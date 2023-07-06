Tour de France stage 6 live - The first summit finish at Cauterets

Refresh

It's all smiles for Hindley at the start location in his new yellow jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are completing sign ons and the team presentation before we get underway with a neutralised start.

Here's Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) bringing the good vibes at the start in Tarbes. He'll be back in the groupetto today waiting for his next chance to sprint on tomorrow's stage into Bordeaux. 🌞 Love @MarkCavendish optimism. How can you not love him ?🌞Comment ne pas aimer @MarkCavendish #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/l75tk0mk1GJuly 6, 2023 See more

There's no respite after the pain endured yesterday with an even more difficult stage on the cards. 4000m of elevation over four categorised climbs and the first summit finish of the 2023 race. It's only stage 6.



All of the 172 riders that started yesterday finished well within the time limit so we should get the same number setting off today barring any late incidents.

We're just under an hour away from the neutralised start in Tarbes at 13:10 CEST, before the waving of the flag and official start at 13:25 CEST.

We had a brutal baptism of fire in the Pyrenees yesterday and today is set to be much of the same for the riders. The general classification saw a dramatic switch up with Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) winning the stage into Laruns and taking the yellow jersey.



Defending Tour de France champion, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), also delivered a heavy blow to his key rival and two-time Tour winner, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who he now holds an advantage of 53 seconds over. Will the Dane smell blood and try and build an even bigger advantage today?