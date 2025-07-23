Tour de France stage 17 LIVE – Sprinters finally get another chance, but will a breakaway spoil the party?
The fast men are set to battle the attackers on a rolling 160km stage from Bollène to Valence
Just 25 minutes to the neutralised roll-out from Bollène.
Today's finish location Valence has played host to several Tour de France stages in the past, as both a transition away and towards the Alps, as it is today. The last three winners there have all been sprint royalty: Andre Greipel, Peter Sagan, and most recently Mark Cavendish, in 2021.
Full update here on Johannessen and how he was treated to be able to start today, via Uno-X Mobility's Instagram.
Uno-X Mobility are on stage and there's good news as Tobias Halland Johannessen is going to start stage 17 despite requiring oxygen at the summit of Mont Ventoux yesterday.
There's barely been a day off for the GC riders at this year's Tour, so don't expect a quiet day for the likes of Pogačar and Vingegaard. They will need to be on red alert throughout the day.
As it stands, though, the Slovenian is well in control, after smashing the Mont Ventoux KOM record yesterday, and extending his lead by two seconds after matching all of Vingegaard's attacks on stage 16.
'I'm definitely not Superman' - Tadej Pogačar insists business as usual after maintaining Tour de France lead with record-breaking Mont Ventoux ascent
The neutralised start for today will come at 13:35 (CEST), with the flag drop scheduled for 13:50.
The team presentation in Bollène is getting underway now, with Intermarché-Wanty the first squad up on stage. They have one of the favourites for the day among their ranks in last year's green jersey Biniam Girmay.
Or, for an alternative look into one of cycling's most iconic climbs, read Matilda Price's great colour piece from a day on the 'Giant of Provence':
Chaos and calm on Mont Ventoux – Reflections from the Tour de France
If you somehow missed the crazy action on Mont Ventoux from yesterday's stage 16, make sure to catch up with our stage report:
Tour de France stage 16: Frenchman Valentin Paret-Peintre conquers Mont Ventoux as Tadej Pogačar survives barrage of attacks from Jonas Vingegaard
The Tour peloton will be one rider smaller at the start of stage 17, but for a heartwarming reason, with Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) leaving the race after the birth of his daughter, Bobbie.
🇫🇷 #TDF2025Danny van Poppel will leave the Tour this morning following the birth of his daughter, Bobbie.Congratulations Danny and Stéphane on your new addition to your family! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/5tP4ObWn9rJuly 23, 2025
A look at the profile for the day, with a flat finish looking likely. However, those without a top sprinter and some strong rouleurs will surely be eyeing up a breakaway.
We're around an hour and a half away from the start in Bollène. The riders will head north for 160.4km to the finish in Valence.
Bonjour and welcome back to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2025 Tour de France, with stage 17 set to bring the sprinters back into play.
