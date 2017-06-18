Trending

Britton solos to stage win as Beauce blows apart

Flaksis claims overall victory in final stage mayhem

Image 1 of 26

Final GC: L to r - Clement Russo, Andzs Flaksis, Jordan Cheyne

Final GC: L to r - Clement Russo, Andzs Flaksis, Jordan Cheyne
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 26

Rob Britton (Rally) on the attack

Rob Britton (Rally) on the attack
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce)
Image 3 of 26

Robin Carpenter won the points jersey

Robin Carpenter won the points jersey
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 26

Nigel Ellsay held onto KoM jersey

Nigel Ellsay held onto KoM jersey
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 26

Best young rider Clement Russo (St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop)

Best young rider Clement Russo (St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 26

Stage podium: Jimenez, Britton, Mancebo

Stage podium: Jimenez, Britton, Mancebo
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 26

Start of fifth and final stage

Start of fifth and final stage
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 26

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycle) launches the first attack

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycle) launches the first attack
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 26

Jelly Belly drives the break

Jelly Belly drives the break
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 26

Race leader Alec Cowan (Silber) struggled on the climb

Race leader Alec Cowan (Silber) struggled on the climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 26

Silber Pro was put to the test immediately

Silber Pro was put to the test immediately
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 26

Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly ), Rob Britton (Rally), Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly )

Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly ), Rob Britton (Rally), Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly )
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 26

Jelly Belly drove the early effort to isolate Silber

Jelly Belly drove the early effort to isolate Silber
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 26

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 26

Clement Russo (Team St-Étienne p/b Probikeshop) took second on GC

Clement Russo (Team St-Étienne p/b Probikeshop) took second on GC
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 26

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) before he drops Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare)

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) before he drops Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 26

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycle) leads the chase group

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycle) leads the chase group
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 26

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) starts last lap

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) starts last lap
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 26

Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) and Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling) start the last lap

Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) and Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling) start the last lap
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 26

Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly ) was 3rd on GC

Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly ) was 3rd on GC
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 26

Andzs Flaksis and Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)

Andzs Flaksis and Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 26

The stage podium: Diego Milan, Rob Britton and Francisco Mancebo

The stage podium: Diego Milan, Rob Britton and Francisco Mancebo
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce)
Image 23 of 26

The final podium: Clement Ruso (Team St-Étienne), Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear, and Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly)

The final podium: Clement Ruso (Team St-Étienne), Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear, and Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly)
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce)
Image 24 of 26

Andsz Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) won the Tour de Beauce

Andsz Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) won the Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce)
Image 25 of 26

Canyon Bicycles were best team

Canyon Bicycles were best team
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce)
Image 26 of 26

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) solos to the victory on the final Tour de Beauce stage

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) solos to the victory on the final Tour de Beauce stage
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Once again, the final stage of the Tour de Beauce proved to be decisive, upending the general classification and reassigning three of four jerseys. Latvia's Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) jumped from eighth and 2:13 out of the lead to win the overall classification after finishing fourth on the stage.

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) won the final 122 kilometre stage in an impressive solo breakaway for the final 35 kilometres.

The last stage is a 10 kilometre circuit that the riders cover 12 times. It includes a 1.5 kilometre climb and zig-zags through the streets of St-Georges, forcing the riders to constantly brake and accelerate. Add to that 32 (Celcius) heat, and the stage has regularly seen upsets occur.

Yellow Jersey holder Alec Cowan (Silber) came into the stage with a 26 second advantage over Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and 35 seconds over Jack Burke (Aevolo). Silber was put to the test immediately, with Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) - 1:22 down - part of the group that attacked on the first climb. Silber struggled to keep control of the race for three laps before it all came apart, with multiple attacks from different teams exploding the peloton.

By lap three, a group of 16 were away, including Cheyne, Burke, Garrison and Clement Russo (St-Etienne), who was fifth at 50 seconds. A second group, containing Flaksis, was making their way across, while Cowan was struggling in a third group, losing ground with every pedal stroke.

When the two front groups combined they effectively became the peloton, with the yellow jersey group over three minutes down at the halfway point. Cowan's group would suffer a final indignity of being pulled at the start of the final lap, as Britton lapped them.

At the front, Britton and Gavin Mannion (United Healthcare) broke away with four laps to go, and Britton dropped Mannion on the climb to go solo for the win. A chase group containing Flaksis, his teammate Robin Carpenter, Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja) and Francisco Mancebo (Canyon) dropped the rest of the field, and that would prove to be decisive, since they finished three minutes ahead of the group containing Cheyne.

Russo attacked on the final climb to just overtake Cheyne for second in the overall standings, and won the Best Young Rider competition, with Carpenter winning the Points Jersey and Nigel Ellsay (Silber) managing to hold onto the Climber's Jersey. Only 42 riders would be classified at the end of the race, and only 29 were on the same lap as Britton. Cowan finished 11th in the final standings.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling3:03:53
2Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:01:28
3Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
4Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:31
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:05
6Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:04:20
7Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:40
8Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
11Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
12Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
13Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
14Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
15Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:44
16Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
17Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:27
18Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:32
19Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
20Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
21Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
22Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:08:05
23Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
24Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:15:58
25Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
26Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
27Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
28Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:16:40
29Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
30Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:53
31Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
32Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
33Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34Félix Cote Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
35Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
36Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
37Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:17:55
38Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
39Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
40Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
41Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:56
42Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:58
DNFOscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFTaylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFJoseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFCorentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFJonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman
DNFJulien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFSepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFMarc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
DNFJean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
DNFSimon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
DNFChad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
DNFChris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle
DNFSerghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFAngus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFMichael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFMichael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
DNFBrendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling
DNFBarry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling
DNFWellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling
DNFJean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling
DNFJonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling
DNFJoshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
DNFMitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
DNFJake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
DNFIgnacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFWilliam De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFJules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates
DNFDan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates
DNFMatthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates
DNFBonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates
DNFLeo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
DNFAxel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
DNFCedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
DNFLouis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
DNFLuc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear
2Canyon Bicycle9:22:27
3Axeon Hagens Berman9:29:04
4Inteja Dominican Cycling Team9:38:34
5Aevolo9:39:53
6Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
7Garneau Quebecor9:52:05
8Silber Pro Cycling10:05:18

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear15:42:13
2Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne p/b Probikeshop0:01:21
3Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:27
4Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:01:36
5Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:41
6Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:19
7Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:35
8Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:04:41
9Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:05:13
10Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:44
11Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:10
12Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:15:15
13Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:16:43
14Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:20:00
15Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:20:58
16Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:22:52
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:24:06
18Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle0:28:24
19Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:29:30
20Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:29:53
21Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates0:30:06
22Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:30:09
23Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:32:44
24Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:35:16
25Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:36:21
26Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:40:36
27Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:42:27
28Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:44:24
29Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:45:45
30Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:46:43
31Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:47:23
32Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:48:06
33Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:49:46
34Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:50:33
35Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:52:53
36Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:53:23
37Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:54:16
38Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:56:13
39Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:57:06
40Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:58:18
41Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau1:01:22
42Félix Cote Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor1:09:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear59pts
2Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop46
3Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman41
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling39
5Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles39
6Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling36
7Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear27
8Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman20
9Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team19
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis19
11Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle18
12Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15
13Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear14
14Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team14
15Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman13
16Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
17Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
18Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo12
19Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor11
20Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor10
21Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo10
22Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles9
23Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates9
24Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
25Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear8
26Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling8
27Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
28Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
29Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo5
30Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo3
31Félix Cote Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor1
32Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling36pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear30
3Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis16
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling16
5Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
6Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo13
7Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team13
8Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team11
9Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles11
10Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team11
11Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team10
12Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles8
13Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle8
14Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
15Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
16Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor5
17Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop4
18Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
19Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
20Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear2
21Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop2
22Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates1
23Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1
24Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon Bicycle47:23:44
2Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:04
3Aevolo0:05:23
4Axeon Hagens Berman0:19:19
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:09
6Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:39:28
7Silber Pro Cycling1:03:47
8Garneau Quebecor1:30:34

 

