Tour de France stage 7 time trial start times
GC shake up expected once 174 riders complete 25.3km race against the clock from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin
The first of two individual time trials at the 2024 Tour de France takes place on stage 7, a 25.3km route from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin, and it is expected to rearrange the general classification after a pair of sprint stages left the top 10 undisturbed with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in command.
The race against the clock is an opportunity for second-placed Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) to flash the rainbow stripes and make a dent in a 45-second deficit to Pogačar in the GC standings.
Reigning time trial Olympic champion Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) is 1:14 back in fifth overall and will use the opportunity to carve away at his fellow Slovenian’s race lead. Expect a strong showing from two-time Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), who won the Tour’s hilly time last year on stage 16. He is currently third overall, 50 seconds back.
Watch for USA’s Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) to take advantage of the undulating course to make a jump into the top 10. Currently 11th overall in a group of four riders 3:21 behind the race leader, Jorgenson finished fourth in the ITT at Critérium du Dauphiné and then used podiums in two climbing stages to finish second overall in that Tour tuneup.
While there is a climb across the route, a rise that averages 6.1% across 1.6km through Reulle-Vergy to Curley, it comes at the mid-point of the race, so it provides any lost momentum to be regained on the 10.9km remaining to the flat finish.
Mark Cavendish, followed by his Astana-Qazaqstan teammate Michael Mørkøv, will lead the process of 174 riders down the start ramp, beginning at 13:05 local time.
The top 10 riders take the course from 16:42 to 17:00, with two-minute intervals. There are three time checks along the route, the first before the climb in Mesanges after 8.6km, the second at the crest of the climb at 14.4km and a third on Morey-Saint-Denis with 6.4km to race.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Organisers estimate the winning time to be in the 29-minute range, so be sure to be tuned into Cyclingnews' live report for all of the updates before the winner is decided.
Start times CEST
|Pos.
|Rider
|Start time (CEST)
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Astana-Qazaqstan
|13:05:00
|2
|Michael Morkov (Den) Astana-Qazaqstan
|13:06:00
|3
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:07:00
|4
|Cees Bol (Ned) Astana-Qazaqstan
|13:08:00
|5
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:09:00
|6
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan
|13:10:00
|7
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana-Qazaqstan
|13:11:00
|8
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:12:00
|9
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team
|13:13:00
|10
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:14:00
|11
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:15:00
|12
|Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:16:00
|13
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Dstny
|13:17:00
|14
|Soren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|13:18:00
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:19:00
|16
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Team Jayco AlUla
|13:20:00
|17
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:21:00
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco AlUla
|13:22:00
|19
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:23:00
|20
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|13:24:00
|21
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:25:00
|22
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:26:00
|23
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:27:00
|24
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|13:28:00
|25
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:29:00
|26
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:30:00
|27
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious
|13:31:00
|28
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|13:32:00
|29
|Arnaud de Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|13:33:00
|30
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|13:34:00
|31
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|13:35:00
|32
|Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies
|13:36:00
|33
|Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|13:37:00
|34
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|13:38:00
|35
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:39:00
|36
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|13:40:00
|37
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:41:00
|38
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|13:42:00
|39
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|13:43:00
|40
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain-Victorious
|13:44:00
|41
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:45:00
|42
|Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:46:00
|43
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:47:00
|44
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:48:00
|45
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla
|13:49:00
|46
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:50:00
|47
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:51:00
|48
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|13:52:00
|49
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:53:00
|50
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco AlUla
|13:54:00
|51
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:55:00
|52
|Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:56:00
|53
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|13:57:00
|54
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|13:58:00
|55
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|13:59:00
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|14:00:00
|57
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious
|14:01:00
|58
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:02:00
|59
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla
|14:03:30
|60
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:05:00
|61
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:06:30
|62
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|14:08:00
|63
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:09:30
|64
|Marco Haller (Aut) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:11:00
|65
|Christopher Juul-jensen (Den) Team Jayco AlUla
|14:12:30
|66
|Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:14:00
|67
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|14:15:30
|68
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:17:00
|69
|Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|14:18:30
|70
|Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:20:00
|71
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|14:21:30
|72
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|14:23:00
|73
|Oier Lazkano (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:24:30
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious
|14:26:00
|75
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|14:27:30
|76
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-QuickStep
|14:29:00
|77
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:30:30
|78
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|14:32:00
|79
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:33:30
|80
|Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|14:35:00
|81
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:36:30
|82
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:38:00
|83
|Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:39:30
|84
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:41:00
|85
|Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:42:30
|86
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:44:00
|87
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|14:45:30
|88
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:47:00
|89
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Qazaqstan
|14:48:30
|90
|Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:50:00
|91
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Lidl-Trek
|14:51:30
|92
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain-Victorious
|14:53:00
|93
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|14:54:30
|94
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:56:00
|95
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|14:57:30
|96
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Cofidis
|14:59:00
|97
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|15:00:30
|98
|Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|15:02:00
|99
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|15:03:30
|100
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:05:00
|101
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:06:30
|102
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|15:08:00
|103
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|15:09:30
|104
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:11:00
|105
|Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|15:12:30
|106
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|15:14:00
|107
|Harold Tejada (Col) Astana-Qazaqstan
|15:15:30
|108
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:17:00
|109
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:18:30
|110
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:20:00
|111
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:21:30
|112
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:23:00
|113
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|15:24:30
|114
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:26:00
|115
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:27:30
|116
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:29:00
|117
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:30:30
|118
|Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15:32:00
|119
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15:33:30
|120
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:35:00
|121
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:36:30
|122
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
|15:38:00
|123
|Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:39:30
|124
|Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|15:41:00
|125
|Rui Costa (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:42:30
|126
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|15:44:00
|127
|Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|15:45:30
|128
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:47:00
|129
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|15:48:30
|130
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:50:00
|131
|Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|15:51:30
|132
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek
|15:53:00
|133
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:54:30
|134
|Maxim van Gils (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|15:56:00
|135
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|15:57:30
|136
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|15:59:00
|137
|Oscar Onley (GBr) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|16:00:30
|138
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:02:00
|139
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|16:03:30
|140
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|16:05:00
|141
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:06:30
|142
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|16:08:00
|143
|Christian odd Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|16:09:30
|144
|Javier Romo (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:11:00
|145
|Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:12:30
|146
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:14:00
|147
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty
|16:15:30
|148
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:17:00
|149
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla
|16:18:30
|150
|Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|16:20:00
|151
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain-Victorious
|16:21:30
|152
|Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies
|16:23:00
|153
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:24:30
|154
|Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:26:00
|155
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team Jayco AlUla
|16:27:30
|156
|Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:29:00
|157
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:30:30
|158
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain-Victorious
|16:32:00
|159
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|16:33:30
|160
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain-Victorious
|16:35:00
|161
|Aleksandr Vlasov Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:36:30
|162
|Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|16:38:00
|163
|Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|16:39:30
|164
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|16:41:00
|165
|Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:42:30
|166
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|16:44:00
|167
|Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16:46:00
|168
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep
|16:48:00
|169
|Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:50:00
|170
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:52:00
|171
|Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|16:54:00
|172
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|16:56:00
|173
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|16:58:00
|174
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17:00:00
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).