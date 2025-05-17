Recommended reading

'One puncture or bad moment, and months of work can disappear' – Juan Ayuso apprehensive for Strade Bianche stage at Giro d'Italia

UAE Emirates-XRG teammate Vine says gravel day is about 'Control, control, control and try to minimise your losses'

2025 Giro d&#039;Italia stage 8: Juan Ayuso of Spain and Team UAE Team Emirates XRG White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates at podium during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 8 a 197km stage from Giulianova to Castelraimondo UCIWT on May 17 2025 in Castelraimondo Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Juan Ayuso tosses the bouquet of podium flowers after stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia will enter one of its "most tense stages" on Sunday, according to Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), as the gravel of Strade Bianche characterises the ninth day of racing and puts all the GC riders at risk.

Ayuso took a psychological boost by sprinting to a one-second time gain over co-overall favourite Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on stage 8 on Saturday, but it could be minutes that one of the pair loses should they endure rotten luck on the white roads near Siena, Tuscany.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

