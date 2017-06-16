Trending

Tour de Beauce: Cowan wins Saint-Georges time trial

Silber riders takes overall lead

Alexander Cowan in yellow at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Stage 3a podium: (from left) Taylor Eisenhart, Alec Cowan, Matteo Dal-Cin
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Stage winner Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Alec Cowan took the stage plus the Yellow, Red (Best Young Rider) and White (Points) jerseys
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jack Burke (Aevolo) dropped to 3rd overall
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) moved into 2nd in the overall
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) 3rd on stage
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) 2nd on stage
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 5th on stage
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) 4th on stage
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Race leader Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Alexander Cowan in yellow at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel)
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Alec Cowan en route to the stage 3a win at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Eisenhart, Cowan and Dal-Cin on the stage 3a podium
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)

The general classification was shuffled for the third time in as many stages on Friday morning at the Tour de Beauce, with Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) winning the 19.4 kilometre individual time trial and taking the Yellow Jersey in the process. Cowan also dons both the Points and Best Young Rider jerseys, while his Silber team mate Nigel Ellsay retains the Climber's Jersey.

Riders woke to steady rain and much cooler temperatures, in the low teens Celcius. They were also facing an extremely rough, patched up road with a couple of short gravel sections.

After the Mont-Megantic stage shook up the standings on Thursday, there were only a handful of riders who could realistically take the GC lead from Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis). Closest to Swirbul were Jack Burke (Aevolo) at four seconds and Jelly Belly team mate Jordan Cheyne at ten seconds. Cowan was next, but over a minute down.

However, Cowan had by far the best time trial record, finishing 12th at the Under-23 world championships in 2016 and is a former member of Canada's Team Pursuit program.

Canadian time trial champion Ryan Roth (Silber) was on track for a very strong ride until he flatted and had to get a bike change with less than a kilometre to go. Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) set the first fast time of 25:36 that stood for any length of time, before he was supplanted by Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel), who was 11 seconds faster. Stage 2 winner Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) slipped in between Eisenhart and Britton, and the standings did not change until Cowan crossed the line eight seconds faster than Eisenhart with three riders still to finish.

Those three riders stood between Cowan and the Yellow Jersey, so their times held more interest than just the stage results. Cheyne came in next 1:06 down on Cowan and 15th on the stage, followed by Burke at 1:34 (21st on the stage) and finally the Yellow Jersey, Swirbul at 1:45 (24th). This jumped Cowan into the overall lead by nine seconds over Cheyne and 31 seconds ahead of Burke. Swirbul dropped to fourth at 38 seconds.

"It's been awesome," agreed Cowan, "I can't be happier taking all three jerseys. It's more than I expected; I was thinking maybe sneak into the top-3 on GC, but I can't be any happier with how the day went. The conditions were comparable to Alberta, where I'm from, and I'm used to the winds and the rain and the sh--ty roads. But you can't be thinking about that, you just have to pedal hard; that's what I did and it worked."

Silber team director Gord Fraser said it was a great day for his order.

"We were confident; the guys have been time trialling well all year, so I was really optimistic," Fraser said. "I knew he was going to close the gap, and close it significantly, but the Yellow Jersey is even better. I think we arguably have one of the best teams here, so I think if any team can defend the Yellow Jersey, it's ours."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:25:17
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:08
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:16
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:19
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:29
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:32
7Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:35
8Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:38
9Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:39
10Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:49
11Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:00:50
12Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle0:01:00
13Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:04
14Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:06
16Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
17Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:07
18Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:10
19Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:11
20Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:32
21Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:01:34
22Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:01:36
23Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:37
24Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:45
25Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:49
26Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:01:56
27Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:59
28Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:01
29Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:03
30Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:05
31Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:02:16
32Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle
33Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:02:18
34Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:19
35Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:02:20
36Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:28
37Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
38Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:02:39
39Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates0:02:43
40Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:03
41Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:03:04
42Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:03:07
43Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:09
44Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:12
45Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
46Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:13
47Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:03:26
48Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:27
49Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling0:03:33
50Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
51Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:03:36
52Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:41
53Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
54Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:45
55Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:46
56William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
57Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:55
58Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:58
59Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:04
60Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:08
61Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:04:11
62Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
63Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
64Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:16
65Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates0:04:22
66Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:04:28
67Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates
68Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:36
69Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:04:39
70Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling0:04:42
71Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:04:45
72Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:04:50
73Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:05:08
74Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates
75Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:05:13
76Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:05:20
77Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:05:35
78Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates0:05:43
79Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:48
80Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling0:05:54
81Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
82Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor0:05:57
83Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:07
84Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:06:12
85Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling0:06:18
86Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:06:27
87Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:06:29
88Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:06:33
89Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling0:06:46
90Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:52
91Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling0:07:14
92Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:07:53

General Classification after stage 3a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling9:19:35
2Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:09
3Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:00:31
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:38
5Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:00:53
6Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:41
7Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:44
8Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:00
9Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:02:43
10Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:55
11Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:03:27
12Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:42
13Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:03:46
14Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:07
15Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:39
16Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:05:31
17Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:06:36
18Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:08:36
19Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:36
20Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:20:26
21Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:09
22Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:23:29
23Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling0:23:49
24Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:25:14
25Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:25:16
26Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:53
27Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:26:55
28Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:27:46
29Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle0:27:57
30Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates0:28:28
31Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:29:15
32Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:29:27
33Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:29:45
34Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle0:31:06
35Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:31:15
36Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates0:31:16
37Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling0:32:04
38Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling0:32:14
39Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:32:51
40Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:32:54
41Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:33:03
42Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:33:15
43Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:33:28
44Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:33:39
45Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:34:14
46Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:34:23
47Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:34:38
48Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:35:20
49Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:35:24
50Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:36
51Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:36:07
52Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:36:21
53Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:36:26
54Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling0:36:30
55Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:36:53
56Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:37:04
57Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:37:17
58Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:38:01
59Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:38:08
60Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:38:32
61Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:38:36
62Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates0:38:47
63Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:39:09
64Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:39:21
65Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates0:39:31
66Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:39:37
67Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman0:39:41
68Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:40:47
69Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:41:45
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:42:32
71Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:42:43
72Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:42:59
73Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:44:21
74Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:44:33
75Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:45:22
76Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:47:29
77Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:48:11
78William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:49:13
79Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:49:16
80Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:50:05
81Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling0:50:12
82Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:50:38
83Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
84Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:50:43
85Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates0:51:12
86Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:51:18
87Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor0:51:28
88Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling0:52:20
89Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates0:53:22
90Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:54:34
91Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop1:01:27
92Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop1:03:19

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling30pts
2Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling28
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear27
4Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear26
5Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman23
6Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop19
7Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis17
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis17
9Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling13
11Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles13
12Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling12
13Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling11
14Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
15Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo10
16Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo9
17Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
18Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear8
19Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling7
20Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles7
21Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
22Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
23Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles6
24Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates6
25Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6
26Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo5
27Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor5
28Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle5
29Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman4
30Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
31Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
32Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
33Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team2
34Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1
35Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aevolo28:04:01
2Canyon Bicycle0:13:01
3Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear0:20:49
4Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:22:11
5Rally Cycling0:24:01
6Axeon Hagens Berman0:27:00
7Silber Pro Cycling0:30:08
8Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:36:06
9United Healthcare0:50:03
10Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop1:04:19
11Garneau Quebecor1:13:39
12Foundation Cycling1:14:42
13Lowestrates1:32:29
14Team Novo Nordisk1:47:00
15Smart Savvy+ Garneau2:01:14

 

