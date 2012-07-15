Trending

Moser denies Henao on the line in Poland

Moser's time bonus takes race lead from Kwiatkowski

Image 1 of 14

Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) won the stage and took the race lead in the Tour de Pologne

Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) won the stage and took the race lead in the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 2 of 14

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 3 of 14

Moreno Moser wins stage 6 of the Tour of Poland

Moreno Moser wins stage 6 of the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 4 of 14

Top climber Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil)

Top climber Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 5 of 14

Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) took over the race lead

Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) took over the race lead
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 6 of 14

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) came across in third and lost the race lead on time bonuses

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) came across in third and lost the race lead on time bonuses
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 7 of 14

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) waits for the start

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) waits for the start
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 8 of 14

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 9 of 14

The peloton in the Tour of Poland

The peloton in the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 10 of 14

The day's breakaway led by Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil)

The day's breakaway led by Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 11 of 14

Sergio Henao goes on the attack in Poland

Sergio Henao goes on the attack in Poland
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 12 of 14

Michal Kwiatkowski lost the race lead, but took the points jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski lost the race lead, but took the points jersey
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 13 of 14

The start of stage 6 of the Tour of Poland

The start of stage 6 of the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 14 of 14

Piles of hay look like small, hairy monsters as the peloton passes

Piles of hay look like small, hairy monsters as the peloton passes
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Italian Moreno Moser gave Liquigas-Cannondale double success on stage 6 of the Tour of Poland, putting in a perfectly timed attack in the final kilometer to deny Team Sky's Sergio Henao the stage victory just before the line.

Moser's time bonus for the stage win put him in the lead of the general classification, five seconds ahead of Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Michal Kwiatkowski.

At 191km in length and with 15 climbs, ten of them classified for the climber's competition, the sixth stage of the Tour of Poland made up for the lack of absolute altitude with frequency in its ascents, clocking in 4400m of climbing, but never going higher than 1000m above sea level.

Mountains leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge) took the first points, but surrendered his jersey to the breakaway which left the peloton soon thereafter. Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) overtook him in the standings by winning all but the last climb during his foray off the front together with Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Ian Stannard (Sky), Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) and Bartosz Huzarski (Polish National Team).

The advantage of the five riders went up and down as frequently as the elevation, but averaged around four minutes until the final lap, when attacks from the peloton quickly whittled down the lead before the final categorized climb.

Sergio Henao (Sky) hit out on the ascent, catching all of the leaders and going past, pursuied by Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre) and Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Euskaltel - Euskadi) with 15km to go.

Niemiec caught and passed Henao on the descent, but quickly faded back as the roller coaster ride headed into another upswing. Stannard, getting a second wind, countered with Moser, but the Italian wasn't keen to go all in quite yet, as there were still two more lumps to go.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Garmin-Sharp's Christophe Le Mevel tried to have a go, but all were back together soon enough. Henao had another go just before the crest, dropping Izaguirre who had tried to latch onto his wheel, and soloing all the way until the 50m mark when the surge from Moser nullified his move.

Kwiatkowski fought hard to get the third place time bonus behind Henao, but it was not enough to save his yellow jersey.

Now five seconds in arrears, the Polish rider will have to fight for the intermediate bonuses as well as the finish tomorrow.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5:16:32
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
6Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
9Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
11Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
12Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
17Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:17
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:25
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:29
21Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:30
22Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team0:00:43
23Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
24Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:50
25Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:01
27Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
28Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:14
29Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
30Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
31Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
32Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
33Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
34Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
35David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
36Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
37Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
38Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
39Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp0:01:47
40Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
42Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
43Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
45Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
47Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
48Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
49Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:18
50Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:26
51Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:52
52Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:46
53Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team0:03:53
54Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:06
56Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:19
58Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:05:16
59Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:58
60Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:32
61Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
62Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
63Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
64Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
65Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
66Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
67Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
68Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:13
70Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
71Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
72Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:41
73Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:01
74Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:10:44
75Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:23
76Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
78Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
79Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
80Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
81Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
83Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
84Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
85Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
86Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
87Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
88Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
89Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
90David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
91Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
92Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
93Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
94Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
95Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
96Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
98Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
99Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
100Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
101Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
106Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
107Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
108Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
109Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
110Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:19:04
111Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
112Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
113Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
114Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
115John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
116Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
117Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:26:26
119Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
120Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
121Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
123Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
124Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
125Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
126Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
127Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
128Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
130Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
131Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
133Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
134Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
135Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
136Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
137Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
138William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
139Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
140Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
141Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:27:52
142Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
143Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
144Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
145Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
146Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
147Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
148Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
149Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
150Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
151Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
152Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
153Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:29:37
154Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
155Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
156Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
157Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
158Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
159Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
160Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
161Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
162Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
163Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
164Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
165Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
166Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
167Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
168Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
169Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
170Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
171Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:35:42
172Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:52
173Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
174Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:38:15
175Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
176Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFAlan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFAlexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFThomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFAndrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFPierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFMichael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20pts
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling19
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD16
6Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team15
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan13
9Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
10Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan11
11Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
12Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team9
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano5
17Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
19Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1

Intermediate sprint - Wierch Olczanski, km. 143.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team3pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team2
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Zab , km. 11.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team10pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team7
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2

Mountain 2 - Gliczarów , km. 26.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team5
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team3
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 3 - Zab , km. 50.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team7
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team3
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 4 - Gliczarów , km. 64.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team7
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team5
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 5 - Zab , km. 88.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team7
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team5
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2

Mountain 6 - Gliczarów , km. 103.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team7
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team5
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 7 - Zab , km. 127.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team7
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling5
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
5Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team2

Mountain 8 - Gliczarów , km. 141.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team7
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team5
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 9 - Zab , km. 165.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team7
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team5
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3
5Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 10 - im. J.Halupczoka Gliczarów, km. 179.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling20pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD14
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team6
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan4

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale27:25:17
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:05
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:16
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:25
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:28
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
7Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
8Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
11Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
13Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
14Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:47
15Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:05
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:23
17Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:01:35
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:38
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
22Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp0:02:05
23Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:09
24Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team0:02:14
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:18
27Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:31
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:02:47
29Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:49
30Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp0:03:22
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
32David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:26
33Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:32
34Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:44
35Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:11
36Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:19
37Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:07
38Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:21
39Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:48
40Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:06:09
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:41
42Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:06:54
43Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team0:07:00
44Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:50
45Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:07
46Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:08:48
47Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp0:09:02
48Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:16
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:49
50Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:15
51Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:46
52Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:11:06
53Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:11:38
54Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:12:51
55Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:04
56Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:13:55
57Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:29
58Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:15:43
59Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:46
60Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:04
61Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:21
62Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:16:32
63Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:35
64Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:41
65Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:52
66Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:36
67Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:17:53
68Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:18:01
69Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:20
70Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:19:31
71Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:38
72Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:20:36
73Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:20:50
74Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:20:56
75Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:29
76Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:21:39
77Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:22:03
78Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:22:14
79John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:23:35
80Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:17
81Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:40
82Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:24:55
83Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:29
85Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:44
86Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:11
87Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:52
88Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:19
89David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:28:40
90Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:28:49
91Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:55
93Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:30
94Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:57
95Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:30:16
96Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:31:06
97Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:31:40
98Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:31:57
99Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:12
100Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:24
101Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:33:58
102Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:34:19
103Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:34:47
104Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:08
105Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:35:43
106Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:35:45
107Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:36:08
108Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp0:36:27
109Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:36:29
110Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:37:12
111Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:17
112Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:38:28
113Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:39:13
114Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:39:14
115Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team0:39:56
116Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:39:57
117Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:18
118Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:40:38
119Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named0:41:08
120Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:41:50
121Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team0:42:06
122Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team0:42:08
123Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:43:19
124Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:43:56
125Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:44:12
126Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:45:00
127Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:45:11
128Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:47:15
129Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:04
130Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team0:50:11
131Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:52:08
132Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:52:37
133Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:52:40
134Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:52:45
135Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:53:12
136William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:53:23
137Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:53:54
138Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:54:39
139Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:54:45
140Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:54:52
141Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:55:43
142Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:56:18
143Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:56:29
144Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:59:25
145Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:00:07
146Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1:01:20
147Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:01:47
148Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
149Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:03:29
150Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team1:03:45
151Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:04:29
152Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:04:31
153Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team1:04:59
154Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural1:05:02
155Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:05:27
156Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team1:05:56
157Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
158Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:19
159Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano1:09:47
160Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1:10:49
161Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:12:09
162Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named1:12:40
163Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural1:13:00
164Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named1:14:59
165Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
166Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:16:15
167Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:16:16
168Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:18:49
169Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:19:41
170Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:22:58
171Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named1:26:51
172Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:27:14
173Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:29:08
174Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:30:29
175Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:33:22
176Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:03:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep69pts
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale59
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling59
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling52
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale46
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale44
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team36
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox34
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan32
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan32
11Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team32
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team31
13Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team29
14Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp27
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team26
17Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
18Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
19Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
20Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep21
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
23Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team20
24Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
25Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling18
26John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano18
27Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
28Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
29Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia17
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan16
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD16
32Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team16
33Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team15
34Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team14
35Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia14
36Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp14
37Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp13
38Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team13
39Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan11
40Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale11
41Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi11
42Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale11
43Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank11
44Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling10
45Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
46Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team9
47Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
48Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural9
49Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
50Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named8
51Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
52Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
53Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank7
54Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
55Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano5
56Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
57Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
58Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
59Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
60Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
61Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
62Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
63Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
64Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan1
65Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team85pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team51
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team46
4Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team43
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling30
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team28
7Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling27
8Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team25
9Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team24
10Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat22
11Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named20
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD14
14Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
15Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia14
16Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named13
17Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank11
18Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
19Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team10
20Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling9
21Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano9
22Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale7
23Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team6
24Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
25Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team5
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
27Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team5
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
29Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team3
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3
31Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
32Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
33Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3
34Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
35Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp3
36Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp2
37Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
39Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2
40Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team2
41Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
43Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1
44Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
45Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named1
46Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named11pts
2Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team9
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
4Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team5
6Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
7Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp4
8Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named4
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team3
10Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
11Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
13Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
14Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team2
16Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
17Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
18Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1
19Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
20Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team1
21Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
22Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team1
23Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling82:17:54
2Radioshack-Nissan0:00:04
3Movistar Team0:01:25
4AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
5Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:02:37
6Garmin-Sharp0:03:23
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:49
8Pro Team Astana0:08:39
9Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:10:29
10Lampre - ISD0:11:26
11BMC Racing Team0:11:49
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:47
13Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:24
14FDJ-Big Mat0:15:59
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:00
16Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:20:25
17Argos-Shimano0:24:07
18Katusha Team0:24:48
19Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:59
20Polish National Team0:36:48
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:38:41
22Utensilnord Named0:43:36
23Caja Rural1:03:11
24Lotto Belisol Team1:20:49
25Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:34:10

 

Latest on Cyclingnews