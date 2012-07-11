Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 2 of 19 The peloton passes through the extensive fields of grain in Poland (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 3 of 19 Tom Boonen back at the Quickstep car for advice (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 4 of 19 Race leader Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) gives the thumbs up (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 5 of 19 The Tour of Poland is popular amongst the equine set (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 6 of 19 The race director sees off stage 2 of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 7 of 19 The start of stage 2 of the Tour of Poland under sunny skies (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 8 of 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wore the points jersey on stage 2 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 9 of 19 Liquigas-Cannondale relaxes before stage 2 in Poland (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 10 of 19 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp) took over the points jersey (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 11 of 19 Polish national team rider Lukasz Bodnar was most aggressive (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 12 of 19 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge) is still in the mountains classification lead (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 13 of 19 Moreno Moser continued as race leader (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 14 of 19 Ben Swift (Sky) celebrates his win on stage 2 of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 15 of 19 Ben Swift (Sky) wins in Poland (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 16 of 19 Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) tried to hold off the peloton (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 17 of 19 The day's breakaway: Lukasz Bodnar and Damian Walczak (Poland), Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord Named) and Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 18 of 19 Ben Swift takes out the sprint on stage 2 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 19 of 19 There were plenty of fans out to enjoy the second Tour of Poland stage (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Team Sky's Ben Swift took out the bunch sprint on the second stage of the Tour de Pologne. Swift's team led him through the final turns perfectly, with British champion Ian Stannard and Mathew Hayman providing the final launching pad for his teammate's triumph over Liquigas-Cannondale's Elia Viviani and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).

"It was unbelievable at the end; (Juan Antonio) Flecha did a hell of a lot of work to move us all into position around that circuit and then (Ian) Stannard just went for it - I think the cobbles excited him! And then Mat Hayman did a massive turn to get me almost right to the line," Swift said on teamsky.com.

The victory made up for a disappointing opening stage in which Swift had a flat tire and was unable to contest the finishing sprint. "I was quite disappointed yesterday because I’d done all the work to get over the last climb and then right at the very top I punctured; it’s always hard to look at those results when you know you should have been in with a good chance of winning."

Because none of today's top three were present in the front group on the opening stage, Viviani's teammate Moreno Moser retained the race leader's jersey over Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Lars Boom (Rabobank). Moser could not contest the sprint because of a crash, but finished on the same time as Swift.

“Everything went according to plan, it was supposed to be a stage for sprinters, and so it was,” said Moser. “In the first part of the race the breakaway took off and we stayed cool. Then in the final circuit the battle heated up in the group of sprinting teams, everyone wants to stay out front but this isn’t possible.

"I got caught up in a fall in the second of three laps, I took a hit to my shoulder but fortunately I managed to get going again and catch up to the head group. Tomorrow there will be a more challenging stage, I think it could be suited to my skills; I’m going to try and hang on to the jersey and race like I did in the first stage at Karpacz”.

The 239.4km stage featured a four-man breakaway well represented by the home country riders: the Polish national team had both Lukasz Bodnar and Damian Walczak present alongside fellow Pole Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord Named) and Italian Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia). The leaders broke free just five kilometers into the stage, but their leash was kept tight as Bodnar nudged his way into the virtual race lead as well as mopping up three time bonuses along the way in the intermediate sprints.

After the third sprint with just over 50km remaining, Bodnar dropped back to the peloton leaving the remaining three to battle ahead. Caccia took the sole mountain prime but did not threaten the lead in that classification of Orica-GreenEdge's Daniel Teklehaimanot.

The leaders were swept up with precision by the sprinter's teams, with Rabobank attempting to form a train for Lars Boom, however they were caught out by the turns in the finishing kilometer and Team Sky took to the front to deliver Swift to the stage victory.

"It was brilliant. We made the call to save our legs for the lead out – if we needed to we were going to put someone on the front but the guys did a perfect job looking after me and got me right into position," said Swift.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 5:49:57 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 7 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 13 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 17 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 18 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 20 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 22 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 24 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 25 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 27 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 28 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 33 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 34 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 35 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 36 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 37 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 44 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 50 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 51 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 52 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 55 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 57 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 58 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 59 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 60 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 63 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 65 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 66 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 69 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 70 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 73 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 75 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 76 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 77 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 79 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 80 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 81 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 82 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 83 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 84 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 85 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 87 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 88 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 89 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 90 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 91 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 92 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 95 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 96 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 97 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 98 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 99 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 100 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:17 101 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 102 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 103 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 104 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:22 105 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 106 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 107 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 108 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 109 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 110 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 111 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 112 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 114 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 115 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 116 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:00:42 117 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 118 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:49 119 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:59 120 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 121 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 122 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 123 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 124 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 125 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 126 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 127 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 129 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 131 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 133 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 134 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 135 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 137 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 138 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 139 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 140 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 141 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 143 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 144 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 145 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 146 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 147 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 149 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team 150 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 151 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 152 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 153 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 154 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 155 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 156 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 157 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 158 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 159 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 160 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 161 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 162 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 163 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team 164 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 165 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 166 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 167 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 168 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 169 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 170 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 172 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:26 173 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:39 174 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:57 175 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 176 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 177 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 178 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:20 179 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:23 180 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:05:30 181 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:05 182 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:22 183 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 184 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 185 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 186 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 187 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 188 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 189 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 190 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 191 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 192 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:10:20 193 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:31 194 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 195 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:16:32 196 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:16:51 DNS Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 17 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 15 7 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 12 10 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 9 13 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 14 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 16 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 17 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 4 18 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 20 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Paczków, km. 91.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 3 pts 2 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 2 3 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 1

Sprint 2 - Prudnik, km. 152.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 3 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 3 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 1

Sprint 3 - Krapkowice, km. 188.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 3 pts 2 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 2 3 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1

Mountain 1 - Chrzaszczyce, km. 211.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 pts 2 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 2 3 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10:22:40 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:04 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:10 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 6 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 8 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 15 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 18 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 20 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 22 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 24 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 27 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 28 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 29 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:22 30 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 31 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:13 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:19 33 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 37 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:23 38 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 39 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 40 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 41 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 42 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 44 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 46 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 47 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 48 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 50 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 51 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 52 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 53 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 54 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 56 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 58 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 61 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 63 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 64 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 65 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:40 66 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 67 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:12 69 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 0:02:23 70 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:30 71 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 72 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 74 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 76 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team 77 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 78 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 79 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:55 80 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:04:01 81 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 82 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 83 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 85 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 86 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 87 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:20 88 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:21 89 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:04:23 90 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:10 91 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 93 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 95 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 96 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 97 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 98 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 99 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:39 101 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:06:51 102 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 103 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:45 104 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 105 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:09:00 106 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:11 107 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 108 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 109 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 110 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 111 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 112 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:10:33 113 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 114 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:53 115 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:20 116 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 117 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 118 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 119 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 120 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:11:22 121 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:23 122 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:12:29 123 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:30 124 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 125 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 126 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 127 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:47 128 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:50 129 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:39 130 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 133 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:00 134 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:14:04 135 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 136 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 139 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 140 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 141 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 142 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 143 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 144 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 145 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 146 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 147 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 148 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:14:26 149 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 150 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 151 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 152 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 153 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 154 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 155 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:31 156 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:14:46 157 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:13 158 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 159 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 160 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 161 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team 162 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 163 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 164 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 165 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 166 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 167 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 168 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 169 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 170 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 171 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:15:47 172 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:53 173 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:17:01 174 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:09 175 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:17:33 176 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:18:14 177 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:59 178 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:52 179 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 180 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:16 181 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 0:21:21 182 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:21:26 183 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:14 184 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:24:24 185 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:24:31 186 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:47 187 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 188 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 189 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 190 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:46 191 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:25:56 192 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 193 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:26:43 194 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:28:35 195 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 196 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 21 pts 2 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 17 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 15 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 15 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 14 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 15 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 16 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 17 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 18 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 19 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 11 20 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 21 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 22 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 23 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 9 24 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 9 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 26 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 27 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 28 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 30 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 32 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 33 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 34 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 35 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 36 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 37 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 38 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 27 pts 2 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 24 3 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 13 4 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 11 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 6 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 7 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 9 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 10 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 2 13 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 1