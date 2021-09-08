Trending

Tour de l'Ardeche: Arlenis Sierra wins stage 1

AR Monex sprinter takes first leader's jersey

Stage 1: Aubenas - Barjac

Arlenis Sierra (AR Monex Womens Pro Cycling Team)
Arlenis Sierra (AR Monex Womens Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Getty Image)

