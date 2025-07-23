Luke Plapp plans assault on Rwanda World Championships time trial after debut Tour de France

Australian will train at altitude in August to emulate race conditions in Africa

PEYRAGUDES, FRANCE - JULY 18: Luke Plapp of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla crosses the finish line during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 13 a 10.9km individual time trial stage from Loudenvielle to Peyragudes 1561m / #UCIWT / on July 18, 2025 in Peyragudes, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Luke Plapp went deep during the Tour de France time trial to Peyragudes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Plapp is focused on racing his first ever Tour de France but the Australian allrounder is already meticulously planning out his assault on the World Championships time trial

The Jayco-AlUla rider has already turned in an excellent time trial this summer in the Tour's uphill race against the clock in Peyragudes, holding the best time for several hours and finally ending the day in fifth.

