‘I haven't seen the time trial course yet’ - ITT stage to reveal Jonas Vingegaard’s Tour de France true ambitions

Dane dominated the time trial in the 2023 Tour but is now looking to limit any time losses

Jonas Vingegaard has so far minimised the impact of his terrible Itzulia Basque Country crash during the 2024 Tour de France, showing impressive form after just six weeks of training and limiting his losses to UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogačar to just 50 seconds.

On Thursday, Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike team navigated the flat stage to Dijon with apparent ease, making sure they were united and on the right side of the split that formed in a brief moment of crosswinds. Christophe Laporte and Matteo Jorgenson then escorted him to the finish line, as Wout van Aert was given a brief moment of freedom to contest the stage 6 sprint.

