Jean wins Tour de Beauce opener
Garrison second in Saint-Georges
Stage 1: Saint-Georges - Saint-Georges
Quebec's Émile Jean of the Silber Pro Cycling team won the first stage of the 32nd Tour de Beauce, after a well-launched attack in the last few kilometers. American Ian Garrison (Axon Hagens Berman), 19, took second place, followed by Travis McCabe (United Healthcare), 28, another American.
Émile Jean showed up at the finish line, alone with Garrison, for a difficult sprint on an upward slope of 300 meters.
Originally from Trois-Rivières, the winner of the day also won the second stage of the Saguenay Grand Prix Cycliste last Friday. The 23-year-old cyclist still had energy in the tank for this first stage in Saint-Georges. The long race of 185 kilometers took 4 h 33 min 30s of effort.
The first two on the podium crossed the finish line ten seconds ahead of a group of twenty riders.
"Last week's victory gave me confidence. I found myself in the right group and I knew I had chances. This is the stage I was aiming for," said the winner of the race.
In a cool and windy weather, the peloton rolled the first 50 kilometers at full speed, multiplying the attacks until the first group of eight riders managed to escape.
A second chase group broke their rhythm and all the teams were represented in the newly formed lead group comprised of 25 cyclists. Their lead climbed to more than 17 minutes. In the back, the other cyclists quickly realized that they had missed the train.
Leaving the road circuit of Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne, the leading men began the final battle. The American Chad Beyer (Canyon) was particularly active in opening this Tour de Beauce.
Not surprisingly, all the distinctive jerseys were swept up by members of this victorious breakaway.
Émile Jean put on the precious yellow jersey while the white jersey at points was worn by Travis McCabe.
For his part, Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Inteja), will wear the jersey of best climber and Ian Garrison that of leader for the under 23 years.
Canadian Champion Bruno Langlois of Team Garneau-Québécor is in 11th position.
"At the start of the race, we were racing well insIde the break, but we saw more than 15 other guys coming back. The group was very numerous and several did not take over their role in the break," said the 38-year-old veteran who is well placed in the overall standings.
Several good climbers who have already lost their chances of final victory will want to redeem themselves on Thursday in the second stage of 170 kilometers that will leave from Lac-Mégantic at 10 am to finish at the summit of Mount Mégantic. Francisco Mancebo will be to watch.
The Silber Pro Cycling team could roll forward to protect their slim lead but the challenging yellow jersey should make some suffer in the terrible final ascent of nearly six kilometers.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:33:39
|2
|Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|5
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|9
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|12
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|15
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|17
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|18
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:15
|20
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:49
|21
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:01:07
|22
|Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling
|0:09:47
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|24
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|25
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|26
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:26:32
|27
|Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|28
|Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling
|29
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates
|31
|Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|32
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|33
|William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|34
|Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|35
|Jesus Alberto Rubio Arribas (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|36
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|38
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|39
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|40
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|41
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates
|42
|Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|43
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
|44
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|45
|Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|46
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|47
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|48
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|49
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|50
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|51
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle
|52
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|53
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|56
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|57
|Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|58
|Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates
|59
|Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|60
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|61
|Marc Depuis (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|62
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|63
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|64
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|65
|Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates
|66
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|67
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|68
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|69
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|70
|Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor
|71
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|72
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|73
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|74
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|75
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|76
|Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|77
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
|79
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|81
|Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling
|82
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|83
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|84
|Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|85
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|86
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|87
|Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman
|88
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling
|89
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling
|90
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|91
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|92
|Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling
|93
|Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates
|94
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|95
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|96
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|97
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|98
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Adam Carr (USA) Foundation Cycling
|DNF
|Garrett Belanger (Can) Lowestrates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:33:29
|2
|Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:04
|3
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:13
|5
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|6
|Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:00:18
|7
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|8
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|9
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|12
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|15
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|17
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|18
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:24
|20
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:59
|21
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:01:17
|22
|Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling
|0:09:57
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:02
|24
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:10:05
|25
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|26
|Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:26:39
|27
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:41
|28
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:26:42
|29
|Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|30
|Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling
|31
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates
|33
|Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|34
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|35
|William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|36
|Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|37
|Jesus Alberto Rubio Arribas (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|38
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|39
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|40
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|41
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|42
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates
|43
|Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|44
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
|45
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|46
|Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|47
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|48
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|49
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|50
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|51
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|52
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle
|53
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|54
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|55
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|56
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|57
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|58
|Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|59
|Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates
|60
|Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|61
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Marc Depuis (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|63
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|64
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|65
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|66
|Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates
|67
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|68
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|69
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|70
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|71
|Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor
|72
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|74
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|75
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|76
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|77
|Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|78
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|79
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
|80
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|81
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|82
|Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling
|83
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|84
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|85
|Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|86
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|87
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|88
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling
|89
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling
|90
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|91
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|92
|Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling
|93
|Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates
|94
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|95
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|96
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|97
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|98
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|3
|Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|13
|5
|Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|12
|6
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|7
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|11
|8
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|9
|9
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|7
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|11
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|5
|12
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|13
|Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|14
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|16
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|18
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|8
|3
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|4
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|7
|5
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|8
|Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|2
|9
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|10
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aevolo
|13:41:28
|2
|Canyon Bicycle
|0:09:40
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:26:09
|4
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Rally Cycling
|0:26:17
|6
|Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|7
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|8
|Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear
|0:26:58
|9
|United Healthcare
|0:36:04
|10
|Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:52:41
|11
|Garneau Quebecor
|12
|Foundation Cycling
|1:02:20
|13
|Lowestrates
|1:19:05
|14
|Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
