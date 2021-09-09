Tour de l'Ardeche: Leah Thomas wins stage 2
Movistar rider takes the overall lead in Beauchastel
Stage 2: Anneyron - Beauchastel
Leah Thomas (Movistar) secured the stage 2 victory at the Tour de l'Ardeche. The American all-rounder crossed the line eight seconds ahead of runner-up Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Thalita De Jong (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire) in Beauchastel.
Thomas now leads the overall classification by eight seconds ahead of stage 1 winner Arlenis Sierra (A.R. Monex) with Deignan in third at the same time margin.
Stage 2 was a 122km race from Anneyron to Beauchastel that included four categorised ascents.
Thomas was part of a 10-rider breakaway that also included Deignan and De Jong along with Sierra, Ane Santesteban (BikeExchange), Mavi Garcia (Ae BTC Ljubljana), Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing), Veronica Ewers (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Spela Kern (Massi-Tactic) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing).
Thomas made her winning move over the final ascent, Col du Rotisson, and took the solo victory in Beauchastel.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|3:24:44
|2
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:08
|3
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|4
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|6
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|7
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
|8
|Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|10
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|6:34:46
|2
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
|5
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|6
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|7
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|8
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|9
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|10
|Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
Tour de l'Ardeche: Leah Thomas wins stage 2Movistar rider takes the overall lead in Beauchastel
