Tadej Pogačar and Paris-Roubaix: A decade of history

By published

A look back at the Slovenian's previous experiences on the brutal cobbles of Northern France

Tadej Pogačar races the Wallers à Hélesmes &#039;Pont Gibus&#039; sector during stage 5 of the 2022 Tour de France
Tadej Pogačar races the Wallers à Hélesmes 'Pont Gibus' sector during stage 5 of the 2022 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his triumphant return to the Tour of Flanders last weekend, Tadej Pogačar heads back to the cobblestones on Sunday to make his Paris-Roubaix debut, two months after rumours were first sparked when he rode a recon of the famous cobbled sectors of Northern France.

The Slovenian, currently holding the Merckxian achievement of being the reigning champion of two Grand Tours and three Monuments, isn't quite the betting favourite to add a ninth Monument to his career palmarès on Sunday afternoon.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More features
Annabel Fisher begins 2025 gravel season on the BIXS Far_Out Cyclilng gravel team

From learning to fly planes to mastering two sports - Annabel Fisher takes 'complex journey' to Life Time Grand Prix

Uno-X Mobility manager Thor Hushovd

Health, happiness, and how to beat Tadej Pogačar - Thor Hushovd on the Uno-X team mentality
The riders decided there would be a five rider podium in the men&#039;s elite XCO race at the first round of the 2025 Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series

'Such a fine won't stop us' – UCI hits Forster and Schurter with 800 CHF penalty for defying reduced podium size rules at 2025 Mountain Bike World Series opener
See more latest
Most Popular
Annabel Fisher begins 2025 gravel season on the BIXS Far_Out Cyclilng gravel team
From learning to fly planes to mastering two sports - Annabel Fisher takes 'complex journey' to Life Time Grand Prix
Uno-X Mobility manager Thor Hushovd
Health, happiness, and how to beat Tadej Pogačar - Thor Hushovd on the Uno-X team mentality
Ethan Vernon and Matthew Brennan racing at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025
The post-Cavendish generation – The young sprinters who are building Britain's future in the WorldTour
SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 03 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD WorxProtime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 112th Scheldeprijs 2024 Womens Elite a 1305km one day race from Schoten to Schoten on April 03 2024 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Marc Van HeckeGetty Images
Scheldeprijs Women start list
Prologo saddle
Prologo’s EVA women’s saddles provide maximum comfort and performance for all female riders
UCI Gravel World Series Wörthersee 2025
2025 gravel national champions index
Pogačar leads the group of favourites over the cobbles in Flanders
Six things the Tour of Flanders taught us about Paris-Roubaix
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 06 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates XRG celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Mens Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 06 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Sean Kelly's Classics Column: What Tadej Pogačar did in the Tour of Flanders was insane
If I ran the bike industry for a day, here's everything I'd change
Women&#039;s flanders gallery
Self-inflating tyres, rare brands, and custom paint - Women's Tour of Flanders Tech Gallery