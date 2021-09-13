Trending

Tour de l'Ardèche: Teniel Campbell wins stage 6



Team BikeExchange rider notches most aggressive prize for attack in breakaway


Teniel Campbell of Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Team BikeExchange)

Teniel Campbell secured her first victory while racing for the Women’s WorldTeam BikeExchange on stage 6 at the Tour de l’Ardeche. Campbell won the race from a breakaway sprint ahead of runner-up Nina Kessler (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) and Lauretta Hansono (Trek-Segafredo).

The penultimate stage offered the field a 138km race from Anduze to Goudargues. It was a lumpy stage with three categorised ascents before a flat run-in to Goudargues.

Campbell formed part of a 12-rider breakaway that included Kessler and Hanson along with Alba Teruel (Movistar), Ayesha McGowan (Liv Racing), Laura Tomasi (Ale BTC Ljubljana), Katia Ragusa (A.R. Monex), Amandine Fouquenet (Team Arkea), Mireia Benito and Agua Espínola (both Massi Tactic), Rossella Ratto (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire) and Silvia Valsecchi (BePink).

The breakaway gained more than five minutes on the main field holding that advantage with 30km to go.

A crash in the final 150 metres saw Tomasi crash. Campbell was fastest in the breakaway sprint, throwing her bike across the line to take the stage win ahead of Kessler and Hanson.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange 3:33:58
2Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
4Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
5Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
6Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
7Ayesha McGowan (USA) Liv Racing
8Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
9Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03
10Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
11Agua Marina Espinola (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
12Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:52
13Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 0:03:27
14Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
15Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
16Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
17Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
18Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
19Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
20Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
21Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
22Sofia Rogriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
23Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
24Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
25Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
26Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
27Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
28Jade Teolis (Fra) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
29Vanessa Michieletto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
30Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
31Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
32Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
33Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
34Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
35Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing
36Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
37Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
38Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
39Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
40Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
41Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink
42Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
43Kaja Rysz (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
44Alicia Evans (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
45Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
46Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
47Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
48Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
49Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing
50Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
51Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
52Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
53Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
54Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
55Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
56Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
57Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
58Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
59Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
60Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
61Iris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
62Alice Coutinho (Fra) Sopela Women's Team
63Barbara Sniezynska (Pol) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
64Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
65Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing
66Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
67Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
68Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
69Ewa Brozyna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
70Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
71Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
72Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
73Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
74Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
75Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
76Azulde Britz (RSA) LVIV Cycling Team 0:03:36
77Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing
78Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
79Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
80Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 20:55:08
2Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:09
3Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:20
4Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
5Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:01:43
6Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:02:02
7Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 0:02:03
8Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:02:10
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:06:53
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:59
11Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink 0:07:34
12Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:39
13Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:08:55
14Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:16
15Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink 0:09:39
16Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:10:07
17Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:14:18
18Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:16:00
19Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:17:35
20Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:18:35
21Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:18:54
22Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
23Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team 0:18:59
24Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:19:08
25Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:21:05
26Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
27Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 0:21:44
28Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:23:06
29Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:23:58
30Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 0:24:37
31Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:26:12
32Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:28:11
33Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:29:12
34Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:34:35
35Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:35:11
36Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:35:54
37Alicia Evans (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team 0:38:45
38Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing 0:39:02
39Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:39:39
40Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:40:20
41Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:41:52
42Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
43Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing
44Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:42:16
45Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:42:22
46Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:44:08
47Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:44:12
48Sofia Rogriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:45:25
49Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:46:06
50Agua Marina Espinola (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:47:00
51Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:47:15
52Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:17
53Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange 0:47:38
54Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:48:22
55Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:48:39
56Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:49:19
57Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC 0:49:22
58Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:51:16
59Ayesha McGowan (USA) Liv Racing 0:51:18
60Iris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:51:37
61Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:51:39
62Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 0:52:58
63Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:53:20
64Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:38
65Alice Coutinho (Fra) Sopela Women's Team 0:53:39
66Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:54:26
67Ewa Brozyna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 0:54:39
68Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing 0:54:58
69Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:57:48
70Kaja Rysz (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 0:58:00
71Jade Teolis (Fra) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:58:26
72Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:59:56
73Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink 1:04:17
74Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1:08:12
75Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 1:09:11
76Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing 1:11:41
77Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 1:15:08
78Barbara Sniezynska (Pol) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 1:15:51
79Vanessa Michieletto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:35:59
80Azulde Britz (RSA) LVIV Cycling Team 1:37:15

