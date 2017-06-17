Trending

Garrison tops breakaway to win Tour de Beauce stage 4

Cowan holds onto race lead ahead of final stage

Podium: l to r - Robin Carpenter, Ian Garrison, Matteo Dal-Cin

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Final break: Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) did a lot of turns at the front

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Silber Pro Cycling worked hard to keep the gap in check

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The break was 6 strong in the early laps

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The stage was held in the historic city of Quebec

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) wins the sprint over Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) attacks with five to go

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Garneau Quebecor team helped in the chase

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Initial break forms

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) gets a replacement bike after crashing

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Christopher Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) makes initial break attempt

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) holds onto the lead for one more day

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The Tour de Beauce moved to Quebec City on Saturday for the fifth stage, a 70 kilometre criterium around the provincial parliament buildings. Three riders in a breakaway stayed clear to take the podium spots, with Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) taking the stage ahead of Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling). Dal-Cin also moved into the points jersey.

Yellow jersey holder Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) finished in the bunch to hold onto the overall lead, despite a scare early in the stage when he crashed into the barriers and had to take a free lap for mechanical problems. Cowan also continues to hold the red jersey as best young rider, while his team mate Nigel Ellsay leads the mountains classification.

The four-corner, two-kilometre rectangular circuit included a roundabout at the far end of the course and a long uphill run to the finish line. Cowan went into the barriers at the roundabout just as the breakaway was getting established off the front. This hindered the Silber chase for a few laps, allowing the initial break of eight to open a gap. Garrison was 1:46 down on Cowan.

The leaders gained up to 50 seconds, which put Team St-Etienne p/b ProBikeShop into the chase, since their fifth place was threatened. Silber began to lose riders in the final 20 kilometres after massive efforts by Ellsay and Roth, and St-Etienne also began to crack, however, they had pulled the gap back to 14 seconds by the line.

Dal-Cin initiated the sprint, with Carpenter and Garrison coming around him 150 metres out, and then Garrison winning with a bike throw. Garrison moved up one spot in the general classification, to sixth, while Cowan padded his lead by a few seconds over second and third placed Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and Jack Burke (Aevolo).

"Unfortunately, I got pushed to the outside at the roundabout and wrapped myself around one of the barriers," explained Cowan. "Crashes happen in bike racing, but I'm fine. The break went when I was picking myself up but I think we handled it well and brought it back down to less than 30 seconds. The final stage suits me because it's a hard punchy circuit and I have confidence that we can keep the jersey."

The Tour de Beauce concludes on Sunday in the host town of St-Georges with a hard 122 kilometre circuit race that has upset the standings on more than one occasion.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1:32:55
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
4Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:14
5Clement Russo (Fra)
6Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
7Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
8Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
10Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
12Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
13Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
14Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:18
15Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
17Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
18Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
19Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
20Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
21Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
23Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
24Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
25Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
26Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Barry Miller (USA)
28Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
29Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
31Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
32Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:00:23
33Alexander Amiri (Can)
34Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
35Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
36Matthew Sherar (Can)
37Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex)
38Jean-Michel Lachance (Can)
39Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
40Cedric Pla (Fra)
41Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
42Connor Toppings (Can)
43Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
44Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor0:00:30
45Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:31
46Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
47Dan Doddy (Can)0:00:37
48Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:39
49Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:42
50Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
51Brett Wachtendorf (USA)0:00:50
52Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:52
53Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles0:00:56
54Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:11
55Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa)0:01:14
56Jake Cullen (Can)0:01:20
57Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:31
58Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:36
59Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
60Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:02:08
61Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
62Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:30
63Louis Richard (Fra)0:03:40
64Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
65Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:51
66Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
67Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
68Léo Boileau (Fra)
69Matthieu Jeannes (Fra)
70Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau Québecor0:03:58
71Brendan Mccormack (USA)
72Joshua Kropf (Can)
73Mitch Ketler (Can)0:04:11
74Luc Dury (Fra)
75Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:04:18
76Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
77Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:26
78Wellington Capellan (Dom)
79Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
80Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:05:31
81Jules Cusson-Fradet (Can)0:05:46
82William Guzmán (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:06:21
83Axel Flet (Fra)0:07:05
OTLElliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor
OTLDylan Davies (Can)
DNFTanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFSean Gardner (USA)
DNSJacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNSChristopher Macleod (Can)

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling12:34:37
2Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:26
3Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:00:35
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:47
5Clement Russo (Fra)0:00:50
6Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:22
7Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:44
8Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:13
9Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:22
10Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:03:00
11Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:03:44
12Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:03:46
13Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:51
14Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:16
15Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:05:48
16Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:07:08
17Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:39
18Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:08:43
19Jean-Michel Lachance (Can)0:24:03
20Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:24:17
21Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:24:33
22Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:25:46
23Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:47
24Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:16
25Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:28:33
26Brett Wachtendorf (USA)0:29:09
27Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:29:12
28Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:30:00
29Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:30:12
30Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:30:43
31Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:31:27
32Dan Doddy (Can)0:32:12
33Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles0:32:21
34Barry Miller (USA)0:32:31
35Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex)0:32:53
36Connor Toppings (Can)0:33:30
37Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:33:51
38Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:28
39Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:34:46
40Cedric Pla (Fra)0:35:34
41Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:35:36
42Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:35:38
43Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:35:39
44Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:01
45Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:23
46Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:36:48
47Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:37:15
48Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:38:13
49Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:38:26
50Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:38:42
51Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:38:43
52Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:38:45
53Léo Boileau (Fra)0:38:52
54Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:39:13
55Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa)0:40:00
56Matthew Sherar (Can)0:40:03
57Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:40:06
58Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:41:30
59Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:42:01
60Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:42:04
61Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:22
62Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:42:51
63Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:43:01
64Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:43:13
65Luc Dury (Fra)0:43:47
66Matthieu Jeannes (Fra)0:44:06
67Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:44:17
68Alexander Amiri (Can)0:48:25
69Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:48:39
70Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:48:47
71Jake Cullen (Can)0:48:54
72Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:50:26
73Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:51:25
74Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor0:51:41
75Mitch Ketler (Can)0:54:40
76Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau Québecor0:54:58
77Wellington Capellan (Dom)0:55:12
78Joshua Kropf (Can)0:55:14
79Brendan Mccormack (USA)0:56:27
80William Guzmán (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:56:41
81Jules Cusson-Fradet (Can)0:57:26
82Louis Richard (Fra)1:08:19
83Axel Flet (Fra)1:09:58

