Swift quickest on stage 2 of Tour of Poland

Viviani, Boonen outpaced by Sky sprinter

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The peloton passes through the extensive fields of grain in Poland

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Tom Boonen back at the Quickstep car for advice

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Race leader Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) gives the thumbs up

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The Tour of Poland is popular amongst the equine set

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The race director sees off stage 2 of the Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The start of stage 2 of the Tour of Poland under sunny skies

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wore the points jersey on stage 2

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Liquigas-Cannondale relaxes before stage 2 in Poland

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp) took over the points jersey

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Polish national team rider Lukasz Bodnar was most aggressive

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge) is still in the mountains classification lead

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Moreno Moser continued as race leader

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Ben Swift (Sky) celebrates his win on stage 2 of the Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Ben Swift (Sky) wins in Poland

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) tried to hold off the peloton

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The day's breakaway: Lukasz Bodnar and Damian Walczak (Poland), Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord Named) and Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Ben Swift takes out the sprint on stage 2

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
There were plenty of fans out to enjoy the second Tour of Poland stage

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Team Sky's Ben Swift took out the bunch sprint on the second stage of the Tour de Pologne. Swift's team led him through the final turns perfectly, with British champion Ian Stannard and Mathew Hayman providing the final launching pad for his teammate's triumph over Liquigas-Cannondale's Elia Viviani and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).

"It was unbelievable at the end; (Juan Antonio) Flecha did a hell of a lot of work to move us all into position around that circuit and then (Ian) Stannard just went for it - I think the cobbles excited him! And then Mat Hayman did a massive turn to get me almost right to the line," Swift said on teamsky.com.

The victory made up for a disappointing opening stage in which Swift had a flat tire and was unable to contest the finishing sprint. "I was quite disappointed yesterday because I’d done all the work to get over the last climb and then right at the very top I punctured; it’s always hard to look at those results when you know you should have been in with a good chance of winning."

Because none of today's top three were present in the front group on the opening stage, Viviani's teammate Moreno Moser retained the race leader's jersey over Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Lars Boom (Rabobank). Moser could not contest the sprint because of a crash, but finished on the same time as Swift.

“Everything went according to plan, it was supposed to be a stage for sprinters, and so it was,” said Moser. “In the first part of the race the breakaway took off and we stayed cool. Then in the final circuit the battle heated up in the group of sprinting teams, everyone wants to stay out front but this isn’t possible.

"I got caught up in a fall in the second of three laps, I took a hit to my shoulder but fortunately I managed to get going again and catch up to the head group. Tomorrow there will be a more challenging stage, I think it could be suited to my skills; I’m going to try and hang on to the jersey and race like I did in the first stage at Karpacz”.

The 239.4km stage featured a four-man breakaway well represented by the home country riders: the Polish national team had both Lukasz Bodnar and Damian Walczak present alongside fellow Pole Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord Named) and Italian Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia). The leaders broke free just five kilometers into the stage, but their leash was kept tight as Bodnar nudged his way into the virtual race lead as well as mopping up three time bonuses along the way in the intermediate sprints.

After the third sprint with just over 50km remaining, Bodnar dropped back to the peloton leaving the remaining three to battle ahead. Caccia took the sole mountain prime but did not threaten the lead in that classification of Orica-GreenEdge's Daniel Teklehaimanot.

The leaders were swept up with precision by the sprinter's teams, with Rabobank attempting to form a train for Lars Boom, however they were caught out by the turns in the finishing kilometer and Team Sky took to the front to deliver Swift to the stage victory.

"It was brilliant. We made the call to save our legs for the lead out – if we needed to we were going to put someone on the front but the guys did a perfect job looking after me and got me right into position," said Swift.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling5:49:57
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
7Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
10Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
13Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
14Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
16Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
17Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
18Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
20Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
22Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
24Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
25Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
26Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
27Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
31Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
33Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
34Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
35Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
36Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
37Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
42Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
44Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
45Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
49Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
50Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
51Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
52Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
53Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
55Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
56Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
57Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
58Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
59Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
60Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
61Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
63Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
65Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
66Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
67Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
68Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
69Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
70Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
73David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
74Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
75Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
76Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
77Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
79Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
80Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
81Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
82Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
83Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
84Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
85Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
87Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
88Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
89Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
90Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
91Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
95Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
96Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
97Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
98Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
99Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
100Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:17
101Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
102Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
103Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:22
105Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
106Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
107Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
108Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
109Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
110Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
111Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
112Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
114Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
115Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
116Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:00:42
117Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
118Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:49
119Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:59
120Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
121Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
122Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
123Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
125Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
126Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
127Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
128Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
129Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
132Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
134Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
135Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
137Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
138Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
139Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
140Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
141Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
143Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
144Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
145Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
146Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
147Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
148Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
149Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
150Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
151Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
152Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
153Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
154Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
155Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
156Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
157Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
158Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
159Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
160Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
161Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
162Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
163Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
164Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
165Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
166Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
167Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
168David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
169Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
170Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
172Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:26
173Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:39
174Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:57
175Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:03:05
176Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
177Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
178Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:20
179Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:23
180Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:05:30
181Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:05
182Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:22
183Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
184Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
185Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
186Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
187Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
188Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
189William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
190Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
191Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
192Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:10:20
193Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:31
194Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
195Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:16:32
196Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:16:51
DNSJulian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling20pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale19
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano17
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan15
7Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan12
10Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi11
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
12Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural9
13Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
14Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia7
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling6
16Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
17Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp4
18Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
20Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Paczków, km. 91.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team3pts
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named2
3Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team1

Sprint 2 - Prudnik, km. 152.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team3pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named1

Sprint 3 - Krapkowice, km. 188.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team3pts
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named2
3Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1

Mountain 1 - Chrzaszczyce, km. 211.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3pts
2Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team2
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10:22:40
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
4Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp0:00:10
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
6Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
8Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
13Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
17Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
18Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
19Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
20Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
22Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
23Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
24Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
27Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
28Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
29Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:00:22
30Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
31Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:13
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:19
33Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
37Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:23
38Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
39Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
40Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
41Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
42Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
44Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
46Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
47Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
48Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
50Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
51Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
52Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
53Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
54Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
56Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
58David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
61Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
63Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
64Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
65Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:40
66Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
67Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:12
69Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team0:02:23
70Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:30
71Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
72Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
74Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
76Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
77Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
78Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
79Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:55
80John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:01
81Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
82Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
83Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
85Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
86Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
87Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:04:20
88Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp0:04:21
89Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:23
90Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:10
91Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
93Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
95Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
96Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
97Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
98Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
99Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:39
101Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:06:51
102Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:07:06
103Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:45
104Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
105Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:09:00
106Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:11
107Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
108Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
109Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
110Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
111Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
112Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:10:33
113Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
114Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:53
115Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:20
116Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
117Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
118Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
119David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
120Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team0:11:22
121Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:23
122Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team0:12:29
123Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:30
124Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
125Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
126Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
127Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:47
128Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:50
129Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:39
130Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
132Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
133Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:00
134Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:14:04
135Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
136Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
138Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
139Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
140Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
141Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
142Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
143Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
144Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
145Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
146Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
147Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
148Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:14:26
149Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
150Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
151Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
152Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
153Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
154Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
155Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:31
156Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:14:46
157Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:13
158Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
159Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
160Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
161Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
162Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
163Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
164Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
165Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
166Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
167Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
168Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
169Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
170Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
171Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:15:47
172Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:53
173Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:17:01
174Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:09
175William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:17:33
176Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:18:14
177Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:59
178Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:52
179Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
180Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:16
181Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named0:21:21
182Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:21:26
183Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:14
184Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:24:24
185Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:24:31
186Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:47
187Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
188Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
189Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
190Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:46
191Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:25:56
192Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
193Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:26:43
194Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:28:35
195Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
196Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp21pts
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling20
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep19
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale19
6Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano17
9Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan15
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan15
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan14
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
15Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
16Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team13
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
18Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
19Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale11
20Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi11
21Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling10
22Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
23Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling9
24Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural9
25Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
26Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
27Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
28Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia7
29Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
30Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling6
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
32Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
34Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
35Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
36Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
37Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
38Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team27pts
2Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team24
3Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named13
4Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank11
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling10
6Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling7
7Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
9Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
10Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
11Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
12Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team2
13Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team9pts
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named5
3Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
5Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
6Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team1
7Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team1

 

