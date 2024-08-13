‘Being able to go out on top is so cool’ – Grace Brown revels in farewell momentum at Tour de France Femmes

By ,
published

'It will be fun to have my first time trial in the Tour as Olympic champion. It will be a special moment whatever the result is' says Australian of stage 3

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 27/07/2024 - Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Cycling Road - Womenâ€™s Individual Time Trial (ITT) (32.4km) - Invalides to Pont Alexandre III, Paris, France - Grace Brown (Australia) receiving the gold medal after winning the Womenâ€™s Individual Time Trial to become Olympic Champion
Grace Brown (Australia) after claiming gold at the Olympic Games time trial in Paris 2024 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Grace Brown is set to line up for her first time trial since winning an Olympic Games gold medal in the discipline earlier this month, with the stage 3 Tour de France Femmes race against the clock one of her best chances to deliver a victory for FDJ-SUEZ at the race.

Still, given the stage is just 6.3km long, it is not going to be an easy task for the Australian to fend off her rivals and keep the momentum flowing as she says farewell to the eight-stage race that is the focal point of her French team's season. 

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.