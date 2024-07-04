Tadej Pogačar pins favourite tag on second-placed Remco Evenepoel for Tour de France stage 7 time trial

By
published

'He's the world champion and he's shown many times that he can beat everyone' says yellow jersey

Soudal Quick-Step team's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel (L) shakes hands with UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey (R) at the start of the 6th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 163,5 km between Macon and Dijon, on July 4, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) in the best young rider jersey, shakes hands with race leader Tadej Pogačar, who has a 45-second lead on the Belgian on GC (Image credit: Thomas Samson / AFP / Getty Images)

Following two flat sprint stages, which haven't always gone entirely to plan for the Tour de France leader, Tadej Pogačar will be called back into action in the GC battle on Friday as he and his challengers for the maillot jaune tackle the race's first time trial.

He's come through stages 5 and 6 unscathed – narrowly avoiding a fall on Wednesday before finding himself without UAE Team Emirates teammates among the mid-stage echelons on Thursday.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix