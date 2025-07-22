'I'm definitely not Superman' - Tadej Pogačar insists business as usual after maintaining Tour de France lead with record-breaking Mont Ventoux ascent

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider successfully resists repeated attacks by arch-rival Jonas Vingegaard

MONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - JULY 22: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow leader jersey competes climbing to the Mont Ventoux (1902m) during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 16 a 171.5km stage from Montpellier to Mont Ventoux 1902m / #UCIWT / on July 22, 2025 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Bernard Papon - Pool/Getty Images)
Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) surges ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on final sweeping corner of Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Bernard Papon - Pool/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar descended the Mont Ventoux on Tuesday evening with his overall Tour de France lead intact after successfully resisting Jonas Vingegaard's fiercest climbing onslaught to date in this year's race, and with another achievement - the record time for the ascent of the 'Giant of Provence' - also added to his already massive palmares.

Despite a strong headwind, unofficial timings indicate Pogačar pulverised the previous best time of 55:51 for an ascent of the Ventoux, set by Iban Mayo in the 2004 Critérium du Dauphiné.

