Tour de l'Ardeche: Chloe Hosking wins stage 3
By Cyclingnews
Leah Thomas maintains overall lead in Avignon
Stage 3: Avignon - Avignon
Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 3 at the Tour de l'Ardeche. The Australian sprinted to the win ahead of runner-up Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) and Charlotte Kool (NXTG Racing) in Avignon.
Leah Thomas (Movistar) finished safely in the main field and maintained her lead in the overall classification by nine seconds ahead of both Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing).
Stage 3 was a 133km in Avignon that included three categorised climbs mid-race followed by a flat 80km to the finish.
Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing) went on a solo move and gained four and half minutes on the main field but her efforts came to an end in the final with the field back together inside the last 10km. In the anticipated bunch sprint, Hosking proved fastest beating Guarischi and Kool at the line.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3:39:10
|2
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|3
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
|4
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:02
|6
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
|7
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|8
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|11
|Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|12
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
|14
|Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|15
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|17
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|19
|Sofia Rogriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|20
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|21
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|22
|Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|23
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|25
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|26
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|27
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|28
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|29
|Marine Allione (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|30
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing
|31
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|32
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink
|33
|Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing
|34
|Mylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG Racing
|35
|Alice Coutinho (Fra) Sopela Women's Team
|36
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|37
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|38
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
|39
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
|40
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|42
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|43
|Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|44
|Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|45
|Jade Teolis (Fra) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|47
|Ayesha McGowan (USA) Liv Racing
|48
|Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|49
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|50
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|51
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|52
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|53
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|55
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|56
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing
|58
|Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
|59
|Alicia Evans (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|60
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|61
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
|63
|Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|64
|Iris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|65
|Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|67
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|68
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|69
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|70
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|71
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|72
|Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
|73
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|75
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|76
|Ewa Brozyna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|77
|Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|78
|Agua Marina Espinola (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|79
|Maria Banlles Santamaria (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|80
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:21
|81
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|82
|Molly Patch (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
|0:00:24
|83
|Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing
|84
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
|0:00:30
|85
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:00:39
|86
|Barbara Sniezynska (Pol) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:00:44
|87
|Lotte Popelier (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|88
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:00:45
|89
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:47
|90
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|91
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|92
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Kate McCarthy (NZl) BePink
|DNF
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Carola van de Wetering (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|10:13:58
|2
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:09
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
|4
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|5
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|6
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|7
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|8
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|9
|Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:05:34
|11
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:44
|12
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:07:01
|13
|Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|14
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|15
|Marine Allione (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|16
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) BePink
|17
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|18
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Lotte Claes (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|20
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|23
|Emma Langley (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
|0:07:12
|25
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
|0:07:29
|26
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:33
|27
|Ally Wollaston (NZl) NXTG Racing
|28
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|29
|Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|30
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|31
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
|33
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|35
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|36
|Alicia Evans (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|37
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|38
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|39
|Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|40
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:11:50
|41
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|0:11:52
|42
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:03
|43
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:12:13
|44
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:14:23
|45
|Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|46
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
|47
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|48
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
|50
|Sofia Rogriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|51
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing
|52
|Alice Coutinho (Fra) Sopela Women's Team
|53
|Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|54
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:14:40
|55
|Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:14:47
|56
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:15:02
|57
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:15:18
|58
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:19
|59
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:15:44
|60
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:41
|61
|Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:17:38
|62
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|0:17:44
|63
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|64
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|65
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|66
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:46
|67
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|0:17:49
|68
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|69
|Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing
|0:18:02
|70
|Molly Patch (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
|0:19:29
|71
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
|0:20:44
|72
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing
|73
|Ayesha McGowan (USA) Liv Racing
|74
|Iris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|75
|Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|76
|Ewa Brozyna (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|77
|Agua Marina Espinola (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|78
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:21:27
|79
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:31
|80
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:10
|81
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:24:53
|82
|Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:28
|83
|Jade Teolis (Fra) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:33
|84
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:28:34
|85
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
|0:28:36
|86
|Mylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG Racing
|0:28:38
|87
|Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
|0:34:50
|88
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:38:27
|89
|Barbara Sniezynska (Pol) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:39:09
|90
|Maria Banlles Santamaria (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:41:21
|91
|Lotte Popelier (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:45:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mark Cavendish vents anger at TV moto during Tour of Britain breakawayManxman then addresses the camera to tell viewers why he was upset
-
Tour de l'Ardeche: Chloe Hosking wins stage 3Leah Thomas maintains overall lead in Avignon
-
European Championships: Linda Riedmann wins junior women's road race titleEleonora Ciabocco second and Eglantine Rayer third
-
Jakob Fuglsang set to leave Astana for Team BikeExchangeMove comes about as Premier Tech holds talks with Gerry Ryan’s team
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.