Image 1 of 13 Podium: l to r - Robin Carpenter, Ian Garrison, Matteo Dal-Cin (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 13 Final break: Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 13 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) did a lot of turns at the front (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 13 Silber Pro Cycling worked hard to keep the gap in check (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 13 The break was 6 strong in the early laps (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 13 The stage was held in the historic city of Quebec (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 13 Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) wins the sprint over Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 13 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) attacks with five to go (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 13 Garneau Quebecor team helped in the chase (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 13 Initial break forms (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 13 Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) gets a replacement bike after crashing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 13 Christopher Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) makes initial break attempt (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 13 Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) holds onto the lead for one more day (Image credit: Rob Jones)

The Tour de Beauce moved to Quebec City on Saturday for the fifth stage, a 70 kilometre criterium around the provincial parliament buildings. Three riders in a breakaway stayed clear to take the podium spots, with Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) taking the stage ahead of Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling). Dal-Cin also moved into the points jersey.

Yellow jersey holder Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) finished in the bunch to hold onto the overall lead, despite a scare early in the stage when he crashed into the barriers and had to take a free lap for mechanical problems. Cowan also continues to hold the red jersey as best young rider, while his team mate Nigel Ellsay leads the mountains classification.

The four-corner, two-kilometre rectangular circuit included a roundabout at the far end of the course and a long uphill run to the finish line. Cowan went into the barriers at the roundabout just as the breakaway was getting established off the front. This hindered the Silber chase for a few laps, allowing the initial break of eight to open a gap. Garrison was 1:46 down on Cowan.

The leaders gained up to 50 seconds, which put Team St-Etienne p/b ProBikeShop into the chase, since their fifth place was threatened. Silber began to lose riders in the final 20 kilometres after massive efforts by Ellsay and Roth, and St-Etienne also began to crack, however, they had pulled the gap back to 14 seconds by the line.

Dal-Cin initiated the sprint, with Carpenter and Garrison coming around him 150 metres out, and then Garrison winning with a bike throw. Garrison moved up one spot in the general classification, to sixth, while Cowan padded his lead by a few seconds over second and third placed Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and Jack Burke (Aevolo).

"Unfortunately, I got pushed to the outside at the roundabout and wrapped myself around one of the barriers," explained Cowan. "Crashes happen in bike racing, but I'm fine. The break went when I was picking myself up but I think we handled it well and brought it back down to less than 30 seconds. The final stage suits me because it's a hard punchy circuit and I have confidence that we can keep the jersey."

The Tour de Beauce concludes on Sunday in the host town of St-Georges with a hard 122 kilometre circuit race that has upset the standings on more than one occasion.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1:32:55 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 4 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:14 5 Clement Russo (Fra) 6 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 7 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 8 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 10 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 13 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 14 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:18 15 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 17 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 18 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 19 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 20 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 21 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 23 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 24 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 25 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 26 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Barry Miller (USA) 28 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 30 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 31 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 32 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:00:23 33 Alexander Amiri (Can) 34 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 35 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 36 Matthew Sherar (Can) 37 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) 38 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 39 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 40 Cedric Pla (Fra) 41 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 42 Connor Toppings (Can) 43 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 44 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:00:30 45 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:31 46 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 47 Dan Doddy (Can) 0:00:37 48 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:39 49 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:42 50 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 51 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) 0:00:50 52 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:52 53 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles 0:00:56 54 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:11 55 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) 0:01:14 56 Jake Cullen (Can) 0:01:20 57 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:31 58 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:36 59 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 60 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:02:08 61 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 62 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:30 63 Louis Richard (Fra) 0:03:40 64 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 65 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:51 66 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 67 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 68 Léo Boileau (Fra) 69 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) 70 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:03:58 71 Brendan Mccormack (USA) 72 Joshua Kropf (Can) 73 Mitch Ketler (Can) 0:04:11 74 Luc Dury (Fra) 75 Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:04:18 76 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 77 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:26 78 Wellington Capellan (Dom) 79 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 80 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:31 81 Jules Cusson-Fradet (Can) 0:05:46 82 William Guzmán (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:06:21 83 Axel Flet (Fra) 0:07:05 OTL Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor OTL Dylan Davies (Can) DNF Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Sean Gardner (USA) DNS Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNS Christopher Macleod (Can)