Tour de France 2024 - Stage 14 preview
July 13, 2024: Pau - Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, 151.9km
After two stages for the baroudeurs and sprinters, the climbers and general classification contenders will return to the forefront for stage 14, from Pau - Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d’Adet with 4,000 metres of climbing over the 151.9km route.
The dynamic format of the first Pyrenean stage is accentuated by the fact that battle is unlikely to commence until the riders have gone through Lourdes, some 40 kilometres into the stage.
From that point, with 80 kilometres remaining, there will be a festival of climbing, starting with the Col du Tourmalet (19km at 7.4%) with the two steepest 9% ramps in the final three kilometres. Followed by the Hourquette d’Ancizan (8.2km at 5.1%) and ultimately the finish climb to Pla d’Adet (10.6km at 7.9%) where the steepest ramps occur in the first three kilometres.
Fifty years on, the finish line will be exactly where it was when Raymond Poulidor celebrated a solo victory in the 1974 Tour after dropping Eddy Merckx. It was Poulidor’s last win at the Tour.
Stage 14 Sprints
- Intermediate sprint, km 70.2
Stage 14 Mountains
- Col du Tourmalet - Souvenir Jacques Goddet (19km at 7.4%), cat. HC, km 89.6
- Hourquette d’Ancizan (8.2km at 5.1%) cat. 2, km 123.4
- Pla d’Adet (10.6km at 7.9%) cat. HC, km 151.9
