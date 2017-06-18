Britton solos to stage win as Beauce blows apart
Flaksis claims overall victory in final stage mayhem
Stage 5: Ville de Saint-Georges - Ville de Saint-Georges
Once again, the final stage of the Tour de Beauce proved to be decisive, upending the general classification and reassigning three of four jerseys. Latvia's Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) jumped from eighth and 2:13 out of the lead to win the overall classification after finishing fourth on the stage.
Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) won the final 122 kilometre stage in an impressive solo breakaway for the final 35 kilometres.
The last stage is a 10 kilometre circuit that the riders cover 12 times. It includes a 1.5 kilometre climb and zig-zags through the streets of St-Georges, forcing the riders to constantly brake and accelerate. Add to that 32 (Celcius) heat, and the stage has regularly seen upsets occur.
Yellow Jersey holder Alec Cowan (Silber) came into the stage with a 26 second advantage over Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and 35 seconds over Jack Burke (Aevolo). Silber was put to the test immediately, with Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) - 1:22 down - part of the group that attacked on the first climb. Silber struggled to keep control of the race for three laps before it all came apart, with multiple attacks from different teams exploding the peloton.
By lap three, a group of 16 were away, including Cheyne, Burke, Garrison and Clement Russo (St-Etienne), who was fifth at 50 seconds. A second group, containing Flaksis, was making their way across, while Cowan was struggling in a third group, losing ground with every pedal stroke.
When the two front groups combined they effectively became the peloton, with the yellow jersey group over three minutes down at the halfway point. Cowan's group would suffer a final indignity of being pulled at the start of the final lap, as Britton lapped them.
At the front, Britton and Gavin Mannion (United Healthcare) broke away with four laps to go, and Britton dropped Mannion on the climb to go solo for the win. A chase group containing Flaksis, his teammate Robin Carpenter, Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja) and Francisco Mancebo (Canyon) dropped the rest of the field, and that would prove to be decisive, since they finished three minutes ahead of the group containing Cheyne.
Russo attacked on the final climb to just overtake Cheyne for second in the overall standings, and won the Best Young Rider competition, with Carpenter winning the Points Jersey and Nigel Ellsay (Silber) managing to hold onto the Climber's Jersey. Only 42 riders would be classified at the end of the race, and only 29 were on the same lap as Britton. Cowan finished 11th in the final standings.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|3:03:53
|2
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
|4
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:31
|5
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:05
|6
|Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:04:20
|7
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:04:40
|8
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|11
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|12
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
|14
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|15
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:44
|16
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|17
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|18
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:32
|19
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|20
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|21
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|22
|Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:08:05
|23
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|24
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:15:58
|25
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|26
|Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|27
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|28
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:16:40
|29
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|30
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:53
|31
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|32
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|33
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|34
|Félix Cote Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|35
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|36
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|37
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:17:55
|38
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|39
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|40
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|41
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:56
|42
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:58
|DNF
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|DNF
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|DNF
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle
|DNF
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|DNF
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling
|DNF
|Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling
|DNF
|Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling
|DNF
|Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling
|DNF
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|DNF
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|DNF
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|DNF
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates
|DNF
|Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates
|DNF
|Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates
|DNF
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates
|DNF
|Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|DNF
|Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|DNF
|Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|DNF
|Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|DNF
|Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear
|2
|Canyon Bicycle
|9:22:27
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|9:29:04
|4
|Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|9:38:34
|5
|Aevolo
|9:39:53
|6
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|7
|Garneau Quebecor
|9:52:05
|8
|Silber Pro Cycling
|10:05:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15:42:13
|2
|Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne p/b Probikeshop
|0:01:21
|3
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:27
|4
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:01:36
|5
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:41
|6
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:19
|7
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:35
|8
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:04:41
|9
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:05:13
|10
|Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:44
|11
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:10
|12
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:15:15
|13
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:16:43
|14
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:20:00
|15
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:20:58
|16
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:22:52
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:24:06
|18
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
|0:28:24
|19
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:29:30
|20
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:29:53
|21
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
|0:30:06
|22
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:30:09
|23
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:32:44
|24
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:35:16
|25
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:36:21
|26
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:40:36
|27
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:42:27
|28
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:44:24
|29
|Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|0:45:45
|30
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:46:43
|31
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:47:23
|32
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:48:06
|33
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:49:46
|34
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:50:33
|35
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:52:53
|36
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:53:23
|37
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:54:16
|38
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:56:13
|39
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:57:06
|40
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:58:18
|41
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|1:01:22
|42
|Félix Cote Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|1:09:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|59
|pts
|2
|Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|46
|3
|Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|41
|4
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|39
|5
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|39
|6
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|36
|7
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|27
|8
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|20
|9
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|19
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19
|11
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
|18
|12
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|13
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|14
|14
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|14
|15
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|13
|16
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|17
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|18
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|12
|19
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|11
|20
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|10
|21
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|10
|22
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|9
|23
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
|9
|24
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|25
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|8
|26
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|27
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|28
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|29
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|5
|30
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|3
|31
|Félix Cote Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|1
|32
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|36
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|30
|3
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|4
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|16
|5
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|6
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|13
|7
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|9
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|11
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|8
|13
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
|8
|14
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|15
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|16
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|5
|17
|Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|4
|18
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|19
|Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|20
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|2
|21
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|2
|22
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
|1
|23
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canyon Bicycle
|47:23:44
|2
|Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:04:04
|3
|Aevolo
|0:05:23
|4
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:19:19
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:09
|6
|Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:39:28
|7
|Silber Pro Cycling
|1:03:47
|8
|Garneau Quebecor
|1:30:34
