Tour de France 2024 - Stage 7 preview

Image 1 of 2 Tour de France 2024 Stage 7 profile (Image credit: ASO)

Tour de France 2024 Stage 7 route (Image credit: ASO)

The first of two individual time trials of the 2024 Tour de France will take place on stage 7 from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin. The 25.3km route will spend almost two-thirds on forest roads before venturing into the heart of the vineyards.

The climb of the Côte de Curtil-Vergy (1.6km at 6.1%), which comes in the final half will test the riders’ tolerance to pain while the route concludes with four turns in the final six kilometres. The first race against the clock should not deliver huge gaps between the best riders but will be a significant contribution toward the overall victory.

Stage 7 Time Checks