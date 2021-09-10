Trending

Tour de l'Ardeche: Chloe Hosking wins stage 3

Leah Thomas maintains overall lead in Avignon

Stage 3: Avignon - Avignon

Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo)
Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 3 at the Tour de l'Ardeche. The Australian sprinted to the win ahead of runner-up Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) and Charlotte Kool (NXTG Racing) in Avignon.

Leah Thomas (Movistar) finished safely in the main field and maintained her lead in the overall classification by nine seconds ahead of both Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing).

Stage 3 was a 133km in Avignon that included three categorised climbs mid-race followed by a flat 80km to the finish.

Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing) went on a solo move and gained four and half minutes on the main field but her efforts came to an end in the final with the field back together inside the last 10km. In the anticipated bunch sprint, Hosking proved fastest beating Guarischi and Kool at the line.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3:39:10
2Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
3Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
4Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:02
6Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
7Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
8Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
9Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
10Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
11Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
12Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
13Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
14Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
15Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
16Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
17Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
18Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
19Sofia Rogriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
20Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
21Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
22Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
23Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
24Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
25Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
26Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
27Kaja Rysz (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
28Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
29Marine Allione (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
30Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing
31Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
32Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink
33Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing
34Mylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG Racing
35Alice Coutinho (Fra) Sopela Women's Team
36Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
37Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
38Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
39Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
40Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
41Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
42Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
43Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
44Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
45Jade Teolis (Fra) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
46Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
47Ayesha McGowan (USA) Liv Racing
48Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
49Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
50Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
51Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
52Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
53Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
54Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
55Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
56Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
57Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing
58Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
59Alicia Evans (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
60Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
61Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
62Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
63Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
64Iris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
65Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
66Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
67Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
68Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
69Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
70Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
71Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
72Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
73Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
74Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
75Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
76Ewa Brozyna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
77Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
78Agua Marina Espinola (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
79Maria Banlles Santamaria (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
80Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 0:00:21
81Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
82Molly Patch (GBr) Sopela Women's Team 0:00:24
83Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing
84Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing 0:00:30
85Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:00:39
86Barbara Sniezynska (Pol) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:00:44
87Lotte Popelier (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
88Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:00:45
89Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:47
90Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12
91Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28
92Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
DNFKate McCarthy (NZl) BePink
DNFSeverine Eraud (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
DNFCarola van de Wetering (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling

Generall classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 10:13:58
2Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:09
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
4Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
5Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
6Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
7Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
8Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
9Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
10Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:05:34
11Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:44
12Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:07:01
13Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
14Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
15Marine Allione (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
16Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink
17Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
18Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
19Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
20Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
22Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
23Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
24Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink 0:07:12
25Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing 0:07:29
26Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:11:33
27Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing
28Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
29Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
30Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
31Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
32Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
33Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
34Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
35Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
36Alicia Evans (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
37Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
38Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
39Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
40Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:11:50
41Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 0:11:52
42Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:12:03
43Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:12:13
44Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:14:23
45Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
46Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
47Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
48Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
49Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
50Sofia Rogriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
51Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing
52Alice Coutinho (Fra) Sopela Women's Team
53Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
54Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:14:40
55Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:14:47
56Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:15:02
57Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:15:18
58Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:19
59Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:15:44
60Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:41
61Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:17:38
62Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:17:44
63Kaja Rysz (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
64Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
65Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
66Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:17:46
67Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper 0:17:49
68Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
69Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing 0:18:02
70Molly Patch (GBr) Sopela Women's Team 0:19:29
71Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC 0:20:44
72Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing
73Ayesha McGowan (USA) Liv Racing
74Iris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
75Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
76Ewa Brozyna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
77Agua Marina Espinola (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
78Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:21:27
79Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:21:31
80Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:10
81Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:24:53
82Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:27:28
83Jade Teolis (Fra) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:27:33
84Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:28:34
85Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:28:36
86Mylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:28:38
87Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink 0:34:50
88Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:38:27
89Barbara Sniezynska (Pol) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:39:09
90Maria Banlles Santamaria (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:41:21
91Lotte Popelier (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:45:16

