The general classification was shuffled for the third time in as many stages on Friday morning at the Tour de Beauce, with Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) winning the 19.4 kilometre individual time trial and taking the Yellow Jersey in the process. Cowan also dons both the Points and Best Young Rider jerseys, while his Silber team mate Nigel Ellsay retains the Climber's Jersey.

Riders woke to steady rain and much cooler temperatures, in the low teens Celcius. They were also facing an extremely rough, patched up road with a couple of short gravel sections.

After the Mont-Megantic stage shook up the standings on Thursday, there were only a handful of riders who could realistically take the GC lead from Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis). Closest to Swirbul were Jack Burke (Aevolo) at four seconds and Jelly Belly team mate Jordan Cheyne at ten seconds. Cowan was next, but over a minute down.

However, Cowan had by far the best time trial record, finishing 12th at the Under-23 world championships in 2016 and is a former member of Canada's Team Pursuit program.

Canadian time trial champion Ryan Roth (Silber) was on track for a very strong ride until he flatted and had to get a bike change with less than a kilometre to go. Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) set the first fast time of 25:36 that stood for any length of time, before he was supplanted by Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel), who was 11 seconds faster. Stage 2 winner Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) slipped in between Eisenhart and Britton, and the standings did not change until Cowan crossed the line eight seconds faster than Eisenhart with three riders still to finish.

Those three riders stood between Cowan and the Yellow Jersey, so their times held more interest than just the stage results. Cheyne came in next 1:06 down on Cowan and 15th on the stage, followed by Burke at 1:34 (21st on the stage) and finally the Yellow Jersey, Swirbul at 1:45 (24th). This jumped Cowan into the overall lead by nine seconds over Cheyne and 31 seconds ahead of Burke. Swirbul dropped to fourth at 38 seconds.

"It's been awesome," agreed Cowan, "I can't be happier taking all three jerseys. It's more than I expected; I was thinking maybe sneak into the top-3 on GC, but I can't be any happier with how the day went. The conditions were comparable to Alberta, where I'm from, and I'm used to the winds and the rain and the sh--ty roads. But you can't be thinking about that, you just have to pedal hard; that's what I did and it worked."

Silber team director Gord Fraser said it was a great day for his order.

"We were confident; the guys have been time trialling well all year, so I was really optimistic," Fraser said. "I knew he was going to close the gap, and close it significantly, but the Yellow Jersey is even better. I think we arguably have one of the best teams here, so I think if any team can defend the Yellow Jersey, it's ours."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:25:17 2 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:08 3 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:16 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:19 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:29 6 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:32 7 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:35 8 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:38 9 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:39 10 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:49 11 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:00:50 12 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 0:01:00 13 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:04 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:06 16 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:07 18 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:10 19 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:11 20 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:32 21 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:01:34 22 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:01:36 23 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:37 24 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:45 25 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:49 26 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:01:56 27 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:59 28 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:01 29 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:03 30 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:05 31 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:02:16 32 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle 33 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:02:18 34 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:19 35 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:02:20 36 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:28 37 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 38 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:02:39 39 Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates 0:02:43 40 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:03 41 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:03:04 42 Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:03:07 43 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:09 44 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:12 45 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 46 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:13 47 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:03:26 48 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:27 49 Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling 0:03:33 50 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 51 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:03:36 52 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:41 53 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 54 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:45 55 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:46 56 William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 57 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:55 58 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:58 59 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:04 60 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:08 61 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:04:11 62 Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 63 Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 64 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:16 65 Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates 0:04:22 66 Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:04:28 67 Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates 68 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:04:36 69 Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:04:39 70 Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling 0:04:42 71 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:45 72 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:50 73 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:05:08 74 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates 75 Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:05:13 76 Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:05:20 77 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:05:35 78 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates 0:05:43 79 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:05:48 80 Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling 0:05:54 81 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 82 Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:05:57 83 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:07 84 Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:06:12 85 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling 0:06:18 86 Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:06:27 87 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:06:29 88 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:06:33 89 Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling 0:06:46 90 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:52 91 Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling 0:07:14 92 Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:07:53

General Classification after stage 3a # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9:19:35 2 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:09 3 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:00:31 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:38 5 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:00:53 6 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:41 7 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:44 8 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:00 9 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:02:43 10 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:55 11 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:03:27 12 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:42 13 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:03:46 14 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:07 15 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:39 16 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:31 17 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:06:36 18 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:08:36 19 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:36 20 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:20:26 21 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:09 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:23:29 23 Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling 0:23:49 24 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:25:14 25 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:25:16 26 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:53 27 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:26:55 28 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:27:46 29 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 0:27:57 30 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 0:28:28 31 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:29:15 32 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:29:27 33 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:29:45 34 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle 0:31:06 35 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:31:15 36 Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates 0:31:16 37 Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling 0:32:04 38 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling 0:32:14 39 Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:32:51 40 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:32:54 41 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:33:03 42 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:33:15 43 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:33:28 44 Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:33:39 45 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:34:14 46 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:34:23 47 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:34:38 48 Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:35:20 49 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:35:24 50 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:36 51 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:36:07 52 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:36:21 53 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:36:26 54 Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling 0:36:30 55 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:36:53 56 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:37:04 57 Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:37:17 58 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:38:01 59 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:38:08 60 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:38:32 61 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:38:36 62 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates 0:38:47 63 Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:39:09 64 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:39:21 65 Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates 0:39:31 66 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:39:37 67 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 0:39:41 68 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:40:47 69 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:41:45 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:42:32 71 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:42:43 72 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:42:59 73 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:44:21 74 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:44:33 75 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:45:22 76 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:47:29 77 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:48:11 78 William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:49:13 79 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:49:16 80 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:50:05 81 Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling 0:50:12 82 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:50:38 83 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 84 Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:50:43 85 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates 0:51:12 86 Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:51:18 87 Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:51:28 88 Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling 0:52:20 89 Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates 0:53:22 90 Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:54:34 91 Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 1:01:27 92 Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 1:03:19

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 30 pts 2 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 28 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 27 4 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 26 5 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 23 6 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 19 7 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 17 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 17 9 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 13 11 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 13 12 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 13 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 11 14 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 15 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 10 16 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 9 17 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 18 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 8 19 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling 7 20 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 7 21 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 22 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 23 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 6 24 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 6 25 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 26 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 5 27 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 5 28 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 5 29 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 4 30 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 31 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 32 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 33 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 2 34 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1 35 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 1