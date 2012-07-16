Trending

Moser wins 2012 Tour de Pologne

Degenkolb takes sprint victory on final stage

Image 1 of 14

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won the final stage of the Tour of Poland in a downpour.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 2 of 14

Ben Swift (Sky) won the Tour of Poland points classification.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 3 of 14

The Tour of Poland peloton gets some encouragementn from a roadside band.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 4 of 14

The early break rolls along at the head of the race during stage 7.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 5 of 14

The Tour of Poland peloton in action on the final stage.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 6 of 14

2012 Tour of Poland champion Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale), flanked by runner-up Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and third-placed Sergio Henao (Sky)

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 7 of 14

And they're off on the streets of Kraków...

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 8 of 14

The peloton awaits the start of the seventh and final stage of the Tour of Poland.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 9 of 14

The Tour of Poland concluded with a circuit race in Kraków.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 10 of 14

The final general classification podium at the Tour of Poland (l-r): Michal Kwiatkowski, 2nd; Moreno Moser, 1st; Sergio Henao, 3rd.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 11 of 14

Tour of Poland runner-up Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 12 of 14

Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 13 of 14

An absolute deluge engulfed the peloton as they sprint to the finish of stage 7 in Krakow.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 14 of 14

It appears that Tour of Poland champion Moreno Moser (Liquuigas-Cannondale) now owns a new car.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) repeated the performance of teammate Marcel Kittel at last year's Tour of Poland by claiming a field sprint victory in Krakow in the 131.4km concluding stage of this year's edition. In the midst of a torrential thunderstorm, the 23-year-old German outsprinted Sky teammates Mathew Hayman and Ben Swift for the win.

"I'm really happy, last year my teammate Kittel was the winner here, while this year I took the honours in the final stage," said Degenkolb. "In the final we got hit by the storm but fortunately in the last kilometre the road was nice and wide with no curves so we didn't run into any problems. It was a final suited to me and thanks to the team, which carried me magnificently, I managed to win it."

Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) started the final stage with a five-second lead over Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on general classification and the 21-year-old Italian maintained his advantage over Kwiatkowski through to the finish, denying the chance for the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider to be the first Pole since 2003 to win his national Tour. Sergio Henao (Sky) rounded out the final general classification podium in third place at 16 seconds.

It was a hard-fought Tour of Poland between Moser and Kwiatkowski as the Italian won the opening stage and held the leader's jersey through to stage 4. On the fourth stage, however, Kwiatkowski earned a time bonus which vaulted him from one second down to two seconds ahead of Moser. The Pole held the yellow jersey through to Sunday's stage six, but another victory by Moser gave the Liquigas-Cannondale enough of a time bonus to reclaim the yellow jersey entering today's final stage.

"I came here in good shape but I certainly wasn't expecting to win," said Moser. "My first victory at Karpacz gave me confidence. Then Kwiatkowski got the jersey off me and I knew that in those two mountain stages I could try and get it back and I did.

"Today I started off with a five-second advantage and they weren't enough to feel relaxed. I counted down kilometre after kilometre; I couldn't wait for the stage to finish and fortunately everything went well. I'm super happy. I will always remember Poland; this is my first year as a pro and here I clinched the first major success in my career."

Despite the narrow margin of defeat, Kwiatkowski was pleased with his performance and his stint in the leader's jersey on home soil.

"I didn't manage to win, however this second place is a good result in a race that's important in my home country of Poland," said Kwiatkowski. "I was well-prepared for the Tour de Pologne but I didn't think I would ever come this far in the general classification. After the first few stages I realized I was among the best and so I started believing in it.

"I wore the yellow jersey for two days, riding with this jersey was a major thrill. I thank the team that gave me the best support and all the crowds for cheering me on in every stage. I hope one day to manage to win."

The flat and fast final stage was dominated by a 12-man escape that formed in the early kilometres containing Bert Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Robert Wagner (Radioshack-Nissan), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky), Mickael Delage (FDJ-Big Mat), Branislau Samoilau (Movistar), Francesco Failli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Dmytro Krivstov (Lampre-ISD), Aleksander Porsev (Katusha), Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Oleg Berdos (Utensilnord Named).

The break reached a maximum advantage of approximately three minutes before the inevitable catch from a peloton driven by the sprinters' teams, timed to perfection just three kilometres from the finish. Despite a fierce rain storm in the closing kilometres that drenched Krakow, the peloton arrived safely at the finish line with Degenkolb proving the fastest in the stage finale.

Full Results
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:50:32
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
6Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
8Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
13Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
14Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
18Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
19Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
21Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
25Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
27Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
32Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
33Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
34Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
36Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
39Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
41Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
42Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
43Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
45Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
46Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
47Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
48Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
49Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
50Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
52Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
53Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
54Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
55Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
56Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
57Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:08
59Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
60Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
61Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:00:10
62Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
63Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano0:00:18
64Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:00:20
65Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:24
66Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:28
67Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
68Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
69Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
70Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
71Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
72Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:30
73Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
75Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
76Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
77Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
78Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
79Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
80Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
81Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
84Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:46
85Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:47
86Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
87Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
89Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
90Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
91Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
92Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
93Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
94Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
95Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
97Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:53
99Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:00
101Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:01:06
102Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
103Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:08
104Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
105Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
106Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
107Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
108Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:01:23
109Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:29
110Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
112Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
113Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
114Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
115Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
116Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
117Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
118Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
119Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
120Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:01:49
121Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
122Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
123William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
124Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
125Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
126Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:20
127Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:02:24
128Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:02:28
129Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:02:31
130Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:41
131Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
132Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:36
133Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:04
134Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
135Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
136Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
137Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
138Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
139Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
141Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
142Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:07
143Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:11
144David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:14
145Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
146Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
148Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
150Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
151Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
152Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
153Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
154Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:17
DNSHayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
DNSGaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNSGianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNSGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFMauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFRoman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFRafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFJulian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAdrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFFrancesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
DNFAlexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
DNFRafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFMarco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
DNFPawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team

Points
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano20pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling19
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling18
4Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team16
6Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
7Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
8Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi13
9Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank12
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team10
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan9
13Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named8
14Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia7
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano5
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp4
18Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
19Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Mountain 1 - Wieliczka, 25.3km
1Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team3pts
2Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD2
3Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1

Sprint 1 - Wieliczka, 16.9km
1Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team

Sprint 2 - Wieliczka, 18.7km
1Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD3pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2
3Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1

Sprint 3 - Kraków Rynek, 101km
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Teams
1Sky Procycling8:31:36
2Argos-Shimano
3Radioshack-Nissan
4Garmin-Sharp
5Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Movistar Team
8Katusha Team
9Liquigas-Cannondale
10Omega Pharma - Quickstep
11FDJ-Big Mat0:00:08
12Lampre - ISD0:00:10
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:24
14Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:58
15Utensilnord Named0:01:07
16Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:17
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
18Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:34
19Polish National Team
20BMC Racing Team0:01:36
21Pro Team Astana0:01:45
22Caja Rural0:01:46
23Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:16
24Lotto Belisol Team0:04:04
25Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team

Final general classification
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale30:15:49
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:05
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:16
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:25
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:28
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
11Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
13Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
14Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:47
15Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:05
16Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:01:35
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:38
19Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
20Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp0:02:05
21Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:09
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:18
23Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:25
24Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:02:57
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:07
26Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:13
27Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp0:03:22
28Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:11
29Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:14
30Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:19
31Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:04:20
32Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:47
33Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:06
34Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:51
35Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:05
36Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:07:09
37Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:50
38Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:07
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:10
40Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:36
41Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp0:09:32
42Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:09:35
43Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:09
44Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:36
45Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:10:58
46Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:02
47Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team0:11:04
48Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:13:07
49Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:13:21
50Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:51
51Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:15:01
52Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:15:43
53Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:16:15
54Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:05
55Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:17:15
56Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:17:55
57Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:18:13
58Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:42
59Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:19:30
60Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:19:31
61Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:20:08
62Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:45
63Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:56
64Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:21:06
65Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:32
66Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:21:57
67Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:22:22
68Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:24
69Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:37
70Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:03
71John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:23:25
72Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:24:32
73Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:48
74Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:25:23
75Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:26:03
76Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:31
77Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:44
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:22
79Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:51
80Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:29:10
81Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:29:19
82Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:31
83Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:57
84Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:30:50
85Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:12
86Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:32:25
87Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:33:09
88Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:34
89Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:33:37
90Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:54
91David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
92Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:34:27
93Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:34:47
94Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:36:12
95Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp0:36:27
96Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:36:29
97Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:54
98Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:37:34
99Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:45
100Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:39:57
101Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:40:12
103Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:41:38
104Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:41:46
105Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named0:41:55
106Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:41:58
107Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team0:42:53
108Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team0:42:55
109Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:43:56
110Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:44:51
111Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:45:32
112Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:45:47
113Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:47:15
114Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:47:36
115Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:49:26
116Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:04
117Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team0:50:11
118Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:52:36
119Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:52:40
120Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:52:45
121Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:53:12
122Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:53:54
123Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:54:06
124William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:55:12
125Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:55:43
126Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:56:34
127Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:56:46
128Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:58:43
129Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:00:06
130Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural1:01:43
131Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:01:47
132Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
133Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:04:31
134Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1:05:27
135Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:05:49
136Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:05:56
137Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:05:58
138Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team1:06:26
139Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team1:06:43
140Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:48
141Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano1:10:05
142Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:10:41
143Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1:11:19
144Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:12:09
145Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named1:14:29
146Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named1:14:59
147Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
148Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:19:36
149Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:21:30
150Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:27:14
151Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:29:08
152Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:33:22
153Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:35:43
154Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:03:37

Points classification
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling77pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep69
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale59
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling52
5Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team47
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale46
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale44
8Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team42
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan41
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano38
11Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling37
12Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team36
13Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team34
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox34
15Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale33
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan32
17Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team29
18Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp27
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team26
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team25
22Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
23Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia24
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team23
25Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank23
26Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep21
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
28Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
29Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
30Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
31Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp17
32Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan16
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD16
35Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team16
36Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named16
37Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia14
38Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp14
39Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi13
40Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan11
41Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale11
42Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi11
43Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale11
44Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano10
45Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling10
46Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
47Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team9
48Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
49Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank8
50Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
51Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
52Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank7
53Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
54Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
55Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
56Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
57Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
58Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
59Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
60Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan1
61Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team85pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team46
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team43
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling30
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team28
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling27
7Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team25
8Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team24
9Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat22
10Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named20
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD14
13Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named13
14Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank12
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
16Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling9
17Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano9
18Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale7
19Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team6
20Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
21Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team5
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
23Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team5
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3
26Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
27Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team3
28Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3
29Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
30Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp3
31Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp2
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
34Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2
35Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team2
36Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD2
37Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
38Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
39Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1
40Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named1

Sprint classification
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named11pts
2Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team9
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team5
5Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp4
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
7Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named4
8Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team3
9Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
11Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD3
12Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
13Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
14Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
15Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
16Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
17Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
19Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
20Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team1
21Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
22Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team1

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling90:49:30
2Radioshack-Nissan0:00:04
3Movistar Team0:01:25
4AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
5Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:02:37
6Garmin-Sharp0:03:23
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:47
8Pro Team Astana0:10:24
9Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:10:29
10Lampre - ISD0:11:36
11BMC Racing Team0:13:25
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:10
13Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:40
14FDJ-Big Mat0:16:07
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:00
16Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:20:49
17Argos-Shimano0:24:07
18Katusha Team0:24:48
19Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:33
20Polish National Team0:38:22
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:39:58
22Utensilnord Named0:47:01
23Caja Rural1:04:57
24Lotto Belisol Team1:24:53
25Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:38:14

