135
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:35
|136
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:22:55
|137
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:23:15
|138
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:23:16
|139
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:23:21
|140
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|141
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:26
|143
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:23:33
|144
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:36
|145
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:23:43
|146
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:24:08
|147
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:25
|148
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:42
|150
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:24:50
|151
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|152
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:25:12
|154
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|155
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:25:59
|156
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|157
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|158
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|159
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|161
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:26:27
|162
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:26:36
|163
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:27:55
|164
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:45
|165
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:37
|166
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:30:40
|167
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:31:03
|168
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:31:20
|169
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|0:32:06
|170
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:11
|171
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|172
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:17
|173
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:34:51
|174
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|175
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|176
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|177
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|178
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:56
|179
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:35:10
|180
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:35:33
|181
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|182
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:36:00
|183
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:36:05
|184
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:45
|185
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:42:12
|186
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:01
|187
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:45:17
|188
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:45:34
|189
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:39
|190
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|191
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:46:38
|192
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:46:43
|193
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|194
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:37
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|34
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|5
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|27
|6
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|21
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|11
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|14
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|17
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|17
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|18
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|19
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|20
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|14
|21
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|22
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|23
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|24
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|25
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|26
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|27
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|28
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|29
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|30
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|31
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|32
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|9
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|34
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|35
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|7
|36
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|37
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|38
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|39
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|5
|40
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|41
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|42
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|43
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|44
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2
|45
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|46
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|47
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|5
|4
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|4
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|6
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|7
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|8
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|9
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|11
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|12
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|13
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|24
|3
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|20
|4
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|13
|6
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|11
|7
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|8
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|10
|9
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|12
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|13
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|14
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|15
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|20
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|2
|21
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|22
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|46:14:03
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|3
|Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:25
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:04
|12
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:39
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:27
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:05
|16
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:34
|17
|Katusha Team
|0:07:01
|18
|Utensilnord Named
|0:07:14
|19
|Argos-Shimano
|0:08:02
|20
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:23
|21
|Polish National Team
|0:14:05
|22
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:15:30
|23
|Caja Rural
|0:31:32
|24
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:31:44
|25
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:45:54
