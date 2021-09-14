Trending

Leah Thomas wins Tour de l'Ardeche

Lucinda Brand takes final stage with solo attack

Leah Thomas (Movistar)
Provisional Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:21:44
2Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 0:00:48
3Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:06
4Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 0:01:21
5Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
6Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
7Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 0:01:27
8Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:01:35
9Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:53
10Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23
11Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:02:24
12Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:02:28
13Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
14Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
15Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32
16Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink 0:02:35
17Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
18Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:02:37
19Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:50
20Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 0:03:36
21Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
22Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:40
23Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:45
24Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
25Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:03:47
26Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:03:52
27Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:04:22
28Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:05:05
29Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing 0:05:11
30Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:05:36
31Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:05:48
32Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team 0:05:52
33Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:06:00
34Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:06:05
35Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:06:18
36Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing
DNFSofia Rogriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFMarissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFChloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 23:18:13
2Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:09
3Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
4Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 0:00:26
5Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:52
6Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 0:01:30
7Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:02:46
8Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:03:09
9Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:03:24
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:38
11Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink 0:08:41
12Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:08:49
13Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:08
14Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:09:17
15Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:09:57
16Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:10:11
17Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink 0:10:53
18Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:11:18
19Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:11:35
20Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:16:42
21Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:19:40
22Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team 0:20:01
23Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:21:09
24Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:21:34
25Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:21:36
26Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:23:36
27Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 0:23:59
28Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:36:13
29Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing 0:42:52

