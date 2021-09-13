Tour de l'Ardèche: Teniel Campbell wins stage 6

Teniel Campbell secured her first victory while racing for the Women’s WorldTeam BikeExchange on stage 6 at the Tour de l’Ardeche. Campbell won the race from a breakaway sprint ahead of runner-up Nina Kessler (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) and Lauretta Hansono (Trek-Segafredo).

The penultimate stage offered the field a 138km race from Anduze to Goudargues. It was a lumpy stage with three categorised ascents before a flat run-in to Goudargues.

Campbell formed part of a 12-rider breakaway that included Kessler and Hanson along with Alba Teruel (Movistar), Ayesha McGowan (Liv Racing), Laura Tomasi (Ale BTC Ljubljana), Katia Ragusa (A.R. Monex), Amandine Fouquenet (Team Arkea), Mireia Benito and Agua Espínola (both Massi Tactic), Rossella Ratto (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire) and Silvia Valsecchi (BePink).

The breakaway gained more than five minutes on the main field holding that advantage with 30km to go.

A crash in the final 150 metres saw Tomasi crash. Campbell was fastest in the breakaway sprint, throwing her bike across the line to take the stage win ahead of Kessler and Hanson.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange 3:33:58 2 Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 4 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 5 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 6 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 7 Ayesha McGowan (USA) Liv Racing 8 Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 9 Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 10 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 11 Agua Marina Espinola (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 12 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:52 13 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 0:03:27 14 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 15 Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 16 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 17 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 18 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 19 Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 20 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 21 Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 22 Sofia Rogriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 23 Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 24 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 25 Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 26 Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 27 Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 28 Jade Teolis (Fra) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 29 Vanessa Michieletto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 30 Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 31 Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 32 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 33 Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 34 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 35 Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing 36 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 37 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 38 Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 39 Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 40 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 41 Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink 42 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC 43 Kaja Rysz (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 44 Alicia Evans (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team 45 Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team 46 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 47 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 48 Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink 49 Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing 50 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 51 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 52 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 53 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 54 Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 55 Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 56 Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team 57 Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 58 Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team 59 Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 60 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink 61 Iris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 62 Alice Coutinho (Fra) Sopela Women's Team 63 Barbara Sniezynska (Pol) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 64 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 65 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing 66 Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 67 Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 68 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 69 Ewa Brozyna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 70 Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 71 Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 72 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 73 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 74 Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 75 Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 76 Azulde Britz (RSA) LVIV Cycling Team 0:03:36 77 Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing 78 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 79 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 80 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo