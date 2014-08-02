Trending

Tour Alsace: Karel Hnik wins in Le Markstein

Etixx rider takes over race lead with one stage left

Results

Stage 4 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karel Hnik (Cze) Etixx4:34:32
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) C.C. Etupes Le Doubs, Pays De Montbeliard
3Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
4Jan Hirt (Cze) Etixx
5Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:04
6Clément Penven (Fra) Aix-en-Provence0:00:07
7Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:30
8Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
9Huub Duijn (Ned) De Rijke
10Robert Power (Aus) Australia

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karel Hnik (Cze) Etixx15:57:27
2Jack Haig (Aus) Australia0:00:06
3Jan Hirt (Cze) Etixx0:00:10
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) C.C. Etupes Le Doubs, Pays De Montbeliard0:00:24
5Huub Duijn (Ned) De Rijke0:00:28
6Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:30
7Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:32
8Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
9Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
10Clément Penven (Fra) Aix-en-Provence0:00:35

