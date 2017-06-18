Image 1 of 26 Final GC: L to r - Clement Russo, Andzs Flaksis, Jordan Cheyne (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 26 Rob Britton (Rally) on the attack (Image credit: Tour de Beauce) Image 3 of 26 Robin Carpenter won the points jersey (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 26 Nigel Ellsay held onto KoM jersey (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 26 Best young rider Clement Russo (St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 26 Stage podium: Jimenez, Britton, Mancebo (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 26 Start of fifth and final stage (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 26 Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycle) launches the first attack (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 26 Jelly Belly drives the break (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 26 Race leader Alec Cowan (Silber) struggled on the climb (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 26 Silber Pro was put to the test immediately (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 26 Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly ), Rob Britton (Rally), Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly ) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 26 Jelly Belly drove the early effort to isolate Silber (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 26 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 26 Clement Russo (Team St-Étienne p/b Probikeshop) took second on GC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 26 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) before he drops Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 26 Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycle) leads the chase group (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 26 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) starts last lap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 26 Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) and Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling) start the last lap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 26 Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly ) was 3rd on GC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 26 Andzs Flaksis and Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 26 The stage podium: Diego Milan, Rob Britton and Francisco Mancebo (Image credit: Tour de Beauce) Image 23 of 26 The final podium: Clement Ruso (Team St-Étienne), Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear, and Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) (Image credit: Tour de Beauce) Image 24 of 26 Andsz Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) won the Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce) Image 25 of 26 Canyon Bicycles were best team (Image credit: Tour de Beauce) Image 26 of 26 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) solos to the victory on the final Tour de Beauce stage (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Once again, the final stage of the Tour de Beauce proved to be decisive, upending the general classification and reassigning three of four jerseys. Latvia's Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) jumped from eighth and 2:13 out of the lead to win the overall classification after finishing fourth on the stage.

Related Articles Watch the Tour de Beauce final stage live streaming

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) won the final 122 kilometre stage in an impressive solo breakaway for the final 35 kilometres.

The last stage is a 10 kilometre circuit that the riders cover 12 times. It includes a 1.5 kilometre climb and zig-zags through the streets of St-Georges, forcing the riders to constantly brake and accelerate. Add to that 32 (Celcius) heat, and the stage has regularly seen upsets occur.

Yellow Jersey holder Alec Cowan (Silber) came into the stage with a 26 second advantage over Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and 35 seconds over Jack Burke (Aevolo). Silber was put to the test immediately, with Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) - 1:22 down - part of the group that attacked on the first climb. Silber struggled to keep control of the race for three laps before it all came apart, with multiple attacks from different teams exploding the peloton.

By lap three, a group of 16 were away, including Cheyne, Burke, Garrison and Clement Russo (St-Etienne), who was fifth at 50 seconds. A second group, containing Flaksis, was making their way across, while Cowan was struggling in a third group, losing ground with every pedal stroke.

When the two front groups combined they effectively became the peloton, with the yellow jersey group over three minutes down at the halfway point. Cowan's group would suffer a final indignity of being pulled at the start of the final lap, as Britton lapped them.

At the front, Britton and Gavin Mannion (United Healthcare) broke away with four laps to go, and Britton dropped Mannion on the climb to go solo for the win. A chase group containing Flaksis, his teammate Robin Carpenter, Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja) and Francisco Mancebo (Canyon) dropped the rest of the field, and that would prove to be decisive, since they finished three minutes ahead of the group containing Cheyne.

Russo attacked on the final climb to just overtake Cheyne for second in the overall standings, and won the Best Young Rider competition, with Carpenter winning the Points Jersey and Nigel Ellsay (Silber) managing to hold onto the Climber's Jersey. Only 42 riders would be classified at the end of the race, and only 29 were on the same lap as Britton. Cowan finished 11th in the final standings.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 3:03:53 2 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:01:28 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 4 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:31 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:05 6 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:04:20 7 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:40 8 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 11 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 14 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 15 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:44 16 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 17 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:27 18 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:32 19 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 20 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 22 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:08:05 23 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 24 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:15:58 25 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 26 Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 27 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 28 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:16:40 29 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 30 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:53 31 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 32 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 33 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 Félix Cote Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 35 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 36 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 37 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:17:55 38 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 39 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 40 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 41 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:56 42 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:58 DNF Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman DNF Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman DNF Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling DNF Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor DNF Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor DNF Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor DNF Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles DNF Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle DNF Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo DNF Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling DNF Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling DNF Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling DNF Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling DNF Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling DNF Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau DNF Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau DNF Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau DNF Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team DNF William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team DNF Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates DNF Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates DNF Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates DNF Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates DNF Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop DNF Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop DNF Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop DNF Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop DNF Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear 2 Canyon Bicycle 9:22:27 3 Axeon Hagens Berman 9:29:04 4 Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 9:38:34 5 Aevolo 9:39:53 6 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 7 Garneau Quebecor 9:52:05 8 Silber Pro Cycling 10:05:18

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15:42:13 2 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne p/b Probikeshop 0:01:21 3 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:27 4 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:01:36 5 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:41 6 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:19 7 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:35 8 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:04:41 9 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:05:13 10 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:44 11 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:10 12 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:15:15 13 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:16:43 14 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:20:00 15 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:20:58 16 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:22:52 17 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:24:06 18 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 0:28:24 19 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:29:30 20 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:29:53 21 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 0:30:06 22 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:30:09 23 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:32:44 24 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:35:16 25 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:36:21 26 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:40:36 27 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:42:27 28 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:44:24 29 Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:45:45 30 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:46:43 31 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:47:23 32 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:48:06 33 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:49:46 34 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:50:33 35 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:52:53 36 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:53:23 37 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:54:16 38 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:56:13 39 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:57:06 40 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:58:18 41 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 1:01:22 42 Félix Cote Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 1:09:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 59 pts 2 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 46 3 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 41 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 39 5 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 39 6 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 36 7 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 27 8 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 20 9 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 19 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 11 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 18 12 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 13 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 14 14 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 14 15 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 13 16 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 17 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 18 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 12 19 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 11 20 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 10 21 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 10 22 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 9 23 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 9 24 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 25 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 8 26 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 27 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 29 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 5 30 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 3 31 Félix Cote Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 1 32 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 36 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 30 3 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 16 5 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 6 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 13 7 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 13 8 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 9 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 11 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 11 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 10 12 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 8 13 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 8 14 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 15 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 16 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 5 17 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 4 18 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 19 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 20 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 2 21 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 2 22 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 1 23 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1 24 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1