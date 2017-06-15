Image 1 of 16 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) wins on Mont Megantic at the 2017 Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 2 of 16 Robin Carpenter, Matteo Dal-Cin, Sepp Kuss on the podium (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 16 Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 16 The early break with Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) at the front (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 16 Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear set tempo to bring back the first break (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 16 The peloton climbs Mont Morne (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 16 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) driving the winning break (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 16 Refreshments for Rally (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 16 The winning break with 30 km to go (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 16 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) and Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) start the Mont Megantic climb (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 16 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) with metres to go (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 16 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) held on for 2nd (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 16 Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) and Jack Burke (Aevolo) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 16 New race leader Keegan Swirbul of Jelly Belly (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 16 Robin Carpenter, Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) and Sepp Kuss on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 16 of 16 Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) in yellow after the Queen stage at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)

Canada's Matteo Dal-Cin of the Rally Cycling team won at the summit of the Mont Mégantic, the queen stage of the 32nd Tour de Beauce, ahead of Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling), who won the same stage last year.

Dal-Cin, a 26-year-old Ottawa native, arrived at the foot of the six-kilometer climb in an intense duel with Carpenter. The two men then had an advance of more than two minutes over the peloton.

With three kilometers to go, Dal-Cin carried an attack and Carpenter was unable to follow. Dal-Cin was never touched, and he was able to take the time to savor a solo victory with more than a minute on his closest pursuer.

At the end of the 170 kilometers, the winner crossed the line after 4:17:30 of racing. In his career, Dal-Cin won the Saguenay Grand Prix Cycling in 2015, the Redlands Bicycle Classic in 2016 and a stage of the Gila Tour earlier this year.

“Winning on Mégantic is pretty special,” said Dal-Cin. “I have had some pretty ugly days on this stage, freezing and having to walk up it 2014, and then crashing in the big pileup in 2015. It was incredible to have the chance to race for the win today. I’m just really stoked that I got the opportunity from the team to have a crack at it from the break when we had such a sure thing with Sepp. It means a lot that they let me play it out and waited to see what happened rather than bringing it back straight away.”

Due to the impressive 26-minute deficit in yesterday’s opening stage, the three men on the podium were not players in the overall standings.

The Silber Pro Cycling team, the winner of the first stage, did not defend the yellow jersey worn today by Émile Jean.

After the Dal-Cin stage victory, several cyclists fought, in the challenging climb, a battle for the yellow jersey. Fifth in the stage, American Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly), managed to capture the coveted Yellow Jersey, designating him as the leader of the overall standings, as well as the Red Jersey as leader in the Best Young Rider classification.

Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) takes the best climber's jersey, while Carpenter will wear the White Jersey as the Points Leader.

Rally Team Director Eric Wolhberg praised his squad's efforts despite several riders fighting through illness.

“I am proud of the whole team, especially Adam (de Vos) and Emerson (Oronte) who fought hard against stomach issues,” Wolhberg said. “We had to reset the plan two-thirds through the stage, have everyone mark moves and look for opportunities. Matteo made some great choices, picked the winning move and applied pressure at the right moments. Rob and Sepp were excellent on Mont Mégantic, and Sepp did a great job to take third on the day against a very tough field.”

How it unfolded

The story of the day is quickly summed up. A first group wanted the stage victory, and the second group monitored the yellow jersey classification. The very nervous squad traveled 45 kilometers in an exciting first hour of racing. A group of six cyclists escaped, but their lead has never exceeded three minutes.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 4:17:30 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:05 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:37 4 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:45 5 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:54 6 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:01:58 7 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:04 8 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:20 9 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling 0:02:33 10 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 0:02:37 11 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:02:46 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:01 13 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:03 14 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:03:04 15 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 0:03:34 16 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:35 17 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 18 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:03:42 19 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:59 20 Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling 21 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:04:03 22 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:05 23 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:04:08 24 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:12 25 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:21 26 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:04:31 27 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:04:37 28 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:47 29 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:06 30 Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates 0:05:10 31 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:05:13 32 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:20 33 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle 0:05:27 34 Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling 0:05:53 35 Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:06:05 36 Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:06:21 37 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:31 38 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:32 39 Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:07:29 40 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:45 41 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:08:20 42 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:32 43 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:12 44 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:13 45 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:14 46 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:09:29 47 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:09:30 48 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 49 Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:09:43 50 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:09:45 51 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:12 52 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates 0:10:16 53 Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:10:26 54 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:29 55 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 56 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:30 57 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:41 58 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:18 59 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:11:28 60 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 61 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:29 62 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:40 63 Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates 64 Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling 0:13:38 65 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:14:41 66 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:03 67 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 68 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 69 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:04 70 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 71 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:05 72 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 73 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:16:11 74 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:18:00 75 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:19:55 76 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:20:42 77 Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling 0:20:55 78 Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:21:43 79 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 80 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:21:44 81 William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:22:04 82 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:22:06 83 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates 84 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:07 85 Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 86 Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:22:08 87 Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling 0:22:11 88 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:24:03 89 Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates 0:25:37 90 Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:26:32 91 Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:30:11 92 Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:33:29 DQ Jesus Alberto Rubio Arribas (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team DNF Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling DNF Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Marc Depuis (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau DNS Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12:59:15 2 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:14 3 Aevolo 0:01:41 4 Rally Cycling 0:02:37 5 Canyon Bicycle 0:04:29 6 Foundation Cycling 0:05:40 7 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:47 8 Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:08:28 9 Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:41 10 Team St-Étienne p/b Probikeshop 0:09:53 11 Lowestrates 0:11:18 12 United Healthcare 0:17:15 13 Garneau Quebecor 0:17:19 14 Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:06 15 Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:40:13

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8:53:11 2 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:00:04 3 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:10 4 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:07 5 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:01:10 6 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:36 7 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:41 8 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:01:54 9 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:02:11 10 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:13 11 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:02:14 12 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:18 13 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:02:37 14 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:02:53 15 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:03:12 16 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:24 17 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:40 18 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:51 19 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:07:25 20 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:17:38 21 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:18 22 Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling 0:21:23 23 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:24:20 24 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:25:49 25 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:26:03 26 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:26:15 27 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:26:50 28 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling 0:27:03 29 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 0:27:07 30 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:27:16 31 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:31 32 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 0:28:04 33 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:28:29 34 Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling 35 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:28:33 36 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:29:36 37 Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates 0:29:40 38 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:29:43 39 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:29:50 40 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle 0:29:57 41 Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling 0:30:23 42 Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:30:35 43 Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:30:51 44 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:31:01 45 Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:31:59 46 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:02 47 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:33:42 48 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:33:43 49 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:33:44 50 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:33:59 51 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:34:00 52 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 53 Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:34:13 54 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:34:41 55 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates 0:34:46 56 Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:34:56 57 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:34:59 58 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 59 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:35:00 60 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:31 61 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:48 62 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:35:58 63 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:35:59 64 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:36:10 65 Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates 66 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:39:11 67 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:39:33 68 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 69 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:39:34 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:39:35 71 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 72 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 0:39:41 73 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:39:53 74 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:40:41 75 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:42:30 76 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:44:25 77 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:45:12 78 Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling 0:45:25 79 Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:46:13 80 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:46:14 81 William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:46:34 82 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates 0:46:36 83 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 84 Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:46:37 85 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 86 Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:46:38 87 Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling 0:46:41 88 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:48:33 89 Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates 0:50:07 90 Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:51:02 91 Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:54:41 92 Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:57:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 17 pts 2 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 17 3 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 4 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 15 5 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 6 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 7 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 14 8 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 13 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 13 10 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12 11 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 11 12 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 13 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 10 14 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 9 15 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 16 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 7 17 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling 7 18 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 6 19 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 20 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 6 21 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 5 22 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 5 23 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 4 24 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 25 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 26 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 27 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 2 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 29 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 1 30 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 1 31 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 36 pts 2 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 23 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 22 4 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 5 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 6 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 14 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 14 8 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 13 9 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 10 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 11 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 12 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 10 13 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 10 14 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 15 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 16 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 9 17 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 8 18 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 8 19 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 6 20 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 21 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 22 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 24 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 25 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 3 26 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 2 27 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 2 28 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling 2 29 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1 30 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1 31 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 1 32 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 1 33 Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 1