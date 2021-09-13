Tour de l'Ardèche: Teniel Campbell wins stage 6
By Cyclingnews
Team BikeExchange rider notches most aggressive prize for attack in breakaway
Stage 6: Anduze - Goudargues
Teniel Campbell secured her first victory while racing for the Women’s WorldTeam BikeExchange on stage 6 at the Tour de l’Ardeche. Campbell won the race from a breakaway sprint ahead of runner-up Nina Kessler (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) and Lauretta Hansono (Trek-Segafredo).
The penultimate stage offered the field a 138km race from Anduze to Goudargues. It was a lumpy stage with three categorised ascents before a flat run-in to Goudargues.
Campbell formed part of a 12-rider breakaway that included Kessler and Hanson along with Alba Teruel (Movistar), Ayesha McGowan (Liv Racing), Laura Tomasi (Ale BTC Ljubljana), Katia Ragusa (A.R. Monex), Amandine Fouquenet (Team Arkea), Mireia Benito and Agua Espínola (both Massi Tactic), Rossella Ratto (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire) and Silvia Valsecchi (BePink).
The breakaway gained more than five minutes on the main field holding that advantage with 30km to go.
A crash in the final 150 metres saw Tomasi crash. Campbell was fastest in the breakaway sprint, throwing her bike across the line to take the stage win ahead of Kessler and Hanson.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
|3:33:58
|2
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|5
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|6
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Ayesha McGowan (USA) Liv Racing
|8
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|10
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|11
|Agua Marina Espinola (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|12
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:52
|13
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
|0:03:27
|14
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|15
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|17
|Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|18
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|19
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|20
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|21
|Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|22
|Sofia Rogriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|23
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|24
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|28
|Jade Teolis (Fra) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Vanessa Michieletto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|30
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|32
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|33
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
|34
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|35
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing
|36
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|37
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|39
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|40
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|41
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink
|42
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
|43
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|44
|Alicia Evans (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|45
|Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
|46
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|47
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|48
|Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
|49
|Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing
|50
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|51
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|52
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|53
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|54
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|56
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|57
|Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|58
|Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|59
|Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|60
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
|61
|Iris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|62
|Alice Coutinho (Fra) Sopela Women's Team
|63
|Barbara Sniezynska (Pol) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|64
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|65
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing
|66
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|67
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|68
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|69
|Ewa Brozyna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|70
|Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|71
|Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|72
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|74
|Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|75
|Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|76
|Azulde Britz (RSA) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|77
|Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing
|78
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|20:55:08
|2
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:09
|3
|Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:20
|4
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|5
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:01:43
|6
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|7
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
|0:02:03
|8
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:02:10
|9
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:06:53
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:59
|11
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
|0:07:34
|12
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:39
|13
|Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:08:55
|14
|Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:16
|15
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink
|0:09:39
|16
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:07
|17
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:14:18
|18
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:00
|19
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:17:35
|20
|Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:18:35
|21
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:18:54
|22
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|23
|Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
|0:18:59
|24
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:19:08
|25
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:05
|26
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|0:21:44
|28
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:23:06
|29
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:23:58
|30
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|0:24:37
|31
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:12
|32
|Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:28:11
|33
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:29:12
|34
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:35
|35
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:11
|36
|Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:35:54
|37
|Alicia Evans (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:38:45
|38
|Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing
|0:39:02
|39
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:39:39
|40
|Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:40:20
|41
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:41:52
|42
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
|43
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing
|44
|Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:42:16
|45
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:42:22
|46
|Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:44:08
|47
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:44:12
|48
|Sofia Rogriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:45:25
|49
|Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:46:06
|50
|Agua Marina Espinola (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:47:00
|51
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:47:15
|52
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:17
|53
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
|0:47:38
|54
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:48:22
|55
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:39
|56
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:49:19
|57
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
|0:49:22
|58
|Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:51:16
|59
|Ayesha McGowan (USA) Liv Racing
|0:51:18
|60
|Iris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:51:37
|61
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|0:51:39
|62
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|0:52:58
|63
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:53:20
|64
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:38
|65
|Alice Coutinho (Fra) Sopela Women's Team
|0:53:39
|66
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|0:54:26
|67
|Ewa Brozyna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|0:54:39
|68
|Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing
|0:54:58
|69
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:57:48
|70
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|0:58:00
|71
|Jade Teolis (Fra) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:26
|72
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:59:56
|73
|Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
|1:04:17
|74
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1:08:12
|75
|Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:11
|76
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing
|1:11:41
|77
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|1:15:08
|78
|Barbara Sniezynska (Pol) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|1:15:51
|79
|Vanessa Michieletto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:35:59
|80
|Azulde Britz (RSA) LVIV Cycling Team
|1:37:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de l'Ardèche: Teniel Campbell wins stage 6Team BikeExchange rider notches most aggressive prize for attack in breakaway
-
Alison Jackson doubles up with Canadian Championships road race winLiv Racing rider delivers solo victory in the road race, adding to the time trial title she secured on Friday
-
Best electric bikes under £1,000 / $1,000: Give your ride a boost without breaking the bankWith e-bikes more affordable than ever, here's our pick of the best cheap electric road bikes, commuter bikes, folding bikes and mountain bikes
-
Questions over Tom Pidcock's form as Great Britain give others a chance at Worlds'He's not on top of his game at the moment' says coach Brammeier
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.