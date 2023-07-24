The current GC standings at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes

It may have been only the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes on Sunday, but already some hopefuls found themselves losing valuable seconds after the aggressively raced climbs before the line, including the Côte de Durtol, shredded the field.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) won the stage and stepped into the first yellow jersey of the race after launching with just under 10km of racing and then carving out a gap to finish solo, 41 seconds ahead of a chase group of around 20, with teammate Lorena Wiebes, Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich) and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma contesting the sprint from that bunch.

After time bonuses, Kopecky is 45 seconds ahead of her nearest rival, the stage runner-up Wiebes. It’s enough of a buffer that Kopecky has hopes of holding yellow for some time, but SD Worx is still completely behind Demi Vollering as the best chance to be wearing the jersey after the Tourmalet stage and time trial finale in Pau after eight days of racing.



Vollering finished in the chase group behind Kopecky, which was split slightly on the run into the line due to the acceleration of the sprint for the remaining podium places. The rider who placed second in the overall in 2022 now sits 53 second back from her yellow-clad teammate at 53 seconds among a group that includes most, but not all, of those who had designs on a top ten finish overall.

The 18 riders from the chase group that are on the same time as Vollering includes defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten and her Movistar teammate Liane Lippert, Elisa Longo Borghini and Lidl-Trek teammate Amanda Spratt, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Evita Muzic of FDJ-Suez, Mavi García (Liv Racing TeqFind), Ane Santesteban (Jayco-AlUla), Veronica Ewers (EF Education-Tibco SVB), Kasia Niewiadoma and Elise Chabbey of Canyon-SRAM, Tamara Dronova (Israel-Premier Tech), Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) and Vollering’s teammate Marlen Reusser.

Then it is Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) sitting a few seconds further back on one minute, making it three riders well-positioned for FDJ-Suez. Still Grace Brown, who is now two minutes down, had hoped to be up there as well.

UAE Team ADQ may had Magnaldi in the first chase group, but the fifth-placed finisher at the Giro d’Italia Donne was heading into the race with expectations of being in a support role for Silvia Persico and Olivia Baril, as both are likely to fare better in the time trial on the final stage. However, at the end of stage 1 Persico was 1:16 back from Kopecky and 23 seconds back from the main GC contenders while Baril came over the line more than two minutes after the solo race winner and is 1:17 behind the group of riders including Van Vleuten and Vollering.

Team dsm-firmenich had dual aims for the day, and while the fight for the stage saw Kool land on the podium in third French GC hope Juliette Labous, who came second overall at the Giro d’Italia Donne, was a most unexpected casualty of the category three ascent not far from the finish. The 24 year-old who came fourth at the race in 2022 was 1:26 behind the Belgian solo stage winner after stage 1.

“On the climb, Juliette couldn’t follow the GC favourites and lost 43 seconds crossing the line,” said Team dsm-firmenich coach Kelvin Dekker. “Yet, we know Juliette gets better throughout a Grand Tour so we will keep fighting there.”

After stage 1 Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek) was wearing the green points jersey, Kopecky also held the lead in the climbers classification while the youth rankings were topped by Cedrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT).

Stage 2 on Monday delivers another day where there could be time gaps, as the field is expected to be split on the climbs with a 148km hilly route into Mauriac including 2,500 metres of elevation.

Results powered by FirstCycling

The Tour de France Femmes classifications

Here is a rundown of all the jerseys on offer at the Tour de France Femmes.

Yellow Jersey/Maillot Jaune – The yellow jersey is worn by the overall race leader on the general classification who has completed the stages so far in the lowest accumulated time.

Green Jersey – The green jersey is the points classification. Riders accumulate points at intermediate sprints during stages and also at stage finishes, and the woman with the most points leads the ranking.

Polka Dot Jersey – The red and white polka dot jersey is the mountain classification. Points are handed out to the first riders over certain hills and climbs during the Tour de France Femmes, with the hardest mountains giving the most points. Once again, the rider with the most points leads the ranking.

White jersey – The white jersey is the best young rider classification. It works the same way as the yellow jersey, but only riders under 23 years of age are eligible to win.