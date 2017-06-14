Trending

Jean wins Tour de Beauce opener

Garrison second in Saint-Georges

Image 1 of 15

Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) beats Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) to the line to win the opening stage at Tour de Beauce

Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) beats Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) to the line to win the opening stage at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 2 of 15

Travis McCabe (United Healthcare) wins the bunch sprint for 3rd

Travis McCabe (United Healthcare) wins the bunch sprint for 3rd
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 15

Final break: Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) outsprints Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Final break: Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) outsprints Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 15

Final break: Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)

Final break: Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 15

The chase group after the final 3 went away

The chase group after the final 3 went away
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 15

Attacking on the final KoM

Attacking on the final KoM
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 15

The main peloton did not chase and would eventually finish 26 minutes back

The main peloton did not chase and would eventually finish 26 minutes back
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 15

Canyon Bicycle rider going for KoM points

Canyon Bicycle rider going for KoM points
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 15

Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare attacked, taking KoM points and opened a 45 second gap late in the race

Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare attacked, taking KoM points and opened a 45 second gap late in the race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 15

The 25 rider break that stayed away

The 25 rider break that stayed away
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 15

Quebec weather cooperated, for a change

Quebec weather cooperated, for a change
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 15

Oscar Clark (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) tried to break away before the circuit

Oscar Clark (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) tried to break away before the circuit
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 15

Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) beats Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) to the line to win the opening stage at Tour de Beauce

Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) beats Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) to the line to win the opening stage at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 14 of 15

Ian garrison, Emile Jean and Travis McCabe on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Beauce

Ian garrison, Emile Jean and Travis McCabe on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 15 of 15

Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Beauce

Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)

Quebec's Émile Jean of the Silber Pro Cycling team won the first stage of the 32nd Tour de Beauce, after a well-launched attack in the last few kilometers. American Ian Garrison (Axon Hagens Berman), 19, took second place, followed by Travis McCabe (United Healthcare), 28, another American.

Émile Jean showed up at the finish line, alone with Garrison, for a difficult sprint on an upward slope of 300 meters.

Originally from Trois-Rivières, the winner of the day also won the second stage of the Saguenay Grand Prix Cycliste last Friday. The 23-year-old cyclist still had energy in the tank for this first stage in Saint-Georges. The long race of 185 kilometers took 4 h 33 min 30s of effort.

The first two on the podium crossed the finish line ten seconds ahead of a group of twenty riders.

"Last week's victory gave me confidence. I found myself in the right group and I knew I had chances. This is the stage I was aiming for," said the winner of the race.

In a cool and windy weather, the peloton rolled the first 50 kilometers at full speed, multiplying the attacks until the first group of eight riders managed to escape.

A second chase group broke their rhythm and all the teams were represented in the newly formed lead group comprised of 25 cyclists. Their lead climbed to more than 17 minutes. In the back, the other cyclists quickly realized that they had missed the train.

Leaving the road circuit of Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne, the leading men began the final battle. The American Chad Beyer (Canyon) was particularly active in opening this Tour de Beauce.

Not surprisingly, all the distinctive jerseys were swept up by members of this victorious breakaway.

Émile Jean put on the precious yellow jersey while the white jersey at points was worn by Travis McCabe.

For his part, Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Inteja), will wear the jersey of best climber and Ian Garrison that of leader for the under 23 years.

Canadian Champion Bruno Langlois of Team Garneau-Québécor is in 11th position.

"At the start of the race, we were racing well insIde the break, but we saw more than 15 other guys coming back. The group was very numerous and several did not take over their role in the break," said the 38-year-old veteran who is well placed in the overall standings.

Several good climbers who have already lost their chances of final victory will want to redeem themselves on Thursday in the second stage of 170 kilometers that will leave from Lac-Mégantic at 10 am to finish at the summit of Mount Mégantic. Francisco Mancebo will be to watch.

The Silber Pro Cycling team could roll forward to protect their slim lead but the challenging yellow jersey should make some suffer in the terrible final ascent of nearly six kilometers.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:33:39
2Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:08
4Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
5Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
6Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
8Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
9Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
12Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
13Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
14Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
15Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
17Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
18Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:00:15
20Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:49
21Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:01:07
22Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling0:09:47
23Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:09:55
24Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
25Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
26Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:26:32
27Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
28Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling
29Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
30Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates
31Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
32Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
33William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
34Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
35Jesus Alberto Rubio Arribas (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
36Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
38Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
39Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
40Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
41Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates
42Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
43Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
44Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
45Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
46Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
47Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
48Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
49Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
50Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
51Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle
52Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
53Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
54Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
55Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
56Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
57Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
58Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates
59Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
60Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
61Marc Depuis (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
62Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
63Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
64Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
65Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates
66Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
67Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
68Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
69Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
70Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor
71Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
72Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
73Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
74Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
75Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
76Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
77Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
79Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
80Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
81Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling
82Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
83Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
84Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
85Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
86Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
87Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman
88Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling
89Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling
90Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
91Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
92Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling
93Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates
94Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
95Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
96Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
97Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
98Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFJavier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFUmberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFReid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFQuentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAdam Carr (USA) Foundation Cycling
DNFGarrett Belanger (Can) Lowestrates

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:33:29
2Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:04
3Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:11
4Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:00:13
5Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:16
6Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:00:18
7Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
8Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
9Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
12Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
13Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
14Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
15Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
17Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
18Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:00:24
20Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:59
21Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:01:17
22Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling0:09:57
23Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:02
24Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:10:05
25Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
26Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman0:26:39
27Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:41
28Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:26:42
29Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
30Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling
31Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
32Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates
33Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
34Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
35William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
36Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
37Jesus Alberto Rubio Arribas (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
38Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
39Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
40Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
41Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
42Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates
43Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
44Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
45Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
46Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
47Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
48Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
49Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
50Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
51Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
52Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle
53Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
54Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
55Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
56Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
57Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
58Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
59Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates
60Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
61Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
62Marc Depuis (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
63Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
64Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
65Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
66Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates
67Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
68Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
69Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
70Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
71Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor
72Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
73Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
74Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
75Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
76Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
77Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
78Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
79Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
80Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
81Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
82Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling
83Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
84Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
85Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
86Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
87Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
88Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling
89Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling
90Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
91Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
92Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling
93Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates
94Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
95Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
96Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
97Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
98Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team16pts
2Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15
3Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman14
4Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles13
5Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop12
6Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling12
7Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling11
8Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo9
9Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles7
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
11Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor5
12Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
13Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman3
14Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
15Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling3
16Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team2
17Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
18Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
19Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team14pts
2Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles8
3Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
4Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo7
5Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
6Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
7Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
8Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop2
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
10Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1
11Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aevolo13:41:28
2Canyon Bicycle0:09:40
3Silber Pro Cycling0:26:09
4Axeon Hagens Berman
5Rally Cycling0:26:17
6Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
7Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
8Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear0:26:58
9United Healthcare0:36:04
10Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:52:41
11Garneau Quebecor
12Foundation Cycling1:02:20
13Lowestrates1:19:05
14Smart Savvy+ Garneau
15Team Novo Nordisk

 

