Garrison tops breakaway to win Tour de Beauce stage 4
Cowan holds onto race lead ahead of final stage
Stage 4: Ville de Québec - Ville de Québec
The Tour de Beauce moved to Quebec City on Saturday for the fifth stage, a 70 kilometre criterium around the provincial parliament buildings. Three riders in a breakaway stayed clear to take the podium spots, with Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) taking the stage ahead of Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling). Dal-Cin also moved into the points jersey.
Yellow jersey holder Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) finished in the bunch to hold onto the overall lead, despite a scare early in the stage when he crashed into the barriers and had to take a free lap for mechanical problems. Cowan also continues to hold the red jersey as best young rider, while his team mate Nigel Ellsay leads the mountains classification.
The four-corner, two-kilometre rectangular circuit included a roundabout at the far end of the course and a long uphill run to the finish line. Cowan went into the barriers at the roundabout just as the breakaway was getting established off the front. This hindered the Silber chase for a few laps, allowing the initial break of eight to open a gap. Garrison was 1:46 down on Cowan.
The leaders gained up to 50 seconds, which put Team St-Etienne p/b ProBikeShop into the chase, since their fifth place was threatened. Silber began to lose riders in the final 20 kilometres after massive efforts by Ellsay and Roth, and St-Etienne also began to crack, however, they had pulled the gap back to 14 seconds by the line.
Dal-Cin initiated the sprint, with Carpenter and Garrison coming around him 150 metres out, and then Garrison winning with a bike throw. Garrison moved up one spot in the general classification, to sixth, while Cowan padded his lead by a few seconds over second and third placed Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) and Jack Burke (Aevolo).
"Unfortunately, I got pushed to the outside at the roundabout and wrapped myself around one of the barriers," explained Cowan. "Crashes happen in bike racing, but I'm fine. The break went when I was picking myself up but I think we handled it well and brought it back down to less than 30 seconds. The final stage suits me because it's a hard punchy circuit and I have confidence that we can keep the jersey."
The Tour de Beauce concludes on Sunday in the host town of St-Georges with a hard 122 kilometre circuit race that has upset the standings on more than one occasion.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1:32:55
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:14
|5
|Clement Russo (Fra)
|6
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|7
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|8
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|12
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|13
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|14
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:18
|15
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|17
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|18
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|19
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|20
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|21
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|23
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|24
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|25
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|26
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Barry Miller (USA)
|28
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|30
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|31
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|33
|Alexander Amiri (Can)
|34
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|35
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|36
|Matthew Sherar (Can)
|37
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex)
|38
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can)
|39
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|40
|Cedric Pla (Fra)
|41
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|42
|Connor Toppings (Can)
|43
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|44
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:30
|45
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:31
|46
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|47
|Dan Doddy (Can)
|0:00:37
|48
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:39
|49
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|50
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|51
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA)
|0:00:50
|52
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:52
|53
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:56
|54
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:11
|55
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa)
|0:01:14
|56
|Jake Cullen (Can)
|0:01:20
|57
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|58
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|59
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|60
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:02:08
|61
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|62
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:30
|63
|Louis Richard (Fra)
|0:03:40
|64
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|65
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:51
|66
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|67
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|68
|Léo Boileau (Fra)
|69
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra)
|70
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:03:58
|71
|Brendan Mccormack (USA)
|72
|Joshua Kropf (Can)
|73
|Mitch Ketler (Can)
|0:04:11
|74
|Luc Dury (Fra)
|75
|Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:04:18
|76
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|77
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:26
|78
|Wellington Capellan (Dom)
|79
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|80
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|81
|Jules Cusson-Fradet (Can)
|0:05:46
|82
|William Guzmán (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|83
|Axel Flet (Fra)
|0:07:05
|OTL
|Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor
|OTL
|Dylan Davies (Can)
|DNF
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sean Gardner (USA)
|DNS
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNS
|Christopher Macleod (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12:34:37
|2
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:26
|3
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:00:35
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:47
|5
|Clement Russo (Fra)
|0:00:50
|6
|Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:22
|7
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:44
|8
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:13
|9
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:22
|10
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:00
|11
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:03:44
|12
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:46
|13
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:51
|14
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:04:16
|15
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|16
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|17
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:39
|18
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:08:43
|19
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can)
|0:24:03
|20
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:24:17
|21
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:24:33
|22
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:25:46
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:47
|24
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26:16
|25
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:28:33
|26
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA)
|0:29:09
|27
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:29:12
|28
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:00
|29
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:30:12
|30
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:30:43
|31
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:31:27
|32
|Dan Doddy (Can)
|0:32:12
|33
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
|0:32:21
|34
|Barry Miller (USA)
|0:32:31
|35
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex)
|0:32:53
|36
|Connor Toppings (Can)
|0:33:30
|37
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:33:51
|38
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:34:28
|39
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:34:46
|40
|Cedric Pla (Fra)
|0:35:34
|41
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:35:36
|42
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:35:38
|43
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:35:39
|44
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:01
|45
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:23
|46
|Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:36:48
|47
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:37:15
|48
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:38:13
|49
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:38:26
|50
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:38:42
|51
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:38:43
|52
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:38:45
|53
|Léo Boileau (Fra)
|0:38:52
|54
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:39:13
|55
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa)
|0:40:00
|56
|Matthew Sherar (Can)
|0:40:03
|57
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:40:06
|58
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:41:30
|59
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:42:01
|60
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:42:04
|61
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:22
|62
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:42:51
|63
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:43:01
|64
|Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:43:13
|65
|Luc Dury (Fra)
|0:43:47
|66
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra)
|0:44:06
|67
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:44:17
|68
|Alexander Amiri (Can)
|0:48:25
|69
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:48:39
|70
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:48:47
|71
|Jake Cullen (Can)
|0:48:54
|72
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:50:26
|73
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:51:25
|74
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:51:41
|75
|Mitch Ketler (Can)
|0:54:40
|76
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:54:58
|77
|Wellington Capellan (Dom)
|0:55:12
|78
|Joshua Kropf (Can)
|0:55:14
|79
|Brendan Mccormack (USA)
|0:56:27
|80
|William Guzmán (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:56:41
|81
|Jules Cusson-Fradet (Can)
|0:57:26
|82
|Louis Richard (Fra)
|1:08:19
|83
|Axel Flet (Fra)
|1:09:58
