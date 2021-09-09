Trending

Tour de l'Ardeche: Leah Thomas wins stage 2

By

Movistar rider takes the overall lead in Beauchastel

Stage 2: Anneyron - Beauchastel

PREVIOUS STAGE
Leah Thomas (Movistar)
Leah Thomas (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leah Thomas (Movistar) secured the stage 2 victory at the Tour de l'Ardeche. The American all-rounder crossed the line eight seconds ahead of runner-up Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Thalita De Jong (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire) in Beauchastel.

Thomas now leads the overall classification by eight seconds ahead of stage 1 winner Arlenis Sierra (A.R. Monex) with Deignan in third at the same time margin.

Stage 2 was a 122km race from Anneyron to Beauchastel that included four categorised ascents.

Thomas was part of a 10-rider breakaway that also included Deignan and De Jong along with Sierra, Ane Santesteban (BikeExchange), Mavi Garcia (Ae BTC Ljubljana), Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing), Veronica Ewers (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Spela Kern (Massi-Tactic) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing).

Thomas made her winning move over the final ascent, Col du Rotisson, and took the solo victory in Beauchastel.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 3:24:44
2Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:08
3Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
4Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
5Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
6Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
7Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
8Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
9Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
10Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing

Genera classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 6:34:46
2Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08
3Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
5Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
6Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
7Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
8Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
9Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
10Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Latest on Cyclingnews