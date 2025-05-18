Recommended reading

Wout van Aert eyes next breakaway chance on gravel stage at Giro d'Italia, after failed 'attempts against my better judgment' on Saturday

Former Strade Bianche winner returns to the white roads of Tuscany, but admits 'it's also not a given that Sunday is a good chance'

Wout van Aert (VIsma-Lease a Bike) pictured ahead of stage 8, where he made a failed breakaway attempt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (VIsma-Lease a Bike) has been absent from Strade Bianche since 2021, with the Belgian instead focusing on trying to win one of the cobbled Monuments, the Tour of Flanders, or Paris-Roubaix, and heading for altitude camp in March, not Tuscany.

But on Sunday, he will return to the white gravel roads and Piazza del Campo in Siena, where we won the stunning Italian one-day Classic in 2020, as Tuscany's sterrati play host to stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

