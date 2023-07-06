Live coverage
Tour de France stage 6 live - The first summit finish at Cauterets
Hindley wears yellow, Vingegaard carries momentum, Pogačar looks to respond
It's all smiles for Hindley at the start location in his new yellow jersey.
The riders are completing sign ons and the team presentation before we get underway with a neutralised start.
Here's Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) bringing the good vibes at the start in Tarbes. He'll be back in the groupetto today waiting for his next chance to sprint on tomorrow's stage into Bordeaux.
🌞 Love @MarkCavendish optimism. How can you not love him ?🌞Comment ne pas aimer @MarkCavendish #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/l75tk0mk1GJuly 6, 2023
There's no respite after the pain endured yesterday with an even more difficult stage on the cards. 4000m of elevation over four categorised climbs and the first summit finish of the 2023 race. It's only stage 6.
All of the 172 riders that started yesterday finished well within the time limit so we should get the same number setting off today barring any late incidents.
We're just under an hour away from the neutralised start in Tarbes at 13:10 CEST, before the waving of the flag and official start at 13:25 CEST.
We had a brutal baptism of fire in the Pyrenees yesterday and today is set to be much of the same for the riders. The general classification saw a dramatic switch up with Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) winning the stage into Laruns and taking the yellow jersey.
Defending Tour de France champion, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), also delivered a heavy blow to his key rival and two-time Tour winner, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who he now holds an advantage of 53 seconds over. Will the Dane smell blood and try and build an even bigger advantage today?
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de France, 144.9km from Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 6 live - The first summit finish at CauteretsHindley wears yellow, Vingegaard carries momentum, Pogačar looks to respond
-
A history of Australians in yellow at the Tour de FranceTaking a closer look at the eight riders from the nation who have worn the maillot jaune, from Phil Anderson to Jai Hindley
-
Doctors give Balsamo green light to start training after recovery from broken jawItalian looks ahead to possible starts at Tour de France Femmes and Glasgow Worlds, says Lidl-Trek
-
Jumbo-Visma combine to outfox Pogacar in Pyrenees at Tour de France'It’s an unexpected advantage on Pogacar and it’s a good situation on GC' says Van Aert
-
Fabio Jakobsen fights the pain to stay in Tour de France after sprint crash'Everything is stiff and nothing wants to turn the pedals but I made it to the finish'
-
'It wasn't planned' – Jai Hindley races into Tour de France lead in the Pyrenees'Maybe we already have eyes in the back of our head tomorrow because he went really, really deep today'
-
‘I wanted to test Pogacar’ – Vingegaard lands early blow at Tour de FranceDane gains 1:07 on chief rival on first day in the Pyrenees
-
Labous challenges for Giro Donne podium with aggressive team tacticsEwers out of position on Calosso climb but returns to limit time losses
-
Tadej Pogacar keeps Tour de France Pyrenees time loss in perspectiveSlovenian concerned for girlfriend Zigart after Giro Donne crash