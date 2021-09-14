Leah Thomas wins Tour de l'Ardeche
By Cyclingnews
Lucinda Brand takes final stage with solo attack
Stage 7: Le Pouzin - Privas
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:21:44
|2
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
|0:00:48
|3
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:06
|4
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:21
|5
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|6
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|7
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|0:01:27
|8
|Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:01:35
|9
|Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:53
|10
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|11
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:02:24
|12
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|13
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
|14
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|15
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|16
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink
|0:02:35
|17
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|18
|Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:02:37
|19
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:50
|20
|Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|0:03:36
|21
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|22
|Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:40
|23
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:03:45
|24
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|25
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:03:47
|26
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|27
|Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:04:22
|28
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|29
|Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing
|0:05:11
|30
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:05:36
|31
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:05:48
|32
|Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
|0:05:52
|33
|Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|34
|Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:06:05
|35
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:06:18
|36
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing
|DNF
|Sofia Rogriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|23:18:13
|2
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:09
|3
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|4
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|0:00:26
|5
|Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:52
|6
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
|0:01:30
|7
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:02:46
|8
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|9
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:03:24
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:38
|11
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
|0:08:41
|12
|Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:08:49
|13
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:08
|14
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:09:17
|15
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:57
|16
|Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:10:11
|17
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink
|0:10:53
|18
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:18
|19
|Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:11:35
|20
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:16:42
|21
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:40
|22
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:20:01
|23
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:21:09
|24
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:21:34
|25
|Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:21:36
|26
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:36
|27
|Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|0:23:59
|28
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:13
|29
|Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing
|0:42:52
