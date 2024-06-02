Tour de France 2024 - Stage 9 preview
July 7, 2024: Troyes-Troyes, 199km
The Tour’s first week will conclude with white roads which are already an emblematic feature of Strade Bianche and Paris-Tours and a new addition to la Grande Boucle. The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift made the first passage across Champagne’s gravel roads close to Troyes in 2022.
Stage 9, a 199km loop starting and ending in Troyes, will feature 14 white road sectors, including six in the final 35 kilometres. The riders will exit the final sector, the 3km-long Chemin de Saint-Parres-aux-Tertres, inside of 10km to go in the stage. In total, the peloton will race 32km of white roads with each sector pitching the riders onto the gravel and into the dust.
Four categorized climbs will precede or follow the sectors - the Côte de Bergères (1.7km at 5.2%), the Côte de Baroville (2.8km at 4.8%), the Côte de Val Frion (2.2km at 5%) and the Côte de Chacenay (3km at 4.3%) - for a total elevation gain of 2,000 metres.
Stage 9 Sprints
- Intermediate sprint, km 83.5
Stage 9 Mountains
- Côte de Bergères (1.7km at 5.2%) cat. 4, km 51.7
- Côte de Baroville (2.8km at 4.8%) cat. 4, km 69.6
- Côte de Val Frion (2.2km at 5%) cat. 4, km 107.5
- Côte de Chacenay (3km at 4.3%) cat. 4, km 121.2
Stage 9 White Road Sectors
- Chemin de Bligny à Bergères (2,000m), km 47.3
- Chemin de Baroville (1,200m), km 67
- Chemin des Hautes Forêts (1,500m), km 96.8
- Chemin de Polisy à Celles-sur-Ource (3,400m), km 105.2
- Chemin de Loches-sur-Ource à Chacenay (4,200m), km 118.6
- Chemin du Plateau de la Côte des Bar (2,200m), km, 131.9
- Chemin de Thieffrain à Magnant (3,900m), km 140.8
- Chemin de Briel-sur-Barse (2,200m), km 151.9
- Chemin du Ru de Paradis (1,200m), km 165.7
- Chemin de Fresnoy-le-Château à Clérey (1,800m), km 169
- Chemin de Verrières (1,500m), km 175
- Chemin de Daudes (1,900m), km 178
- Chemin de Montaulin à Rouilly-Saint-Loup (2,200m), km 182.3
- Chemin de Saint-Parres-aux-Tertres (3,000m), km 189.4
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné Live - Evenepoel and Roglic return to racing on opening hilly stageTour de France favourites return after injury, Mads Pedersen favourite to take first yellow jersey
-
'The final dress rehearsal' - Primož Roglič and Jai Hindley combine for just second time ahead of Tour de France'He’s a good guy and I think he’s good to work with' says Australian GC star ahead of Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1
-
Tour de France 2024 - Stage 21 previewJuly 21, 2024: Monaco - Nice, 33.7km
-
Tour de France 2024 - Stage 20 previewJuly 20, 2024: Nice - Col de la Couillole,132.8km