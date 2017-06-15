Trending

Tour de Beauce: Dal-Cin wins on Mont Megantic

Jelly Belly's Keegan Swirbul takes overall lead during Queen stage

Image 1 of 16

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) wins on Mont Megantic at the 2017 Tour de Beauce.

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) wins on Mont Megantic at the 2017 Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 2 of 16

Robin Carpenter, Matteo Dal-Cin, Sepp Kuss on the podium

Robin Carpenter, Matteo Dal-Cin, Sepp Kuss on the podium
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 16

Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)

Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 16

The early break with Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) at the front

The early break with Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) at the front
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 16

Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear set tempo to bring back the first break

Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear set tempo to bring back the first break
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 16

The peloton climbs Mont Morne

The peloton climbs Mont Morne
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 16

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) driving the winning break

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) driving the winning break
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 16

Refreshments for Rally

Refreshments for Rally
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 16

The winning break with 30 km to go

The winning break with 30 km to go
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 16

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) and Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) start the Mont Megantic climb

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) and Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) start the Mont Megantic climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 16

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) with metres to go

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) with metres to go
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 16

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) held on for 2nd

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) held on for 2nd
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 16

Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) and Jack Burke (Aevolo)

Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) and Jack Burke (Aevolo)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 16

New race leader Keegan Swirbul of Jelly Belly

New race leader Keegan Swirbul of Jelly Belly
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 16

Robin Carpenter, Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) and Sepp Kuss on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Beauce.

Robin Carpenter, Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) and Sepp Kuss on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 16 of 16

Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) in yellow after the Queen stage at Tour de Beauce

Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) in yellow after the Queen stage at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)

Canada's Matteo Dal-Cin of the Rally Cycling team won at the summit of the Mont Mégantic, the queen stage of the 32nd Tour de Beauce, ahead of Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling), who won the same stage last year.

Dal-Cin, a 26-year-old Ottawa native, arrived at the foot of the six-kilometer climb in an intense duel with Carpenter. The two men then had an advance of more than two minutes over the peloton.

With three kilometers to go, Dal-Cin carried an attack and Carpenter was unable to follow. Dal-Cin was never touched, and he was able to take the time to savor a solo victory with more than a minute on his closest pursuer.

At the end of the 170 kilometers, the winner crossed the line after 4:17:30 of racing. In his career, Dal-Cin won the Saguenay Grand Prix Cycling in 2015, the Redlands Bicycle Classic in 2016 and a stage of the Gila Tour earlier this year.

“Winning on Mégantic is pretty special,” said Dal-Cin. “I have had some pretty ugly days on this stage, freezing and having to walk up it 2014, and then crashing in the big pileup in 2015. It was incredible to have the chance to race for the win today. I’m just really stoked that I got the opportunity from the team to have a crack at it from the break when we had such a sure thing with Sepp. It means a lot that they let me play it out and waited to see what happened rather than bringing it back straight away.”

Due to the impressive 26-minute deficit in yesterday’s opening stage, the three men on the podium were not players in the overall standings.

The Silber Pro Cycling team, the winner of the first stage, did not defend the yellow jersey worn today by Émile Jean.

After the Dal-Cin stage victory, several cyclists fought, in the challenging climb, a battle for the yellow jersey. Fifth in the stage, American Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly), managed to capture the coveted Yellow Jersey, designating him as the leader of the overall standings, as well as the Red Jersey as leader in the Best Young Rider classification.

Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) takes the best climber's jersey, while Carpenter will wear the White Jersey as the Points Leader.

Rally Team Director Eric Wolhberg praised his squad's efforts despite several riders fighting through illness.

“I am proud of the whole team, especially Adam (de Vos) and Emerson (Oronte) who fought hard against stomach issues,” Wolhberg said. “We had to reset the plan two-thirds through the stage, have everyone mark moves and look for opportunities. Matteo made some great choices, picked the winning move and applied pressure at the right moments. Rob and Sepp were excellent on Mont Mégantic, and Sepp did a great job to take third on the day against a very tough field.”

How it unfolded

The story of the day is quickly summed up. A first group wanted the stage victory, and the second group monitored the yellow jersey classification. The very nervous squad traveled 45 kilometers in an exciting first hour of racing. A group of six cyclists escaped, but their lead has never exceeded three minutes.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling4:17:30
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:05
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:37
4Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:45
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:54
6Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:01:58
7Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:04
8Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:20
9Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling0:02:33
10Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates0:02:37
11Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:02:46
12Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:01
13Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:03
14Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:03:04
15Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle0:03:34
16Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:35
17Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
18Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:03:42
19Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:59
20Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling
21Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:03
22Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:05
23Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:04:08
24Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:12
25Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:21
26Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:04:31
27Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:37
28Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:04:47
29Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:05:06
30Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates0:05:10
31Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:05:13
32Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:05:20
33Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle0:05:27
34Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling0:05:53
35Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:06:05
36Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:06:21
37Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:31
38Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:32
39Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:07:29
40Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:45
41Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:08:20
42Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:32
43Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:12
44Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:13
45Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:14
46Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:09:29
47Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:09:30
48Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
49Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:09:43
50Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:09:45
51Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:12
52Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates0:10:16
53Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:10:26
54Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:29
55Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
56Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:30
57Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:41
58Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:18
59Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:11:28
60Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
61Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:29
62Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:40
63Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates
64Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling0:13:38
65Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:41
66Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:03
67Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
68Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
69Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:04
70Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
71Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:05
72Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
73Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:16:11
74Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:18:00
75Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:19:55
76Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:20:42
77Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling0:20:55
78Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:21:43
79Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
80Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:21:44
81William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:22:04
82Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:22:06
83Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates
84Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:07
85Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
86Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor0:22:08
87Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling0:22:11
88Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:24:03
89Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates0:25:37
90Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:26:32
91Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:30:11
92Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:33:29
DQJesus Alberto Rubio Arribas (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFLuke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFAdam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFEmerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFMarc Depuis (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
DNSTravis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear12:59:15
2Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:14
3Aevolo0:01:41
4Rally Cycling0:02:37
5Canyon Bicycle0:04:29
6Foundation Cycling0:05:40
7Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:47
8Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:08:28
9Silber Pro Cycling0:09:41
10Team St-Étienne p/b Probikeshop0:09:53
11Lowestrates0:11:18
12United Healthcare0:17:15
13Garneau Quebecor0:17:19
14Team Novo Nordisk0:24:06
15Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:40:13

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8:53:11
2Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:00:04
3Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:10
4Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:07
5Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:01:10
6Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:36
7Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:41
8Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:01:54
9Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:02:11
10Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:13
11Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:02:14
12Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:18
13Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:02:37
14Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:02:53
15Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:03:12
16Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:24
17Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:40
18Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:51
19Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:07:25
20Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:17:38
21Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:18
22Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling0:21:23
23Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:24:20
24Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:25:49
25Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:26:03
26Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:26:15
27Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:50
28Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling0:27:03
29Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates0:27:07
30Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:27:16
31Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:31
32Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle0:28:04
33Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:28:29
34Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling
35Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:28:33
36Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:29:36
37Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates0:29:40
38Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:29:43
39Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:29:50
40Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle0:29:57
41Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling0:30:23
42Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:30:35
43Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:30:51
44Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:31:01
45Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:31:59
46Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:02
47Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:33:42
48Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:33:43
49Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:33:44
50Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:33:59
51Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:34:00
52Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
53Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:34:13
54Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:34:41
55Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates0:34:46
56Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:34:56
57Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:59
58Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
59Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:35:00
60Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:31
61Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:48
62Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:35:58
63Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:35:59
64Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:36:10
65Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates
66Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:39:11
67Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:39:33
68Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
69Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:39:34
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:39:35
71Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
72Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman0:39:41
73Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:39:53
74Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:40:41
75Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:42:30
76Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:44:25
77Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:45:12
78Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling0:45:25
79Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:46:13
80Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:46:14
81William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:46:34
82Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates0:46:36
83Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
84Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:46:37
85Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
86Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor0:46:38
87Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling0:46:41
88Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:48:33
89Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates0:50:07
90Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:51:02
91Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:54:41
92Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:57:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear17pts
2Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis17
3Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15
4Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling15
5Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15
6Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman14
7Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop14
8Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles13
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling13
10Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear12
11Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling11
12Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
13Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo10
14Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo9
15Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
16Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles7
17Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling7
18Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles6
19Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
20Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates6
21Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor5
22Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo5
23Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman4
24Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
25Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
26Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
27Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team2
28Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
29Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo1
30Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle1
31Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling36pts
2Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling23
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear22
4Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team16
5Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
6Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team14
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling14
8Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo13
9Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear13
10Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman11
11Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
12Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team10
13Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team10
14Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
15Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis9
16Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor9
17Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles8
18Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles8
19Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles6
20Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
21Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
22Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
23Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
24Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
25Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling3
26Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop2
27Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop2
28Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling2
29Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1
30Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1
31Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle1
32Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates1
33Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aevolo26:42:24
2Canyon Bicycle0:12:28
3Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:24:50
4Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear0:25:17
5Rally Cycling0:27:13
6Axeon Hagens Berman0:30:15
7Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:33:04
8Silber Pro Cycling0:34:09
9United Healthcare0:51:38
10Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop1:00:53
11Foundation Cycling1:06:19
12Garneau Quebecor1:08:19
13Lowestrates1:28:42
14Team Novo Nordisk1:41:30
15Smart Savvy+ Garneau1:57:37

