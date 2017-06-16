Tour de Beauce: Lawless wins stage 3b in Saint-Georges
Cowan keeps yellow jersey heading into Québec City stage
Stage 3b: Saint-Georges - Saint-Georges
There were few changes to the standings at the Tour de Beauce after a short 77 kilometre stage on Friday evening. Christopher Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) won the stage when a few members of an early breakaway managed to stay away to the finish.
The top riders in the general classification all maintained their positions, with Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) retaining the Yellow Jersey and the Best Young Rider Jersey. He lost the Points Jersey to Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel), but Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) kept the Climber's Jersey.
There were attacks immediately after the flag was dropped at the end of the neutral start. Within 10 kilometres a group of 18 had formed at the front, with only Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) a GC threat, and he was more than two minutes back. Silber went to the front to set tempo and, as the gap went over a minute, they were joined by Team St-Etienne p/b ProBikeShop.
The gap came down slowly as the front group splintered due to the high speed but was still at 23 seconds when the remaining leaders hit the 18% final 200 metre climb. Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) attacked on the climb but was overtaken by Lawless and Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycle) before the finish line.
Cowan finished 1:09 down on the leaders, but lost no time to his top rivals, and padded his lead over Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) to 22 seconds, while Jack Burke (Aevolo) stayed at 31 seconds.
Racing moves to Quebec City on Saturday for a criterium stage before the Tour de Beauce concludes on Sunday with a circuit race in host town St-Georges.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman
|1:40:44
|2
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:03
|4
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:09
|5
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|6
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|8
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:15
|10
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:23
|11
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:26
|12
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:48
|14
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:02
|15
|Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|0:01:05
|16
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|17
|Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|18
|Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:01:09
|19
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|20
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|22
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|23
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:12
|24
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|25
|Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:14
|26
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
|28
|Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling
|29
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|30
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|31
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|32
|Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|34
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|35
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:22
|36
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|37
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates
|38
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|39
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|40
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|41
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|42
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|0:01:28
|43
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:30
|44
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|45
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|46
|Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling
|47
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling
|48
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|49
|Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates
|50
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|51
|Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|0:01:39
|52
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling
|53
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle
|0:01:42
|54
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|55
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|56
|Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates
|57
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|58
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:47
|59
|Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|0:01:51
|60
|Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling
|61
|Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|62
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates
|64
|Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling
|0:01:57
|65
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:01
|66
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|67
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|68
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|69
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|70
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|72
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|73
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
|74
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|75
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|76
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|77
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:02:07
|79
|Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates
|80
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|81
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|82
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:15
|83
|William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|84
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:40
|85
|Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:02:43
|86
|Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:02:45
|87
|Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:02:49
|88
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:03:37
|89
|Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:03:42
|DNS
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11:01:28
|2
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:22
|3
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:00:31
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:43
|5
|Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:00:50
|6
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:44
|7
|Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:46
|8
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:09
|9
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:13
|10
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:56
|11
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:03:40
|12
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:46
|13
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:47
|14
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:04:12
|15
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:02
|16
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|17
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:06:59
|18
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:08:39
|19
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:07
|20
|Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling
|0:23:54
|21
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:24:16
|22
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:24:35
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:47
|24
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:26:06
|25
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26:07
|26
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:28:29
|27
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
|0:28:33
|28
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:38
|29
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
|0:28:49
|30
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:29:08
|31
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:30:08
|32
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:31:18
|33
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle
|0:31:39
|34
|Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates
|0:31:49
|35
|Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling
|0:32:27
|36
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:32:29
|37
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling
|0:32:44
|38
|Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|0:33:21
|39
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:33:25
|40
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:34:01
|41
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:34:07
|42
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:34:24
|43
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:34:46
|44
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:35:06
|45
|Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:35:15
|46
|Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:35:25
|47
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:35:27
|48
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:35:30
|49
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:35:38
|50
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:57
|51
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:36:44
|52
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:36:58
|53
|Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling
|0:37:12
|54
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:37:56
|55
|Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:38:26
|56
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:38:39
|57
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:38:41
|58
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:38:45
|59
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates
|0:39:00
|60
|Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:39:09
|61
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|62
|Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:39:50
|63
|Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates
|0:39:54
|64
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:40:13
|65
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|0:40:29
|66
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:41:30
|67
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:41:39
|68
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:42:01
|69
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:42:23
|70
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:43:24
|71
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:45:13
|72
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:46:53
|73
|Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|0:47:48
|74
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|0:48:16
|75
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:49:58
|76
|William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:50:34
|77
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|0:50:43
|78
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:50:57
|79
|Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling
|0:51:00
|80
|Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|0:51:14
|81
|Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|0:51:25
|82
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|0:51:30
|83
|Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates
|0:51:54
|84
|Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:52:26
|85
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling
|0:52:43
|86
|Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates
|0:54:20
|87
|Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau
|0:55:16
|88
|Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|1:03:07
|89
|Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|1:04:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|37
|pts
|2
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|30
|3
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|28
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|27
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|26
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|24
|7
|Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|23
|8
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|20
|9
|Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|10
|Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|19
|11
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|17
|12
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|16
|13
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|14
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|14
|15
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|13
|16
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|17
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|18
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|10
|19
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|21
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|9
|22
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|9
|23
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|24
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|25
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling
|7
|26
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|7
|27
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|28
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|29
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
|6
|30
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|31
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|5
|32
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|5
|33
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|34
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
|5
|35
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|36
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|37
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|38
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|2
|39
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|2
|40
|Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|1
|41
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|1
|42
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|36
|pts
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|29
|3
|Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|4
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|23
|5
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|22
|6
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|17
|7
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|9
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|10
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|14
|11
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|13
|12
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|11
|13
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|16
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|18
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|9
|19
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|8
|20
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|21
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|22
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|24
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|25
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling
|2
|26
|Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|2
|27
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|2
|28
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|2
|29
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates
|1
|30
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1
|31
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|32
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle
|1
|33
|Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aevolo
|33:09:43
|2
|Canyon Bicycle
|0:11:59
|3
|Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear
|0:18:53
|4
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:19:42
|5
|Rally Cycling
|0:23:37
|6
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:24:59
|7
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:29:30
|8
|Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:35:15
|9
|United Healthcare
|0:52:11
|10
|Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop
|1:05:52
|11
|Garneau Quebecor
|1:12:34
|12
|Foundation Cycling
|1:15:30
|13
|Lowestrates
|1:33:07
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:48:04
|15
|Smart Savvy+ Garneau
|2:01:40
