Image 1 of 17 Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) finishing and holding onto the overall lead (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 17 Chris Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) wins (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 17 Christopher Lawless wins stage 3b at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 4 of 17 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) at the front of the break (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 17 Neutral start over a narrow dam (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 17 The peloton before the break (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 17 Breakaway begins to take shape (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 17 Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 17 Silber working to keep the break gap manageable (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 17 Nigel Ellsay on the front of the chase for Silber (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 17 Peloton strung out (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 17 Chasing the break (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 17 Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 17 Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) was the only GC threat in the break (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 17 Alec Cowan in yellow during stage 3b at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 16 of 17 Silber Pro Cycling chase for overall leader Alec Cowan (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 17 of 17 Steve Fisher, Christopher Lawless and Sepp Kuss on the podium at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)

There were few changes to the standings at the Tour de Beauce after a short 77 kilometre stage on Friday evening. Christopher Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) won the stage when a few members of an early breakaway managed to stay away to the finish.

The top riders in the general classification all maintained their positions, with Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) retaining the Yellow Jersey and the Best Young Rider Jersey. He lost the Points Jersey to Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel), but Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) kept the Climber's Jersey.

There were attacks immediately after the flag was dropped at the end of the neutral start. Within 10 kilometres a group of 18 had formed at the front, with only Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) a GC threat, and he was more than two minutes back. Silber went to the front to set tempo and, as the gap went over a minute, they were joined by Team St-Etienne p/b ProBikeShop.

The gap came down slowly as the front group splintered due to the high speed but was still at 23 seconds when the remaining leaders hit the 18% final 200 metre climb. Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) attacked on the climb but was overtaken by Lawless and Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycle) before the finish line.

Cowan finished 1:09 down on the leaders, but lost no time to his top rivals, and padded his lead over Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) to 22 seconds, while Jack Burke (Aevolo) stayed at 31 seconds.

Racing moves to Quebec City on Saturday for a criterium stage before the Tour de Beauce concludes on Sunday with a circuit race in host town St-Georges.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 1:40:44 2 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:03 4 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:09 5 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:00:11 7 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 8 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:15 10 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:23 11 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:26 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:48 14 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:02 15 Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:01:05 16 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:01:06 17 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 18 Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:01:09 19 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 20 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 22 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 23 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:01:12 24 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 25 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:14 26 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 28 Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling 29 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 30 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 31 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 32 Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 33 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 34 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 35 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:22 36 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 37 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates 38 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 39 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 40 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 41 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 42 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:01:28 43 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:30 44 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:32 45 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 46 Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling 47 Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling 48 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 49 Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates 50 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 51 Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:01:39 52 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling 53 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle 0:01:42 54 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 55 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 56 Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates 57 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:46 58 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:47 59 Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:01:51 60 Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling 61 Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 62 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 63 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates 64 Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling 0:01:57 65 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:01 66 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 67 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 68 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 69 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 72 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 73 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 74 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 75 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 76 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 77 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:02:07 79 Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates 80 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 81 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 82 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:15 83 William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:02:30 84 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:40 85 Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:02:43 86 Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:02:45 87 Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:02:49 88 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:03:37 89 Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:03:42 DNS Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling DNS Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling DNS Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles

General Classification after stage 3b # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11:01:28 2 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:22 3 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:00:31 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:43 5 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:00:50 6 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:44 7 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:46 8 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:09 9 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:13 10 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:02:56 11 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:03:40 12 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:03:46 13 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:47 14 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:12 15 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:02 16 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:44 17 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:06:59 18 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:08:39 19 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:23:07 20 Jean Michel LaChance (Can) Foundation Cycling 0:23:54 21 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:24:16 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:24:35 23 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:25:47 24 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:26:06 25 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:07 26 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:28:29 27 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 0:28:33 28 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:28:38 29 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 0:28:49 30 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:29:08 31 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:30:08 32 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:31:18 33 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycle 0:31:39 34 Dan Doddy (Can) Lowerstrates 0:31:49 35 Barry Miller (USA) Foundation Cycling 0:32:27 36 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:32:29 37 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling 0:32:44 38 Connor Toppings (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:33:21 39 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:33:25 40 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:34:01 41 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:34:07 42 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:34:24 43 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:34:46 44 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:35:06 45 Leo Boileau (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:35:15 46 Cedric Pla (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:35:25 47 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:35:27 48 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:35:30 49 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:35:38 50 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:57 51 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:36:44 52 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:36:58 53 Sean Gardner (USA) Foundation Cycling 0:37:12 54 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:37:56 55 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 0:38:26 56 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:38:39 57 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:38:41 58 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:38:45 59 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Lowestrates 0:39:00 60 Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:39:09 61 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 62 Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:39:50 63 Matthew Sherar (Can) Lowestrates 0:39:54 64 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:40:13 65 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 0:40:29 66 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:41:30 67 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:41:39 68 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:42:01 69 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:42:23 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:43:24 71 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:45:13 72 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:46:53 73 Jake Cullen (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:47:48 74 Alexander Amiri (Can) Smart Savvy+ Garneau 0:48:16 75 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:49:58 76 William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:50:34 77 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:50:43 78 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:50:57 79 Wellington Canela Capellan (Dom) Foundation Cycling 0:51:00 80 Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:51:14 81 Simon Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:51:25 82 Joshua Kropf (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:51:30 83 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates 0:51:54 84 Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:52:26 85 Brendan McCormack (USA) Foundation Cycling 0:52:43 86 Dylan Davies (Can) Lowestrates 0:54:20 87 Chris MacLeod (Can) Smart Savvy + Garneau 0:55:16 88 Axel Flet (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 1:03:07 89 Louis Richard (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 1:04:53

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 37 pts 2 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 30 3 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 28 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 27 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 26 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 24 7 Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 23 8 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 20 9 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 19 10 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 19 11 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 17 12 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 16 13 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 14 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 14 15 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 13 16 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 17 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 18 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 10 19 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 10 20 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 21 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 9 22 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 9 23 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 24 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 25 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling 7 26 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 7 27 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 28 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 29 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 6 30 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 31 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 5 32 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 5 33 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 34 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 5 35 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 36 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 37 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 38 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 2 39 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 2 40 Félix Cot\Xe9 Bouvette (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 1 41 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 1 42 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 36 pts 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 29 3 Christopher Lawless (GBr)Axeon Hagens Berman 26 4 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 23 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 22 6 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 17 7 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 9 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 10 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 14 11 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 13 12 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 11 13 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 10 14 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 10 15 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 16 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 17 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 9 18 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 9 19 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 8 20 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 21 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 22 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 23 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 24 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 25 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) Foundation Cycling 2 26 Clement Ruso (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 2 27 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 2 28 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 2 29 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates 1 30 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1 31 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1 32 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycle 1 33 Luc Dury (Fra) Team St-Étienne P/B Probikeshop 1