Moser denies Henao on the line in Poland
Moser's time bonus takes race lead from Kwiatkowski
Stage 6: Bukovina Terma Hotel Spa - Bukowina Tatrzanska
Italian Moreno Moser gave Liquigas-Cannondale double success on stage 6 of the Tour of Poland, putting in a perfectly timed attack in the final kilometer to deny Team Sky's Sergio Henao the stage victory just before the line.
Moser's time bonus for the stage win put him in the lead of the general classification, five seconds ahead of Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Michal Kwiatkowski.
At 191km in length and with 15 climbs, ten of them classified for the climber's competition, the sixth stage of the Tour of Poland made up for the lack of absolute altitude with frequency in its ascents, clocking in 4400m of climbing, but never going higher than 1000m above sea level.
Mountains leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge) took the first points, but surrendered his jersey to the breakaway which left the peloton soon thereafter. Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) overtook him in the standings by winning all but the last climb during his foray off the front together with Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Ian Stannard (Sky), Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) and Bartosz Huzarski (Polish National Team).
The advantage of the five riders went up and down as frequently as the elevation, but averaged around four minutes until the final lap, when attacks from the peloton quickly whittled down the lead before the final categorized climb.
Sergio Henao (Sky) hit out on the ascent, catching all of the leaders and going past, pursuied by Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre) and Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Euskaltel - Euskadi) with 15km to go.
Niemiec caught and passed Henao on the descent, but quickly faded back as the roller coaster ride headed into another upswing. Stannard, getting a second wind, countered with Moser, but the Italian wasn't keen to go all in quite yet, as there were still two more lumps to go.
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Garmin-Sharp's Christophe Le Mevel tried to have a go, but all were back together soon enough. Henao had another go just before the crest, dropping Izaguirre who had tried to latch onto his wheel, and soloing all the way until the 50m mark when the surge from Moser nullified his move.
Kwiatkowski fought hard to get the third place time bonus behind Henao, but it was not enough to save his yellow jersey.
Now five seconds in arrears, the Polish rider will have to fight for the intermediate bonuses as well as the finish tomorrow.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5:16:32
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|17
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:17
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:25
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:29
|21
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:30
|22
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:00:43
|23
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:50
|25
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|27
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|28
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|29
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|31
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|32
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|33
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|34
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|35
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|38
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|39
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:47
|40
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|42
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|43
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|45
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|47
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|48
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|49
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:18
|50
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:26
|51
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:52
|52
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:46
|53
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:03:53
|54
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:06
|56
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:19
|58
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:16
|59
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:58
|60
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:32
|61
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|62
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|64
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|67
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
|68
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:13
|70
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|71
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|72
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:41
|73
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:01
|74
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:44
|75
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:23
|76
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|78
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|79
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|80
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|81
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|85
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|86
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|87
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|88
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|90
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|91
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|92
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|93
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|94
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|95
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|96
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|98
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|99
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|100
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|101
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|106
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|107
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|108
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|109
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|110
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:19:04
|111
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|112
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|113
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|114
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|115
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|116
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|117
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:26:26
|119
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|120
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|121
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|123
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|126
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|127
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
|128
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|129
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|131
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|134
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|135
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|136
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|137
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|138
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|139
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|141
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:27:52
|142
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
|144
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|145
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|146
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|148
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|149
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|150
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|151
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|152
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|153
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:29:37
|154
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|155
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|156
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|157
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|158
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|159
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|160
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|161
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|162
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|163
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|164
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|165
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|166
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|167
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|168
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|169
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|170
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|171
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:35:42
|172
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:52
|173
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|174
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:38:15
|175
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|176
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|19
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|16
|6
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|9
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|11
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|12
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|5
|17
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|19
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|5
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|7
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|5
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|7
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|5
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|5
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|7
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|5
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|5
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|5
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|14
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27:25:17
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:05
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:28
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|11
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|13
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|14
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:47
|15
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:05
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:23
|17
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:35
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:38
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|22
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:05
|23
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:09
|24
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:02:14
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:18
|27
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:31
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:47
|29
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:49
|30
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:22
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|32
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:26
|33
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|34
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:44
|35
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:11
|36
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:19
|37
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:07
|38
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:21
|39
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|40
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:09
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:41
|42
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:06:54
|43
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:07:00
|44
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:50
|45
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:07
|46
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:08:48
|47
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:02
|48
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:16
|49
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:49
|50
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:15
|51
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:46
|52
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:11:06
|53
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:38
|54
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:12:51
|55
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:04
|56
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:13:55
|57
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:29
|58
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:43
|59
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:46
|60
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:04
|61
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:21
|62
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:32
|63
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:35
|64
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:41
|65
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:52
|66
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:36
|67
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:17:53
|68
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:18:01
|69
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:20
|70
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:19:31
|71
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:38
|72
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:20:36
|73
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:50
|74
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:20:56
|75
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:21:29
|76
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:21:39
|77
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:22:03
|78
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:22:14
|79
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:23:35
|80
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:17
|81
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:40
|82
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:55
|83
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|84
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:29
|85
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:44
|86
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:11
|87
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:52
|88
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:19
|89
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:28:40
|90
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:28:49
|91
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|92
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:28:55
|93
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:30
|94
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:29:57
|95
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:30:16
|96
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:31:06
|97
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:31:40
|98
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:57
|99
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:12
|100
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:24
|101
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:33:58
|102
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:34:19
|103
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:34:47
|104
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:08
|105
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:35:43
|106
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:35:45
|107
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:36:08
|108
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|0:36:27
|109
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:36:29
|110
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:12
|111
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:17
|112
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:38:28
|113
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:39:13
|114
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:39:14
|115
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:39:56
|116
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:39:57
|117
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:18
|118
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:40:38
|119
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|0:41:08
|120
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:41:50
|121
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:42:06
|122
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:42:08
|123
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:43:19
|124
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:43:56
|125
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:44:12
|126
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:45:00
|127
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:45:11
|128
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:47:15
|129
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:04
|130
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:50:11
|131
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:52:08
|132
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:52:37
|133
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:52:40
|134
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:45
|135
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:53:12
|136
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:53:23
|137
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:53:54
|138
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:54:39
|139
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:54:45
|140
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:54:52
|141
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:55:43
|142
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:56:18
|143
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:56:29
|144
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:59:25
|145
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:00:07
|146
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:01:20
|147
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:01:47
|148
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1:03:29
|150
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|1:03:45
|151
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:04:29
|152
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:04:31
|153
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1:04:59
|154
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|1:05:02
|155
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:27
|156
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
|1:05:56
|157
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|158
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:19
|159
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|1:09:47
|160
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1:10:49
|161
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:12:09
|162
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|1:12:40
|163
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|1:13:00
|164
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1:14:59
|165
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|166
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:16:15
|167
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:16:16
|168
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:18:49
|169
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:19:41
|170
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:22:58
|171
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1:26:51
|172
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:27:14
|173
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:29:08
|174
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:30:29
|175
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:33:22
|176
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|pts
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|52
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|34
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|11
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|31
|13
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|14
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|27
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|17
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|18
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|19
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|20
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|21
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|22
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|23
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|24
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|25
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|18
|26
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|18
|27
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|28
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|29
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|17
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|16
|32
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|33
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|15
|34
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|14
|35
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|14
|36
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|37
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|38
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|40
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|41
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|42
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|43
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|11
|44
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|45
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|46
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|47
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|48
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|9
|49
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|50
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|8
|51
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|52
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|53
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|7
|54
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|55
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|5
|56
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|5
|57
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|58
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|59
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|60
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|61
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|62
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|63
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|64
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|65
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|51
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|46
|4
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|43
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|30
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|7
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|8
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|9
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|24
|10
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|22
|11
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|20
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|13
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|14
|14
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|15
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|14
|16
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|13
|17
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|11
|18
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|19
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|10
|20
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|21
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|9
|22
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|23
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|24
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|25
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|27
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|29
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|30
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|31
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|32
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|33
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|34
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|35
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|36
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|37
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|39
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|40
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|2
|41
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|43
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|45
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|1
|46
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|11
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|9
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|4
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|6
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|7
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|8
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|4
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|10
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|11
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|13
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|14
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|2
|16
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|17
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|18
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|19
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|21
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|22
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|23
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|82:17:54
|2
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:02:37
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:23
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:49
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:08:39
|9
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:29
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:11:26
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:49
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:47
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:24
|14
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:15:59
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:00
|16
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:20:25
|17
|Argos-Shimano
|0:24:07
|18
|Katusha Team
|0:24:48
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:59
|20
|Polish National Team
|0:36:48
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:38:41
|22
|Utensilnord Named
|0:43:36
|23
|Caja Rural
|1:03:11
|24
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:20:49
|25
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:34:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy