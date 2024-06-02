Tour de France 2024 - Stage 9 preview

Image 1 of 2 Tour de France 2024 Stage 9 profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 9 route (Image credit: ASO)

The Tour’s first week will conclude with white roads which are already an emblematic feature of Strade Bianche and Paris-Tours and a new addition to la Grande Boucle. The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift made the first passage across Champagne’s gravel roads close to Troyes in 2022.

Stage 9, a 199km loop starting and ending in Troyes, will feature 14 white road sectors, including six in the final 35 kilometres. The riders will exit the final sector, the 3km-long Chemin de Saint-Parres-aux-Tertres, inside of 10km to go in the stage. In total, the peloton will race 32km of white roads with each sector pitching the riders onto the gravel and into the dust.

Four categorized climbs will precede or follow the sectors - the Côte de Bergères (1.7km at 5.2%), the Côte de Baroville (2.8km at 4.8%), the Côte de Val Frion (2.2km at 5%) and the Côte de Chacenay (3km at 4.3%) - for a total elevation gain of 2,000 metres.

Stage 9 Sprints

Intermediate sprint, km 83.5

Stage 9 Mountains

Côte de Bergères (1.7km at 5.2%) cat. 4, km 51.7

Côte de Baroville (2.8km at 4.8%) cat. 4, km 69.6

Côte de Val Frion (2.2km at 5%) cat. 4, km 107.5

Côte de Chacenay (3km at 4.3%) cat. 4, km 121.2

Stage 9 White Road Sectors