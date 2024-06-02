Tour de France 2024 - Stage 7 preview
July 5, 2024: Nuits-Saint-Georges - Gevrey-Chambertin (ITT), 25.3km
The first of two individual time trials of the 2024 Tour de France will take place on stage 7 from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin. The 25.3km route will spend almost two-thirds on forest roads before venturing into the heart of the vineyards.
The climb of the Côte de Curtil-Vergy (1.6km at 6.1%), which comes in the final half will test the riders’ tolerance to pain while the route concludes with four turns in the final six kilometres. The first race against the clock should not deliver huge gaps between the best riders but will be a significant contribution toward the overall victory.
Stage 7 Time Checks
- Kilometre 8.6
- Kilometre 14.4
- Kilometre 19.9
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
