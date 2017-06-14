Image 1 of 15 Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) beats Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) to the line to win the opening stage at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 2 of 15 Travis McCabe (United Healthcare) wins the bunch sprint for 3rd (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 15 Final break: Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) outsprints Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 15 Final break: Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 15 The chase group after the final 3 went away (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 15 Attacking on the final KoM (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 15 The main peloton did not chase and would eventually finish 26 minutes back (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 15 Canyon Bicycle rider going for KoM points (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 15 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare attacked, taking KoM points and opened a 45 second gap late in the race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 15 The 25 rider break that stayed away (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 15 Quebec weather cooperated, for a change (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 15 Oscar Clark (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) tried to break away before the circuit (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 15 Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) beats Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) to the line to win the opening stage at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 14 of 15 Ian garrison, Emile Jean and Travis McCabe on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 15 of 15 Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)

Quebec's Émile Jean of the Silber Pro Cycling team won the first stage of the 32nd Tour de Beauce, after a well-launched attack in the last few kilometers. American Ian Garrison (Axon Hagens Berman), 19, took second place, followed by Travis McCabe (United Healthcare), 28, another American.

Émile Jean showed up at the finish line, alone with Garrison, for a difficult sprint on an upward slope of 300 meters.

Originally from Trois-Rivières, the winner of the day also won the second stage of the Saguenay Grand Prix Cycliste last Friday. The 23-year-old cyclist still had energy in the tank for this first stage in Saint-Georges. The long race of 185 kilometers took 4 h 33 min 30s of effort.

The first two on the podium crossed the finish line ten seconds ahead of a group of twenty riders.

"Last week's victory gave me confidence. I found myself in the right group and I knew I had chances. This is the stage I was aiming for," said the winner of the race.

In a cool and windy weather, the peloton rolled the first 50 kilometers at full speed, multiplying the attacks until the first group of eight riders managed to escape.

A second chase group broke their rhythm and all the teams were represented in the newly formed lead group comprised of 25 cyclists. Their lead climbed to more than 17 minutes. In the back, the other cyclists quickly realized that they had missed the train.

Leaving the road circuit of Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne, the leading men began the final battle. The American Chad Beyer (Canyon) was particularly active in opening this Tour de Beauce.

Not surprisingly, all the distinctive jerseys were swept up by members of this victorious breakaway.

Émile Jean put on the precious yellow jersey while the white jersey at points was worn by Travis McCabe.

For his part, Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Inteja), will wear the jersey of best climber and Ian Garrison that of leader for the under 23 years.

Canadian Champion Bruno Langlois of Team Garneau-Québécor is in 11th position.

"At the start of the race, we were racing well insIde the break, but we saw more than 15 other guys coming back. The group was very numerous and several did not take over their role in the break," said the 38-year-old veteran who is well placed in the overall standings.

Several good climbers who have already lost their chances of final victory will want to redeem themselves on Thursday in the second stage of 170 kilometers that will leave from Lac-Mégantic at 10 am to finish at the summit of Mount Mégantic. Francisco Mancebo will be to watch.

The Silber Pro Cycling team could roll forward to protect their slim lead but the challenging yellow jersey should make some suffer in the terrible final ascent of nearly six kilometers.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4:33:39 2 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:08 4 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 5 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 6 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 8 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 9 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 12 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 14 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 15 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 17 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 18 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:15 20 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:49 21 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:01:07 22 Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling 0:09:47 23 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:09:55 24 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 25 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 26 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:26:32 27 Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 28 Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling 29 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 30 Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates 31 Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 32 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 33 William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 34 Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 35 Jesus Alberto Rubio Arribas (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 36 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 38 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 39 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 40 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 41 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates 42 Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 43 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 44 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 45 Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 46 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 47 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 48 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 49 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 50 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 51 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle 52 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 53 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 54 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 55 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 56 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 57 Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 58 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates 59 Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 60 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 61 Marc Depuis (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 62 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 63 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 64 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 65 Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates 66 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 67 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 68 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 69 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 70 Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor 71 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 72 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 73 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 75 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 76 Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 77 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 79 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 80 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 81 Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling 82 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 83 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 84 Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 85 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 86 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 87 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 88 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling 89 Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling 90 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 91 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 92 Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling 93 Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates 94 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 95 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 96 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 97 Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 98 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Adam Carr (USA) Foundation Cycling DNF Garrett Belanger (Can) Lowestrates

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4:33:29 2 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:04 3 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:11 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:00:13 5 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:16 6 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:00:18 7 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 8 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 9 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 12 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 14 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 15 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 17 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 18 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:24 20 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:59 21 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:01:17 22 Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling 0:09:57 23 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:02 24 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:10:05 25 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 26 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 0:26:39 27 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:26:41 28 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:26:42 29 Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 30 Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling 31 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 32 Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates 33 Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 34 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 35 William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 36 Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 37 Jesus Alberto Rubio Arribas (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 38 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 39 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 40 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 41 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 42 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates 43 Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 44 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 45 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 46 Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 47 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 48 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 49 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 50 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 51 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 52 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle 53 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 54 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 55 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 56 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 57 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 58 Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 59 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates 60 Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 61 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 62 Marc Depuis (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 63 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 64 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 65 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 66 Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates 67 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 68 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 69 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 70 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 71 Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor 72 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 76 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 77 Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 78 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 79 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 80 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 81 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 82 Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling 83 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 84 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 85 Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 86 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 87 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 88 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling 89 Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling 90 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 91 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 92 Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling 93 Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates 94 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 95 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 96 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 97 Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 98 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 3 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 13 5 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 12 6 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 7 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 11 8 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 9 9 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 7 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 11 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 5 12 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 13 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 3 14 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 15 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 3 16 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 2 17 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 18 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 19 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 14 pts 2 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 8 3 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 4 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 7 5 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 6 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 7 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 8 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 2 9 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 10 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1 11 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1