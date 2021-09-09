Tour de l'Ardeche: Leah Thomas wins stage 2

Leah Thomas (Movistar) secured the stage 2 victory at the Tour de l'Ardeche. The American all-rounder crossed the line eight seconds ahead of runner-up Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Thalita De Jong (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire) in Beauchastel.

Thomas now leads the overall classification by eight seconds ahead of stage 1 winner Arlenis Sierra (A.R. Monex) with Deignan in third at the same time margin.

Stage 2 was a 122km race from Anneyron to Beauchastel that included four categorised ascents.

Thomas was part of a 10-rider breakaway that also included Deignan and De Jong along with Sierra, Ane Santesteban (BikeExchange), Mavi Garcia (Ae BTC Ljubljana), Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing), Veronica Ewers (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Spela Kern (Massi-Tactic) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing).

Thomas made her winning move over the final ascent, Col du Rotisson, and took the solo victory in Beauchastel.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 3:24:44 2 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:08 3 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 4 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 5 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 6 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 7 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 8 Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 9 Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 10 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing