Tour de Beauce: Lawless wins stage 3b in Saint-Georges

Cowan keeps yellow jersey heading into Québec City stage

Image 1 of 17

Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) finishing and holding onto the overall lead

Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) finishing and holding onto the overall lead
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 17

Chris Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) wins

Chris Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) wins
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 17

Christopher Lawless wins stage 3b at Tour de Beauce

Christopher Lawless wins stage 3b at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 4 of 17

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) at the front of the break

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) at the front of the break
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 17

Neutral start over a narrow dam

Neutral start over a narrow dam
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 17

The peloton before the break

The peloton before the break
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 17

Breakaway begins to take shape

Breakaway begins to take shape
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 17

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 17

Silber working to keep the break gap manageable

Silber working to keep the break gap manageable
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 17

Nigel Ellsay on the front of the chase for Silber

Nigel Ellsay on the front of the chase for Silber
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 17

Peloton strung out

Peloton strung out
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 17

Chasing the break

Chasing the break
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 17

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 17

Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) was the only GC threat in the break

Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) was the only GC threat in the break
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 17

Alec Cowan in yellow during stage 3b at Tour de Beauce

Alec Cowan in yellow during stage 3b at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 16 of 17

Silber Pro Cycling chase for overall leader Alec Cowan

Silber Pro Cycling chase for overall leader Alec Cowan
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 17 of 17

Steve Fisher, Christopher Lawless and Sepp Kuss on the podium at Tour de Beauce

Steve Fisher, Christopher Lawless and Sepp Kuss on the podium at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)

There were few changes to the standings at the Tour de Beauce after a short 77 kilometre stage on Friday evening. Christopher Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) won the stage when a few members of an early breakaway managed to stay away to the finish.

The top riders in the general classification all maintained their positions, with Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) retaining the Yellow Jersey and the Best Young Rider Jersey. He lost the Points Jersey to Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel), but Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) kept the Climber's Jersey.

There were attacks immediately after the flag was dropped at the end of the neutral start. Within 10 kilometres a group of 18 had formed at the front, with only Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) a GC threat, and he was more than two minutes back. Silber went to the front to set tempo and, as the gap went over a minute, they were joined by Team St-Etienne p/b ProBikeShop.

The gap came down slowly as the front group splintered due to the high speed but was still at 23 seconds when the remaining leaders hit the 18% final 200 metre climb. Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) attacked on the climb but was overtaken by Lawless and Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycle) before the finish line.

Cowan finished 1:09 down on the leaders, but lost no time to his top rivals, and padded his lead over Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) to 22 seconds, while Jack Burke (Aevolo) stayed at 31 seconds.

Racing moves to Quebec City on Saturday for a criterium stage before the Tour de Beauce concludes on Sunday with a circuit race in host town St-Georges.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman1:40:44
2Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:03
4Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:09
5Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
6Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:00:11
7Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
8Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:15
10Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:23
11Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:26
12Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:48
14Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:02
15Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:01:05
16Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:01:06
17Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
18Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:01:09
19Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
20Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
22Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
23Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:01:12
24Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
25Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:14
26Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
28Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling
29Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
30Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
31Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
32Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
33Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
34Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
35Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:22
36Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
37Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates
38Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
39Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
40Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
41Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
42Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:01:28
43Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:30
44Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:32
45Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
46Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling
47Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling
48Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
49Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates
50Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
51Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:01:39
52Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling
53Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle0:01:42
54Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
55Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
56Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates
57Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:46
58Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:47
59Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:01:51
60Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling
61Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
62Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates
64Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling0:01:57
65Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:01
66Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
67Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
68Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
69Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
72Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
73Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
74Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
75Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
76Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
77Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor0:02:07
79Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates
80Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
81Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
82Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:15
83William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:02:30
84Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:40
85Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:02:43
86Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:02:45
87Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:02:49
88Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:03:37
89Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:03:42
DNSPierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
DNSEric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
DNSMichael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles

General Classification after stage 3b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling11:01:28
2Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:22
3Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:00:31
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:43
5Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:00:50
6Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:44
7Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:46
8Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:09
9Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:13
10Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:02:56
11Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:03:40
12Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:03:46
13Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:47
14Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:12
15Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:02
16Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:05:44
17Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:06:59
18Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:08:39
19Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:23:07
20Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling0:23:54
21Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:24:16
22Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:24:35
23Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:47
24Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:26:06
25Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:07
26Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:28:29
27Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates0:28:33
28Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:28:38
29Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle0:28:49
30Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:29:08
31Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:30:08
32Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:31:18
33Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle0:31:39
34Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates0:31:49
35Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling0:32:27
36Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:32:29
37Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling0:32:44
38Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:33:21
39Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:33:25
40Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:34:01
41Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:34:07
42Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:24
43Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:34:46
44Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:35:06
45Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:35:15
46Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:35:25
47Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:35:27
48Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:35:30
49Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:35:38
50Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:57
51Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:36:44
52Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:36:58
53Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling0:37:12
54Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:37:56
55Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman0:38:26
56Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:38:39
57Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:38:41
58Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:38:45
59Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates0:39:00
60Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:39:09
61Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
62Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:39:50
63Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates0:39:54
64Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:40:13
65Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop0:40:29
66Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:41:30
67Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:41:39
68Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:42:01
69Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:42:23
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:43:24
71Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:45:13
72Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:46:53
73Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:47:48
74Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau0:48:16
75Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:49:58
76William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:50:34
77Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:50:43
78Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:50:57
79Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling0:51:00
80Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:51:14
81Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:51:25
82Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:51:30
83Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates0:51:54
84Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor0:52:26
85Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling0:52:43
86Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates0:54:20
87Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau0:55:16
88Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop1:03:07
89Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop1:04:53

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear37pts
2Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling30
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling28
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear27
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling26
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis24
7Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman23
8Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles20
9Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman19
10Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop19
11Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis17
12Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling16
13Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15
14Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear14
15Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles13
16Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
17Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
18Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo10
19Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team10
20Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman9
21Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor9
22Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo9
23Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling8
24Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
25Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling7
26Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles7
27Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
28Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
29Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates6
30Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6
31Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo5
32Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor5
33Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
34Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle5
35Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
36Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
37Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
38Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team2
39Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear2
40Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor1
41Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo1
42Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling36pts
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling29
3Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman26
4Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling23
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear22
6Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear17
7Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team16
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
9Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
10Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team14
11Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo13
12Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles11
13Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team10
14Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team10
15Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis9
16Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
17Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling9
18Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor9
19Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles8
20Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
21Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
22Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
23Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
24Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
25Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling2
26Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop2
27Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear2
28Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop2
29Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates1
30Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1
31Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1
32Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle1
33Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aevolo33:09:43
2Canyon Bicycle0:11:59
3Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear0:18:53
4Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:19:42
5Rally Cycling0:23:37
6Axeon Hagens Berman0:24:59
7Silber Pro Cycling0:29:30
8Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:35:15
9United Healthcare0:52:11
10Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop1:05:52
11Garneau Quebecor1:12:34
12Foundation Cycling1:15:30
13Lowestrates1:33:07
14Team Novo Nordisk1:48:04
15Smart Savvy+ Garneau2:01:40

 

