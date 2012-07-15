Image 1 of 14 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) won the stage and took the race lead in the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 2 of 14 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 3 of 14 Moreno Moser wins stage 6 of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 4 of 14 Top climber Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 5 of 14 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) took over the race lead (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 6 of 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) came across in third and lost the race lead on time bonuses (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 7 of 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) waits for the start (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 8 of 14 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 9 of 14 The peloton in the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 10 of 14 The day's breakaway led by Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 11 of 14 Sergio Henao goes on the attack in Poland (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 12 of 14 Michal Kwiatkowski lost the race lead, but took the points jersey (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 13 of 14 The start of stage 6 of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 14 of 14 Piles of hay look like small, hairy monsters as the peloton passes (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Italian Moreno Moser gave Liquigas-Cannondale double success on stage 6 of the Tour of Poland, putting in a perfectly timed attack in the final kilometer to deny Team Sky's Sergio Henao the stage victory just before the line.

Moser's time bonus for the stage win put him in the lead of the general classification, five seconds ahead of Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Michal Kwiatkowski.

At 191km in length and with 15 climbs, ten of them classified for the climber's competition, the sixth stage of the Tour of Poland made up for the lack of absolute altitude with frequency in its ascents, clocking in 4400m of climbing, but never going higher than 1000m above sea level.

Mountains leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge) took the first points, but surrendered his jersey to the breakaway which left the peloton soon thereafter. Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) overtook him in the standings by winning all but the last climb during his foray off the front together with Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Ian Stannard (Sky), Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) and Bartosz Huzarski (Polish National Team).

The advantage of the five riders went up and down as frequently as the elevation, but averaged around four minutes until the final lap, when attacks from the peloton quickly whittled down the lead before the final categorized climb.

Sergio Henao (Sky) hit out on the ascent, catching all of the leaders and going past, pursuied by Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre) and Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Euskaltel - Euskadi) with 15km to go.

Niemiec caught and passed Henao on the descent, but quickly faded back as the roller coaster ride headed into another upswing. Stannard, getting a second wind, countered with Moser, but the Italian wasn't keen to go all in quite yet, as there were still two more lumps to go.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Garmin-Sharp's Christophe Le Mevel tried to have a go, but all were back together soon enough. Henao had another go just before the crest, dropping Izaguirre who had tried to latch onto his wheel, and soloing all the way until the 50m mark when the surge from Moser nullified his move.

Kwiatkowski fought hard to get the third place time bonus behind Henao, but it was not enough to save his yellow jersey.

Now five seconds in arrears, the Polish rider will have to fight for the intermediate bonuses as well as the finish tomorrow.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5:16:32 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 6 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 11 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 17 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:17 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:25 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:29 21 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:30 22 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 0:00:43 23 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:50 25 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:01 27 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 28 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:14 29 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 31 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 32 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 33 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 34 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 35 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 38 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 39 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:47 40 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 42 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 43 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 45 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 47 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 48 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 49 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:18 50 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:26 51 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:52 52 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:46 53 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:03:53 54 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:06 56 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 58 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:05:16 59 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:58 60 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:32 61 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 62 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 63 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 64 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 65 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 67 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 68 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:13 70 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 71 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 72 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:41 73 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:01 74 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:10:44 75 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:23 76 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 78 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 79 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 80 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 81 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 83 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 85 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 86 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 87 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 88 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 89 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 90 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 91 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 92 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 93 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 94 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 95 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 96 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 98 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 99 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 100 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 101 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 104 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 106 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 107 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 108 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 109 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 110 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:19:04 111 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 112 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 113 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 114 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 115 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 116 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 117 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:26:26 119 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 120 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 121 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 123 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 125 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 126 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 127 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team 128 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 131 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 132 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 133 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 134 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 135 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 136 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 137 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 138 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 139 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 141 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:27:52 142 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 143 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team 144 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 145 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 146 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 147 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 148 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 149 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 150 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 151 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 152 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 153 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:29:37 154 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 155 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 156 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 157 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 158 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 159 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 160 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 161 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 162 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 163 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 164 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 165 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 166 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 167 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 168 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 169 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 170 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 171 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:35:42 172 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:52 173 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 174 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:38:15 175 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 176 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNF Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team DNF Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 19 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 16 6 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 15 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 13 9 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 10 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 11 11 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 12 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 9 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 16 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 5 17 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 19 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Intermediate sprint - Wierch Olczanski, km. 143.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 3 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Zab , km. 11.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 - Gliczarów , km. 26.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 5 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 3 - Zab , km. 50.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 7 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 4 - Gliczarów , km. 64.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 5 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 5 - Zab , km. 88.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 7 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 5 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2

Mountain 6 - Gliczarów , km. 103.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 5 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 7 - Zab , km. 127.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 5 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 2

Mountain 8 - Gliczarów , km. 141.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 7 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 5 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 9 - Zab , km. 165.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 5 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 5 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 10 - im. J.Halupczoka Gliczarów, km. 179.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 20 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 14 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 4

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27:25:17 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:05 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:16 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:25 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:28 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 7 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 8 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 11 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 13 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 14 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:47 15 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:05 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:23 17 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:35 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:38 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 22 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:05 23 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:09 24 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 0:02:14 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:18 27 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:31 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:02:47 29 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:49 30 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:22 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 32 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:26 33 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:32 34 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:44 35 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:11 36 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:19 37 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:07 38 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:21 39 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:48 40 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:06:09 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:41 42 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:06:54 43 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:07:00 44 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:50 45 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:07 46 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:08:48 47 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:02 48 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:16 49 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:49 50 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:15 51 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:46 52 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:11:06 53 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:11:38 54 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:12:51 55 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:04 56 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:13:55 57 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:29 58 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:15:43 59 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:46 60 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:04 61 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:21 62 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:16:32 63 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:35 64 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:41 65 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:52 66 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:36 67 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:17:53 68 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:18:01 69 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:20 70 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:19:31 71 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:38 72 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:20:36 73 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:20:50 74 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:20:56 75 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:29 76 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:21:39 77 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:22:03 78 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:22:14 79 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:23:35 80 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:17 81 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:40 82 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:24:55 83 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 84 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:29 85 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:44 86 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:11 87 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:52 88 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:19 89 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:28:40 90 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:28:49 91 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 92 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:28:55 93 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:30 94 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:57 95 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:30:16 96 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:31:06 97 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:31:40 98 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:31:57 99 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:12 100 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:24 101 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:33:58 102 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:34:19 103 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:34:47 104 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:35:08 105 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:35:43 106 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:35:45 107 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:36:08 108 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 0:36:27 109 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:36:29 110 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:37:12 111 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:17 112 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:38:28 113 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:39:13 114 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:39:14 115 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team 0:39:56 116 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:39:57 117 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:18 118 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:40:38 119 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 0:41:08 120 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:41:50 121 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:42:06 122 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 0:42:08 123 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:43:19 124 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:43:56 125 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:44:12 126 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:45:00 127 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:45:11 128 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:47:15 129 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:04 130 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:50:11 131 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:52:08 132 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:52:37 133 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:52:40 134 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:52:45 135 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:53:12 136 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:53:23 137 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:53:54 138 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:54:39 139 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:54:45 140 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:54:52 141 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:55:43 142 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:56:18 143 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:56:29 144 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:59:25 145 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:00:07 146 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1:01:20 147 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:01:47 148 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:03:29 150 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 1:03:45 151 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:04:29 152 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:04:31 153 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 1:04:59 154 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 1:05:02 155 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:05:27 156 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team 1:05:56 157 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 158 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:19 159 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 1:09:47 160 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1:10:49 161 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:12:09 162 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 1:12:40 163 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 1:13:00 164 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1:14:59 165 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 166 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:16:15 167 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:16:16 168 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 1:18:49 169 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:19:41 170 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:22:58 171 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1:26:51 172 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:27:14 173 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:29:08 174 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:30:29 175 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:33:22 176 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:03:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 pts 2 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 59 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 52 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 46 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 34 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 32 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 32 11 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 31 13 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 29 14 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 27 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 17 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 18 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 19 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 20 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 21 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 22 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 23 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 25 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 18 26 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 18 27 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 28 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 29 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 17 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 16 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 16 32 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 16 33 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 15 34 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 14 35 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 14 36 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 14 37 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 13 38 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 39 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 11 40 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 41 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 42 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 11 43 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 11 44 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 45 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 46 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 9 47 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 48 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 9 49 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 50 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 8 51 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 52 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 53 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 7 54 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 55 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 5 56 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 57 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 58 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 59 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 60 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 61 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 62 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 63 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 64 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 1 65 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 51 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 46 4 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 43 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 30 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 7 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 8 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 25 9 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 24 10 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 22 11 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 20 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 14 14 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 15 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 14 16 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 13 17 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 11 18 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 19 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 10 20 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 21 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 9 22 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 23 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 24 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 25 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 5 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 27 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 29 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 3 30 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 31 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 32 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 33 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 34 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 35 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 36 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 2 37 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 39 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 40 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 2 41 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 43 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 44 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 45 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 1 46 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 11 pts 2 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 9 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 4 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 6 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 7 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 4 8 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 4 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 3 10 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 11 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 13 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 14 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 2 16 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 17 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 18 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1 19 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 20 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 1 21 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 22 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 1 23 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team 1