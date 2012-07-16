Moser wins 2012 Tour de Pologne
Degenkolb takes sprint victory on final stage
Stage 7: Kraków - Kraków
John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) repeated the performance of teammate Marcel Kittel at last year's Tour of Poland by claiming a field sprint victory in Krakow in the 131.4km concluding stage of this year's edition. In the midst of a torrential thunderstorm, the 23-year-old German outsprinted Sky teammates Mathew Hayman and Ben Swift for the win.
"I'm really happy, last year my teammate Kittel was the winner here, while this year I took the honours in the final stage," said Degenkolb. "In the final we got hit by the storm but fortunately in the last kilometre the road was nice and wide with no curves so we didn't run into any problems. It was a final suited to me and thanks to the team, which carried me magnificently, I managed to win it."
Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) started the final stage with a five-second lead over Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on general classification and the 21-year-old Italian maintained his advantage over Kwiatkowski through to the finish, denying the chance for the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider to be the first Pole since 2003 to win his national Tour. Sergio Henao (Sky) rounded out the final general classification podium in third place at 16 seconds.
It was a hard-fought Tour of Poland between Moser and Kwiatkowski as the Italian won the opening stage and held the leader's jersey through to stage 4. On the fourth stage, however, Kwiatkowski earned a time bonus which vaulted him from one second down to two seconds ahead of Moser. The Pole held the yellow jersey through to Sunday's stage six, but another victory by Moser gave the Liquigas-Cannondale enough of a time bonus to reclaim the yellow jersey entering today's final stage.
"I came here in good shape but I certainly wasn't expecting to win," said Moser. "My first victory at Karpacz gave me confidence. Then Kwiatkowski got the jersey off me and I knew that in those two mountain stages I could try and get it back and I did.
"Today I started off with a five-second advantage and they weren't enough to feel relaxed. I counted down kilometre after kilometre; I couldn't wait for the stage to finish and fortunately everything went well. I'm super happy. I will always remember Poland; this is my first year as a pro and here I clinched the first major success in my career."
Despite the narrow margin of defeat, Kwiatkowski was pleased with his performance and his stint in the leader's jersey on home soil.
"I didn't manage to win, however this second place is a good result in a race that's important in my home country of Poland," said Kwiatkowski. "I was well-prepared for the Tour de Pologne but I didn't think I would ever come this far in the general classification. After the first few stages I realized I was among the best and so I started believing in it.
"I wore the yellow jersey for two days, riding with this jersey was a major thrill. I thank the team that gave me the best support and all the crowds for cheering me on in every stage. I hope one day to manage to win."
The flat and fast final stage was dominated by a 12-man escape that formed in the early kilometres containing Bert Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Robert Wagner (Radioshack-Nissan), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky), Mickael Delage (FDJ-Big Mat), Branislau Samoilau (Movistar), Francesco Failli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Dmytro Krivstov (Lampre-ISD), Aleksander Porsev (Katusha), Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Oleg Berdos (Utensilnord Named).
The break reached a maximum advantage of approximately three minutes before the inevitable catch from a peloton driven by the sprinters' teams, timed to perfection just three kilometres from the finish. Despite a fierce rain storm in the closing kilometres that drenched Krakow, the peloton arrived safely at the finish line with Degenkolb proving the fastest in the stage finale.
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:50:32
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|14
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|18
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|19
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|21
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|28
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|34
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|36
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|39
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|41
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|43
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|45
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|46
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|47
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|48
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|49
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|50
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|54
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|55
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|56
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|57
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:08
|59
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|60
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|61
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:10
|62
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|63
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:18
|64
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:00:20
|65
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:24
|66
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:28
|67
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|69
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|71
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|72
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:30
|73
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|74
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|75
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
|76
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|78
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|79
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|80
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|81
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|84
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:46
|85
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:47
|86
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|89
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|90
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|91
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
|92
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|93
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|94
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|95
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|97
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:53
|99
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:00
|101
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:06
|102
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:08
|104
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|105
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|106
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|107
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|108
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:23
|109
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:29
|110
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|113
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|117
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|118
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|119
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|120
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:49
|121
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|122
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|123
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|124
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|125
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:20
|127
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:24
|128
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:28
|129
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:02:31
|130
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:41
|131
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|132
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:36
|133
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:04
|134
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|136
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|137
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|138
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|139
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|141
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:07
|143
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:11
|144
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:14
|145
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|146
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|148
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|150
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|151
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|152
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|153
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|154
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:17
|DNS
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNS
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNS
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNS
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|DNF
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|20
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|19
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|4
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|9
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|12
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|10
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|13
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|8
|14
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|5
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|18
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|19
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|2
|3
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|1
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|8:31:36
|2
|Argos-Shimano
|3
|Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Katusha Team
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|11
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:08
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:10
|13
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:24
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:58
|15
|Utensilnord Named
|0:01:07
|16
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:17
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|19
|Polish National Team
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|21
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:45
|22
|Caja Rural
|0:01:46
|23
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:16
|24
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:04
|25
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30:15:49
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:05
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:28
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|11
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|13
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|14
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:47
|15
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:05
|16
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:35
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:38
|19
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|20
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:05
|21
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:09
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:18
|23
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:25
|24
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:57
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:07
|26
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:13
|27
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:22
|28
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:11
|29
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:14
|30
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|31
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:04:20
|32
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:47
|33
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:06
|34
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:51
|35
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:05
|36
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:09
|37
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:50
|38
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:07
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:10
|40
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:36
|41
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:32
|42
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:09:35
|43
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:09
|44
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:36
|45
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:10:58
|46
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:02
|47
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:11:04
|48
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:07
|49
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:13:21
|50
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:51
|51
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:15:01
|52
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:43
|53
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:16:15
|54
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:05
|55
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:17:15
|56
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:55
|57
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:18:13
|58
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:42
|59
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:19:30
|60
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:19:31
|61
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:20:08
|62
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:45
|63
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:56
|64
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:21:06
|65
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:32
|66
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:21:57
|67
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:22:22
|68
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:24
|69
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:22:37
|70
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:03
|71
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:23:25
|72
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:24:32
|73
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:48
|74
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:23
|75
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:26:03
|76
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:31
|77
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:44
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:22
|79
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:28:51
|80
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:29:10
|81
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:29:19
|82
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:31
|83
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:57
|84
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:30:50
|85
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:12
|86
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:25
|87
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:33:09
|88
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:34
|89
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:33:37
|90
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:54
|91
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|92
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:34:27
|93
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:34:47
|94
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:36:12
|95
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|0:36:27
|96
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:36:29
|97
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:54
|98
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:37:34
|99
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:45
|100
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:39:57
|101
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:40:12
|103
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:41:38
|104
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:41:46
|105
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|0:41:55
|106
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:41:58
|107
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:42:53
|108
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:42:55
|109
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:43:56
|110
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:44:51
|111
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:32
|112
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:45:47
|113
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:47:15
|114
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:47:36
|115
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:49:26
|116
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:04
|117
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:50:11
|118
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:52:36
|119
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:52:40
|120
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:45
|121
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:53:12
|122
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:53:54
|123
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:54:06
|124
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:55:12
|125
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:55:43
|126
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:56:34
|127
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:56:46
|128
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:58:43
|129
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:00:06
|130
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|1:01:43
|131
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:01:47
|132
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:04:31
|134
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:05:27
|135
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1:05:49
|136
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:05:56
|137
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:05:58
|138
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|1:06:26
|139
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team
|1:06:43
|140
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:48
|141
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|1:10:05
|142
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:41
|143
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1:11:19
|144
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:12:09
|145
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|1:14:29
|146
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1:14:59
|147
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|148
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:19:36
|149
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:21:30
|150
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:27:14
|151
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:29:08
|152
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:33:22
|153
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:35:43
|154
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:37
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|52
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|8
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|38
|11
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|37
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|13
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|34
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|34
|15
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|16
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|17
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|18
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|27
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|25
|22
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|23
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|24
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|23
|25
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|23
|26
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|21
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|28
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|29
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|30
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|31
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|32
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|34
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|16
|35
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|36
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|16
|37
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|14
|38
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|39
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|41
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|42
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|43
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|44
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|10
|45
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|46
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|47
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|48
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|49
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|8
|50
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|51
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|52
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|7
|53
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|54
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|5
|55
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|56
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|57
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|58
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|59
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|60
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|61
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|46
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|43
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|30
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|7
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|8
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|24
|9
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|22
|10
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|20
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|14
|13
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|13
|14
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|12
|15
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|16
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|17
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|9
|18
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|19
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|20
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|21
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|23
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|25
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|26
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|27
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|28
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|29
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|30
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|31
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|33
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|34
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|35
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|2
|36
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|2
|37
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|38
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|39
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|40
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|1
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|11
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team
|9
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|5
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|7
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|4
|8
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|9
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|3
|12
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|13
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|14
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|15
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|16
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|17
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|19
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|21
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|22
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|90:49:30
|2
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:02:37
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:23
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:47
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:10:24
|9
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:29
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:11:36
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:25
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:40
|14
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:07
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:00
|16
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:20:49
|17
|Argos-Shimano
|0:24:07
|18
|Katusha Team
|0:24:48
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:33
|20
|Polish National Team
|0:38:22
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:39:58
|22
|Utensilnord Named
|0:47:01
|23
|Caja Rural
|1:04:57
|24
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:24:53
|25
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:38:14
