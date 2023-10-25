Tour de France Femmes 2024 - Stage 3 preview
Tuesday, August 13, 2024: Rotterdam to Rotterdam, 6.3km
Stage 3 will showcase an individual time trial that starts and finishes in Rotterdam in the afternoon on August 13.
Although it is a short time trial, it could open up small gaps between the top 10 in the overall classification, particularly after the opening sprint stages.
