Tour de l'Ardeche: Chloe Hosking wins stage 3

Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 3 at the Tour de l'Ardeche. The Australian sprinted to the win ahead of runner-up Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) and Charlotte Kool (NXTG Racing) in Avignon.

Leah Thomas (Movistar) finished safely in the main field and maintained her lead in the overall classification by nine seconds ahead of both Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing).

Stage 3 was a 133km in Avignon that included three categorised climbs mid-race followed by a flat 80km to the finish.

Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing) went on a solo move and gained four and half minutes on the main field but her efforts came to an end in the final with the field back together inside the last 10km. In the anticipated bunch sprint, Hosking proved fastest beating Guarischi and Kool at the line.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3:39:10 2 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 3 Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 4 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 5 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:02 6 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 7 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 8 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 9 Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 11 Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 12 Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 13 Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange 14 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 15 Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 16 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 17 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 18 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 19 Sofia Rogriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 20 Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 21 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 22 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 23 Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 24 Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 25 Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 26 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 27 Kaja Rysz (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 28 Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange 29 Marine Allione (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 30 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing 31 Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 32 Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink 33 Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing 34 Mylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG Racing 35 Alice Coutinho (Fra) Sopela Women's Team 36 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 37 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 38 Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 39 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC 40 Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 41 Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 42 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 43 Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 44 Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 45 Jade Teolis (Fra) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 46 Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 47 Ayesha McGowan (USA) Liv Racing 48 Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team 49 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 50 Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team 51 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 52 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 53 Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 54 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 55 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 56 Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 57 Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing 58 Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team 59 Alicia Evans (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team 60 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 61 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 62 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink 63 Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 64 Iris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 65 Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 66 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 67 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 68 Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 69 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 70 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 71 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 72 Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink 73 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 74 Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 75 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 76 Ewa Brozyna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 77 Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 78 Agua Marina Espinola (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 79 Maria Banlles Santamaria (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 80 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 0:00:21 81 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 82 Molly Patch (GBr) Sopela Women's Team 0:00:24 83 Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing 84 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing 0:00:30 85 Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:00:39 86 Barbara Sniezynska (Pol) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:00:44 87 Lotte Popelier (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 88 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:00:45 89 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:47 90 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12 91 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 92 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo DNF Kate McCarthy (NZl) BePink DNF Severine Eraud (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling DNF Carola van de Wetering (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling