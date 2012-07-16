Image 1 of 14 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won the final stage of the Tour of Poland in a downpour. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 2 of 14 Ben Swift (Sky) won the Tour of Poland points classification. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 3 of 14 The Tour of Poland peloton gets some encouragementn from a roadside band. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 4 of 14 The early break rolls along at the head of the race during stage 7. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 5 of 14 The Tour of Poland peloton in action on the final stage. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 6 of 14 2012 Tour of Poland champion Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale), flanked by runner-up Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and third-placed Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 7 of 14 And they're off on the streets of Kraków... (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 8 of 14 The peloton awaits the start of the seventh and final stage of the Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 9 of 14 The Tour of Poland concluded with a circuit race in Kraków. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 10 of 14 The final general classification podium at the Tour of Poland (l-r): Michal Kwiatkowski, 2nd; Moreno Moser, 1st; Sergio Henao, 3rd. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 11 of 14 Tour of Poland runner-up Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 12 of 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the mountains classification. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 13 of 14 An absolute deluge engulfed the peloton as they sprint to the finish of stage 7 in Krakow. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 14 of 14 It appears that Tour of Poland champion Moreno Moser (Liquuigas-Cannondale) now owns a new car. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) repeated the performance of teammate Marcel Kittel at last year's Tour of Poland by claiming a field sprint victory in Krakow in the 131.4km concluding stage of this year's edition. In the midst of a torrential thunderstorm, the 23-year-old German outsprinted Sky teammates Mathew Hayman and Ben Swift for the win.

"I'm really happy, last year my teammate Kittel was the winner here, while this year I took the honours in the final stage," said Degenkolb. "In the final we got hit by the storm but fortunately in the last kilometre the road was nice and wide with no curves so we didn't run into any problems. It was a final suited to me and thanks to the team, which carried me magnificently, I managed to win it."

Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) started the final stage with a five-second lead over Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on general classification and the 21-year-old Italian maintained his advantage over Kwiatkowski through to the finish, denying the chance for the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider to be the first Pole since 2003 to win his national Tour. Sergio Henao (Sky) rounded out the final general classification podium in third place at 16 seconds.

It was a hard-fought Tour of Poland between Moser and Kwiatkowski as the Italian won the opening stage and held the leader's jersey through to stage 4. On the fourth stage, however, Kwiatkowski earned a time bonus which vaulted him from one second down to two seconds ahead of Moser. The Pole held the yellow jersey through to Sunday's stage six, but another victory by Moser gave the Liquigas-Cannondale enough of a time bonus to reclaim the yellow jersey entering today's final stage.

"I came here in good shape but I certainly wasn't expecting to win," said Moser. "My first victory at Karpacz gave me confidence. Then Kwiatkowski got the jersey off me and I knew that in those two mountain stages I could try and get it back and I did.

"Today I started off with a five-second advantage and they weren't enough to feel relaxed. I counted down kilometre after kilometre; I couldn't wait for the stage to finish and fortunately everything went well. I'm super happy. I will always remember Poland; this is my first year as a pro and here I clinched the first major success in my career."

Despite the narrow margin of defeat, Kwiatkowski was pleased with his performance and his stint in the leader's jersey on home soil.

"I didn't manage to win, however this second place is a good result in a race that's important in my home country of Poland," said Kwiatkowski. "I was well-prepared for the Tour de Pologne but I didn't think I would ever come this far in the general classification. After the first few stages I realized I was among the best and so I started believing in it.

"I wore the yellow jersey for two days, riding with this jersey was a major thrill. I thank the team that gave me the best support and all the crowds for cheering me on in every stage. I hope one day to manage to win."

The flat and fast final stage was dominated by a 12-man escape that formed in the early kilometres containing Bert Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Robert Wagner (Radioshack-Nissan), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky), Mickael Delage (FDJ-Big Mat), Branislau Samoilau (Movistar), Francesco Failli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Dmytro Krivstov (Lampre-ISD), Aleksander Porsev (Katusha), Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Oleg Berdos (Utensilnord Named).

The break reached a maximum advantage of approximately three minutes before the inevitable catch from a peloton driven by the sprinters' teams, timed to perfection just three kilometres from the finish. Despite a fierce rain storm in the closing kilometres that drenched Krakow, the peloton arrived safely at the finish line with Degenkolb proving the fastest in the stage finale.

Full Results 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:50:32 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 13 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 14 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 18 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 19 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 21 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 28 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 32 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 34 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 36 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 39 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 41 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 43 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 45 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 46 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 47 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 48 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 49 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 50 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 54 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 55 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 56 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 57 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:08 59 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 60 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 61 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:00:10 62 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 63 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 0:00:18 64 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:00:20 65 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:24 66 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:28 67 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 68 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 69 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 70 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 71 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 72 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:30 73 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 74 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 75 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 76 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 78 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 79 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 80 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 81 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 84 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:46 85 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:47 86 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 87 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 89 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 90 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 91 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team 92 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 93 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 94 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 95 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 97 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:53 99 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:01:00 101 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:01:06 102 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 103 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:08 104 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 105 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 106 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 107 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 108 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:01:23 109 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:29 110 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 113 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 116 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 117 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 118 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 119 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 120 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:01:49 121 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 122 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 123 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 124 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 125 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 126 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:02:20 127 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:02:24 128 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:02:28 129 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:02:31 130 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:41 131 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 132 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:36 133 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:04 134 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 135 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 136 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 137 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 138 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 139 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 140 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 141 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 142 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:07 143 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:11 144 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:14 145 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 146 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 148 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 150 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 151 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 152 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 153 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 154 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:17 DNS Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan DNS Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNS Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNS Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team DNF Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team DNF Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank DNF Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural DNF Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural DNF Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNF Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named DNF Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team DNF Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Polish National Team DNF Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Polish National Team

Points 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 20 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 19 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 4 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 16 6 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 7 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 8 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 9 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 12 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 10 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 9 13 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 8 14 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 16 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 5 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 4 18 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 19 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 20 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Mountain 1 - Wieliczka, 25.3km 1 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 2 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1

Sprint 1 - Wieliczka, 16.9km 1 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team

Sprint 2 - Wieliczka, 18.7km 1 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 3 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1

Sprint 3 - Kraków Rynek, 101km 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 8:31:36 2 Argos-Shimano 3 Radioshack-Nissan 4 Garmin-Sharp 5 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Movistar Team 8 Katusha Team 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 11 FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:08 12 Lampre - ISD 0:00:10 13 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:24 14 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:58 15 Utensilnord Named 0:01:07 16 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:17 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 18 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:34 19 Polish National Team 20 BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 21 Pro Team Astana 0:01:45 22 Caja Rural 0:01:46 23 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:16 24 Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:04 25 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team

Final general classification 1 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30:15:49 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:05 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:16 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:25 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:28 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 11 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 13 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 14 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:47 15 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:05 16 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:35 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:38 19 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 20 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:05 21 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:09 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:18 23 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:25 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:02:57 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:07 26 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:13 27 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:22 28 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:11 29 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:14 30 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:19 31 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:04:20 32 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:47 33 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:06 34 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:51 35 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:05 36 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:07:09 37 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:50 38 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:07 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:10 40 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:36 41 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:32 42 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:09:35 43 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:09 44 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:36 45 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:10:58 46 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:02 47 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:11:04 48 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:13:07 49 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:13:21 50 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:51 51 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:15:01 52 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:15:43 53 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:16:15 54 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:05 55 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:17:15 56 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:17:55 57 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:18:13 58 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:42 59 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:19:30 60 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:19:31 61 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:20:08 62 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:45 63 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:56 64 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:21:06 65 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:32 66 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:21:57 67 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:22:22 68 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:24 69 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:22:37 70 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:03 71 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:23:25 72 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:24:32 73 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:48 74 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:25:23 75 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:26:03 76 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:31 77 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:44 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:22 79 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:28:51 80 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:29:10 81 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:29:19 82 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:31 83 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:57 84 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:30:50 85 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:12 86 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:32:25 87 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:33:09 88 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:34 89 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:33:37 90 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:54 91 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 92 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:34:27 93 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:34:47 94 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:36:12 95 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 0:36:27 96 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:36:29 97 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:54 98 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:37:34 99 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:45 100 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:39:57 101 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:40:12 103 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:41:38 104 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:41:46 105 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 0:41:55 106 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:41:58 107 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:42:53 108 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 0:42:55 109 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:43:56 110 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:44:51 111 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:45:32 112 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:45:47 113 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:47:15 114 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:47:36 115 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:49:26 116 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:04 117 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:50:11 118 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:52:36 119 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:52:40 120 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:52:45 121 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:53:12 122 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:53:54 123 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:54:06 124 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:55:12 125 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:55:43 126 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:56:34 127 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:56:46 128 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:58:43 129 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:00:06 130 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 1:01:43 131 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:01:47 132 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:04:31 134 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1:05:27 135 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:05:49 136 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:05:56 137 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:05:58 138 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 1:06:26 139 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Polish National Team 1:06:43 140 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:48 141 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 1:10:05 142 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:10:41 143 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1:11:19 144 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:12:09 145 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 1:14:29 146 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1:14:59 147 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 148 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 1:19:36 149 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:21:30 150 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:27:14 151 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:29:08 152 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:33:22 153 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:35:43 154 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:03:37

Points classification 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 52 5 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 46 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 8 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 41 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 38 11 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 37 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 13 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 34 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 34 15 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 16 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 32 17 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 29 18 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 27 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 25 22 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 23 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 24 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 23 25 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 23 26 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 21 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 28 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 29 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 30 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 31 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 17 32 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 16 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 16 35 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 16 36 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 16 37 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 14 38 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 14 39 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 40 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 11 41 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 42 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 43 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 11 44 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 10 45 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 46 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 47 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 9 48 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 49 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 8 50 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 51 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 52 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 7 53 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 54 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 55 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 56 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 57 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 58 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 59 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 60 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 1 61 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 46 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 43 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 30 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 7 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 25 8 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 24 9 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 22 10 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 20 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 14 13 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 13 14 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 12 15 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 16 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 17 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 9 18 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 19 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 20 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 21 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 5 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 23 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 25 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 26 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 27 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 28 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 29 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 30 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 31 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 2 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 34 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 35 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 2 36 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 2 37 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 38 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 39 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 40 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 1

Sprint classification 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 11 pts 2 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Polish National Team 9 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 5 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 4 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 7 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 4 8 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Team 3 9 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 3 12 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 13 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 14 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 15 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 16 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 17 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 19 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 20 Damian Walczak (Pol) Polish National Team 1 21 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 22 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Polish National Team 1