Swift quickest on stage 2 of Tour of Poland
Viviani, Boonen outpaced by Sky sprinter
Stage 2: Walbrzych - Opole
Team Sky's Ben Swift took out the bunch sprint on the second stage of the Tour de Pologne. Swift's team led him through the final turns perfectly, with British champion Ian Stannard and Mathew Hayman providing the final launching pad for his teammate's triumph over Liquigas-Cannondale's Elia Viviani and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).
"It was unbelievable at the end; (Juan Antonio) Flecha did a hell of a lot of work to move us all into position around that circuit and then (Ian) Stannard just went for it - I think the cobbles excited him! And then Mat Hayman did a massive turn to get me almost right to the line," Swift said on teamsky.com.
The victory made up for a disappointing opening stage in which Swift had a flat tire and was unable to contest the finishing sprint. "I was quite disappointed yesterday because I’d done all the work to get over the last climb and then right at the very top I punctured; it’s always hard to look at those results when you know you should have been in with a good chance of winning."
Because none of today's top three were present in the front group on the opening stage, Viviani's teammate Moreno Moser retained the race leader's jersey over Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Lars Boom (Rabobank). Moser could not contest the sprint because of a crash, but finished on the same time as Swift.
“Everything went according to plan, it was supposed to be a stage for sprinters, and so it was,” said Moser. “In the first part of the race the breakaway took off and we stayed cool. Then in the final circuit the battle heated up in the group of sprinting teams, everyone wants to stay out front but this isn’t possible.
"I got caught up in a fall in the second of three laps, I took a hit to my shoulder but fortunately I managed to get going again and catch up to the head group. Tomorrow there will be a more challenging stage, I think it could be suited to my skills; I’m going to try and hang on to the jersey and race like I did in the first stage at Karpacz”.
The 239.4km stage featured a four-man breakaway well represented by the home country riders: the Polish national team had both Lukasz Bodnar and Damian Walczak present alongside fellow Pole Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord Named) and Italian Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia). The leaders broke free just five kilometers into the stage, but their leash was kept tight as Bodnar nudged his way into the virtual race lead as well as mopping up three time bonuses along the way in the intermediate sprints.
After the third sprint with just over 50km remaining, Bodnar dropped back to the peloton leaving the remaining three to battle ahead. Caccia took the sole mountain prime but did not threaten the lead in that classification of Orica-GreenEdge's Daniel Teklehaimanot.
The leaders were swept up with precision by the sprinter's teams, with Rabobank attempting to form a train for Lars Boom, however they were caught out by the turns in the finishing kilometer and Team Sky took to the front to deliver Swift to the stage victory.
"It was brilliant. We made the call to save our legs for the lead out – if we needed to we were going to put someone on the front but the guys did a perfect job looking after me and got me right into position," said Swift.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5:49:57
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|13
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|17
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|18
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|20
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|22
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|25
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|27
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|28
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|33
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|34
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|35
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|36
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|37
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|41
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|44
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|47
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|50
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|51
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|52
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|55
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|57
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|58
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|59
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|60
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|63
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|65
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|66
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|69
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
|70
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|73
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|75
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|76
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|77
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|79
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|80
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|82
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|83
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|84
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|85
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|87
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|89
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|92
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|95
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|96
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|97
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|98
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|99
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|100
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:17
|101
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|102
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|103
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:22
|105
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|106
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|107
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|108
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|110
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|111
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|112
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|114
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|115
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|116
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:42
|117
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|118
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:49
|119
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|120
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|121
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|122
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|123
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|125
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|126
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|127
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|131
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|134
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|135
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|137
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|138
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|139
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|140
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|141
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|143
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|144
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|145
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|147
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|149
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
|150
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|151
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|154
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|155
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|156
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|157
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|158
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|159
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|160
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|161
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|162
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|163
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
|164
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|165
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|166
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|167
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|168
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|169
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|170
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|172
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:26
|173
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:39
|174
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|175
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|176
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|177
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|178
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:20
|179
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:23
|180
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:05:30
|181
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:05
|182
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:22
|183
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|184
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|185
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|186
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|187
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|188
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|189
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|190
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|191
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|192
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:10:20
|193
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:31
|194
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|195
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:16:32
|196
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:16:51
|DNS
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|17
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|7
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|10
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|11
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|9
|13
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|14
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|16
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|5
|17
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|18
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2
|20
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|2
|3
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|2
|3
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|pts
|2
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|2
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10:22:40
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:04
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:10
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|15
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|18
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|22
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|24
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|27
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|28
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|29
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:22
|30
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:13
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:19
|33
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|37
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:23
|38
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|39
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|41
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|42
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|44
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|47
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|48
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|50
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|52
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
|53
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|54
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|56
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|61
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|63
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|64
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|65
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:40
|66
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|67
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:12
|69
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:02:23
|70
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:30
|71
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|72
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|74
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
|77
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|78
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|79
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:55
|80
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:01
|81
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|82
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|83
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|85
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|86
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|87
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:20
|88
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:21
|89
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:23
|90
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:10
|91
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|93
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|95
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|96
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|97
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|98
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:39
|101
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:06:51
|102
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:06
|103
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:45
|104
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|105
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:09:00
|106
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:11
|107
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|108
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|109
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|111
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|112
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:10:33
|113
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|114
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:53
|115
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:20
|116
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|117
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|118
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|119
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|120
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:11:22
|121
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:23
|122
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:12:29
|123
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:30
|124
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|125
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|127
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:47
|128
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:50
|129
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:39
|130
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|133
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:00
|134
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:14:04
|135
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|136
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|139
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|140
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|141
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|142
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|143
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|144
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|146
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|147
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|148
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:14:26
|149
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|150
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|151
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|153
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|155
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:31
|156
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:14:46
|157
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:13
|158
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|159
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|160
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|161
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
|162
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|163
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|164
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|165
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|166
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|167
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|168
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|170
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|171
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:15:47
|172
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:53
|173
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:17:01
|174
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:09
|175
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:17:33
|176
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:18:14
|177
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:59
|178
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:52
|179
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|180
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:16
|181
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|0:21:21
|182
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:21:26
|183
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:14
|184
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:24:24
|185
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:24:31
|186
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:47
|187
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|188
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|189
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|190
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:46
|191
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:25:56
|192
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|193
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:26:43
|194
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:28:35
|195
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|196
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|21
|pts
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|19
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|17
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|15
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|16
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|17
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|18
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|19
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|20
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|21
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|22
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|23
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|24
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|9
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|26
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|27
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|28
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|29
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|30
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|32
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|5
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|34
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|35
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|36
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2
|37
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|38
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|24
|3
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|13
|4
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|11
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|6
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|7
|7
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|9
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|10
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|2
|13
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|5
|3
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|5
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|6
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|7
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
