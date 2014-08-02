Tour Alsace: Karel Hnik wins in Le Markstein
Etixx rider takes over race lead with one stage left
Stage 4: Ribeauvillé - Le Markstein
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Etixx
|4:34:32
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) C.C. Etupes Le Doubs, Pays De Montbeliard
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
|4
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Etixx
|5
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:04
|6
|Clément Penven (Fra) Aix-en-Provence
|0:00:07
|7
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:30
|8
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|9
|Huub Duijn (Ned) De Rijke
|10
|Robert Power (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Etixx
|15:57:27
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
|0:00:06
|3
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Etixx
|0:00:10
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) C.C. Etupes Le Doubs, Pays De Montbeliard
|0:00:24
|5
|Huub Duijn (Ned) De Rijke
|0:00:28
|6
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:30
|7
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:32
|8
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|9
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|10
|Clément Penven (Fra) Aix-en-Provence
|0:00:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy